BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 65119 4.47 4.29 4.35—.14 AT&TInc 2 89486 32.32 32.00 32.02—.22 AberFitc .80 74491 24.67 22.52 23.15—4.08 Alibaba 70377 178.10 175.26 175.43—3.07 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 43969 10.92 10.82 10.88—.05 Ambev .05e 112137 4.64 4.51 4.53—.18 AEagleOut .55f 30060 26.05 24.95 25.12—.38 Avon 40863 2.06 1.96 2.01—.08 BPPLC 2.38 31444 43.67 43.33 43.36—.03 BcBilVArg .27e 20747 6.27 6.23 6.24—.18 BcoBrads .06a 62018 6.98 6.72 6.75—.31 BcoSantSA .21e 25164 5.03 4.99 4.99—.13 BkofAm .60f 178783 31.15 30.95 31.08—.06 BiPVxSTrs 129237 29.14 28.64 29.12+.22 BarrickG .12 35871 10.56 10.36 10.47—.15 BauschHl 20030 24.09 23.27 23.73+.34 BaytexEg 27889 3.34 3.04 3.08—.22 BoxIncn 38643 24.14 23.80 23.82+.12 CampSp 1.40 41457 40.14 38.20 39.19—.80 Cemigpf .08e 23620 1.79 1.70 1.72—.09 CenovusE .20 27609 9.80 9.17 9.22—.54 CntryLink 2.16 x54936 21.89 21.37 21.40—.41 ChesEng 67516 4.55 4.45 4.47—.03 CienaCorp 127954 31.93 28.38 30.92+3.61 CgpVelICrd 22097 6.34 6.24 6.28—.04 Citigroup 1.80f 49535 72.36 71.75 71.78—.75 ClevCliffs 101447 10.25 9.53 9.68—.65 CocaCola 1.56 29755 45.32 45.03 45.09—.25 ConocoPhil 1.14f 23055 74.43 73.33 73.41—.13 Coty .50 x29086 12.92 12.70 12.85—.03 DaVitaInc 28769 69.60 65.54 66.33—6.72 DenburyR 51464 5.59 5.40 5.46+.06 DicksSptg .90 22508 36.38 35.27 36.36+.76 DxGBullrs 42208 13.99 13.33 13.50—.73 DrGMBllrs .09e 86128 8.11 7.80 7.86—.41 DxSPOGBrrs 19527 6.05 5.82 6.04+.12 DxBrzBulls 34578 17.27 15.92 15.92—1.97 DxSCBearrs 38028 8.01 7.90 7.99+.07 DollarGen 1.16f 32058 108.00 104.16 104.66—2.05 DowDuPnt 1.52 x31080 70.89 69.80 70.11—.95 EnCanag .06 32712 13.42 13.23 13.30—.04 ENSCO .04 26083 7.17 6.91 6.94—.14 Express 21181 10.77 9.90 10.72+.79 ExxonMbl 3.28 22206 80.78 80.13 80.17—.69 FNBCpPA .48 20915 13.35 13.26 13.30—.07 FiatChrys 27396 17.57 17.24 17.25—.25 FordM .60a 198579 9.82 9.74 9.76—.22 FrptMcM .20 59106 14.51 14.14 14.24—.44 GenElec .48 169777 12.97 12.81 12.88—.10 GenMotors 1.52 31826 37.06 36.38 36.47—.65 Gerdau .02e 31222 3.94 3.77 3.79—.15 Goldcrpg .24 23342 11.04 10.87 10.94—.16 GpSuprvin 29797 5.51 4.91 5.06—.59 Guess .90 41950 26.95 24.85 25.29+2.35 HPInc .56f 41006 25.26 24.82 24.92—.16 Hallibrtn .72 32468 40.62 40.08 40.13—.60 HarmonyG .05 20086 1.69 1.62 1.64—.08 HertzGl 29371 19.69 18.02 18.14—1.64 HPEntn .45e 79190 17.08 16.72 16.91+.20 HostHotls 1a 23123 21.81 21.55 21.78+.13 iShGold 59944 11.55 11.47 11.50—.07 iShBrazil .67e 162877 32.40 31.43 31.51—1.30 iShEMU .86e 22262 41.90 41.75 41.77—.50 iShMexico .78e 23641 51.08 50.10 50.10—1.49 iShSilver 59023 13.77 13.65 13.69—.19 iShChinaLC .87e 156092 42.71 42.28 42.34—1.22 iShEMkts .59e 622574 43.38 42.95 42.99—1.11 iShiBoxIG 3.87 35030 115.81 115.58 115.60+.10 iSEafe 1.66e 80935 68.05 67.83 67.88—.66 iShiBxHYB 5.09 25606 86.35 86.29 86.30—.03 iShR2K 1.77e 42502 172.61 171.82 172.03—.48 iShChina .61e 31765 61.62 60.74 60.78—1.85 iShCorEafe 1.56e 29193 64.30 64.09 64.14—.55 Interpublic .84 23197 23.51 23.34 23.40—.05 iSTaiwnrs 25679 38.06 37.77 37.80—.44 iShCorEM .95e 60366 