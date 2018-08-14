Bon Appétit names Maydan one of the 10 best new restaurants in America

The smoky hearth at the center of Maydan is about to get a lot busier. Rose Previte’s Middle Eastern and North African restaurant was named the No. 2 best new restaurant in America on Bon…

Rose Previte’s Middle Eastern and North African restaurant was named the No. 2 best new restaurant in America on Bon Appétit’s Hot 10 list released Tuesday.

The popular spot located just off 14th Street NW in the Manhattan Laundry building is the first D.C. restaurant to earn a place on the Hot 10 since Columbia Heights Filipino spot Bad Saint claimed No. 2 honors in 2016.

Maydan has already been named one of the country’s best new restaurants by Food & Wine and GQ and has received a nomination for best new restaurant from the James Beard Foundation. The WBJ’s Rebecca Cooper profiled Previte, who also owns Compass Rose on T Street NW, in May.

