Bowser makes push to bring Snyder’s team back to the District

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser left no doubt on Wednesday she would like Washington’s NFL team to make use of the RFK Stadium campus for its new stadium plans.

According to The Washington Post, Bowser urged the team to “bring it home,” during a speech she gave at the team’s “Welcome Home” luncheon at the Marriott Marquis Washington, D.C., attended by team owner Daniel Snyder, team officials, players and several D.C. council members.

The team played in the District for much of its existence, most recently at RFK Stadium from 1961 to 1996. It moved to FedEx Field in Landover in 1997. Its lease there runs out in 2027 and Snyder has been planning the team’s next home for several years.

“We think all of our professional sports teams should be in our city limits,” Bowser told The Washington Post about how the city would benefit from the NFL team’s return. “We think it’s important that in a world-class city, we have all of the major things — arts, culture, restaurants,…