BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 30324 4.44 4.36 4.40+.03 AT&TInc 2 88311 33.25 33.05 33.19+.16 AbbVie 3.84 20653 100.23 98.40 98.69—.12 Alibaba 95687 177.15 174.36 176.87+4.09 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 29611 11.18 11.05 11.15+.05 Ambev .05e 187876 4.91 4.81 4.84—.07 Annaly 1.20 40661 10.75 10.67 10.71+.03 AstraZens 1.37e 32805 38.88 38.58 38.67+.55 Avon 21966 2.11 1.94 1.94—.10 BPPLC 2.38 23350 42.45 42.16 42.36+.45 BcoBrads .06a 39417 7.27 7.13 7.18—.11 BcoSantSA .21e 18899 5.02 4.98 4.99—.01 BkofAm .60f 182658 30.93 30.65 30.77+.03 BiPVxSTrs 143739 29.15 28.68 28.91—.49 BarrickG .12 72537 10.24 10.03 10.15+.13 Blackstone 2.70e 18759 37.00 36.25 36.74+.54 BrMySq 1.60 21039 61.11 60.51 60.61—.28 CVSHealth 2 25420 74.90 73.79 74.52+.84 CabotO&G .24 24184 23.92 23.48 23.85+.25 Cemex .29t 26018 6.75 6.56 6.62—.10 CntryLink 2.16 38000 23.79 23.43 23.76+.28 CheetahM 47694 10.99 9.72 10.90+1.80 ChesEng 72189 4.39 4.28 4.37+.06 Citigroup 1.80f 45835 70.58 69.38 70.44+.77 ClevCliffs 26695 9.98 9.74 9.74—.12 CocaCola 1.56 21111 46.87 46.59 46.69+.09 ConocoPhil 1.14f 19681 71.07 69.68 70.84+1.07 Coty .50 38342 12.59 12.12 12.35+.13 DeltaAir 1.40f 26273 57.34 55.86 57.32+1.67 DenburyR 50958 4.78 4.46 4.75+.25 DeutschBk .83e 19151 11.23 11.12 11.18—.02 DevonE .32f 18913 41.21 40.39 41.13+.53 DxGBullrs 68428 14.18 13.40 13.78+.12 DrGMBllrs .09e 111601 8.27 7.75 8.06+.24 DxSCBearrs 45128 8.59 8.41 8.45—.07 DowDuPnt 1.52 25306 68.82 67.92 68.57+.78 ENSCO .04 40160 6.36 6.10 6.35+.18 EsteeLdr 1.52 32921 144.98 139.18 141.12+5.18 Exelon 1.38f 23545 44.49 44.09 44.28—.26 ExxonMbl 3.28 29045 78.96 78.17 78.71+.45 FstDatan 35288 25.24 24.82 25.16+.30 Fitbitn 24925 5.95 5.72 5.92+.22 FordM .60a 107415 9.70 9.56 9.70+.15 FrptMcM .20 59458 14.21 13.83 14.07+.10 GGPInc .88 24777 21.56 21.44 21.53+.11 GenElec .48 165455 12.39 12.14 12.31+.01 GenMotors 1.52 29951 36.95 36.36 36.88+.50 Gerdau .02e 20883 4.04 3.96 3.99+.03 GoldFLtd .02e 33543 2.50 2.39 2.46—.03 Goldcrpg .24 38527 10.92 10.63 10.76+.02 HPInc .56f 22455 24.80 24.45 24.60+.06 Hallibrtn .72 19104 40.45 39.91 40.43+.46 Hanesbdss .60 20125 18.68 18.41 18.61+.21 HeclaM .01e 21534 2.81 2.69 2.72—.02 HPEntn .45e 39728 16.96 16.59 16.76+.09 HostHotls 1a 30148 21.04 20.93 21.01+.08 Huyan 20417 26.62 24.90 26.54+.93 IAMGldg 1.52f 22576 4.22 4.06 4.13—.01 iShGold 53149 11.40 11.36 11.39+.04 iShBrazil .67e 94524 33.18 32.77 32.98—.31 iShMexico .78e 23163 50.05 49.48 49.75—.06 iShSilver 35121 13.86 13.78 13.81—.12 iShChinaLC .87e 114162 41.62 41.42 41.44—.09 iShEMkts .59e 234580 42.39 42.17 42.23+.02 iSh20yrT 3.05 23208 121.91 121.54 121.75+.77 iSEafe 1.66e 57967 66.79 66.62 66.67+.29 iShiBxHYB 5.09 24565 86.14 86.03 86.13+.09 iShR2K 1.77e 53541 169.08 167.83 168.76+.41 iShChina .61e 24571 60.08 59.72 59.87+.28 Infosys .40e 35298 20.78 20.29 20.37—.72 iShCorEM .95e 52921 51.30 51.05 51.11—.01 ItauUnibH .58e x119683 10.85 10.71 10.77+.10 JPMorgCh 2.24f 35397 115.05 114.11 114.45—.32 JohnJn 3.60f 