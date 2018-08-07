BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 29841 13.78 13.23 13.76—.06 AKSteel 36794 4.59 4.50 4.53+.01 AT&TInc 2 96316 32.27 31.97 32.26+.15 AbbVie…

3.84 35422 98.35 93.92 94.64—2.42 Alibaba 113261 183.00 180.00 182.28+3.66 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 79811 11.41 11.23 11.26—.02 Altria 2.80f 24549 60.13 59.34 59.77—.44 Ambev .05e 111207 5.19 5.13 5.17+.04 Anadarko 1 55920 68.55 65.42 65.44—2.84 Annaly 1.20 57954 10.55 10.47 10.50—.02 Aramark .90f 35173 41.89 39.50 41.83+3.58 AstraZens 1.37e 26448 39.27 39.02 39.03+.75 Avon 34708 1.89 1.79 1.82+.02 BPPLC 2.38 33736 45.10 44.86 44.86+.73 BcoBrads .06a 56367 8.62 8.48 8.55+.07 BcoSantSA .21e 40128 5.49 5.45 5.46+.07 BkofAm .60f 216691 31.80 31.53 31.70+.18 BiPVxSTrs 129908 28.94 28.45 28.68—.58 BarrickG .12 67620 11.17 10.81 10.92—.09 BauschHl 57671 24.63 22.68 24.61+2.11 BerkHB 23713 209.89 207.15 209.62+3.56 BlackBerry 29181 10.29 9.98 9.100—.19 BlueAprnn 29783 2.15 1.93 2.15+.09 CBLAsc .80 46157 4.61 4.12 4.40—.29 CVSHealth 2 22762 66.02 64.96 65.77+.73 CampSp 1.40 22839 42.70 41.53 42.04—.64 CardnlHlth 1.91f 28419 50.82 49.27 50.72+.67 CntryLink 2.16 23848 18.79 18.56 18.71+.01 ChesEng 156063 4.88 4.73 4.79+.09 CgpVelICrd 32555 6.85 6.66 6.78—.11 Citigroup 1.28 52013 72.91 72.50 72.83+.43 ClevCliffs 54482 11.14 10.48 10.51—.28 CocaCola 1.56 37724 46.61 46.13 46.26—.40 ConocoPhil 1.14f 26179 73.76 72.39 73.52+1.79 DeanFoods .36 40605 9.15 8.34 8.34—1.13 DenburyR 93418 4.81 4.48 4.50+.03 DevonE .32f 24789 44.34 43.74 43.93+.28 Diebold .40 26033 6.35 6.10 6.15—.15 DxGBullrs 40054 20.33 19.46 19.73—.22 DrGMBllrs .09e 37761 11.87 11.50 11.63+.04 DxSPOGBrrs 25278 6.01 5.85 6.00—.11 DxSCBearrs 35778 8.59 8.49 8.56—.12 Disney 1.68 55050 117.90 116.24 116.93+.99 DowDuPnt 1.52 24551 68.55 67.85 68.37+.61 EnCanag .06 33313 14.04 13.72 13.75—.12 EgyTrEqs 1.22 33618 19.08 18.64 18.71—.26 EngyTrfPt 2.26 37778 24.22 23.67 23.81—.26 ENSCO .04 44390 7.72 7.50 7.66+.26 ExxonMbl 3.28 49272 81.56 80.31 81.37+1.19 Fitbitn 22743 5.57 5.40 5.55+.10 FordM .60a 97211 10.10 10.02 10.09+.06 ForestCA .72 28794 25.05 24.99 25.02 FrptMcM .20 46079 15.81 15.51 15.55+.15 GGPInc .88 28303 21.66 21.49 21.57—.05 GenElec .48 204708 13.25 13.02 13.17+.07 Genworth 37890 4.62 4.44 4.45—.13 Gerdau .02e 47655 4.57 4.48 4.53+.04 Goldcrpg .24 24732 12.34 12.06 12.17 HalconRsn 22657 4.01 3.85 3.88—.04 HertzGl 146204 20.35 16.79 19.54+3.87 HostHotls 1a 32472 21.58 21.30 21.38—.27 iShGold 44945 11.64 11.61 11.63+.05 iShBrazil .67e 67995 37.62 37.34 37.48+.45 iShMexico .78e 24556 53.06 52.22 53.00+1.08 iShSilver 25623 14.50 14.45 14.48+.08 iShChinaLC .87e 91171 42.96 42.76 42.90+.99 iShEMkts .59e 192393 44.55 44.35 44.51+.64 iSEafe 1.66e 73956 68.54 68.37 68.43+.60 iShiBxHYB 5.09 25218 86.19 86.08 86.18+.07 iShR2K 1.77e 55478 168.49 167.80 168.08+.76 iShCorEM .95e 32398 53.85 53.62 53.81+.71 ItauUnibH .32e 41682 12.60 12.47 12.56+.13 JPMorgCh 2.24f 44951 118.29 117.51 118.15+1.03 Keycorp .48f 