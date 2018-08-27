BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 76672 4.50 4.32 4.47+.18 AT&TInc 2 70425 33.03 32.72 32.92+.28 Alibaba 130877 179.72 176.22 178.79+4.56 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 76672 4.50 4.32 4.47+.18 AT&TInc 2 70425 33.03 32.72 32.92+.28 Alibaba 130877 179.72 176.22 178.79+4.56 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 28469 11.16 11.07 11.10—.06 Altria 3.20 23449 59.31 58.70 59.09+.31 Ambev .05e 103840 4.76 4.69 4.73+.07 AEagleOut .55f 19187 28.08 27.46 27.54—.87 Annaly 1.20 24303 10.65 10.60 10.63+.02 Avon 33128 2.10 2.03 2.10+.07 BcBilVArg .27e 20135 6.49 6.41 6.47+.10 BcoBrads .06a 39201 7.14 6.95 7.09+.18 BkofAm .60f 235856 31.48 30.99 31.47+.58 BiPVxSTrs 102766 28.77 28.35 28.67—.13 BarrickG .12 50656 10.65 10.50 10.58+.12 BlackBerry 30204 10.81 10.60 10.72+.12 BlueAprnn 20882 2.25 2.07 2.11—.12 CabotO&G .24 24274 24.32 23.94 24.03—.13 Caterpillar 3.44f 20438 142.38 139.30 142.37+4.16 Cemex .29t 33949 7.31 7.06 7.31+.32 CntryLink 2.16 31142 23.01 22.71 22.92+.17 ChesEng 83591 4.64 4.52 4.55—.02 Chicos .34 26361 9.41 8.95 9.05—.31 CgpVelICrd 23187 6.66 6.53 6.60—.03 Citigroup 1.80f 63417 72.53 70.94 72.53+1.86 ClevCliffs 34089 10.11 9.79 10.06+.18 CocaCola 1.56 28194 46.05 45.56 45.67+.04 Coty .50 26895 12.23 11.98 12.21+.23 DenburyR 45544 5.38 5.22 5.27+.05 DeutschBk .83e 26766 11.73 11.49 11.72+.33 Diebold .40 22496 5.25 4.85 4.93+.38 DxSOXBrrs 26037 9.58 9.17 9.23—.51 DxGBullrs 56453 14.97 14.42 14.80+.56 DrGMBllrs .09e 72908 8.87 8.45 8.77+.41 DxSPOGBrrs 21736 6.09 5.89 6.06—.04 DxSCBearrs 47394 7.98 7.85 7.90—.15 DowDuPnt 1.52 52422 71.20 69.54 71.18+1.97 EclipseRs 29154 1.57 1.45 1.50—.19 EgyTrEqs 1.22 28018 18.28 18.05 18.06—.22 EngyTrfPt 2.26 24285 23.31 23.01 23.03—.27 ENSCO .04 23198 6.94 6.78 6.85+.06 ExxonMbl 3.28 24725 80.33 79.86 80.24+.62 FiatChrys 60615 17.56 16.98 17.52+.70 FootLockr 1.38 32928 48.60 46.69 48.55+.23 FordM .60a 182461 9.98 9.73 9.97+.29 FrptMcM .20 47244 14.84 14.45 14.71+.24 GGPInc .88 217134 22.08 21.83 21.88—.06 GameStop 1.52 66455 16.50 14.91 15.00—1.55 Gap .97 36503 31.13 29.67 30.31+.66 GenElec .48 172715 12.74 12.45 12.71+.21 GenMotors 1.52 78761 37.55 36.23 37.51+1.56 Gerdau .02e 25086 3.95 3.86 3.91+.06 Goldcrpg .24 21300 11.34 11.15 11.25+.10 GoldmanS 3.20f 22431 242.97 236.56 242.55+7.44 GpSuprvin 31606 6.45 5.91 6.35+.24 HPInc .56f 22380 24.56 24.32 24.40+.25 Hallibrtn .72 23585 41.40 40.84 41.07+.26 HartfdFn 1.20f 24555 51.17 50.08 51.11+1.11 HPEntn .45e 40214 16.64 16.26 16.51+.31 Huyan 32000 29.88 26.97 29.24+3.07 ICICIBk .16e 40327 9.77 9.64 9.77+.32 iShGold 89982 11.63 11.56 11.60+.04 iShBrazil .67e 104199 32.90 32.30 32.72+.75 iShGerm .60e 19569 30.85 30.62 30.84+.47 iShMexico .78e 37844 52.81 52.00 52.56+1.37 iShSilver 55394 14.03 13.93 13.99+.07 iShChinaLC .87e 147475 43.75 43.42 43.60+1.00 iShEMkts .59e 583496 44.16 43.76 44.11+.74 iShiBoxIG 3.87 22230 116.16 116.01 116.04—.20 iSh20yrT 3.05 29616 121.87 121.55 121.61—.68 iSEafe 1.66e 85330 68.18 67.87 68.17+.85 iShiBxHYB 5.09 20077 86.46 86.40 86.43+.05 iShR2K 1.77e 56096 172.94 172.03 