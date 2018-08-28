BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 39490 4.51 4.41 4.43+.02 AT&TInc 2 71970 32.83 32.63 32.73—.10 AlcoaCp 21854 45.65 44.00 44.15+.28 Alibaba 92139…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 39490 4.51 4.41 4.43+.02 AT&TInc 2 71970 32.83 32.63 32.73—.10 AlcoaCp 21854 45.65 44.00 44.15+.28 Alibaba 92139 182.38 177.50 178.15—2.50 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 57477 11.15 11.01 11.02—.11 Ambev .05e 90806 4.68 4.60 4.63—.06 AspenIns .96 125062 41.15 40.85 41.00+.90 Avon 23677 2.14 2.03 2.11+.02 BPPLC 2.38 20492 43.75 43.31 43.35—.53 BcoBrads .06a 35649 7.05 6.92 6.99—.11 BcoSantSA .21e 25175 5.15 5.09 5.10—.03 BkofAm .60f 178012 31.41 31.19 31.21—.10 BiPVxSTrs 113036 29.15 28.57 29.14+.25 BarrickG .12 56447 10.79 10.64 10.66+.04 BestBuy 1.80f 117381 79.25 74.76 76.53—5.13 BlackBerry 20697 10.96 10.75 10.78—.01 BostonSci 25400 35.30 35.04 35.10+.16 BoxIncn 21108 26.98 26.00 26.60+.60 CVSHealth 2 21033 75.03 73.90 74.39—.57 CampSp 1.40 25547 40.26 39.29 40.18—.52 Cemex .29t 27738 7.45 7.18 7.26—.12 CntryLink 2.16 40212 22.100 22.52 22.69—.18 ChesEng 89539 4.59 4.41 4.43—.13 Chicos .34 21854 9.01 8.80 8.93+.02 CienaCorp 19841 28.17 27.36 27.38—.62 CgpVelICrd 27388 6.66 6.52 6.62+.08 Citigroup 1.80f 44973 72.75 72.37 72.39—.01 ClevCliffs 48569 10.40 10.12 10.24+.09 CocaCola 1.56 30771 45.73 45.46 45.51—.19 Coty .50 89797 13.37 12.76 12.93+.79 DSWInc 1 95544 34.02 31.99 31.99+4.79 DeltaAir 1.40f 20194 58.39 57.81 58.31+.56 DenburyR 43137 5.40 5.16 5.18—.18 DxSOXBrrs 23209 9.46 9.07 9.42+.12 DxGBullrs 60088 15.43 14.50 14.55—.37 DrGMBllrs .09e 122098 9.20 8.53 8.59—.26 DxSPOGBrrs 19852 6.27 5.93 6.23+.21 DxBrzBulls 25472 17.74 16.82 17.19—.80 DxSCBearrs 36044 8.10 7.92 8.10+.10 DowDuPnt 1.52 23341 71.58 70.60 70.71—.10 EclipseRs 19547 1.57 1.46 1.46—.03 Enbridge 2.68 29684 35.87 34.98 35.04—.55 ENSCO .04 37199 7.05 6.85 6.96+.11 EntProdPt 1.72f 24058 29.56 28.98 29.09—.43 ExxonMbl 3.28 36054 80.82 80.45 80.53+.13 FiatChrys 38071 17.98 17.50 17.57—.07 FMajSilvg 21980 6.07 5.71 5.75—.11 FordM .60a 139661 10.09 9.95 9.96—.03 FrptMcM .20 58889 14.96 14.62 14.67—.06 GameStop 1.52 37351 14.75 14.01 14.20—.51 Gap .97 20779 30.73 30.22 30.35+.16 GenElec .48 249203 12.89 12.72 12.79+.02 GenMotors 1.52 51114 37.86 36.93 37.25—.44 Gerdau .02e 31233 3.90 3.81 3.86—.06 Goldcrpg .24 34497 11.46 11.25 11.26—.06 Hallibrtn .72 21931 41.26 40.69 40.69—.32 Hanesbdss .60 20583 17.57 17.33 17.43—.07 HarmonyG .05 22255 1.75 1.67 1.69—.05 HeclaM .01e 25234 3.07 2.86 2.87—.12 HPEntn .45e 33682 16.77 16.51 16.57+.12 HostHotls 1a 26075 21.26 20.96 21.18+.25 Huyan 26161 30.66 28.08 28.59—.37 ICICIBk .16e 20046 9.73 9.60 9.61—.14 iShGold 91337 11.64 11.57 11.59—.01 iShBrazil .67e 139207 32.67 32.10 32.33—.49 iShMexico .78e 24185 52.60 51.79 51.84—.38 iShSilver 36994 14.05 13.93 13.98—.01 iShChinaLC .87e 123786 43.46 43.09 43.13—.23 iShEMkts .59e 221057 44.18 43.82 43.86—.13 iSh20yrT 3.05 20386 121.09 120.68 121.06—.53 iSEafe 1.66e 64948 68.45 68.16 68.17—.06 iShiBxHYB 5.09 29636 86.41 86.32 86.34—.07 iShR2K 