52.53 51.94 51.100—1.19 ItauUnibH .58e 77738 10.41 10.02 10.07—.46 JPMorgCh 2.24f 38579 116.04 115.41 115.54—.22 JohnJn 3.60f 20005 135.60 134.61 134.94+.08 KindMorg .80 44344 17.90 17.60 17.66—.22 Kroger s .56f 34537 31.69 30.73 31.22+.54 MGM Rsts .48 21952 29.63 28.98 29.00—.60 MarathnO .20 43058 22.03 21.48 21.56—.22 MorgStan 1.20f 23816 49.89 49.31 49.42—.53 Nabors .24 21861 6.33 6.24 6.25—.08 NewellRub .92f 27163 22.24 21.92 22.03—.48 NewmtM .56 19930 31.55 31.12 31.16—.59 NikeB s .80 28220 82.76 81.92 81.98—.81 NokiaCp .19e 32902 5.64 5.60 5.63—.09 Oracle .76 47714 48.89 48.40 48.43—.46 PG&ECp 2.12f 45450 48.09 46.80 47.06+.16 PVHCorp .15 26864 156.47 143.56 144.37—12.30 Pandora 68007 9.28 8.70 9.14+.41 Penney 22992 1.75 1.71 1.73 Perrigo .76 x24905 78.90 74.59 75.72+.95 PetrbrsA 22098 9.35 8.90 8.90—.43 Petrobras 113541 10.81 10.29 10.32—.44 Pfizer 1.36 57311 41.91 41.20 41.58+.08 PhilipMor 4.56f 30069 78.68 78.20 78.57—.50 PitnyBw .75 29692 7.78 7.20 7.35—.45 PUVixSTrs 114275 8.45 8.23 8.44+.09 ProShtVxs 26658 14.30 14.17 14.17—.06 RPC .40 26612 14.08 13.04 13.30—1.09 RegionsFn .56f 29420 19.53 19.39 19.44—.08 SpdrGold 30035 113.93 113.24 113.50—.70 S&P500ETF 4.13e 190572 291.36 290.48 290.64—.84 SpdrLehHY 2.30 19210 36.03 36.00 36.00—.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 51397 42.64 42.10 42.13—.26 Salesforce 73517 153.25 149.50 151.14—3.66 Schlmbrg 2 28035 65.09 64.06 64.18—.31 SignetJwlrs 1.24f 81173 71.07 61.50 70.26+15.61 SnapIncAn 101254 11.25 10.88 10.91—.26 SwstnEngy 47759 5.65 5.52 5.53—.03 Sprint 37496 6.18 6.10 6.16+.03 Squaren 121500 89.22 85.50 87.100+2.30 SPMatls .98e 24467 60.16 59.36 59.45—.71 SPHlthC 1.01e 19971 93.11 92.63 92.80—.08 SPCnSt 1.28e 49490 54.07 53.82 53.86—.11 SPEngy 2.04e 39053 75.35 74.69 74.72—.51 SPDRFncl .46e 176937 28.56 28.40 28.42—.16 SPInds 1.12e 29817 77.61 77.21 77.21—.38 SPTech .78e 34104 75.84 75.48 75.70—.07 SPUtil 1.55e 44973 53.99 53.66 53.82+.14 TALEducs 22828 30.79 29.93 29.93—.76 TaiwSemi .73e 29795 44.49 43.80 43.81—.32 Tenaris .69e 21744 33.81 32.77 32.77—2.55 TevaPhrm .73e 25233 23.51 23.12 23.19—.10 Transocn 40658 12.37 12.00 12.04—.17 Twitter 106851 36.15 35.21 35.78+.43 USSilica .25 19716 21.17 20.26 20.48—.79 USOilFd 56196 14.73 14.64 14.69+.03 USSteel .20 81636 30.42 28.62 29.05—1.72 ValeSA .29e 171465 13.41 13.16 13.20—.24 VanEGold .06e 131642 18.86 18.58 18.67—.32 VnEkRus .01e 29598 20.02 19.76 19.77—.47 VanEEMBd .98 25264 16.23 16.09 16.11—.29 VnEkSemi .58e 29125 109.72 108.85 109.08—.56 VanEJrGld 34261 27.99 27.61 27.68—.49 VangEmg 1.10e 90454 42.24 41.74 41.78—1.12 VangFTSE 1.10e 23423 43.51 43.37 43.39—.40 Vereit .55 19393 7.91 7.80 7.82—.07 VerizonCm 2.36 23013 54.64 54.24 54.62+.05 Vipshop 19915 7.12 6.97 6.98—.12 Visa s .84 23217 147.71 146.50 147.06+.03 VistraEnn 22101 23.58 22.93 23.46+.48 WalMart 2.08f 30630 96.50 95.45 95.86+.22 WeathfIntl 293923 2.71 2.53 2.55—.14 WellsFargo 1.72f 54386 59.08 58.59 58.80—.16 YPFSoc .11e 21707 15.26 14.13 14.19—1.18 Yamanag .02 55714 2.81 2.73 2.77—.04 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 