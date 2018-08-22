BC-150-actives-n,

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 23597 4.53 4.45 4.52+.05 AT&TInc 2 167222 33.20 32.72 32.88—.52 Alibaba 119560 179.74 175.50 177.56—.36 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|23597
|4.53
|4.45
|4.52+.05
|AT&TInc 2
|167222
|33.20
|32.72
|32.88—.52
|Alibaba
|119560
|179.74
|175.50
|177.56—.36
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|40839
|11.17
|11.09
|11.16+.07
|Ambev .05e
|109606
|4.71
|4.62
|4.66—.07
|BPPLC 2.38
|39228
|43.11
|42.89
|43.00+.54
|BcoBrads .06a
|70605
|6.99
|6.77
|6.95+.01
|BcoSantSA .21e
|39305
|5.09
|5.06
|5.07—.03
|BkofAm .60f
|151606
|31.09
|30.88
|31.01—.01
|BiPVxSTrs
|168200
|29.54
|28.98
|29.05—.57
|BarrickG .12
|53684
|10.36
|10.22
|10.35+.17
|BaytexEg
|28868
|3.17
|3.04
|3.08+.10
|BestBuy 1.80f
|21341
|84.37
|81.79
|82.14+.71
|BrMySq 1.60
|26129
|60.74
|59.87
|60.66+.58
|CVSHealth 2
|24476
|74.38
|73.14
|74.07+.38
|Cemigpf .08e
|57907
|1.86
|1.78
|1.82—.04
|CntryLink 2.16
|115337
|23.25
|22.46
|22.83—1.15
|ChesEng
|106862
|4.74
|4.58
|4.70+.14
|CgpVelLCrd
|24625
|35.07
|33.62
|35.03+2.94
|CgpVelICrd
|69408
|7.20
|6.86
|6.87—.69
|Citigroup 1.80f
|28728
|71.42
|70.97
|71.39+.15
|ClevCliffs
|33080
|10.09
|9.81
|9.97+.17
|CocaCola 1.56
|34129
|46.38
|45.94
|46.00—.22
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|
|19179
|72.50
|71.38
|72.47+1.58
|Coty .50
|51014
|11.98
|11.39
|11.64+.12
|DenburyR
|85837
|5.16
|4.92
|4.99+.05
|DBXEafeEq .95e
|
|28152
|31.91
|31.84
|31.90+.12
|DevonE .32f
|23516
|42.96
|42.31
|42.92+1.07
|DxGBullrs
|35417
|14.52
|14.16
|14.33+.19
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|63215
|8.45
|8.10
|8.26+.02
|DxSPOGBrrs
|27331
|6.44
|6.20
|6.22—.41
|DxSCBearrs
|47153
|8.20
|8.05
|8.09—.06
|EldorGldg .02e
|19842
|1.03
|.98
|.99—.01
|ENSCO .04
|37661
|6.73
|6.50
|6.71+.30
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|33717
|79.88
|79.02
|79.85+1.02
|FiatChrys
|39200
|16.68
|16.34
|16.47—.09
|FstDatan
|22586
|25.20
|24.89
|25.13+.05
|FordM .60a
|129275
|9.82
|9.70
|9.72—.14
|FrptMcM .20
|48430
|14.45
|14.23
|14.45+.13
|GGPInc .88
|28445
|21.66
|21.45
|21.52—.12
|GameStop 1.52
|32237
|17.27
|16.51
|16.74+.25
|GenElec .48
|145092
|12.62
|12.50
|12.53—.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|32360
|36.72
|36.33
|36.47—.45
|Gerdau .02e
|25973
|3.94
|3.85
|3.91—.01
|GoldFLtd .02e
|25697
|2.50
|2.44
|2.47—.07
|Goldcrpg .24
|45426
|11.26
|10.98
|11.24+.37
|HPInc .56f
|20017
|24.63
|24.25
|24.58+.09
|HalconRsn
|21368
|4.24
|4.07
