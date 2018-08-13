BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 30988 4.32 4.25 4.26—.06 AT&TInc 2 69340 32.34 32.22 32.26 AbbVie 3.84 26132 97.58 95.81 97.26+1.46 Alibaba…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|30988
|4.32
|4.25
|4.26—.06
|AT&TInc 2
|69340
|32.34
|32.22
|32.26
|AbbVie 3.84
|26132
|97.58
|95.81
|97.26+1.46
|Alibaba
|76149
|180.65
|177.00
|177.01—3.00
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|46212
|11.19
|11.04
|11.05—.09
|Ambev .05e
|112098
|4.87
|4.79
|4.80—.10
|Annaly 1.20
|44618
|10.52
|10.37
|10.50+.08
|Avon
|27584
|1.83
|1.71
|1.72—.08
|BPPLC 2.38
|24513
|43.10
|42.78
|42.78—.22
|BRFSA
|19444
|5.28
|5.05
|5.19—.22
|BcBilVArg .27e
|27634
|6.25
|6.19
|6.20—.21
|BcoBrads .06a
|61424
|7.45
|7.27
|7.32—.14
|BcoSantSA .21e
|83011
|5.13
|5.06
|5.07—.13
|BkofAm .60f
|213161
|31.12
|30.80
|30.80—.39
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|30172
|51.10
|50.37
|50.37—.65
|BiPVxSTrs
|196153
|31.07
|29.27
|31.06+1.12
|BarrickG .12
|54206
|10.82
|10.58
|10.60—.24
|BauschHl
|21620
|22.08
|20.99
|21.05—.80
|CVSHealth 2
|28303
|70.15
|69.15
|69.17+.12
|Cemex .29t
|20464
|7.00
|6.82
|6.82—.17
|CntryLink 2.16
|48500
|21.84
|21.38
|21.67+.29
|ChesEng
|101267
|4.71
|4.52
|4.52—.14
|CgpVelICrd
|27066
|7.73
|7.24
|7.73+.53
|Citigroup 1.80f
|57757
|70.36
|69.56
|69.68—.58
|ClevCliffs
|27930
|10.40
|10.23
|10.24—.09
|CocaCola 1.56
|29912
|46.13
|45.70
|45.73—.35
|Coty .50
|52749
|12.12
|11.32
|11.70—.36
|DenburyR
|28903
|4.59
|4.39
|4.54+.06
|DeutschBk .83e
|44679
|11.54
|11.44
|11.50—.32
|Diebold .40
|40974
|4.80
|4.20
|4.20+.25
|DxSOXBrrs
|18844
|10.21
|9.92
|10.18—.06
|DxGBullrs
|65732
|18.43
|17.41
|17.55—1.32
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|90037
|10.73
|10.00
|10.06—.95
|DxSCBearrs
|42959
|8.79
|8.57
|8.78+.13
|Disney 1.68
|23736
|112.84
|111.72
|111.75—.93
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|21500
|67.85
|66.41
|66.41—1.33
|Dycom
|45568
|72.50
|67.75
|69.78—19.94
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|20532
|18.15
|17.73
|17.78—.33
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|45907
|23.00
|22.51
|22.58—.41
|ENSCO .04
|46425
|7.11
|6.71
|6.74—.40
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|30002
|79.75
|78.96
|78.97—.45
|FstDatan
|72913
|24.19
|23.80
|23.95—.72
|FMajSilvg
|37039
|6.31
|5.57
|5.57—.91
|FordM .60a
|239403
|9.75
|9.43
|9.43—.31
|FrptMcM .20
|65893
|15.26
|15.02
|15.02—.09
|GGPInc .88
|18885
|21.49
|21.31
|21.31—.11
|GenElec .48
|198323
|12.73
|12.57
|12.58—.19