38443 137.07 134.00 136.92+2.45 Keycorp .48f 19713 21.66 21.52 21.61+.02 Kimco 1.12 19231 17.50 17.01 17.44+.45 KindMorg .80 20420 18.02 17.92 17.99+.04 Kinrossg 62239 2.90 2.82 2.86—.04 Kohls 2.44 20834 79.36 77.00 78.77+2.33 Lannett 119308 6.45 5.50 5.58—7.93 LloydBkg .47a 23138 3.10 3.06 3.09+.02 MGM Rsts .48 19863 28.79 28.30 28.43—.13 Macys 1.51 57711 37.63 36.09 37.50+1.47 MarathnO .20 31390 20.10 19.72 20.08+.25 Medtrnic 2f 27953 90.88 89.87 90.14—.46 Merck 1.92 42468 69.97 68.93 69.88+.82 MorgStan 1.20f 23410 48.59 48.16 48.37 Nabors .24 41488 6.21 5.94 6.20+.21 NewellRub .92f 19059 21.77 21.50 21.58+.08 NewmtM .56 22397 32.46 31.67 31.89—.18 NikeB s .80 52856 82.33 80.95 82.05+2.30 NokiaCp .19e 63364 5.29 5.24 5.26+.03 Nordstrm 1.48a 40959 61.73 59.07 61.15+1.97 OasisPet 24057 12.22 12.01 12.13+.05 Oracle .76 38842 48.60 48.26 48.37+.01 PG&ECp 2.12f 69461 45.71 43.43 45.08—.17 Pandora 19001 8.04 7.87 7.96—.06 Penney 121219 1.75 1.61 1.70—.10 PetrbrsA 18537 9.37 9.16 9.19—.19 Petrobras 82911 10.67 10.51 10.58—.13 Pfizer 1.36 106239 42.77 42.09 42.44+.35 PUVixSTrs 109212 8.48 8.27 8.37—.25 ProShtVxs 37311 14.30 14.19 14.25+.14 ProctGam 2.87 32539 83.95 83.31 83.65—.04 PureStrgn 19506 22.18 21.08 21.25—.85 RangeRs .08 21874 15.06 14.78 14.95+.09 RegionsFn .56f 41545 19.54 19.32 19.44—.06 RiteAid 34650 1.46 1.42 1.45—.01 SpdrGold 23763 112.53 112.16 112.35+.22 S&P500ETF 4.13e 166728 285.75 285.06 285.50+.44 SpdrRetls .49e 42975 51.89 51.26 51.80+.60 SpdrOGEx .73e 44154 40.22 39.62 40.11+.41 ScorpioTk .04 21759 1.98 1.85 1.98+.08 SnapIncAn 65490 11.86 11.57 11.64—.26 SthcrssEn 27208 .72 .46 .65+.18 SwstnEngy 54047 5.25 5.14 5.21+.07 SpiritRltC .72 25525 8.49 8.40 8.42—.04 Squaren 35746 73.85 72.01 73.69+.79 SPMatls .98e 21498 58.95 58.54 58.85+.42 SPHlthC 1.01e 32528 91.56 91.25 91.43+.34 SPCnSt 1.28e 48852 55.31 55.03 55.09+.07 SPEngy 2.04e 39574 73.29 72.60 73.17+.56 SPDRFncl .46e 135303 28.31 28.13 28.22+.05 SPInds 1.12e 41266 76.80 76.40 76.77+.49 SPTech .78e 68309 73.34 72.75 72.87—.28 SPUtil 1.55e 49009 54.66 54.22 54.41—.11 Synchrony .84f 25272 30.100 30.35 30.87+.50 TALEducs 26854 32.86 31.32 32.80+1.68 Target 2.56f 24749 83.31 82.53 83.18+.14 TevaPhrm .73e 98145 25.43 24.30 25.33+1.11 3DSys 26174 20.44 18.97 20.36+1.32 Transocn 59549 11.35 10.74 11.32+.56 Twitter 74701 32.94 32.20 32.41—.33 UtdContl 20430 84.88 82.13 84.68+2.67 USOilFd 103676 13.80 13.66 13.72+.03 USSteel .20 31427 30.89 30.30 30.69+.62 ValeSA .29e 64304 13.13 13.01 13.02+.02 VanEGold .06e 205925 18.91 18.58 18.75+.03 VnEkRus .01e 21430 19.87 19.74 19.74—.10 VnEkSemi .58e 28421 103.10 101.63 102.26—.57 VanEJrGld 95184 28.05 27.42 27.80+.31 VangEmg 1.10e 50578 41.51 41.31 41.36+.02 VangFTSE 1.10e 35033 42.59 42.48 42.51+.13 VerizonCm 2.36 30133 55.08 54.55 54.61—.18 Vipshop 70607 7.42 7.15 7.38+.23 WalMart 2.08f 46708 98.29 97.25 97.32—.53 WeathfIntl 50255 2.76 2.62 2.72+.11 WellsFargo 1.72f 41509 59.14 58.67 58.91+.05 WmsCos 1.36 30721 30.53 30.14 30.23—.24 Yamanag .02 91314 2.75 2.65 2.71+.01 