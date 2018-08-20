BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 30324 4.44 4.36 4.40+.03 AT&TInc 2 88311 33.25 33.05 33.19+.16 AbbVie 3.84 20653 100.23 98.40 98.69—.12 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|30324
|4.44
|4.36
|4.40+.03
|AT&TInc 2
|88311
|33.25
|33.05
|33.19+.16
|AbbVie 3.84
|20653
|100.23
|98.40
|98.69—.12
|Alibaba
|95687
|177.15
|174.36
|176.87+4.09
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|29611
|11.18
|11.05
|11.15+.05
|Ambev .05e
|187876
|4.91
|4.81
|4.84—.07
|Annaly 1.20
|40661
|10.75
|10.67
|10.71+.03
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|32805
|38.88
|38.58
|38.67+.55
|Avon
|21966
|2.11
|1.94
|1.94—.10
|BPPLC 2.38
|23350
|42.45
|42.16
|42.36+.45
|BcoBrads .06a
|39417
|7.27
|7.13
|7.18—.11
|BcoSantSA .21e
|18899
|5.02
|4.98
|4.99—.01
|BkofAm .60f
|182658
|30.93
|30.65
|30.77+.03
|BiPVxSTrs
|143739
|29.15
|28.68
|28.91—.49
|BarrickG .12
|72537
|10.24
|10.03
|10.15+.13
|Blackstone 2.70e
|
|18759
|37.00
|36.25
|36.74+.54
|BrMySq 1.60
|21039
|61.11
|60.51
|60.61—.28
|CVSHealth 2
|25420
|74.90
|73.79
|74.52+.84
|CabotO&G .24
|24184
|23.92
|23.48
|23.85+.25
|Cemex .29t
|26018
|6.75
|6.56
|6.62—.10
|CntryLink 2.16
|38000
|23.79
|23.43
|23.76+.28
|CheetahM
|47694
|10.99
|9.72
|10.90+1.80
|ChesEng
|72189
|4.39
|4.28
|4.37+.06
|Citigroup 1.80f
|45835
|70.58
|69.38
|70.44+.77
|ClevCliffs
|26695
|9.98
|9.74
|9.74—.12
|CocaCola 1.56
|21111
|46.87
|46.59
|46.69+.09
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|
|19681
|71.07
|69.68
|70.84+1.07
|Coty .50
|38342
|12.59
|12.12
|12.35+.13
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|26273
|57.34
|55.86
|57.32+1.67
|DenburyR
|50958
|4.78
|4.46
|4.75+.25
|DeutschBk .83e
|19151
|11.23
|11.12
|11.18—.02
|DevonE .32f
|18913
|41.21
|40.39
|41.13+.53
|DxGBullrs
|68428
|14.18
|13.40
|13.78+.12
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|111601
|8.27
|7.75
|8.06+.24
|DxSCBearrs
|45128
|8.59
|8.41
|8.45—.07
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|25306
|68.82
|67.92
|68.57+.78
|ENSCO .04
|40160
|6.36
|6.10
|6.35+.18
|EsteeLdr 1.52
|
|32921
|144.98
|139.18
|141.12+5.18
|Exelon 1.38f
|23545
|44.49
|44.09
|44.28—.26
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|29045
|78.96
|78.17
|78.71+.45
|FstDatan
|35288
|25.24
|24.82
|25.16+.30
|Fitbitn
|24925
|5.95
|5.72
|5.92+.22
|FordM .60a
|107415
|9.70
|9.56
|9.70+.15
|FrptMcM .20
|59458
|14.21
|13.83
|14.07+.10
|GGPInc .88
|24777
|21.56
|21.44
|21.53+.11
|GenElec .48
|165455
|12.39
|12.14
|12.31+.01
|GenMotors 1.52
|29951
|36.95
|36.36
|36.88+.50
|Gerdau .02e
|20883
|4.04
|3.96
|3.99+.03
|GoldFLtd .02e
|33543
|2.50
|2.39
|2.46—.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|38527
|10.92
|10.63
|10.76+.02
|HPInc .56f
|22455
|24.80
|24.45
|24.60+.06
|Hallibrtn .72
|19104
|40.45
|39.91
|40.43+.46
|Hanesbdss .60
|20125
|18.68
|18.41
|18.61+.21
|HeclaM .01e
|21534
|2.81
|2.69
|2.72—.02
|HPEntn .45e
|39728
|16.96
|16.59
|16.76+.09
|HostHotls 1a
|30148
|21.04
|20.93
|21.01+.08
|Huyan
|20417
|26.62
|24.90
|26.54+.93
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|22576
|4.22
|4.06
|4.13—.01
|iShGold
|53149
|11.40
|11.36
|11.39+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|94524
|33.18
|32.77
|32.98—.31
|iShMexico .78e
|23163
|50.05
|49.48
|49.75—.06
|iShSilver
|35121
|13.86
|13.78
|13.81—.12
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|114162
|41.62
|41.42
|41.44—.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|234580
|42.39
|42.17
|42.23+.02
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|23208
|121.91
|121.54
|121.75+.77
|iSEafe 1.66e
|57967
|66.79
|66.62
|66.67+.29
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|24565
|86.14
|86.03
|86.13+.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|53541
|169.08
|167.83
|168.76+.41
|iShChina .61e
|24571
|60.08
|59.72
|59.87+.28
|Infosys .40e
|35298
|20.78
|20.29
|20.37—.72
