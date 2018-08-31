BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 28135 13.87 13.58 13.59—.31 AKSteel 33407 4.43 4.32 4.42+.07 AT&TInc 2 104553 31.99 31.78 31.87—.09 AberFitc…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .52
|28135
|13.87
|13.58
|13.59—.31
|AKSteel
|33407
|4.43
|4.32
|4.42+.07
|AT&TInc 2
|104553
|31.99
|31.78
|31.87—.09
|AberFitc .80
|45814
|22.49
|21.13
|21.47—1.08
|Alibaba
|68110
|176.68
|172.76
|174.96+.36
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|26926
|10.89
|10.77
|10.79—.12
|Ambev .05e
|139727
|4.59
|4.53
|4.54—.05
|AEagleOut .55f
|22360
|25.77
|24.68
|25.76+1.20
|Annaly 1.20
|21970
|10.67
|10.62
|10.63—.04
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|18973
|38.43
|38.18
|38.19—.74
|BPPLC 2.38
|28682
|43.02
|42.63
|42.66—.92
|BcBilVArg .27e
|50990
|6.28
|6.20
|6.20—.03
|BcoBrads .06a
|56350
|6.90
|6.71
|6.78+.03
|BcoSantSA .21e
|33374
|5.01
|4.96
|4.97—.03
|BkofAm .60f
|185417
|30.90
|30.62
|30.72—.29
|BiPVxSTrs
|139288
|29.80
|28.88
|29.76+.23
|BarrickG .12
|33934
|10.62
|10.42
|10.46—.01
|BigLots 1.20
|72465
|44.70
|41.09
|43.65—4.21
|BoxIncn
|23904
|24.44
|23.64
|24.31+.48
|CntryLink 2.16
|28582
|21.80
|21.50
|21.56—.12
|CheetahM
|24608
|11.02
|9.90
|10.00—.05
|ChesEng
|88372
|4.49
|4.39
|4.41—.11
|Chicos .34
|22930
|9.11
|8.52
|9.10+.57
|CienaCorp
|40749
|32.07
|30.94
|31.73+1.02
|CgpVelICrd
|18559
|6.28
|6.15
|6.26+.05
|Citigroup 1.80f
|42158
|71.12
|70.59
|70.85—.61
|ClevCliffs
|33923
|10.00
|9.67
|9.98+.22
|CocaCola 1.56
|43669
|45.07
|44.59
|44.61—.35
|Coty .50
|35694
|12.66
|12.01
|12.25—.49
|DenburyR
|60970
|5.61
|5.41
|5.47—.15
|DicksSptg .90
|40733
|37.92
|36.08
|37.19+1.00
|DxGBullrs
|39521
|13.88
|13.32
|13.37—.21
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|60630
|8.15
|7.80
|7.84—.07
|DxSPOGBrrs
|22850
|6.07
|5.90
|6.01+.18
|DxBrzBulls
|19641
|16.87
|16.00
|16.19+.11
|DxSCBearrs
|34371
|7.100
|7.90
|7.97+.03
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|18243
|70.53
|69.83
|70.00—.20
|EnCanag .06
|26384
|13.31
|13.19
|13.23—.18
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|19822
|22.42
|22.04
|22.09—.40
|ENSCO .04
|33375
|6.88
|6.67
|6.82—.11
|Express
|17576
|11.14
|10.66
|11.06+.40
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|31336
|80.46
|79.90
|80.09—.43
|FiatChrys
|41394
|17.12
|16.89
|16.92—.35
|Fitbitn
|25835
|6.11
|5.96
|5.99—.07
|FordM .60a
|241893
|9.68
|9.50
|9.50—.20
|FrankRes .92
|18185
|32.24
|31.60
|31.64—.74
|FrptMcM .20
|51852
|14.31
|13.95
|14.07—.08
|GenElec .48
|173091
|12.94
|12.70
|12.87+.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|40697
|36.30
|35.86
|35.93—.43
|Gerdau .02e
|28644
|3.87
|3.75
|3.84+.04
|Goldcrpg .24
|21557
|11.09
|10.88
|10.90—.01
|GpSuprvin
|24021
|6.40
|5.18
|6.26+.93
|HPInc .56f
|22489
|24.73
|24.42
|24.64—.09
|Hallibrtn .72
|24456
|40.15
|39.58
|39.74—.48
|HPEntn .45e
|36502
|16.77
|16.40
|16.45—.34
|HostHotls 1a
|29867
|21.94
|21.67
|21.71—.04
|ICICIBk .16e
|17999
|9.67
|9.59
|9.61—.03
|iShGold
|51431
|11.56
|11.50
|11.51—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|139180
|32.21
|31.63
|31.77+.14
|iShEMU .86e
|16824
|41.49
|41.08
|41.09—.69
|iShHK .61e
|20555
|24.24
|24.04
|24.08—.03
|iShMexico .78e
|17134
|50.90
|50.12
|50.30—.13
|iShSilver
|31533
|13.74
|13.64
|13.65—.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|109361
|42.54
|42.09
|42.09—.22
|iShEMkts .59e
|308565
|43.31
|42.84
|42.90—.05
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|17371
|115.84
|115.67
|115.69+.08
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|19850
|121.92
|121.67
|121.81+.53
|iSEafe 1.66e
|89012
|67.69
|67.18
|67.18—.70
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|35724
|86.42
|86.29
|86.34+.09
|iShR2K 1.77e
|32426
|172.65
|171.95
|172.18—.18
|iShChina .61e
|24525
|60.98
|60.23
|60.38—.23
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|29116
