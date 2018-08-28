BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 79200 4.51 4.39 4.47+.06 AT&TInc 2 164228 32.83 32.63 32.67—.16 Alibaba 152985 182.38 177.50 178.19—2.46 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 79200 4.51 4.39 4.47+.06 AT&TInc 2 164228 32.83 32.63 32.67—.16 Alibaba 152985 182.38 177.50 178.19—2.46 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 146259 11.15 10.99 10.99—.14 Altria 3.20 56906 59.10 58.30 58.45—.56 Ambev .05e 252966 4.68 4.60 4.61—.08 AEagleOut .55f 54656 27.54 26.82 27.28+.16 Annaly 1.20 62111 10.65 10.59 10.65+.05 AspenIns .96 202173 41.30 40.85 41.00+.90 Avon 47941 2.15 2.03 2.09 BcoBrads .06a 85176 7.05 6.88 6.94—.15 BkofAm .60f 384990 31.41 31.19 31.27—.04 BiPVxSTrs 232550 29.22 28.57 28.89 BarrickG .12 143235 10.79 10.54 10.62 BestBuy 1.80f 183817 79.25 74.76 77.57—4.09 BostonSci 55362 35.30 34.96 35.06+.12 BoxIncn 67760 27.08 26.00 26.61+.61 CVSHealth 2 55350 75.03 73.90 74.92—.04 CabotO&G .24 50702 24.21 23.72 23.98 CampSp 1.40 49403 40.30 39.29 39.83—.87 Cemex .29t 65470 7.45 7.08 7.14—.23 CntryLink 2.16 116758 22.100 22.46 22.50—.37 ChesEng 253483 4.59 4.40 4.43—.13 Chicos .34 64589 9.01 8.75 8.83—.08 CgpVelICrd 54012 6.74 6.52 6.63+.09 Citigroup 1.80f 96830 72.75 72.22 72.38—.01 ClevCliffs 78119 10.40 10.12 10.26+.11 CocaCola 1.56 84761 45.73 45.28 45.37—.32 CBD-Pao .08e 62869 20.40 19.97 20.26—.03 Coty .50 205876 13.37 12.71 12.71+.57 CousPrp .26 79476 9.46 9.24 9.46+.18 DSWInc 1 150243 34.02 31.62 32.70+5.50 DeltaAir 1.40f 69870 58.87 57.81 58.79+1.04 DenburyR 78150 5.40 5.15 5.23—.12 DevonE .32f 47617 43.26 42.24 42.51—.37 DicksSptg .90 49928 36.80 36.09 36.39+.07 DxGBullrs 132168 15.43 13.81 14.08—.84 DrGMBllrs .09e 260349 9.20 8.03 8.31—.54 DxSCBearrs 62402 8.11 7.92 8.01+.01 DowDuPnt 1.52 59219 71.58 70.36 70.74—.07 EnCanag .06 55938 13.22 12.89 13.00—.07 ENSCO .04 91010 7.05 6.85 6.88+.03 ExxonMbl 3.28 87947 80.82 80.20 80.28—.12 FiatChrys 57056 17.98 17.50 17.61—.02 FstDatan 64120 25.36 25.07 25.28+.05 FordM .60a 337895 10.09 9.95 10.01+.02 FrptMcM .20 117049 14.96 14.59 14.66—.07 GameStop 1.52 68169 14.75 14.00 14.03—.68 Gap .97 51342 30.94 30.22 30.71+.52 GenElec .48 590309 12.89 12.72 12.76—.01 GenMotors 1.52 96364 37.86 36.93 37.32—.37 Gerdau .02e 92906 3.92 3.81 3.92 Goldcrpg .24 66292 11.46 11.08 11.13—.18 HPInc .56f 56190 24.59 24.31 24.49+.16 Hallibrtn .72 66397 41.26 40.46 40.67—.34 Hanesbdss .60 67142 17.58 17.33 17.51+.02 HeclaM .01e 53100 3.07 2.80 2.83—.16 HPEntn .45e 105912 16.80 16.51 16.74+.29 HostHotls 1a 82758 21.40 20.96 21.40+.47 iShGold 155039 11.64 11.50 11.52—.08 iShBrazil .67e 300463 32.67 32.01 32.19—.62 iShEMU .86e 58663 42.35 42.09 42.12+.02 iShMexico .78e 62796 52.60 50.93 50.95—1.27 iShSilver 107248 14.05 13.79 13.84—.15 iShChinaLC .87e 203616 43.46 43.04 43.14—.21 iShEMkts .59e 500907 44.18 43.74 43.83—.16 iSh20yrT 3.05 48686 121.09 120.68 120.86—.73 iSEafe 1.66e 198667 68.45 68.12 68.16—.06 iShiBxHYB 5.09 81752 86.41 86.32 86.37—.04 iShR2K 1.77e 131439 172.48 171.10 172.00+.16 iShREst 2.76e 80553 83.26 82.18 83.24+.88 iSTaiwnrs 48513 37.86 37.71 37.78+.27 