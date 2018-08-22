BC-150-actives-n,

202
By The Associated Press August 22, 2018 12:10 pm 08/22/2018 12:10pm
NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 23597 4.53 4.45 4.52+.05
AT&TInc 2 167222 33.20 32.72 32.88—.52
Alibaba 119560 179.74 175.50 177.56—.36
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
40839 11.17 11.09 11.16+.07
Ambev .05e 109606 4.71 4.62 4.66—.07
BPPLC 2.38 39228 43.11 42.89 43.00+.54
BcoBrads .06a 70605 6.99 6.77 6.95+.01
BcoSantSA .21e 39305 5.09 5.06 5.07—.03
BkofAm .60f 151606 31.09 30.88 31.01—.01
BiPVxSTrs 168200 29.54 28.98 29.05—.57
BarrickG .12 53684 10.36 10.22 10.35+.17
BaytexEg 28868 3.17 3.04 3.08+.10
BestBuy 1.80f 21341 84.37 81.79 82.14+.71
BrMySq 1.60 26129 60.74 59.87 60.66+.58
CVSHealth 2 24476 74.38 73.14 74.07+.38
Cemigpf .08e 57907 1.86 1.78 1.82—.04
CntryLink 2.16 115337 23.25 22.46 22.83—1.15
ChesEng 106862 4.74 4.58 4.70+.14
CgpVelLCrd 24625 35.07 33.62 35.03+2.94
CgpVelICrd 69408 7.20 6.86 6.87—.69
Citigroup 1.80f 28728 71.42 70.97 71.39+.15
ClevCliffs 33080 10.09 9.81 9.97+.17
CocaCola 1.56 34129 46.38 45.94 46.00—.22
ConocoPhil 1.14f
19179 72.50 71.38 72.47+1.58
Coty .50 51014 11.98 11.39 11.64+.12
DenburyR 85837 5.16 4.92 4.99+.05
DBXEafeEq .95e
28152 31.91 31.84 31.90+.12
DevonE .32f 23516 42.96 42.31 42.92+1.07
DxGBullrs 35417 14.52 14.16 14.33+.19
DrGMBllrs .09e 63215 8.45 8.10 8.26+.02
DxSPOGBrrs 27331 6.44 6.20 6.22—.41
DxSCBearrs 47153 8.20 8.05 8.09—.06
EldorGldg .02e 19842 1.03 .98 .99—.01
ENSCO .04 37661 6.73 6.50 6.71+.30
ExxonMbl 3.28 33717 79.88 79.02 79.85+1.02
FiatChrys 39200 16.68 16.34 16.47—.09
FstDatan 22586 25.20 24.89 25.13+.05
FordM .60a 129275 9.82 9.70 9.72—.14
FrptMcM .20 48430 14.45 14.23 14.45+.13
GGPInc .88 28445 21.66 21.45 21.52—.12
GameStop 1.52 32237 17.27 16.51 16.74+.25
GenElec .48 145092 12.62 12.50 12.53—.10
GenMotors 1.52 32360 36.72 36.33 36.47—.45
Gerdau .02e 25973 3.94 3.85 3.91—.01
GoldFLtd .02e 25697 2.50 2.44 2.47—.07
Goldcrpg .24 45426 11.26 10.98 11.24+.37
HPInc .56f 20017 24.63 24.25 24.58+.09
HalconRsn 21368 4.24 4.07 4.22+.08
Hallibrtn .72 19045 41.53 41.07 41.35+.44
HartfdFn 1.20f 45922 51.57 50.02 50.20—2.14
HPEntn .45e 31301 15.90 15.72 15.84+.06
HomeDp 4.12
19658 203.55 200.33 201.67+1.44
HostHotls 1a 21356 21.40 21.01 21.21+.15
ICICIBk .16e 39484 9.69 9.60 9.62—.01
ING .14e 36134 13.97 13.89 13.91+.12
iShGold 33950 11.50 11.45 11.47+.02
iShBrazil .67e 152909 32.17 31.61 32.11+.13
iShEMU .86e 24581 41.37 41.24 41.32+.16
iShMexico .78e 28213 51.68 50.73 51.44+.61
iShSilver 34854 13.90 13.82 13.87—.02
iShChinaLC .87e 68018 42.80 42.60 42.79+.37
iShEMkts .59e 129529 43.24 42.98 43.21+.27
iShiBoxIG 3.87
28751 116.24 115.96 116.01+.03
iSEafe 1.66e 48789 67.49 67.33 67.45+.30
iShiBxHYB 5.09 22458 86.26 86.20 86.26+.05
iShR2K 1.77e 74584 171.49 170.42 171.22+.46
Invesco 1.16 19059 24.82 24.60 24.72—.07
iShCorEM .95e 31463 52.25 51.97 52.22+.30
ItauUnibH .58e 81772 10.49 10.22 10.44—.03
JPMorgCh 2.24f
34537 115.41 114.78 115.34+.02
JohnContln 1.04e
25494 39.96 39.08 39.56—.45
Keycorp .48f 24858 21.67 21.49 21.61—.04
