BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 31883 4.36 4.23 4.27+.02 AT&TInc 2 60461 32.74 32.46 32.70+.21 Alibaba 182799 176.37 172.45 172.89+.66 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 31883 4.36 4.23 4.27+.02 AT&TInc 2 60461 32.74 32.46 32.70+.21 Alibaba 182799 176.37 172.45 172.89+.66 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 37141 11.19 11.09 11.18+.05 Alticen 24146 18.29 17.94 18.21+.22 Altria 2.80f 27609 59.37 58.55 58.99—.83 Ambev .05e 164848 4.70 4.63 4.65+.06 Annaly 1.20 22177 10.67 10.60 10.63—.02 AristaNetw 25992 313.37 294.92 307.95+25.34 BPPLC 2.38 52167 43.70 43.21 43.65+.71 BcoBrads .06a 39632 6.99 6.85 6.91+.11 BkofAm .60f 152513 31.08 30.89 30.97+.13 BiPVxSTrs 153287 28.71 28.37 28.63—.35 BarrickG .12 70613 10.65 10.29 10.58+.35 BestBuy 1.80f 19109 83.10 80.92 81.73—.87 BlackBerry 27312 10.60 10.30 10.53+.27 Cemigpf .08e 70202 1.80 1.72 1.77+.01 CntryLink 2.16 30617 23.01 22.82 22.97+.16 ChesEng 80619 4.78 4.69 4.72+.04 CgpVelICrd 53882 6.54 6.42 6.48—.38 Citigroup 1.80f 30146 71.26 70.60 70.98+.17 ClevCliffs 28861 9.81 9.65 9.77+.17 CocaCola 1.56 41664 45.78 45.62 45.78+.08 ConocoPhil 1.14f 21499 73.56 72.74 72.93+.88 Coty .50 42213 12.04 11.64 12.01+.37 DenburyR 43225 5.23 5.11 5.20+.14 DicksSptg .90 40280 37.12 35.51 36.04—2.52 DxGBullrs 87364 14.73 13.48 14.72+1.55 DrGMBllrs .09e 156691 8.63 7.77 8.60+1.08 DirDGlBrrs 20589 39.53 35.72 35.78—4.77 DxSCBearrs 35031 8.12 8.01 8.07—.09 Disney 1.68 26372 112.70 111.44 112.61+.61 DowDuPnt 1.52 22592 69.68 68.40 69.64+1.53 EldorGldg .02e 34128 1.03 .98 1.02+.06 Enbridge 2.68 61839 35.87 35.32 35.39—.61 EnCanag .06 20163 13.19 12.96 13.09+.29 ENSCO .04 32580 6.98 6.78 6.81+.10 EntProdPt 1.72f 19703 29.75 29.44 29.70+.22 ExxonMbl 3.28 24569 80.04 79.42 80.02+.94 FiatChrys 59933 16.88 16.69 16.86+.55 FMajSilvg 21415 5.64 5.30 5.61+.38 FootLockr 1.38 99361 49.09 46.07 46.13—7.07 FordM .60a 74075 9.70 9.61 9.68+.05 FrptMcM .20 67758 14.79 14.36 14.50+.32 GGPInc .88 163936 21.97 21.65 21.70—.08 Gap .97 114695 30.19 28.57 29.43—3.01 GenElec .48 139800 12.56 12.47 12.52—.02 GenMotors 1.52 23954 36.05 35.76 35.96+.29 GoldFLtd .02e 24541 2.61 2.45 2.58+.17 Goldcrpg .24 38705 11.28 10.91 11.24+.44 GpSuprvin 58795 7.90 7.08 7.22—1.94 HPInc .56f 70026 24.38 23.68 24.28—.36 Hanesbdss .60 23956 17.82 17.44 17.50—.28 HarmonyG .05 22524 1.65 1.55 1.64+.10 HeclaM .01e 32563 2.92 2.76 2.89+.20 HPEntn .45e 35463 16.31 15.98 16.14+.04 Hormels .75 22725 37.83 36.52 37.73+.40 IAMGldg 1.52f 22229 4.26 4.01 4.26+.32 ICICIBk .16e x22962 9.51 9.41 9.47—.02 iShGold 65690 11.59 11.47 11.59+.22 iShBrazil .67e 112789 32.27 31.90 32.04+.51 iShEMU .86e 51560 41.55 41.30 41.53+.44 iShMexico .78e 20504 52.02 51.48 51.57+.55 iShWldMnV 1.93e 29062 86.63 86.29 86.63+.47 iShSilver 59030 13.99 13.83 13.98+.33 iShChinaLC .87e 119400 42.71 42.36 42.71+.73 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 19526 106.68 106.49 106.65+.04 iShEMkts .59e 346528 43.36 43.08 43.34+.76 iShiBoxIG 3.87 20317 116.14 115.85 116.14+.13 iSh20yrT 3.05 21886 122.22 121.49 122.15+.10 iSEafe 1.66e 60641 67.43 67.14 67.42+.49 iShiBxHYB 5.09 22034 86.39 86.25 86.39+.16 iShR2K 1.77e 40138 171.78 