|4.22+.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|19045
|41.53
|41.07
|41.35+.44
|HartfdFn 1.20f
|45922
|51.57
|50.02
|50.20—2.14
|HPEntn .45e
|31301
|15.90
|15.72
|15.84+.06
|HomeDp 4.12
|
|19658
|203.55
|200.33
|201.67+1.44
|HostHotls 1a
|21356
|21.40
|21.01
|21.21+.15
|ICICIBk .16e
|39484
|9.69
|9.60
|9.62—.01
|ING .14e
|36134
|13.97
|13.89
|13.91+.12
|iShGold
|33950
|11.50
|11.45
|11.47+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|152909
|32.17
|31.61
|32.11+.13
|iShEMU .86e
|24581
|41.37
|41.24
|41.32+.16
|iShMexico .78e
|28213
|51.68
|50.73
|51.44+.61
|iShSilver
|34854
|13.90
|13.82
|13.87—.02
|iShChinaLC .87e
|68018
|42.80
|42.60
|42.79+.37
|iShEMkts .59e
|129529
|43.24
|42.98
|43.21+.27
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|28751
|116.24
|115.96
|116.01+.03
|iSEafe 1.66e
|48789
|67.49
|67.33
|67.45+.30
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|22458
|86.26
|86.20
|86.26+.05
|iShR2K 1.77e
|74584
|171.49
|170.42
|171.22+.46
|Invesco 1.16
|19059
|24.82
|24.60
|24.72—.07
|iShCorEM .95e
|31463
|52.25
|51.97
|52.22+.30
|ItauUnibH .58e
|81772
|10.49
|10.22
|10.44—.03
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|34537
|115.41
|114.78
|115.34+.02
|JohnContln 1.04e
|
|25494
|39.96
|39.08
|39.56—.45
|Keycorp .48f
|24858
|21.67
|21.49
|21.61—.04
|Keysight
|25458
|70.40
|65.28
|65.48+5.04
|KindMorg .80
|29158
|18.14
|17.99
|18.14+.18
|Kinrossg
|25427
|2.91
|2.87
|2.91+.04
|Kohls 2.44
|20304
|82.22
|80.12
|80.71+.51
|Kroger s .56f
|41293
|31.98
|31.35
|31.94+.58
|LloydBkg .47a
|58079
|3.18
|3.16
|3.16+.04
|Lowes 1.92f
|144953
|109.80
|104.27
|107.48+7.74
|Macys 1.51
|35466
|39.00
|37.97
|38.11—.13
|MarathnO .20
|50899
|21.11
|20.43
|21.06+.85
|Medtrnic 2f
|34234
|95.72
|94.22
|95.51+.34
|Merck 1.92
|19806
|69.40
|68.85
|69.10—.07
|Nabors .24
|32253
|6.43
|6.28
|6.41+.19
|NewmtM .56
|22406
|32.47
|32.13
|32.25+.30
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|19068
|26.06
|25.69
|25.88—.16
|NokiaCp .19e
|43561
|5.45
|5.41
|5.42+.06
|OasisPet
|30812
|13.01
|12.62
|12.97+.55
|Oracle .76
|39500
|48.74
|48.24
|48.72+.31
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|21449
|44.85
|44.24
|44.57—.13
|PPLCorp 1.64
|22980
|29.93
|29.60
|29.61—.20
|Penney
|97883
|1.84
|1.69
|1.82+.08
|PetrbrsA
|62897
|8.94
|8.70
|8.89+.12
|Petrobras
|166937
|10.39
|10.19
|10.38+.12
|Pfizer 1.36
|55248
|42.28
|41.81
|42.26+.10
|PhilipMor 4.56f
|20142
|83.62
|82.23
|82.27—1.26
|ProLogis 1.92
|23913
|65.45
|64.71
|64.71—1.04
|PUVixSTrs
|133727
|8.64
|8.40
|8.43—.22
|ProShtVxs
|41893
|14.21
|14.09
|14.20+.11
|PureStrgn
|107473
|26.30
|24.60
|25.72+3.71
|RangeRs .08