iShCorEM .95e 82455 53.34 52.85 52.94—.16 ItauUnibH .58e 117753 10.46 10.24 10.35—.16 JPMorgCh 2.24f 83018 117.03 115.97 116.14—.57 JohnJn 3.60f 60002 134.90 133.89 134.32—.60 JohnContln 1.04e 74677 39.83 38.73 38.93—.79 Keycorp .48f 59555 21.31 21.10 21.23—.04 KindMorg .80 68683 18.00 17.79 17.81—.16 Kinrossg 69815 3.08 2.96 2.97—.05 Kroger s .56f 57496 31.34 30.82 31.11—.08 LBrands 2.40 71787 27.74 27.03 27.09—.55 Macys 1.51 77044 36.70 36.05 36.34+.06 MarathnO .20 105880 21.06 20.46 20.70—.17 Medtrnic 2 51509 96.24 95.44 95.77+.33 Merck 1.92 59303 68.87 68.38 68.63—.36 MorgStan 1.20f 74189 50.43 49.88 50.00+.11 Nabors .24 106788 6.47 6.21 6.22—.16 NewellRub .92f 84137 22.59 22.28 22.46+.13 NewmtM .56 47104 32.49 31.69 31.84—.41 NobleEngy .44 57006 30.53 29.93 30.22—.14 NokiaCp .19e 100083 5.78 5.71 5.73+.02 OasisPet 48996 13.18 12.68 12.83—.31 Oracle .76 154643 49.43 48.60 48.64—.69 PG&ECp 2.12f 102558 46.11 43.71 45.67+2.06 PPLCorp 1.64 56737 29.59 29.28 29.59+.16 Penney 118977 1.81 1.72 1.77+.05 Petrobras 156245 10.56 10.29 10.35—.15 Pfizer 1.36 188134 41.78 41.32 41.50—.08 PhilipMor 4.56f 64344 80.16 79.13 79.50—.76 PUVixSTrs 212324 8.49 8.21 8.36 ProShtVxs 56190 14.31 14.16 14.22—.02 ProctGam 2.87 53795 83.86 83.32 83.48+.04 RangeRs .08 52791 16.66 16.07 16.14—.34 RegionsFn .56f 81248 19.54 19.33 19.47+.03 RiteAid 88067 1.46 1.41 1.44 SpdrGold 60767 114.87 113.55 113.68—.91 S&P500ETF 4.13e 468258 290.42 289.40 289.92+.14 SpdrLehHY 2.30 74875 36.05 36.00 36.03 SpdrS&PRB .74e 50169 63.64 62.85 63.18—.24 SpdrRetls .49e 56338 51.94 51.43 51.80+.25 SpdrOGEx .73e 105240 42.40 41.55 41.86—.29 Salesforce 51030 153.40 151.56 152.99+1.31 Schlmbrg 2 94668 65.52 64.03 64.07—.78 SibanyeG .14r 49201 2.42 2.27 2.29—.19 SnapIncAn 244056 11.80 11.19 11.29—.52 SouthnCo 2.40 69212 44.63 44.32 44.33—.30 SwstnEngy 135276 5.72 5.48 5.51—.15 Sprint 88481 6.16 6.04 6.10 Squaren 114353 81.41 78.62 80.80+2.55 SPHlthC 1.01e 49041 92.39 92.07 92.27+.05 SPCnSt 1.28e 126215 54.24 53.83 53.91—.18 SPEngy 2.04e 83932 75.54 74.72 74.77—.32 SPDRFncl .46e 288946 28.72 28.54 28.59—.03 SPInds 1.12e 84405 77.92 77.47 77.53—.16 SPTech .78e 73852 75.26 74.88 75.09+.13 SPUtil 1.55e 100661 53.47 53.13 53.29—.11 TaiwSemi .73e 106030 42.76 42.25 42.35+.82 TevaPhrm .73e 105824 23.71 22.86 23.48+.40 ThomsonR 1.38 69897 46.29 43.11 44.66+1.40 Tiffany 2.20 73558 138.41 129.55 131.07+1.29 Transocn 94686 12.03 11.69 11.79—.09 Twitter 222278 36.04 34.89 35.49—.40 USOilFd 107001 14.51 14.35 14.43—.07 ValeSA .29e 178406 13.74 13.34 13.44—.15 VanEGold .06e 519787 19.49 18.80 18.92—.36 VnEkRus .01e 65573 20.17 19.89 19.91—.14 VanEJrGld 211368 29.14 27.90 28.17—.65 VangEmg 1.10e 106975 43.03 42.58 42.66—.21 VangFTSE 1.10e 77372 43.74 43.52 43.54—.10 Vereit .55 50740 7.89 7.77 7.88+.09 VerizonCm 2.36 118506 54.90 54.46 54.65—.20 Vipshop 51933 7.34 7.03 7.05—.19 Visa s .84 49253 146.17 144.87 145.20—.20 WalMart 2.08f 99689 96.35 94.53 96.07+1.53 WeathfIntl 100913 2.81 2.72 2.74—.03 WellsFargo 1.72f 193184 59.33 58.99 59.07—.03 WmsCos 1.36 124625 30.48 29.93 30.08—.24 Yamanag .02 99722 2.89 2.77 2.79—.05 YumChina .40 94500 40.19 35.60 37.17+1.28 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.