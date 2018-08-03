Brookstone files for bankruptcy, will close mall stores in Greater Washington

Brookstone Inc., a retailer specializing in gadgets, luggage and massage chairs, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is closing all of its mall locations. The Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company said Thursday it is…

The Merrimack, New Hampshire-based company said Thursday it is searching for a buyer and would close its 101 mall stores. Brookstone has stores at local malls Tysons Corner Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Dulles Town Center and The Mall in Columbia. The company received a $30 million loan to continue to support business during the “restructuring process.”

The company has struggled with declining retail mall traffic and it led to the decision to close the stores. It’ll keep its locations in airports and its e-commerce and wholesale operations. It has a store at Dulles International Airport.

“The decision to close our mall stores was difficult, but ultimately provides an opportunity to maintain our well-respected brand and award-winning products while operating with a smaller physical footprint,” said Piau Phang Foo, the company’s…