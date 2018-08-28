BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 39490 4.51 4.41 4.43+.02 AT&TInc 2 71970 32.83 32.63 32.73—.10 AlcoaCp 21854 45.65 44.00 44.15+.28 Alibaba 92139…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|39490
|4.51
|4.41
|4.43+.02
|AT&TInc 2
|71970
|32.83
|32.63
|32.73—.10
|AlcoaCp
|21854
|45.65
|44.00
|44.15+.28
|Alibaba
|92139
|182.38
|177.50
|178.15—2.50
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|57477
|11.15
|11.01
|11.02—.11
|Ambev .05e
|90806
|4.68
|4.60
|4.63—.06
|AspenIns .96
|125062
|41.15
|40.85
|41.00+.90
|Avon
|23677
|2.14
|2.03
|2.11+.02
|BPPLC 2.38
|20492
|43.75
|43.31
|43.35—.53
|BcoBrads .06a
|35649
|7.05
|6.92
|6.99—.11
|BcoSantSA .21e
|25175
|5.15
|5.09
|5.10—.03
|BkofAm .60f
|178012
|31.41
|31.19
|31.21—.10
|BiPVxSTrs
|113036
|29.15
|28.57
|29.14+.25
|BarrickG .12
|56447
|10.79
|10.64
|10.66+.04
|BestBuy 1.80f
|117381
|79.25
|74.76
|76.53—5.13
|BlackBerry
|20697
|10.96
|10.75
|10.78—.01
|BostonSci
|25400
|35.30
|35.04
|35.10+.16
|BoxIncn
|21108
|26.98
|26.00
|26.60+.60
|CVSHealth 2
|21033
|75.03
|73.90
|74.39—.57
|CampSp 1.40
|25547
|40.26
|39.29
|40.18—.52
|Cemex .29t
|27738
|7.45
|7.18
|7.26—.12
|CntryLink 2.16
|40212
|22.100
|22.52
|22.69—.18
|ChesEng
|89539
|4.59
|4.41
|4.43—.13
|Chicos .34
|21854
|9.01
|8.80
|8.93+.02
|CienaCorp
|19841
|28.17
|27.36
|27.38—.62
|CgpVelICrd
|27388
|6.66
|6.52
|6.62+.08
|Citigroup 1.80f
|44973
|72.75
|72.37
|72.39—.01
|ClevCliffs
|48569
|10.40
|10.12
|10.24+.09
|CocaCola 1.56
|30771
|45.73
|45.46
|45.51—.19
|Coty .50
|89797
|13.37
|12.76
|12.93+.79
|DSWInc 1
|95544
|34.02
|31.99
|31.99+4.79
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|20194
|58.39
|57.81
|58.31+.56
|DenburyR
|43137
|5.40
|5.16
|5.18—.18
|DxSOXBrrs
|23209
|9.46
|9.07
|9.42+.12
|DxGBullrs
|60088
|15.43
|14.50
|14.55—.37
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|122098
|9.20
|8.53
|8.59—.26
|DxSPOGBrrs
|19852
|6.27
|5.93
|6.23+.21
|DxBrzBulls
|25472
|17.74
|16.82
|17.19—.80
|DxSCBearrs
|36044
|8.10
|7.92
|8.10+.10
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|23341
|71.58
|70.60
|70.71—.10
|EclipseRs
|19547
|1.57
|1.46
|1.46—.03
|Enbridge 2.68
|29684
|35.87
|34.98
|35.04—.55
|ENSCO .04
|37199
|7.05
|6.85
|6.96+.11
|EntProdPt 1.72f
|24058
|29.56
|28.98
|29.09—.43
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|36054
|80.82
|80.45
|80.53+.13
|FiatChrys
|38071
|17.98
|17.50
|17.57—.07
|FMajSilvg
|21980
|6.07
|5.71
|5.75—.11
|FordM .60a
|139661
|10.09
|9.95
|9.96—.03
|FrptMcM .20
|58889
|14.96
|14.62
|14.67—.06
