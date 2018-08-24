BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 31883 4.36 4.23 4.27+.02 AT&TInc 2 60461 32.74 32.46 32.70+.21 Alibaba 182799 176.37 172.45 172.89+.66 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|31883
|4.36
|4.23
|4.27+.02
|AT&TInc 2
|60461
|32.74
|32.46
|32.70+.21
|Alibaba
|182799
|176.37
|172.45
|172.89+.66
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|37141
|11.19
|11.09
|11.18+.05
|Alticen
|24146
|18.29
|17.94
|18.21+.22
|Altria 2.80f
|27609
|59.37
|58.55
|58.99—.83
|Ambev .05e
|164848
|4.70
|4.63
|4.65+.06
|Annaly 1.20
|22177
|10.67
|10.60
|10.63—.02
|AristaNetw
|
|25992
|313.37
|294.92
|307.95+25.34
|BPPLC 2.38
|52167
|43.70
|43.21
|43.65+.71
|BcoBrads .06a
|39632
|6.99
|6.85
|6.91+.11
|BkofAm .60f
|152513
|31.08
|30.89
|30.97+.13
|BiPVxSTrs
|153287
|28.71
|28.37
|28.63—.35
|BarrickG .12
|70613
|10.65
|10.29
|10.58+.35
|BestBuy 1.80f
|19109
|83.10
|80.92
|81.73—.87
|BlackBerry
|27312
|10.60
|10.30
|10.53+.27
|Cemigpf .08e
|70202
|1.80
|1.72
|1.77+.01
|CntryLink 2.16
|30617
|23.01
|22.82
|22.97+.16
|ChesEng
|80619
|4.78
|4.69
|4.72+.04
|CgpVelICrd
|53882
|6.54
|6.42
|6.48—.38
|Citigroup 1.80f
|30146
|71.26
|70.60
|70.98+.17
|ClevCliffs
|28861
|9.81
|9.65
|9.77+.17
|CocaCola 1.56
|41664
|45.78
|45.62
|45.78+.08
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|
|21499
|73.56
|72.74
|72.93+.88
|Coty .50
|42213
|12.04
|11.64
|12.01+.37
|DenburyR
|43225
|5.23
|5.11
|5.20+.14
|DicksSptg .90
|40280
|37.12
|35.51
|36.04—2.52
|DxGBullrs
|87364
|14.73
|13.48
|14.72+1.55
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|156691
|8.63
|7.77
|8.60+1.08
|DirDGlBrrs
|20589
|39.53
|35.72
|35.78—4.77
|DxSCBearrs
|35031
|8.12
|8.01
|8.07—.09
|Disney 1.68
|26372
|112.70
|111.44
|112.61+.61
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|22592
|69.68
|68.40
|69.64+1.53
|EldorGldg .02e
|34128
|1.03
|.98
|1.02+.06
|Enbridge 2.68
|61839
|35.87
|35.32
|35.39—.61
|EnCanag .06
|20163
|13.19
|12.96
|13.09+.29
|ENSCO .04
|32580
|6.98
|6.78
|6.81+.10
|EntProdPt 1.72f
|19703
|29.75
|29.44
|29.70+.22
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|24569
|80.04
|79.42
|80.02+.94
|FiatChrys
|59933
|16.88
|16.69
|16.86+.55
|FMajSilvg
|21415
|5.64
|5.30
|5.61+.38
|FootLockr 1.38
|99361
|49.09
|46.07
|46.13—7.07
|FordM .60a
|74075
|9.70
|9.61
|9.68+.05
|FrptMcM .20
|67758
|14.79
|14.36
|14.50+.32
|GGPInc .88
|163936
|21.97
|21.65
|21.70—.08
|Gap .97
|114695
|30.19
|28.57
|29.43—3.01
|GenElec .48
|139800
|12.56
|12.47
|12.52—.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|23954
|36.05
|35.76
|35.96+.29
|GoldFLtd .02e
