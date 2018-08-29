Booz Allen Hamilton adding 200 jobs in North Carolina

Government contractor Booz Allen Hamilton is expanding its operations in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and adding 208 new jobs over five years as part of an economic incentive package announced Tuesday. The project is being made…

Government contractor Booz Allen Hamilton is expanding its operations in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and adding 208 new jobs over five years as part of an economic incentive package announced Tuesday.

The project is being made possible by a $1.803 million JDIG grant approved by the N.C. Department of Commerce and another $178,000 in local incentives in the form of tax abatements.

The IT and consulting company plans to roll out the expansion in two phases, with the first involving moving new offices into 6,000 square feet of additional space on the ground floor of the building the company currently rents. Booz Allen Hamilton’s main offices take up 11,000 square feet on the second and third floors of the building.

When the current lease is up in 2020, the company would relocate to accommodate future growth.

The new jobs will mostly be IT focused, including software developers, machine learning specialists and systems engineers. The minimum average wage of the new jobs is $61,392,…