BC-150-actives-n

NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 42149 4.50 4.40 4.50+.10 AT&TInc 2 119438 33.58 33.31 33.43+.32 Alibaba 98457 179.60 176.97 178.43+2.14 AllyFincl .60f…
|NOON MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Noon prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|42149
|4.50
|4.40
|4.50+.10
|AT&TInc 2
|119438
|33.58
|33.31
|33.43+.32
|Alibaba
|98457
|179.60
|176.97
|178.43+2.14
|AllyFincl .60f
|20622
|27.70
|27.18
|27.57+.20
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|66582
|11.23
|11.13
|11.17—.04
|Alticen
|22121
|18.56
|18.00
|18.53+.41
|Altria 2.80f
|42525
|60.94
|59.58
|59.70—1.30
|Ambev .05e
|134739
|4.85
|4.78
|4.82—.05
|Annaly 1.20
|27879
|10.73
|10.68
|10.71—.02
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|34430
|39.08
|38.75
|38.86+.01
|BcoBrads .06a
|59913
|7.19
|6.99
|7.04—.22
|BcoSantSA .21e
|30656
|5.12
|5.08
|5.09+.10
|BkofAm .60f
|203909
|31.24
|30.83
|31.22+.35
|BiPVxSTrs
|128024
|28.89
|28.54
|28.76—.11
|BarrickG .12
|41076
|10.21
|10.09
|10.16+.02
|BestBuy 1.80f
|21226
|81.68
|79.17
|81.55+2.17
|BostonSci
|23495
|34.86
|34.58
|34.69+.12
|CVSHealth 2
|22155
|74.60
|73.31
|73.93—.69
|Cemex .29t
|45335
|6.92
|6.71
|6.86+.16
|CntryLink 2.16
|39480
|24.01
|23.74
|23.99+.13
|ChesEng
|80228
|4.58
|4.48
|4.57+.15
|CgpVelICrd
|24671
|7.52
|7.31
|7.45—.24
|Citigroup 1.80f
|42869
|71.65
|70.58
|71.54+1.01
|CocaCola 1.56
|43471
|46.75
|46.36
|46.44—.29
|ConAgra .85
|29618
|37.72
|36.90
|37.35—.16
|Coty .50
|145291
|12.19
|10.97
|11.11—1.29
|DRHorton .50
|24813
|46.34
|45.49
|46.32+1.53
|DenburyR
|43967
|4.97
|4.81
|4.96+.22
|DevonE .32f
|20478
|42.18
|41.46
|42.17+1.13
|DxGBullrs
|38343
|14.08
|13.63
|13.84—.06
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|64654
|8.23
|7.95
|8.08—.02
|DxSPOGBrrs
|25600
|6.84
|6.54
|6.55—.50
|DxSCBearrs
|57178
|8.41
|8.13
|8.14—.31
|DrxSCBulls .41e
|
|20823
|93.28
|90.40
|93.18+3.25
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|29629
|69.44
|68.33
|69.27+.79
|EnCanag .06
|23340
|12.81
|12.57
|12.81+.32
|ENSCO .04
|84288
|6.69
|6.45
|6.52+.19
|EsteeLdr 1.52
|
|20750
|142.39
|135.43
|136.30—4.27
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|32618
|79.58
|78.95
|79.54+.73
|FiatChrys
|31759
|16.59
|16.47
|16.58+.26
|FstDatan
|22399
|25.53
|25.13
|25.53+.35
|Fitbitn
|30650
|6.19
|5.94
|6.15+.14
|FordM .60a
|141555
|9.84
|9.69
|9.84+.12
|FrptMcM .20
|70981
|14.44
|14.06
|14.33+.21
|GGPInc .88
|30807
|21.76
|21.55
|21.70+.07
|GenElec .48
|228931
|12.59
|12.33
|12.58+.28
|GenMotors 1.52
|28162
|37.01
|36.74
|36.91+.14
|Gerdau .02e
|33227
|4.08
|4.01
|4.06—.01