|24541
|2.61
|2.45
|2.58+.17
|Goldcrpg .24
|38705
|11.28
|10.91
|11.24+.44
|GpSuprvin
|58795
|7.90
|7.08
|7.22—1.94
|HPInc .56f
|70026
|24.38
|23.68
|24.28—.36
|Hanesbdss .60
|23956
|17.82
|17.44
|17.50—.28
|HarmonyG .05
|22524
|1.65
|1.55
|1.64+.10
|HeclaM .01e
|32563
|2.92
|2.76
|2.89+.20
|HPEntn .45e
|35463
|16.31
|15.98
|16.14+.04
|Hormels .75
|22725
|37.83
|36.52
|37.73+.40
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|22229
|4.26
|4.01
|4.26+.32
|ICICIBk .16e
|x22962
|9.51
|9.41
|9.47—.02
|iShGold
|65690
|11.59
|11.47
|11.59+.22
|iShBrazil .67e
|112789
|32.27
|31.90
|32.04+.51
|iShEMU .86e
|51560
|41.55
|41.30
|41.53+.44
|iShMexico .78e
|20504
|52.02
|51.48
|51.57+.55
|iShWldMnV 1.93e
|
|29062
|86.63
|86.29
|86.63+.47
|iShSilver
|59030
|13.99
|13.83
|13.98+.33
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|119400
|42.71
|42.36
|42.71+.73
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|19526
|106.68
|106.49
|106.65+.04
|iShEMkts .59e
|346528
|43.36
|43.08
|43.34+.76
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|20317
|116.14
|115.85
|116.14+.13
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|21886
|122.22
|121.49
|122.15+.10
|iSEafe 1.66e
|60641
|67.43
|67.14
|67.42+.49
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|22034
|86.39
|86.25
|86.39+.16
|iShR2K 1.77e
|40138
|171.78
|171.06
|171.41+.75
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|20106
|63.66
|63.38
|63.65+.49
|iSTaiwnrs
|20709
|37.20
|36.100
|37.18+.25
|iShCorEM .95e
|42680
|52.40
|52.09
|52.38+.85
|ItauUnibH .58e
|30659
|10.31
|10.14
|10.22+.12
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|38010
|115.22
|114.56
|114.70—.03
|KindMorg .80
|20357
|18.18
|18.05
|18.12+.14
|Kinrossg
|52791
|3.05
|2.91
|3.04+.15
|Kroger s .56f
|41198
|32.30
|31.33
|31.49—.82
|LBrands 2.40
|68025
|28.25
|27.30
|27.59—.66
|Macys 1.51
|46155
|37.95
|36.57
|36.82—1.31
|MarathnO .20
|49853
|21.28
|20.78
|20.82+.04
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|23717
|83.58
|81.68
|83.58+1.96
|McEwenM .01
|x21770
|2.04
|1.92
|2.02+.15
|Nabors .24
|23854
|6.62
|6.47
|6.50—.01
|NewOriEd .40e
|19156
|76.62
|73.51
|74.93—1.00
|NewmtM .56
|21689
|32.52
|31.82
|32.44+.78
|NokiaCp .19e
|35807
|5.57
|5.51
|5.57+.14
|OasisPet
|21448
|13.26
|13.05
|13.20+.27
|Oracle .76
|59301
|49.39
|48.97
|49.36+.40
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|37160
|44.10
|42.35
|42.79—1.17
|Penney
|39188
|1.84
|1.77
|1.84+.06
|Petrobras
|93488
|10.48
|10.34
|10.37+.15
|Pfizer 1.36
|78377
|42.49
|42.00
|42.14—.06
|PhilipMor 4.56f
|37593
|81.23
|79.42
|79.95—2.37
|PUVixSTrs
|123541
|8.27
|8.13
|8.23—.17
|ProShtVxs
|38049
|14.37
|14.28
|14.31+.10
|PureStrgn
