BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 28135 13.87 13.58 13.59—.31 AKSteel 33407 4.43 4.32 4.42+.07 AT&TInc 2 104553 31.99 31.78 31.87—.09 AberFitc .80 45814 22.49 21.13 21.47—1.08 Alibaba 68110 176.68 172.76 174.96+.36 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 26926 10.89 10.77 10.79—.12 Ambev .05e 139727 4.59 4.53 4.54—.05 AEagleOut .55f 22360 25.77 24.68 25.76+1.20 Annaly 1.20 21970 10.67 10.62 10.63—.04 AstraZens 1.37e 18973 38.43 38.18 38.19—.74 BPPLC 2.38 28682 43.02 42.63 42.66—.92 BcBilVArg .27e 50990 6.28 6.20 6.20—.03 BcoBrads .06a 56350 6.90 6.71 6.78+.03 BcoSantSA .21e 33374 5.01 4.96 4.97—.03 BkofAm .60f 185417 30.90 30.62 30.72—.29 BiPVxSTrs 139288 29.80 28.88 29.76+.23 BarrickG .12 33934 10.62 10.42 10.46—.01 BigLots 1.20 72465 44.70 41.09 43.65—4.21 BoxIncn 23904 24.44 23.64 24.31+.48 CntryLink 2.16 28582 21.80 21.50 21.56—.12 CheetahM 24608 11.02 9.90 10.00—.05 ChesEng 88372 4.49 4.39 4.41—.11 Chicos .34 22930 9.11 8.52 9.10+.57 CienaCorp 40749 32.07 30.94 31.73+1.02 CgpVelICrd 18559 6.28 6.15 6.26+.05 Citigroup 1.80f 42158 71.12 70.59 70.85—.61 ClevCliffs 33923 10.00 9.67 9.98+.22 CocaCola 1.56 43669 45.07 44.59 44.61—.35 Coty .50 35694 12.66 12.01 12.25—.49 DenburyR 60970 5.61 5.41 5.47—.15 DicksSptg .90 40733 37.92 36.08 37.19+1.00 DxGBullrs 39521 13.88 13.32 13.37—.21 DrGMBllrs .09e 60630 8.15 7.80 7.84—.07 DxSPOGBrrs 22850 6.07 5.90 6.01+.18 DxBrzBulls 19641 16.87 16.00 16.19+.11 DxSCBearrs 34371 7.100 7.90 7.97+.03 DowDuPnt 1.52 18243 70.53 69.83 70.00—.20 EnCanag .06 26384 13.31 13.19 13.23—.18 EngyTrfPt 2.26 19822 22.42 22.04 22.09—.40 ENSCO .04 33375 6.88 6.67 6.82—.11 Express 17576 11.14 10.66 11.06+.40 ExxonMbl 3.28 31336 80.46 79.90 80.09—.43 FiatChrys 41394 17.12 16.89 16.92—.35 Fitbitn 25835 6.11 5.96 5.99—.07 FordM .60a 241893 9.68 9.50 9.50—.20 FrankRes .92 18185 32.24 31.60 31.64—.74 FrptMcM .20 51852 14.31 13.95 14.07—.08 GenElec .48 173091 12.94 12.70 12.87+.10 GenMotors 1.52 40697 36.30 35.86 35.93—.43 Gerdau .02e 28644 3.87 3.75 3.84+.04 Goldcrpg .24 21557 11.09 10.88 10.90—.01 GpSuprvin 24021 6.40 5.18 6.26+.93 HPInc .56f 22489 24.73 24.42 24.64—.09 Hallibrtn .72 24456 40.15 39.58 39.74—.48 HPEntn .45e 36502 16.77 16.40 16.45—.34 HostHotls 1a 29867 21.94 21.67 21.71—.04 ICICIBk .16e 17999 9.67 9.59 9.61—.03 iShGold 51431 11.56 11.50 11.51—.01 iShBrazil .67e 139180 32.21 31.63 31.77+.14 iShEMU .86e 16824 41.49 41.08 41.09—.69 iShHK .61e 20555 24.24 24.04 24.08—.03 iShMexico .78e 17134 50.90 50.12 50.30—.13 iShSilver 31533 13.74 13.64 13.65—.05 iShChinaLC .87e 109361 42.54 42.09 42.09—.22 iShEMkts .59e 308565 43.31 42.84 42.90—.05 iShiBoxIG 3.87 17371 115.84 115.67 115.69+.08 iSh20yrT 3.05 19850 121.92 121.67 121.81+.53 iSEafe 1.66e 89012 67.69 67.18 67.18—.70 iShiBxHYB 5.09 35724 86.42 86.29 86.34+.09 iShR2K 1.77e 32426 172.65 171.95 172.18—.18 iShChina .61e 24525 60.98 60.23 60.38—.23 iShCorEafe 1.56e 29116 63.99 63.53 63.53—.60 iSTaiwnrs 25622 37.93 37.64 37.73+.12 iShCorEM .95e 