|28828
|16.37
|15.88
|16.34+.58
|RiteAid
|20099
|1.46
|1.42
|1.45+.01
|SpdrGold
|25369
|113.46
|113.07
|113.22+.20
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|218902
|286.76
|285.58
|286.65+.31
|SpdrBiots .44e
|32647
|96.63
|95.08
|96.61+1.48
|SpdrRetls .49e
|25685
|52.96
|52.36
|52.66+.32
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|67016
|41.77
|41.27
|41.74+.87
|Salesforce
|19681
|146.81
|145.05
|146.72+1.19
|SanchezEn
|23862
|2.95
|2.74
|2.90+.18
|Schlmbrg 2
|21407
|65.53
|64.91
|65.38+.62
|ScorpioTk .04
|27042
|2.02
|1.98
|1.99—.01
|SnapIncAn
|47394
|11.62
|11.41
|11.50+.06
|SouthnCo 2.40
|28079
|46.00
|45.13
|45.18—.82
|SwstnEngy
|85814
|5.74
|5.53
|5.66+.16
|Sprint
|23585
|6.19
|6.09
|6.15—.04
|Squaren
|35519
|76.40
|74.75
|76.24+1.05
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|50227
|54.66
|54.24
|54.29—.31
|SPEngy 2.04e
|43260
|74.51
|73.88
|74.49+1.02
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|137087
|28.38
|28.23
|28.35—.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|36575
|77.25
|76.71
|76.87—.49
|SPTech .78e
|26948
|73.48
|72.83
|73.45+.29
|SPUtil 1.55e
|35920
|54.00
|53.41
|53.44—.51
|Synchrony .84f
|23556
|31.70
|31.08
|31.66+.49
|TALEducs
|32235
|31.69
|30.45
|31.53+.58
|TJX 1.56
|24784
|107.56
|106.14
|106.51+.05
|TaiwSemi .73e
|21194
|41.05
|40.54
|40.98+.09
|Target 2.56f
|111871
|88.89
|86.69
|87.32+4.05
|TevaPhrm .73e
|79402
|25.10
|24.27
|24.59—.59
|3DSys
|22328
|21.46
|20.56
|21.28—.33
|TollBros .44
|22894
|39.78
|38.35
|38.66—.86
|Transocn
|47848
|11.77
|11.54
|11.66+.33
|Twitter
|101640
|34.17
|33.35
|33.84+.15
|USOilFd
|103942
|14.27
|14.06
|14.27+.44
|USSteel .20
|24681
|31.52
|30.94
|31.36+.31
|ValeSA .29e
|57184
|13.00
|12.83
|12.98+.14
|VanEGold .06e
|102458
|19.08
|18.92
|18.99+.07
|VnEkRus .01e
|21701
|19.86
|19.72
|19.81—.26
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|20652
|105.30
|103.89
|105.24+.43
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|24852
|25.18
|24.93
|25.11+.37
|VanEJrGld
|23867
|28.25
|27.85
|28.02—.02
|VangEmg 1.10e
|32262
|42.19
|41.96
|42.16+.19
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|23900
|43.08
|42.97
|43.06+.22
|Vereit .55
|58291
|7.96
|7.85
|7.86—.08
|VerizonCm 2.36
|52494
|55.01
|54.06
|54.24—.67
|W&TOff .40
|21913
|6.42
|6.17
|6.31+.11
|WalMart 2.08f
|34601
|96.85
|95.81
|96.09+.01
|WeathfIntl
|39034
|2.86
|2.77
|2.83+.08
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|80350
|59.42
|58.83
|59.31+.35
|WmsCos 1.36
|20651
|30.63
|30.35
|30.47—.05
|Yamanag .02
|50099
|2.82
|2.75
|2.78+.01
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.