1.77e 68447 172.48 171.17 171.18—.66 iShREst 2.76e 22431 82.68 82.18 82.61+.25 InvitHmn .44 30598 23.95 23.06 23.30+.24 iShCorEM .95e 31084 53.34 52.95 52.99—.11 ItauUnibH .58e 55905 10.46 10.29 10.37—.14 JPMorgCh 2.24f 31897 117.03 116.26 116.31—.40 KindMorg .80 28783 18.00 17.83 17.84—.14 Kinrossg 25847 3.08 3.00 3.01—.01 Kroger s .56f 28250 31.34 30.82 30.82—.37 LBrands 2.40 29425 27.74 27.05 27.06—.58 LloydBkg .47a 20621 3.17 3.13 3.13—.04 Macys 1.51 20619 36.70 36.06 36.06—.22 MarathnO .20 34479 21.06 20.53 20.55—.32 Merck 1.92 25486 68.87 68.38 68.73—.26 MorgStan 1.20f 34525 50.43 49.88 49.96+.07 Nabors .24 42580 6.47 6.32 6.34—.04 NewellRub .92f 25654 22.59 22.28 22.39+.06 NewmtM .56 22554 32.49 32.00 32.03—.22 NokiaCp .19e 60966 5.78 5.72 5.73+.02 Oracle .76 46389 49.43 48.88 48.93—.40 PG&ECp 2.12f 36148 45.43 43.71 45.42+1.81 Penney 62604 1.81 1.72 1.76+.04 Petrobras 76465 10.56 10.29 10.38—.12 Pfizer 1.36 80969 41.78 41.32 41.59+.01 PhilipMor 4.56f 23567 80.16 79.13 79.50—.76 PUVixSTrs 119583 8.46 8.21 8.46+.10 ProShtVxs 24814 14.31 14.17 14.17—.07 Qudiann 21473 6.28 5.96 6.28+.22 RegionsFn .56f 32921 19.54 19.36 19.37—.08 RioTinto 2.27e 23904 49.69 48.88 48.92+.17 RiteAid 36292 1.46 1.42 1.43—.02 SpdrGold 21245 114.87 114.25 114.42—.17 S&P500ETF 4.13e 164919 290.42 289.42 289.44—.34 SpdrLehHY 2.30 20073 36.05 36.00 36.01—.02 SpdrS&PRB .74e 26027 63.64 62.95 62.97—.45 SpdrRetls .49e 21779 51.89 51.44 51.45—.10 SpdrOGEx .73e 41201 42.40 41.60 41.68—.47 STMicro .40 21878 21.06 20.57 20.60—.14 Salesforce 19751 153.08 151.56 152.27+.59 Schlmbrg 2 35592 65.52 64.65 64.67—.19 SibanyeG .14r 29097 2.42 2.33 2.35—.13 SnapIncAn 141693 11.80 11.19 11.25—.56 SouthnCo 2.40 24238 44.63 44.35 44.54—.09 SwstnEngy 40995 5.72 5.54 5.55—.11 SpectraEP 3.06f 31037 39.57 38.63 38.70—.67 Sprint 24306 6.16 6.11 6.12+.02 Squaren 64305 80.75 78.62 80.41+2.16 SPCnSt 1.28e 64170 54.24 53.91 53.99—.10 SPEngy 2.04e 31126 75.54 74.89 74.95—.14 SPDRFncl .46e 130307 28.72 28.55 28.56—.06 SPInds 1.12e 28400 77.92 77.48 77.49—.20 SPTech .78e 24662 75.26 74.88 74.93—.03 SPUtil 1.55e 47414 53.44 53.13 53.34—.06 TaiwSemi .73e 55840 42.76 42.28 42.40+.87 TevaPhrm .73e 53022 23.71 22.86 23.55+.47 ThomsonR 1.38 25281 46.29 43.11 44.81+1.55 Tiffany 2.20 43231 138.41 129.61 131.36+1.58 Transocn 37308 12.03 11.80 11.81—.08 Twitter 130885 36.04 34.89 35.38—.51 USOilFd 45499 14.51 14.40 14.44—.06 USSteel .20 23062 31.39 30.61 30.68+.02 ValeSA .29e 64738 13.74 13.34 13.44—.15 VanEGold .06e 148865 19.49 19.10 19.12—.16 VnEkRus .01e 22056 20.17 19.95 19.97—.08 VnEkSemi .58e 19550 109.51 108.04 108.16—.45 VEckOilSvc .47e 19820 25.51 25.11 25.11—.16 VanEJrGld 60011 29.14 28.44 28.50—.32 VangEmg 1.10e 65005 43.03 42.67 42.72—.16 VangFTSE 1.10e 31962 43.74 43.55 43.56—.09 Vereit .55 22020 7.84 7.77 7.83+.04 VerizonCm 2.36 44089 54.90 54.59 54.69—.16 Vipshop 20605 7.34 7.09 7.10—.15 Visa s .84 19386 146.17 144.87 145.25—.15 WalMart 2.08f 34153 95.70 94.53 95.41+.87 WeathfIntl 32197 2.81 2.74 2.74—.03 WellsFargo 1.72f 74705 59.33 59.03 59.05—.05 WmsCos 1.36 27092 30.48 29.94 29.100—.33 Yamanag .02 49535 2.89 2.82 2.84—.01 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.