|iShCorEM .95e
|52921
|51.30
|51.05
|51.11—.01
|ItauUnibH .58e
|
|x119683
|10.85
|10.71
|10.77+.10
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|35397
|115.05
|114.11
|114.45—.32
|JohnJn 3.60f
|38443
|137.07
|134.00
|136.92+2.45
|Keycorp .48f
|19713
|21.66
|21.52
|21.61+.02
|Kimco 1.12
|19231
|17.50
|17.01
|17.44+.45
|KindMorg .80
|20420
|18.02
|17.92
|17.99+.04
|Kinrossg
|62239
|2.90
|2.82
|2.86—.04
|Kohls 2.44
|20834
|79.36
|77.00
|78.77+2.33
|Lannett
|119308
|6.45
|5.50
|5.58—7.93
|LloydBkg .47a
|23138
|3.10
|3.06
|3.09+.02
|MGM Rsts .48
|19863
|28.79
|28.30
|28.43—.13
|Macys 1.51
|57711
|37.63
|36.09
|37.50+1.47
|MarathnO .20
|31390
|20.10
|19.72
|20.08+.25
|Medtrnic 2f
|27953
|90.88
|89.87
|90.14—.46
|Merck 1.92
|42468
|69.97
|68.93
|69.88+.82
|MorgStan 1.20f
|23410
|48.59
|48.16
|48.37
|Nabors .24
|41488
|6.21
|5.94
|6.20+.21
|NewellRub .92f
|19059
|21.77
|21.50
|21.58+.08
|NewmtM .56
|22397
|32.46
|31.67
|31.89—.18
|NikeB s .80
|52856
|82.33
|80.95
|82.05+2.30
|NokiaCp .19e
|63364
|5.29
|5.24
|5.26+.03
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|40959
|61.73
|59.07
|61.15+1.97
|OasisPet
|24057
|12.22
|12.01
|12.13+.05
|Oracle .76
|38842
|48.60
|48.26
|48.37+.01
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|69461
|45.71
|43.43
|45.08—.17
|Pandora
|19001
|8.04
|7.87
|7.96—.06
|Penney
|121219
|1.75
|1.61
|1.70—.10
|PetrbrsA
|18537
|9.37
|9.16
|9.19—.19
|Petrobras
|82911
|10.67
|10.51
|10.58—.13
|Pfizer 1.36
|106239
|42.77
|42.09
|42.44+.35
|PUVixSTrs
|109212
|8.48
|8.27
|8.37—.25
|ProShtVxs
|37311
|14.30
|14.19
|14.25+.14
|ProctGam 2.87
|32539
|83.95
|83.31
|83.65—.04
|PureStrgn
|19506
|22.18
|21.08
|21.25—.85
|RangeRs .08
|21874
|15.06
|14.78
|14.95+.09
|RegionsFn .56f
|41545
|19.54
|19.32
|19.44—.06
|RiteAid
|34650
|1.46
|1.42
|1.45—.01
|SpdrGold
|23763
|112.53
|112.16
|112.35+.22
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|166728
|285.75
|285.06
|285.50+.44
|SpdrRetls .49e
|42975
|51.89
|51.26
|51.80+.60
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|44154
|40.22
|39.62
|40.11+.41
|ScorpioTk .04
|21759
|1.98
|1.85
|1.98+.08
|SnapIncAn
|65490
|11.86
|11.57
|11.64—.26
|SthcrssEn
|27208
|.72
|.46
|.65+.18
|SwstnEngy
|54047
|5.25
|5.14
|5.21+.07
|SpiritRltC .72
|25525
|8.49
|8.40
|8.42—.04
|Squaren
|35746
|73.85
|72.01
|73.69+.79
|SPMatls .98e
|21498
|58.95
|58.54
|58.85+.42
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|32528
|91.56
|91.25
|91.43+.34
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|48852
|55.31
|55.03
|55.09+.07
|SPEngy 2.04e
|39574
|73.29
|72.60
|73.17+.56
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|135303
|28.31
|28.13
|28.22+.05
|SPInds 1.12e
|41266
|76.80
|76.40
|76.77+.49
|SPTech .78e
|68309
|73.34
|72.75
|72.87—.28
|SPUtil 1.55e
|49009
|54.66
|54.22
|54.41—.11
|Synchrony .84f
|25272
|30.100
|30.35
|30.87+.50
|TALEducs
|26854
|32.86
|31.32
|32.80+1.68
|Target 2.56f
|24749
|83.31
|82.53
|83.18+.14
|TevaPhrm .73e
|98145
|25.43
|24.30
|25.33+1.11
|3DSys
|26174
|20.44
|18.97
|20.36+1.32
|Transocn
|59549
|11.35
|10.74
|11.32+.56
|Twitter
|74701
|32.94
|32.20
|32.41—.33
|UtdContl
|20430
|84.88
|82.13
|84.68+2.67
|USOilFd
|103676
|13.80
|13.66
|13.72+.03
|USSteel .20
|31427
|30.89
|30.30
|30.69+.62
|ValeSA .29e
|64304
|13.13
|13.01
|13.02+.02
|VanEGold .06e
|205925
|18.91
|18.58
|18.75+.03
|VnEkRus .01e
|21430
|19.87
|19.74
|19.74—.10
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|28421
|103.10
|101.63
|102.26—.57
|VanEJrGld
|95184
|28.05
|27.42
|27.80+.31
|VangEmg 1.10e
|50578
|41.51
|41.31
|41.36+.02
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|35033
|42.59
|42.48
|42.51+.13
|VerizonCm 2.36
|30133
|55.08
|54.55
|54.61—.18
|Vipshop
|70607
|7.42
|7.15
|7.38+.23
|WalMart 2.08f
|46708
|98.29
|97.25
|97.32—.53
|WeathfIntl
|50255
|2.76
|2.62
|2.72+.11
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|41509
|59.14
|58.67
|58.91+.05
|WmsCos 1.36
|30721
|30.53
|30.14
|30.23—.24
|Yamanag .02
|91314
|2.75
|2.65
|2.71+.01
|—————————