|GameStop 1.52
|37351
|14.75
|14.01
|14.20—.51
|Gap .97
|20779
|30.73
|30.22
|30.35+.16
|GenElec .48
|249203
|12.89
|12.72
|12.79+.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|51114
|37.86
|36.93
|37.25—.44
|Gerdau .02e
|31233
|3.90
|3.81
|3.86—.06
|Goldcrpg .24
|34497
|11.46
|11.25
|11.26—.06
|Hallibrtn .72
|21931
|41.26
|40.69
|40.69—.32
|Hanesbdss .60
|20583
|17.57
|17.33
|17.43—.07
|HarmonyG .05
|22255
|1.75
|1.67
|1.69—.05
|HeclaM .01e
|25234
|3.07
|2.86
|2.87—.12
|HPEntn .45e
|33682
|16.77
|16.51
|16.57+.12
|HostHotls 1a
|26075
|21.26
|20.96
|21.18+.25
|Huyan
|26161
|30.66
|28.08
|28.59—.37
|ICICIBk .16e
|20046
|9.73
|9.60
|9.61—.14
|iShGold
|91337
|11.64
|11.57
|11.59—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|139207
|32.67
|32.10
|32.33—.49
|iShMexico .78e
|24185
|52.60
|51.79
|51.84—.38
|iShSilver
|36994
|14.05
|13.93
|13.98—.01
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|123786
|43.46
|43.09
|43.13—.23
|iShEMkts .59e
|221057
|44.18
|43.82
|43.86—.13
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|20386
|121.09
|120.68
|121.06—.53
|iSEafe 1.66e
|64948
|68.45
|68.16
|68.17—.06
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|29636
|86.41
|86.32
|86.34—.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|68447
|172.48
|171.17
|171.18—.66
|iShREst 2.76e
|22431
|82.68
|82.18
|82.61+.25
|InvitHmn .44
|30598
|23.95
|23.06
|23.30+.24
|iShCorEM .95e
|31084
|53.34
|52.95
|52.99—.11
|ItauUnibH .58e
|55905
|10.46
|10.29
|10.37—.14
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|31897
|117.03
|116.26
|116.31—.40
|KindMorg .80
|28783
|18.00
|17.83
|17.84—.14
|Kinrossg
|25847
|3.08
|3.00
|3.01—.01
|Kroger s .56f
|28250
|31.34
|30.82
|30.82—.37
|LBrands 2.40
|29425
|27.74
|27.05
|27.06—.58
|LloydBkg .47a
|20621
|3.17
|3.13
|3.13—.04
|Macys 1.51
|20619
|36.70
|36.06
|36.06—.22
|MarathnO .20
|34479
|21.06
|20.53
|20.55—.32
|Merck 1.92
|25486
|68.87
|68.38
|68.73—.26
|MorgStan 1.20f
|34525
|50.43
|49.88
|49.96+.07
|Nabors .24
|42580
|6.47
|6.32
|6.34—.04
|NewellRub .92f
|25654
|22.59
|22.28
|22.39+.06
|NewmtM .56
|22554
|32.49
|32.00
|32.03—.22
|NokiaCp .19e
|60966
|5.78
|5.72
|5.73+.02
|Oracle .76
|46389
|49.43
|48.88
|48.93—.40
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|36148
|45.43
|43.71
|45.42+1.81
|Penney
|62604
|1.81
|1.72
|1.76+.04
|Petrobras
|76465
|10.56
|10.29
|10.38—.12
|Pfizer 1.36
|80969
|41.78
|41.32
|41.59+.01
|PhilipMor 4.56f
|23567
|80.16
|79.13
|79.50—.76
|PUVixSTrs
|119583
|8.46
|8.21
|8.46+.10
|ProShtVxs
|24814
|14.31
|14.17
|14.17—.07
|Qudiann
|21473
|6.28
|5.96
|6.28+.22
|RegionsFn .56f
|32921
|19.54
|19.36
|19.37—.08
|RioTinto 2.27e