|63.99
|63.53
|63.53—.60
|iSTaiwnrs
|25622
|37.93
|37.64
|37.73+.12
|iShCorEM .95e
|69423
|52.41
|51.83
|51.92+.01
|ItauUnibH .58e
|78504
|10.34
|10.07
|10.18+.11
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|40132
|114.84
|113.91
|114.02—1.17
|JnprNtwk .72
|x29924
|28.60
|28.13
|28.29—.22
|KindMorg .80
|24071
|17.76
|17.60
|17.65—.13
|Kinrossg
|59290
|3.09
|3.00
|3.03+.04
|MGM Rsts .48
|31529
|29.33
|28.64
|29.24+.36
|Macys 1.51
|20171
|36.42
|35.72
|36.22+.25
|MarathnO .20
|21320
|21.60
|21.35
|21.37—.27
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|18956
|83.00
|81.08
|81.43—1.69
|MorgStan 1.20f
|24265
|49.09
|48.67
|48.68—.62
|Nabors .24
|26205
|6.29
|6.13
|6.14—.15
|NewellRub .92f
|17863
|21.83
|21.52
|21.63—.24
|NewmtM .56
|18814
|31.43
|30.73
|31.09+.04
|NokiaCp .19e
|24656
|5.60
|5.55
|5.56—.06
|Oracle .76
|51992
|48.63
|48.35
|48.41+.03
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|28424
|47.47
|45.81
|45.96—1.06
|Pagsegurn
|89180
|31.29
|26.95
|28.81+3.02
|Pandora
|43178
|9.35
|9.08
|9.17—.02
|ParsleyEn
|37457
|28.75
|27.50
|27.90—.96
|Penney
|23343
|1.79
|1.73
|1.77+.03
|PetrbrsA
|24265
|9.40
|9.13
|9.24+.23
|Petrobras
|90543
|10.82
|10.54
|10.70+.20
|Pfizer 1.36
|52865
|41.58
|41.09
|41.38—.13
|PhilipMor 4.56f
|19227
|78.74
|78.06
|78.15—.42
|PitnyBw .75
|17021
|7.38
|7.15
|7.21—.17
|PUVixSTrs
|137571
|8.74
|8.33
|8.71+.09
|ProShtVxs
|39166
|14.22
|14.00
|14.01—.07
|PrUShSPrs
|17286
|33.68
|33.43
|33.68+.13
|RegionsFn .56f
|26322
|19.46
|19.18
|19.41+.06
|RiteAid
|51167
|1.40
|1.36
|1.36—.04
|SpdrGold
|21196
|114.06
|113.52
|113.59—.06
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|
|17955
|38.56
|38.15
|38.15—.68
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|186462
|290.81
|289.65
|289.68—.63
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|31044
|36.04
|35.98
|36.02+.05
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|51486
|42.45
|42.04
|42.16—.46
|Salesforce
|21778
|153.87
|151.90
|153.21+1.07
|Schlmbrg 2
|25745
|64.14
|63.28
|63.30—1.04
|ScorpioTk .04
|17768
|2.00
|1.89
|1.95—.01
|SignetJwlrs 1.24f
|
|19286
|69.51
|64.86
|65.59—2.09
|SnapIncAn
|59759
|11.09
|10.90
|10.92—.16
|SwstnEngy
|33219
|5.61
|5.52
|5.54—.07
|Sprint
|29048
|6.19
|6.10
|6.14+.01
|Squaren
|61322
|89.70
|87.38
|88.38+.62
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|37533
|53.97
|53.74
|53.76—.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|32027
|74.81
|74.27
|74.27—.75
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|124703
|28.33
|28.17
|28.22—.15
|SPInds 1.12e
|23413
|77.24
|76.80
|76.87—.18
|SPTech .78e
|31496
|75.80
|75.41
|75.48—.07
|SPUtil 1.55e
|43732
|54.00
|53.48
|53.53—.17
|TALEducs
|19104
|30.17
|29.52
|29.64—.02
|TaiwSemi .73e
|30177
|43.55
|42.96
|43.19—.27
|TelefEsp 1.20e
|20564
|8.21
|8.08
|8.08—.20
|TevaPhrm .73e
|17844
|23.20
|22.93
|22.99—.15
|ThirdPtRe
|18140
|13.60
|13.30
|13.35—.10
|ThomsonR 1.38
|17254
|44.79
|44.31
|44.35—.33
|Transocn
|21593
|12.09
|11.85
|11.95—.24
|Turkcell
|20956
|4.17
|4.07
|4.10—.13
|Twitter
|79183
|35.72
|34.63
|34.74—.90
|USOilFd
|51461
|14.78
|14.68
|14.70—.05
|USSteel .20
|32449
|29.98
|28.84
|29.69+.28
|ValeSA .29e
|45854
|13.29
|13.01
|13.03—.15
|VanEGold .06e
|121050
|18.84
|18.58
|18.60—.09
|VnEkRus .01e
|30524
|20.08
|19.81
|19.95+.23
|VanEJrGld
|26745
|28.03
|27.63
|27.67—.08
|VangEmg 1.10e
|77450
|42.11
|41.66
|41.71—.05
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|24650
|43.32
|43.01
|43.01—.38
|Vereit .55
|23014
|7.81
|7.76
|7.78
|VerizonCm 2.36
|41560
|54.66
|54.13
|54.34—.41
|Visa s .84
|18137
|147.64
|146.50
|147.00+.26
|WalMart 2.08f
|21181
|96.44
|95.33
|95.35—.75
|WeathfIntl
|43307
|2.53
|2.46
|2.48—.05
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|53903
|58.54
|58.07
|58.35—.11
|WmsCos 1.36
|21091
|29.63
|29.34
|29.46—.22
|YPFSoc .11e
|18598
|15.28
|13.57
|15.20+1.19
|Yamanag .02
|45439
|2.80
|2.75
|2.76—.01
|Zuoran
|61202
|29.15
|27.53
|28.79—5.22
|—————————