40999 21.60 21.35 21.54+.24 KindMorg .80 41130 18.16 17.100 18.05+.10 Kinrossg 29959 3.45 3.35 3.39—.03 Kroger s .56f 38443 30.38 29.90 30.24+.33 MFAFncl .80 24210 7.65 7.59 7.60—.02 MGM Rsts .48 35849 29.88 29.30 29.87+.54 Macys 1.51 23089 39.51 38.79 39.47+.69 Mallinckdt 97634 30.55 27.20 30.29+5.94 MarathnO .20 51787 21.22 20.65 21.05+.44 Merck 1.92 38449 66.99 66.03 66.72+.50 MorgStan 1.20f 23748 50.84 50.10 50.59+.60 Mosaic .10 54223 32.30 30.54 31.90+1.80 Nabors .24 24221 6.75 6.53 6.65+.13 NeoPhoton 37634 8.49 7.70 8.24+1.38 NewellRub .92f 114166 22.80 21.65 22.16—.61 NikeB s .80 23343 80.14 79.27 80.11+.60 NobleCorp .08 24161 6.30 6.03 6.18+.22 NobleEngy .44 53383 32.55 31.29 31.37—1.01 NokiaCp .19e 93612 5.43 5.36 5.38+.06 OasisPet 87086 13.90 13.05 13.37+.77 Oracle .76 38624 48.95 48.53 48.55—.13 OwensMin 1.04 29064 16.10 15.51 15.56—3.11 PPLCorp 1.64 22767 29.29 28.74 28.80—.24 Penney 54152 2.40 2.33 2.39+.03 Petrobras 67322 12.73 12.58 12.68+.18 Pfizer 1.36 77640 41.25 40.79 40.96—.09 PUVixSTrs 89285 8.43 8.22 8.32—.24 ProShtVxs 26754 14.44 14.32 14.39+.15 ProctGam 2.87 24170 82.41 81.73 82.21—.32 RegionsFn .56f 47833 19.44 19.15 19.36+.24 RiteAid 39452 1.70 1.67 1.70+.04 RoyDShllA 3.76 27574 67.53 67.06 67.06+.87 S&P500ETF 4.13e 178362 286.01 285.24 285.71+1.07 SpdrLehHY 2.30 30355 35.95 35.90 35.95+.06 SpdrOGEx .73e 54123 42.92 42.53 42.56+.28 SanchezEn 51089 4.10 3.60 3.63—.94 Schlmbrg 2 22908 67.11 65.72 67.00+1.26 Schwab .52f 23605 51.87 50.55 51.42+1.02 SeaWorld 32594 26.18 24.67 25.63+.94 SnapIncAn 125532 13.36 12.78 13.31+.26 SwstnEngy 67376 5.39 5.20 5.34+.17 Sprint 63032 6.23 6.09 6.17—.02 Squaren 37987 71.59 69.93 70.86—.07 SPHlthC 1.01e 23267 90.28 89.86 90.03+.06 SPCnSt 1.28e 66101 54.36 53.82 54.01—.33 SPEngy 2.04e 49835 76.50 75.84 76.35+.83 SPDRFncl .46e 219456 28.56 28.33 28.51+.24 SPInds 1.12e 42490 76.61 76.01 76.45+.49 SPTech .78e 57137 73.65 73.26 73.37+.26 SPUtil 1.55e 59718 53.25 52.84 53.09—.25 Synchrony .84f 23766 30.08 29.70 30.06+.41 TaiwSemi .73e 24799 41.07 40.84 41.02—.06 TenetHlth 37483 37.00 32.23 32.78—5.77 TevaPhrm .73e 64436 23.39 22.45 23.38+1.27 Transocn 56449 13.48 13.14 13.25+.29 Twilion 85334 77.31 72.24 74.77+11.50 Twitter 145122 33.61 32.55 32.65—.33 TwoHrbIrs 1.88 26002 14.99 14.78 14.80—.11 USOilFd 81625 14.48 14.34 14.39+.08 USSteel .20 41409 32.09 31.42 31.50+.01 VaalcoE 31107 2.95 2.00 2.43—.62 ValeSA .29e 63810 14.44 14.31 14.39+.32 VanEGold .06e 78418 21.09 20.78 20.88—.02 VnEkRus .01e 25472 21.40 21.30 21.32+.22 VEckOilSvc .47e 29303 26.01 25.70 25.88+.39 VangEmg 1.10e 46972 43.61 43.42 43.58+.59 VangFTSE 1.10e 28439 43.72 43.54 43.58+.33 Vereit .55 41747 7.70 7.62 7.68—.02 VerizonCm 2.36 30255 52.73 52.22 52.40—.09 W&TOff .40 25068 7.13 6.78 6.80—.11 WashPrGp 1 27166 7.77 7.53 7.55—.22 WeathfIntl 23030 3.28 3.20 3.23+.03 WtWatch 55203 88.84 78.01 79.35—12.87 WellsFargo 1.72f 49278 58.99 58.70 58.96+.07 WstnUnion .76 25574 19.35 19.07 19.31+.23 WmsCos 1.36 86505 32.17 31.53 31.63+.29 Yamanag .02 54430 3.09 3.03 3.06+.03 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.