|GoldFLtd .02e
|20694
|2.52
|2.45
|2.52+.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|26691
|10.92
|10.72
|10.81+.02
|HPInc .56f
|20478
|24.64
|24.35
|24.61+.07
|HPEntn .45e
|68417
|16.47
|15.81
|16.06—.66
|HostHotls 1a
|30253
|21.14
|20.89
|21.10+.20
|iShGold
|36132
|11.43
|11.39
|11.41—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|100719
|32.96
|32.48
|32.59—.49
|iShEMU .86e
|29014
|41.13
|40.97
|41.10+.54
|iShMexico .78e
|25936
|50.96
|50.11
|50.82+.80
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|127543
|42.34
|42.17
|42.27+.60
|iShEMkts .59e
|244872
|42.97
|42.80
|42.94+.54
|iSEafe 1.66e
|39242
|67.19
|66.99
|67.16+.42
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|23412
|86.20
|86.09
|86.19+.11
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|88377
|170.93
|169.12
|170.86+2.04
|iShJapanrs
|33362
|57.42
|57.33
|57.41—.02
|iSTaiwnrs
|24351
|36.100
|36.89
|36.100+.40
|iShCorEM .95e
|46976
|51.98
|51.79
|51.95+.64
|ItauUnibH .58e
|95565
|10.70
|10.42
|10.46—.33
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|44178
|116.22
|114.88
|116.19+1.57
|JohnJn 3.60f
|22907
|137.43
|135.30
|135.45—1.43
|JohnContln 1.04e
|
|32942
|39.59
|38.80
|39.52+.78
|Keycorp .48f
|27952
|21.89
|21.61
|21.86+.12
|KindMorg .80
|21115
|18.12
|17.100
|18.06+.15
|Kinrossg
|25062
|2.90
|2.84
|2.85—.02
|Kohls 2.44
|60902
|79.79
|75.51
|78.37—.49
|Lannett
|31331
|5.65
|5.40
|5.58+.23
|LloydBkg .47a
|44426
|3.15
|3.12
|3.13+.05
|MGM Rsts .48
|30710
|29.11
|28.64
|29.07+.49
|Macys 1.51
|57785
|38.89
|37.05
|38.01—.20
|MarathnO .20
|29622
|20.51
|20.21
|20.38+.40
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|21228
|80.80
|78.84
|80.74+1.98
|Medtrnic 2f
|67416
|94.46
|93.00
|94.23+4.20
|Merck 1.92
|27877
|70.25
|69.21
|69.39—.78
|MobileTele .53e
|23152
|7.63
|7.44
|7.62+.24
|MorgStan 1.20f
|37087
|48.86
|48.01
|48.84+.55
|Nabors .24
|41756
|6.34
|6.19
|6.32+.23
|NewOriEd .40e
|30582
|86.06
|79.02
|79.03—7.03
|NewellRub .92f
|25323
|21.91
|21.45
|21.73—.02
|NikeB s .80
|21390
|82.65
|82.02
|82.57+.39
|NokiaCp .19e
|38917
|5.35
|5.32
|5.34+.09
|OasisPet
|23601
|12.45
|12.21
|12.44+.32
|Oracle .76
|42345
|48.64
|48.40
|48.50+.08
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|26411
|45.46
|44.66
|44.88+.10
|Penney
|45745
|1.71
|1.65
|1.71+.04
|PetrbrsA
|39918
|9.29
|9.10
|9.16—.09
|Petrobras
|108990
|10.67
|10.50
|10.60—.05
|Pfizer 1.36
|71598
|42.44
|41.99
|42.15—.19
|ProLogis 1.92
|26233
|67.59
|65.63
|65.66—2.09
|PUVixSTrs
|94366
|8.36
|8.21
|8.31—.07
|ProShtVxs
|32424
|14.34
|14.25
|14.28+.04
|ProctGam 2.87
|37801
|83.57
|83.09
|83.52—.12
|PulteGrp .36