|GenMotors 1.52
|42409
|36.67
|35.89
|35.90—.70
|Gerdau .02e
|36050
|4.14
|3.97
|3.97—.17
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|21149
|39.94
|39.65
|39.71—.44
|GoldFLtd .02e
|27671
|3.47
|3.38
|3.43—.09
|Goldcrpg .24
|29630
|11.87
|11.59
|11.62—.30
|GrmPrTrrs 1.50
|
|19266
|27.33
|27.29
|27.31+.03
|HalconRsn
|23773
|4.04
|3.85
|3.97—.09
|Hallibrtn .72
|19016
|41.88
|41.07
|41.09—.86
|HostHotls 1a
|24850
|20.39
|20.16
|20.20—.07
|Huyan
|20189
|33.50
|31.00
|31.54—.65
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|19626
|4.94
|4.74
|4.77—.16
|ICICIBk .16e
|26725
|9.46
|9.38
|9.38—.13
|ING .14e
|43199
|13.54
|13.34
|13.44—.33
|iShGold
|41070
|11.53
|11.45
|11.48—.14
|iShBrazil .67e
|150939
|33.99
|33.33
|33.37—.47
|iShEMU .86e
|23605
|40.73
|40.50
|40.50—.13
|iShSilver
|49283
|14.35
|14.17
|14.17—.24
|iShChinaLC .87e
|57177
|42.58
|42.18
|42.19—.58
|iShEMkts .59e
|241320
|42.89
|42.47
|42.47—.72
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|29441
|120.55
|120.21
|120.55—.11
|iSEafe 1.66e
|63081
|66.78
|66.43
|66.43—.31
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|26630
|85.96
|85.79
|85.81—.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|66433
|168.05
|166.67
|166.68—.86
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|24010
|63.01
|62.69
|62.69—.31
|iShCorEM .95e
|42919
|51.85
|51.36
|51.36—.88
|ItauUnibH .32e
|132973
|11.17
|10.90
|10.98—.28
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|32934
|115.88
|114.78
|114.78—.95
|JohnContln 1.04e
|
|18908
|37.05
|36.50
|36.54—.36
|Keycorp .48f
|21224
|21.52
|21.29
|21.34—.04
|KindMorg .80
|33017
|18.17
|18.02
|18.02—.15
|Kinrossg
|32967
|3.15
|3.09
|3.12—.04
|KosmosEn
|19648
|8.61
|8.38
|8.39—.07
|Kroger s .56f
|19154
|30.35
|29.78
|29.78—.36
|LloydBkg .47a
|32095
|3.17
|3.14
|3.14
|MGM Rsts .48
|20677
|29.27
|28.72
|29.03+.17
|Macys 1.51
|27786
|40.35
|39.51
|39.66—.31
|MarathnO .20
|24928
|20.59
|20.26
|20.27—.11
|Merck 1.92
|32095
|66.84
|66.07
|66.62+.55
|MetLife 1.68
|19501
|44.70
|44.16
|44.35—.30
|MorgStan 1.20f
|35708
|48.48
|47.83
|47.84—.55
|Nabors .24
|34506
|6.55
|6.34
|6.45—.03
|NewellRub .92f
|40585
|20.91
|20.50
|20.54—.29
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|
|174402
|25.67
|23.80
|24.11+2.14
|OasisPet
|23397
|12.99
|12.58
|12.58—.46
|OcciPet 3.12f
|21510
|79.42
|78.37
|78.54—.24
|Oracle .76
|40775
|48.59
|48.16
|48.16—.16
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|19651
|42.69
|42.36
|42.50—.17
|Penney
|49669
|2.48
|2.41
|2.42
|PetrbrsA
|42407
|10.22
|9.87
|9.89—.18
|Petrobras
|79051
|11.63
|11.25
|11.32—.23
|Pfizer 1.36
|62495
|41.21
|40.87
|40.90—.03