69423 52.41 51.83 51.92+.01 ItauUnibH .58e 78504 10.34 10.07 10.18+.11 JPMorgCh 2.24f 40132 114.84 113.91 114.02—1.17 JnprNtwk .72 x29924 28.60 28.13 28.29—.22 KindMorg .80 24071 17.76 17.60 17.65—.13 Kinrossg 59290 3.09 3.00 3.03+.04 MGM Rsts .48 31529 29.33 28.64 29.24+.36 Macys 1.51 20171 36.42 35.72 36.22+.25 MarathnO .20 21320 21.60 21.35 21.37—.27 MarathPts 1.84 18956 83.00 81.08 81.43—1.69 MorgStan 1.20f 24265 49.09 48.67 48.68—.62 Nabors .24 26205 6.29 6.13 6.14—.15 NewellRub .92f 17863 21.83 21.52 21.63—.24 NewmtM .56 18814 31.43 30.73 31.09+.04 NokiaCp .19e 24656 5.60 5.55 5.56—.06 Oracle .76 51992 48.63 48.35 48.41+.03 PG&ECp 2.12f 28424 47.47 45.81 45.96—1.06 Pagsegurn 89180 31.29 26.95 28.81+3.02 Pandora 43178 9.35 9.08 9.17—.02 ParsleyEn 37457 28.75 27.50 27.90—.96 Penney 23343 1.79 1.73 1.77+.03 PetrbrsA 24265 9.40 9.13 9.24+.23 Petrobras 90543 10.82 10.54 10.70+.20 Pfizer 1.36 52865 41.58 41.09 41.38—.13 PhilipMor 4.56f 19227 78.74 78.06 78.15—.42 PitnyBw .75 17021 7.38 7.15 7.21—.17 PUVixSTrs 137571 8.74 8.33 8.71+.09 ProShtVxs 39166 14.22 14.00 14.01—.07 PrUShSPrs 17286 33.68 33.43 33.68+.13 RegionsFn .56f 26322 19.46 19.18 19.41+.06 RiteAid 51167 1.40 1.36 1.36—.04 SpdrGold 21196 114.06 113.52 113.59—.06 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 17955 38.56 38.15 38.15—.68 S&P500ETF 4.13e 186462 290.81 289.65 289.68—.63 SpdrLehHY 2.30 31044 36.04 35.98 36.02+.05 SpdrOGEx .73e 51486 42.45 42.04 42.16—.46 Salesforce 21778 153.87 151.90 153.21+1.07 Schlmbrg 2 25745 64.14 63.28 63.30—1.04 ScorpioTk .04 17768 2.00 1.89 1.95—.01 SignetJwlrs 1.24f 19286 69.51 64.86 65.59—2.09 SnapIncAn 59759 11.09 10.90 10.92—.16 SwstnEngy 33219 5.61 5.52 5.54—.07 Sprint 29048 6.19 6.10 6.14+.01 Squaren 61322 89.70 87.38 88.38+.62 SPCnSt 1.28e 37533 53.97 53.74 53.76—.04 SPEngy 2.04e 32027 74.81 74.27 74.27—.75 SPDRFncl .46e 124703 28.33 28.17 28.22—.15 SPInds 1.12e 23413 77.24 76.80 76.87—.18 SPTech .78e 31496 75.80 75.41 75.48—.07 SPUtil 1.55e 43732 54.00 53.48 53.53—.17 TALEducs 19104 30.17 29.52 29.64—.02 TaiwSemi .73e 30177 43.55 42.96 43.19—.27 TelefEsp 1.20e 20564 8.21 8.08 8.08—.20 TevaPhrm .73e 17844 23.20 22.93 22.99—.15 ThirdPtRe 18140 13.60 13.30 13.35—.10 ThomsonR 1.38 17254 44.79 44.31 44.35—.33 Transocn 21593 12.09 11.85 11.95—.24 Turkcell 20956 4.17 4.07 4.10—.13 Twitter 79183 35.72 34.63 34.74—.90 USOilFd 51461 14.78 14.68 14.70—.05 USSteel .20 32449 29.98 28.84 29.69+.28 ValeSA .29e 45854 13.29 13.01 13.03—.15 VanEGold .06e 121050 18.84 18.58 18.60—.09 VnEkRus .01e 30524 20.08 19.81 19.95+.23 VanEJrGld 26745 28.03 27.63 27.67—.08 VangEmg 1.10e 77450 42.11 41.66 41.71—.05 VangFTSE 1.10e 24650 43.32 43.01 43.01—.38 Vereit .55 23014 7.81 7.76 7.78 VerizonCm 2.36 41560 54.66 54.13 54.34—.41 Visa s .84 18137 147.64 146.50 147.00+.26 WalMart 2.08f 21181 96.44 95.33 95.35—.75 WeathfIntl 43307 2.53 2.46 2.48—.05 WellsFargo 1.72f 53903 58.54 58.07 58.35—.11 WmsCos 1.36 21091 29.63 29.34 29.46—.22 YPFSoc .11e 18598 15.28 13.57 