|22578
|29.45
|28.72
|29.44+1.31
|RangeRs .08
|33465
|15.66
|15.14
|15.66+.70
|RegionsFn .56f
|41103
|19.70
|19.42
|19.63+.15
|RiteAid
|66441
|1.45
|1.41
|1.44—.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|214423
|287.00
|286.19
|286.97+1.30
|SpdrShTHiY 1.58
|
|22187
|27.51
|27.48
|27.51+.04
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|21292
|35.95
|35.91
|35.95+.06
|SpdrRetls .49e
|21437
|52.32
|51.98
|52.28+.35
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|57328
|41.06
|40.48
|41.05+.94
|Sanofi 1.58e
|22732
|43.14
|42.75
|42.84+.62
|Schwab .52f
|93131
|50.77
|49.32
|50.37—1.05
|SnapIncAn
|112762
|11.83
|11.34
|11.48—.25
|SwstnEngy
|71159
|5.48
|5.28
|5.48+.24
|Sprint
|23828
|6.20
|6.14
|6.18+.01
|Squaren
|47688
|76.26
|74.26
|75.89+1.63
|SPMatls .98e
|21273
|59.27
|58.86
|59.22+.38
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|31256
|91.66
|91.20
|91.39
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|70686
|55.05
|54.39
|54.56—.43
|SPEngy 2.04e
|43443
|74.06
|73.57
|74.06+.96
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|170276
|28.48
|28.22
|28.47+.21
|SPInds 1.12e
|30974
|77.31
|76.88
|77.24+.45
|SPTech .78e
|22780
|73.51
|73.22
|73.50+.46
|SPUtil 1.55e
|48578
|54.28
|53.79
|53.85—.48
|TALEducs
|62675
|32.57
|30.42
|30.56—2.08
|TJX 1.56
|44675
|107.26
|104.60
|105.96+4.31
|TaiwSemi .73e
|23382
|40.78
|40.36
|40.76+.66
|Target 2.56f
|23058
|83.72
|82.44
|83.16—.16
|TevaPhrm .73e
|71321
|25.96
|25.01
|25.30—.35
|3DSys
|30172
|21.48
|20.23
|21.39+1.02
|TollBros .44
|127994
|39.48
|37.80
|39.18+4.45
|Transocn
|54551
|11.56
|11.25
|11.35+.16
|Twitter
|181030
|34.14
|32.60
|34.00+1.40
|USBancrp 1.20
|20439
|54.46
|53.85
|54.43+.61
|USOilFd
|58363
|13.98
|13.86
|13.90+.14
|USSteel .20
|31151
|31.59
|30.63
|31.45+.80
|ValeSA .29e
|48619
|13.05
|12.87
|13.02—.02
|VanEGold .06e
|102862
|18.88
|18.68
|18.78—.02
|VnEkRus .01e
|32214
|20.03
|19.81
|20.03+.15
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|20701
|24.94
|24.66
|24.88+.55
|VanEJrGld
|28333
|27.99
|27.67
|27.84+.03
|VangEmg 1.10e
|64397
|41.98
|41.85
|41.94+.42
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|23065
|42.87
|42.76
|42.86+.30
|Vereit .55
|21404
|7.98
|7.91
|7.93—.02
|VerizonCm 2.36
|43700
|54.94
|54.47
|54.87+.22
|Vipshop
|37158
|7.74
|7.26
|7.30—.21
|WalMart 2.08f
|51447
|96.23
|95.36
|95.93—.07
|WeathfIntl
|66491
|2.87
|2.74
|2.81+.12
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|34206
|59.47
|58.94
|59.35+.32
|WmsCos 1.36
|48363
|31.05
|30.47
|30.84+.42
|Yamanag .02
|56278
|2.74
|2.68
|2.73+.02
|ZTOExpn
|20698
|20.30
|19.85
|19.99+.08
|—————————