|PUVixSTrs
|172361
|9.36
|8.56
|9.35+.49
|ProShtVxs
|64071
|14.21
|13.79
|13.79—.26
|ProctGam 2.87
|20887
|82.08
|81.20
|81.20—.23
|PulteGrp .36
|29689
|28.74
|27.55
|27.58—1.16
|RangeRs .08
|20461
|15.99
|15.44
|15.44—.27
|RegionsFn .56f
|38483
|19.33
|19.04
|19.14+.01
|RiteAid
|318995
|1.48
|1.33
|1.36—.12
|SpdrGold
|41617
|113.81
|113.06
|113.24—1.45
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|191072
|284.16
|282.40
|282.40—.76
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|34460
|35.84
|35.78
|35.78—.03
|SpdrRetls .49e
|18886
|51.22
|50.52
|50.52—.47
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|33827
|41.75
|41.12
|41.12—.59
|Sanofi 1.58e
|23914
|42.23
|41.67
|41.67+.10
|SchwIntEq .71e
|23371
|32.90
|32.73
|32.73—.19
|SnapIncAn
|93788
|12.77
|12.24
|12.50+.19
|SwstnEngy
|67702
|5.57
|5.41
|5.41—.15
|Sprint
|34760
|6.07
|5.99
|6.04+.01
|Squaren
|82497
|74.49
|70.60
|72.93+2.33
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|41120
|53.44
|53.02
|53.02—.22
|SPEngy 2.04e
|27526
|75.41
|74.73
|74.75—.54
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|253508
|28.04
|27.81
|27.81—.16
|SPInds 1.12e
|35961
|75.41
|74.72
|74.73—.34
|SPTech .78e
|41631
|73.70
|73.10
|73.12+.09
|SPUtil 1.55e
|41292
|53.16
|52.84
|52.87—.12
|Sysco 1.44
|42950
|74.05
|71.09
|72.66+4.18
|TALEducs
|41954
|34.49
|32.70
|33.28—1.32
|TaiwSemi .73e
|34021
|40.99
|40.47
|40.68—.36
|Tapestry 1.35
|26743
|48.48
|47.82
|47.99+.06
|TevaPhrm .73e
|23035
|22.71
|22.34
|22.34—.14
|3DSys
|35405
|19.80
|18.30
|18.36—1.52
|Transocn
|58239
|12.51
|11.99
|11.99—.58
|Turkcell
|38856
|4.69
|4.36
|4.54—.38
|Twitter
|244534
|33.62
|32.02
|33.12+1.11
|USFdsHln
|23858
|33.52
|32.91
|33.01+.27
|USOilFd
|103746
|14.05
|13.74
|13.74—.34
|USSteel .20
|34507
|30.28
|29.60
|29.78—.19
|VFCorp 1.84
|29650
|96.02
|91.27
|91.96—4.33
|ValeSA .29e
|64761
|13.55
|13.29
|13.29—.10
|VanEGold .06e
|180866
|20.41
|20.04
|20.09—.47
|VnEkRus .01e
|31676
|19.89
|19.61
|19.62+.04
|VanEJrGld
|46578
|30.34
|29.66
|29.74—.87
|VangEmg 1.10e
|70581
|42.07
|41.64
|41.65—.72
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|45161
|42.59
|42.35
|42.36—.26
|VerizonCm 2.36
|26344
|52.78
|52.23
|52.24—.24
|Vipshop
|33866
|9.13
|8.84
|8.94—.21
|VistraEnn
|20353
|22.79
|22.17
|22.18—.61
|WalMart 2.08f
|24803
|90.54
|89.37
|89.40—.78
|WeathfIntl
|96654
|2.93
|2.76
|2.77—.18
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|33645
|58.11
|57.57
|57.65—.40
|WmsCos 1.36
|79260
|31.96
|31.15
|31.16—.63
|Yamanag .02
|72829
|3.02
|2.89
|2.92—.11
|Yelp
|24331
|49.57
|47.28
|47.35—2.00
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.