|19364
|27.15
|26.37
|27.14+.62
|Qudiann
|121979
|7.25
|6.06
|6.27—.59
|RangeRs .08
|19371
|16.95
|16.64
|16.84+.31
|RegionsFn .56f
|23905
|19.45
|19.22
|19.28—.07
|RiteAid
|38027
|1.48
|1.46
|1.46—.01
|SpdrGold
|53164
|114.42
|113.21
|114.40+2.20
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|
|20457
|38.79
|38.55
|38.75+.43
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|224243
|287.65
|286.38
|287.62+1.83
|SpdrRetls .49e
|25679
|52.30
|51.74
|51.95—.55
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|63212
|42.40
|41.99
|42.23+.72
|Salesforce
|21684
|152.11
|148.50
|151.90+4.07
|SibanyeG .14r
|24979
|2.42
|2.27
|2.42+.10
|SnapIncAn
|38575
|11.60
|11.41
|11.59+.19
|SouthnCo 2.40
|20517
|45.22
|44.93
|45.12—.03
|SwstnEngy
|35223
|5.71
|5.59
|5.71+.13
|SpectraEP 3.06f
|
|50064
|39.62
|39.01
|39.07+1.22
|Sprint
|28030
|6.18
|6.09
|6.18+.07
|Squaren
|37638
|78.47
|77.45
|78.09+.97
|SPMatls .98e
|19593
|59.20
|58.62
|59.19+.82
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|46169
|54.17
|53.90
|54.16+.03
|SPEngy 2.04e
|36264
|74.98
|74.46
|74.87+.87
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|110408
|28.30
|28.19
|28.26+.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|37603
|76.74
|76.36
|76.72+.33
|SPTech .78e
|28209
|74.28
|73.73
|74.23+.69
|SpdrRESel
|30167
|33.53
|33.30
|33.52+.16
|SPUtil 1.55e
|42461
|53.62
|53.23
|53.58+.08
|TALEducs
|49740
|30.22
|28.85
|29.62—.42
|Target 2.56f
|19391
|87.55
|86.14
|87.54+.83
|TevaPhrm .73e
|66514
|23.99
|23.10
|23.15—.65
|TotalSA 2.71e
|37696
|63.98
|63.41
|63.95+1.12
|Transocn
|28466
|12.08
|11.84
|11.88+.14
|Twitter
|77598
|34.49
|33.93
|34.19+.31
|USOilFd
|66654
|14.58
|14.49
|14.53+.26
|USSteel .20
|19880
|31.26
|30.69
|30.81+.22
|ValeSA .29e
|51487
|13.30
|13.12
|13.22+.29
|VanEGold .06e
|309081
|19.21
|18.62
|19.20+.74
|VnEkRus .01e
|27875
|19.84
|19.59
|19.80+.40
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|19554
|106.86
|105.75
|106.65+1.32
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|19099
|25.29
|25.10
|25.16+.23
|VanEJrGld
|85718
|28.54
|27.51
|28.53+1.38
|VangEmg 1.10e
|49069
|42.25
|41.98
|42.22+.66
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|26729
|43.09
|42.89
|43.08+.35
|VeevaSys
|20042
|100.48
|91.15
|100.31+10.79
|VerizonCm 2.36
|24957
|54.79
|54.22
|54.73+.45
|Vipshop
|39213
|7.11
|6.82
|6.85—.16
|Visa s .84
|27226
|144.38
|142.32
|144.04+1.94
|WalMart 2.08f
|34637
|95.29
|94.35
|95.26+.08
|WeathfIntl
|30787
|2.89
|2.83
|2.89+.05
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|55746
|58.92
|58.69
|58.78+.16
|WmsSon 1.72
|24709
|73.99
|71.44
|72.32—.63
|Yamanag .02
|78252
|2.84
|2.71
|2.83+.16
|—————————