|23904
|49.69
|48.88
|48.92+.17
|RiteAid
|36292
|1.46
|1.42
|1.43—.02
|SpdrGold
|21245
|114.87
|114.25
|114.42—.17
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|164919
|290.42
|289.42
|289.44—.34
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|20073
|36.05
|36.00
|36.01—.02
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|26027
|63.64
|62.95
|62.97—.45
|SpdrRetls .49e
|21779
|51.89
|51.44
|51.45—.10
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|41201
|42.40
|41.60
|41.68—.47
|STMicro .40
|21878
|21.06
|20.57
|20.60—.14
|Salesforce
|19751
|153.08
|151.56
|152.27+.59
|Schlmbrg 2
|35592
|65.52
|64.65
|64.67—.19
|SibanyeG .14r
|29097
|2.42
|2.33
|2.35—.13
|SnapIncAn
|141693
|11.80
|11.19
|11.25—.56
|SouthnCo 2.40
|24238
|44.63
|44.35
|44.54—.09
|SwstnEngy
|40995
|5.72
|5.54
|5.55—.11
|SpectraEP 3.06f
|31037
|39.57
|38.63
|38.70—.67
|Sprint
|24306
|6.16
|6.11
|6.12+.02
|Squaren
|64305
|80.75
|78.62
|80.41+2.16
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|64170
|54.24
|53.91
|53.99—.10
|SPEngy 2.04e
|31126
|75.54
|74.89
|74.95—.14
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|130307
|28.72
|28.55
|28.56—.06
|SPInds 1.12e
|28400
|77.92
|77.48
|77.49—.20
|SPTech .78e
|24662
|75.26
|74.88
|74.93—.03
|SPUtil 1.55e
|47414
|53.44
|53.13
|53.34—.06
|TaiwSemi .73e
|55840
|42.76
|42.28
|42.40+.87
|TevaPhrm .73e
|53022
|23.71
|22.86
|23.55+.47
|ThomsonR 1.38
|25281
|46.29
|43.11
|44.81+1.55
|Tiffany 2.20
|43231
|138.41
|129.61
|131.36+1.58
|Transocn
|37308
|12.03
|11.80
|11.81—.08
|Twitter
|130885
|36.04
|34.89
|35.38—.51
|USOilFd
|45499
|14.51
|14.40
|14.44—.06
|USSteel .20
|23062
|31.39
|30.61
|30.68+.02
|ValeSA .29e
|64738
|13.74
|13.34
|13.44—.15
|VanEGold .06e
|148865
|19.49
|19.10
|19.12—.16
|VnEkRus .01e
|22056
|20.17
|19.95
|19.97—.08
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|19550
|109.51
|108.04
|108.16—.45
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|19820
|25.51
|25.11
|25.11—.16
|VanEJrGld
|60011
|29.14
|28.44
|28.50—.32
|VangEmg 1.10e
|65005
|43.03
|42.67
|42.72—.16
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|31962
|43.74
|43.55
|43.56—.09
|Vereit .55
|22020
|7.84
|7.77
|7.83+.04
|VerizonCm 2.36
|44089
|54.90
|54.59
|54.69—.16
|Vipshop
|20605
|7.34
|7.09
|7.10—.15
|Visa s .84
|19386
|146.17
|144.87
|145.25—.15
|WalMart 2.08f
|34153
|95.70
|94.53
|95.41+.87
|WeathfIntl
|32197
|2.81
|2.74
|2.74—.03
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|74705
|59.33
|59.03
|59.05—.05
|WmsCos 1.36
|27092
|30.48
|29.94
|29.100—.33
|Yamanag .02
|49535
|2.89
|2.82
|2.84—.01
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.