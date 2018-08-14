Brink’s Co. closes $520M acquisition of Dunbar Armored

The acquisition of Dunbar Armored Inc. — known for its iconic red trucks — by the Brink’s Co. is complete. Richmond-based Brink’s announced in May it would be acquiring Dunbar for $520 million in cash.…

Richmond-based Brink’s announced in May it would be acquiring Dunbar for $520 million in cash. The deal officially closed Monday, creating a combination between two of the four biggest companies in the U.S. cash management space. It also means the end of local ownership for one of Baltimore’s largest private companies.

Dunbar, founded by CEO Kevin Dunbar’s father 95 years ago, is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland, and is one of Baltimore County’s biggest employers. Brink’s executives have not yet said what their plans are for the Dunbar name, 5,400 employees and its red fleet of 1,600 trucks.

The purchase of Dunbar puts Brink’s in a position to better compete with industry leader Loomis AB. Dunbar’s annual revenue is about $390 million and its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization is $43 million.

Brink’s (NYSE: BCO) reported sales…