172.67+1.08 iShChina .61e 21118 62.82 62.20 62.64+1.43 iShREst 2.76e 25044 82.64 81.98 82.15—.36 iShJapanrs 26190 58.40 58.21 58.37+.76 iShCorEM .95e 75909 53.32 52.87 53.26+.87 ItauUnibH .58e 32923 10.53 10.29 10.47+.29 JPMorgCh 2.24f 59119 117.28 115.17 117.22+2.54 JumeiIntl 38608 2.07 1.77 1.91+.27 Keycorp .48f x23982 21.45 21.19 21.43+.29 KindMorg .80 32451 18.09 17.86 17.89—.08 Kinrossg 29480 3.08 3.00 3.04+.05 Kroger s .56f 24388 31.39 30.91 31.07—.13 LBrands 2.40 38771 27.74 27.34 27.72+.10 LVSands 3 19553 67.53 66.00 66.72+1.18 MGM Rsts .48 39503 29.56 28.75 29.36+.86 Macys 1.51 24187 36.94 36.25 36.35—.16 MarathnO .20 25658 21.03 20.66 20.90+.29 Medtrnic 2 23265 95.92 95.20 95.61+.06 Merck 1.92 21439 69.43 68.53 68.94—.11 MorgStan 1.20f 46483 50.03 48.42 49.92+1.78 Mosaic .10 34195 31.08 29.95 31.02+1.38 Nabors .24 23198 6.54 6.40 6.42—.05 NewellRub .92f 29521 22.35 21.80 22.31+.63 NokiaCp .19e 35877 5.70 5.64 5.70+.12 Oracle .76 43316 49.70 49.35 49.50+.24 PG&ECp 2.12f 31385 43.84 43.09 43.75+.94 Pandora 20369 8.21 8.09 8.13+.06 Penney 47047 1.87 1.81 1.83 PetrbrsA 47616 9.16 8.96 9.10+.22 Petrobras 158577 10.53 10.35 10.45+.14 Pfizer 1.36 120098 42.62 41.31 41.59—.82 PhilipMor 4.56f 27255 80.65 79.81 79.88+.19 PlatfmSpc 40825 13.15 12.66 13.13+.54 PUVixSTrs 84441 8.30 8.11 8.25—.07 ProShtVxs 31413 14.37 14.27 14.30+.05 Qudiann 43578 6.17 5.70 5.95—.07 RangeRs .08 22334 17.06 16.38 16.38—.29 RegionsFn .56f 32732 19.59 19.31 19.58+.32 RiteAid 24676 1.48 1.45 1.46—.01 SpdrGold 24203 114.78 114.12 114.50+.34 S&P500ETF 4.13e 274089 289.86 288.68 289.84+2.33 SpdrOGEx .73e 41557 42.49 42.03 42.10+.05 STMicro .40 23051 20.75 20.31 20.75+.54 Salesforce 30160 154.88 150.20 151.90—.40 Schlmbrg 2 36737 65.57 64.73 64.99—.26 SnapIncAn 38693 11.75 11.64 11.73+.10 SouthnCo 2.40 22282 45.09 44.45 44.49—.55 SwstnEngy 36289 5.73 5.58 5.59—.08 Squaren 47525 79.06 77.26 78.84+.66 SPMatls .98e 23825 60.08 59.25 60.06+.93 SPHlthC 1.01e 22620 92.29 91.83 92.17+.28 SPCnSt 1.28e 57518 54.32 53.88 54.09+.03 SPEngy 2.04e 34813 75.19 74.68 74.95+.41 SPDRFncl .46e 188859 28.71 28.34 28.71+.47 SPInds 1.12e 50050 77.69 77.01 77.68+.96 SPTech .78e 28276 75.00 74.48 74.99+.71 SPUtil 1.55e 51385 53.92 53.13 53.26—.47 TALEducs 21477 30.73 30.07 30.23+.47 TaiwSemi .73e 19309 41.68 41.37 41.63+.39 TevaPhrm .73e 54474 23.38 22.91 23.25+.23 Transocn 33196 11.99 11.71 11.82+.04 Twitter 129673 35.56 34.48 35.56+1.28 USOilFd 67254 14.51 14.41 14.44+.01 USSteel .20 52432 30.55 29.80 30.52—.43 ValeSA .29e 55064 13.61 13.32 13.58+.36 VanEGold .06e 146722 19.30 19.03 19.21+.26 VnEkRus .01e 30558 20.19 20.03 20.15+.23 VnEkSemi .58e 26356 108.94 107.50 108.81+1.87 VanEJrGld 38588 28.80 28.31 28.67+.46 VangEmg 1.10e 67660 43.04 42.59 42.98+.80 VangFTSE 1.10e 27079 43.59 43.32 43.59+.54 VerizonCm 2.36 30790 55.06 54.65 54.86+.08 Vipshop 43481 7.20 6.91 7.16+.28 Visa s .84 21567 145.60 144.71 145.31+1.11 WalMart 2.08f 29089 95.61 94.57 94.84—.11 WeathfIntl 26065 2.92 2.86 2.87—.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 59341 59.48 58.76 59.40+.71 WmsCos 1.36 28652 30.25 29.78 30.22+.14 Yamanag .02 57589 2.89 2.80 2.85+.05 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 