Keysight 25458 70.40 65.28 65.48+5.04
KindMorg .80 29158 18.14 17.99 18.14+.18
Kinrossg 25427 2.91 2.87 2.91+.04
Kohls 2.44 20304 82.22 80.12 80.71+.51
Kroger s .56f 41293 31.98 31.35 31.94+.58
LloydBkg .47a 58079 3.18 3.16 3.16+.04
Lowes 1.92f 144953 109.80 104.27 107.48+7.74
Macys 1.51 35466 39.00 37.97 38.11—.13
MarathnO .20 50899 21.11 20.43 21.06+.85
Medtrnic 2f 34234 95.72 94.22 95.51+.34
Merck 1.92 19806 69.40 68.85 69.10—.07
Nabors .24 32253 6.43 6.28 6.41+.19
NewmtM .56 22406 32.47 32.13 32.25+.30
Nielsenplc 1.40f 19068 26.06 25.69 25.88—.16
NokiaCp .19e 43561 5.45 5.41 5.42+.06
OasisPet 30812 13.01 12.62 12.97+.55
Oracle .76 39500 48.74 48.24 48.72+.31
PG&ECp 2.12f 21449 44.85 44.24 44.57—.13
PPLCorp 1.64 22980 29.93 29.60 29.61—.20
Penney 97883 1.84 1.69 1.82+.08
PetrbrsA 62897 8.94 8.70 8.89+.12
Petrobras 166937 10.39 10.19 10.38+.12
Pfizer 1.36 55248 42.28 41.81 42.26+.10
PhilipMor 4.56f 20142 83.62 82.23 82.27—1.26
ProLogis 1.92 23913 65.45 64.71 64.71—1.04
PUVixSTrs 133727 8.64 8.40 8.43—.22
ProShtVxs 41893 14.21 14.09 14.20+.11
PureStrgn 107473 26.30 24.60 25.72+3.71
RangeRs .08 28828 16.37 15.88 16.34+.58
RiteAid 20099 1.46 1.42 1.45+.01
SpdrGold 25369 113.46 113.07 113.22+.20
S&P500ETF 4.13e
218902 286.76 285.58 286.65+.31
SpdrBiots .44e 32647 96.63 95.08 96.61+1.48
SpdrRetls .49e 25685 52.96 52.36 52.66+.32
SpdrOGEx .73e 67016 41.77 41.27 41.74+.87
Salesforce 19681 146.81 145.05 146.72+1.19
SanchezEn 23862 2.95 2.74 2.90+.18
Schlmbrg 2 21407 65.53 64.91 65.38+.62
ScorpioTk .04 27042 2.02 1.98 1.99—.01
SnapIncAn 47394 11.62 11.41 11.50+.06
SouthnCo 2.40 28079 46.00 45.13 45.18—.82
SwstnEngy 85814 5.74 5.53 5.66+.16
Sprint 23585 6.19 6.09 6.15—.04
Squaren 35519 76.40 74.75 76.24+1.05
SPCnSt 1.28e 50227 54.66 54.24 54.29—.31
SPEngy 2.04e 43260 74.51 73.88 74.49+1.02
SPDRFncl .46e
137087 28.38 28.23 28.35—.02
SPInds 1.12e 36575 77.25 76.71 76.87—.49
SPTech .78e 26948 73.48 72.83 73.45+.29
SPUtil 1.55e 35920 54.00 53.41 53.44—.51
Synchrony .84f 23556 31.70 31.08 31.66+.49
TALEducs 32235 31.69 30.45 31.53+.58
TJX 1.56 24784 107.56 106.14 106.51+.05
TaiwSemi .73e 21194 41.05 40.54 40.98+.09
Target 2.56f 111871 88.89 86.69 87.32+4.05
TevaPhrm .73e 79402 25.10 24.27 24.59—.59
3DSys 22328 21.46 20.56 21.28—.33
TollBros .44 22894 39.78 38.35 38.66—.86
Transocn 47848 11.77 11.54 11.66+.33
Twitter 101640 34.17 33.35 33.84+.15
USOilFd 103942 14.27 14.06 14.27+.44
USSteel .20 24681 31.52 30.94 31.36+.31
ValeSA .29e 57184 13.00 12.83 12.98+.14
VanEGold .06e 102458 19.08 18.92 18.99+.07
VnEkRus .01e 21701 19.86 19.72 19.81—.26
VnEkSemi .58e
20652 105.30 103.89 105.24+.43
VEckOilSvc .47e
24852 25.18 24.93 25.11+.37
VanEJrGld 23867 28.25 27.85 28.02—.02
VangEmg 1.10e 32262 42.19 41.96 42.16+.19
VangFTSE 1.10e
23900 43.08 42.97 43.06+.22
Vereit .55 58291 7.96 7.85 7.86—.08
VerizonCm 2.36 52494 55.01 54.06 54.24—.67
W&TOff .40 21913 6.42 6.17 6.31+.11
WalMart 2.08f 34601 96.85 95.81 96.09+.01
WeathfIntl 39034 2.86 2.77 2.83+.08
WellsFargo 1.72f
80350 59.42 58.83 59.31+.35
WmsCos 1.36 20651 30.63 30.35 30.47—.05
Yamanag .02 50099 2.82 2.75 2.78+.01
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