171.06 171.41+.75 iShCorEafe 1.56e 20106 63.66 63.38 63.65+.49 iSTaiwnrs 20709 37.20 36.100 37.18+.25 iShCorEM .95e 42680 52.40 52.09 52.38+.85 ItauUnibH .58e 30659 10.31 10.14 10.22+.12 JPMorgCh 2.24f 38010 115.22 114.56 114.70—.03 KindMorg .80 20357 18.18 18.05 18.12+.14 Kinrossg 52791 3.05 2.91 3.04+.15 Kroger s .56f 41198 32.30 31.33 31.49—.82 LBrands 2.40 68025 28.25 27.30 27.59—.66 Macys 1.51 46155 37.95 36.57 36.82—1.31 MarathnO .20 49853 21.28 20.78 20.82+.04 MarathPts 1.84 23717 83.58 81.68 83.58+1.96 McEwenM .01 x21770 2.04 1.92 2.02+.15 Nabors .24 23854 6.62 6.47 6.50—.01 NewOriEd .40e 19156 76.62 73.51 74.93—1.00 NewmtM .56 21689 32.52 31.82 32.44+.78 NokiaCp .19e 35807 5.57 5.51 5.57+.14 OasisPet 21448 13.26 13.05 13.20+.27 Oracle .76 59301 49.39 48.97 49.36+.40 PG&ECp 2.12f 37160 44.10 42.35 42.79—1.17 Penney 39188 1.84 1.77 1.84+.06 Petrobras 93488 10.48 10.34 10.37+.15 Pfizer 1.36 78377 42.49 42.00 42.14—.06 PhilipMor 4.56f 37593 81.23 79.42 79.95—2.37 PUVixSTrs 123541 8.27 8.13 8.23—.17 ProShtVxs 38049 14.37 14.28 14.31+.10 PureStrgn 19364 27.15 26.37 27.14+.62 Qudiann 121979 7.25 6.06 6.27—.59 RangeRs .08 19371 16.95 16.64 16.84+.31 RegionsFn .56f 23905 19.45 19.22 19.28—.07 RiteAid 38027 1.48 1.46 1.46—.01 SpdrGold 53164 114.42 113.21 114.40+2.20 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 20457 38.79 38.55 38.75+.43 S&P500ETF 4.13e 224243 287.65 286.38 287.62+1.83 SpdrRetls .49e 25679 52.30 51.74 51.95—.55 SpdrOGEx .73e 63212 42.40 41.99 42.23+.72 Salesforce 21684 152.11 148.50 151.90+4.07 SibanyeG .14r 24979 2.42 2.27 2.42+.10 SnapIncAn 38575 11.60 11.41 11.59+.19 SouthnCo 2.40 20517 45.22 44.93 45.12—.03 SwstnEngy 35223 5.71 5.59 5.71+.13 SpectraEP 3.06f 50064 39.62 39.01 39.07+1.22 Sprint 28030 6.18 6.09 6.18+.07 Squaren 37638 78.47 77.45 78.09+.97 SPMatls .98e 19593 59.20 58.62 59.19+.82 SPCnSt 1.28e 46169 54.17 53.90 54.16+.03 SPEngy 2.04e 36264 74.98 74.46 74.87+.87 SPDRFncl .46e 110408 28.30 28.19 28.26+.12 SPInds 1.12e 37603 76.74 76.36 76.72+.33 SPTech .78e 28209 74.28 73.73 74.23+.69 SpdrRESel 30167 33.53 33.30 33.52+.16 SPUtil 1.55e 42461 53.62 53.23 53.58+.08 TALEducs 49740 30.22 28.85 29.62—.42 Target 2.56f 19391 87.55 86.14 87.54+.83 TevaPhrm .73e 66514 23.99 23.10 23.15—.65 TotalSA 2.71e 37696 63.98 63.41 63.95+1.12 Transocn 28466 12.08 11.84 11.88+.14 Twitter 77598 34.49 33.93 34.19+.31 USOilFd 66654 14.58 14.49 14.53+.26 USSteel .20 19880 31.26 30.69 30.81+.22 ValeSA .29e 51487 13.30 13.12 13.22+.29 VanEGold .06e 309081 19.21 18.62 19.20+.74 VnEkRus .01e 27875 19.84 19.59 19.80+.40 VnEkSemi .58e 19554 106.86 105.75 106.65+1.32 VEckOilSvc .47e 19099 25.29 25.10 25.16+.23 VanEJrGld 85718 28.54 27.51 28.53+1.38 VangEmg 1.10e 49069 42.25 41.98 42.22+.66 VangFTSE 1.10e 26729 43.09 42.89 43.08+.35 VeevaSys 20042 100.48 91.15 100.31+10.79 VerizonCm 2.36 24957 54.79 54.22 54.73+.45 Vipshop 39213 7.11 6.82 6.85—.16 Visa s .84 27226 144.38 142.32 144.04+1.94 WalMart 2.08f 34637 95.29 94.35 95.26+.08 WeathfIntl 30787 2.89 2.83 2.89+.05 WellsFargo 1.72f 55746 58.92 58.69 58.78+.16 WmsSon 1.72 24709 73.99 71.44 72.32—.63 Yamanag .02 78252 2.84 2.71 2.83+.16 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.