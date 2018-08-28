BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 79200 4.51 4.39 4.47+.06 AT&TInc 2 164228 32.83 32.63 32.67—.16 Alibaba 152985 182.38 177.50 178.19—2.46 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|79200
|4.51
|4.39
|4.47+.06
|AT&TInc 2
|164228
|32.83
|32.63
|32.67—.16
|Alibaba
|152985
|182.38
|177.50
|178.19—2.46
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|146259
|11.15
|10.99
|10.99—.14
|Altria 3.20
|56906
|59.10
|58.30
|58.45—.56
|Ambev .05e
|252966
|4.68
|4.60
|4.61—.08
|AEagleOut .55f
|54656
|27.54
|26.82
|27.28+.16
|Annaly 1.20
|62111
|10.65
|10.59
|10.65+.05
|AspenIns .96
|202173
|41.30
|40.85
|41.00+.90
|Avon
|47941
|2.15
|2.03
|2.09
|BcoBrads .06a
|85176
|7.05
|6.88
|6.94—.15
|BkofAm .60f
|384990
|31.41
|31.19
|31.27—.04
|BiPVxSTrs
|232550
|29.22
|28.57
|28.89
|BarrickG .12
|143235
|10.79
|10.54
|10.62
|BestBuy 1.80f
|183817
|79.25
|74.76
|77.57—4.09
|BostonSci
|55362
|35.30
|34.96
|35.06+.12
|BoxIncn
|67760
|27.08
|26.00
|26.61+.61
|CVSHealth 2
|55350
|75.03
|73.90
|74.92—.04
|CabotO&G .24
|50702
|24.21
|23.72
|23.98
|CampSp 1.40
|49403
|40.30
|39.29
|39.83—.87
|Cemex .29t
|65470
|7.45
|7.08
|7.14—.23
|CntryLink 2.16
|
|116758
|22.100
|22.46
|22.50—.37
|ChesEng
|253483
|4.59
|4.40
|4.43—.13
|Chicos .34
|64589
|9.01
|8.75
|8.83—.08
|CgpVelICrd
|54012
|6.74
|6.52
|6.63+.09
|Citigroup 1.80f
|96830
|72.75
|72.22
|72.38—.01
|ClevCliffs
|78119
|10.40
|10.12
|10.26+.11
|CocaCola 1.56
|84761
|45.73
|45.28
|45.37—.32
|CBD-Pao .08e
|62869
|20.40
|19.97
|20.26—.03
|Coty .50
|205876
|13.37
|12.71
|12.71+.57
|CousPrp .26
|79476
|9.46
|9.24
|9.46+.18
|DSWInc 1
|150243
|34.02
|31.62
|32.70+5.50
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|69870
|58.87
|57.81
|58.79+1.04
|DenburyR
|78150
|5.40
|5.15
|5.23—.12
|DevonE .32f
|47617
|43.26
|42.24
|42.51—.37
|DicksSptg .90
|49928
|36.80
|36.09
|36.39+.07
|DxGBullrs
|132168
|15.43
|13.81
|14.08—.84
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|260349
|9.20
|8.03
|8.31—.54
|DxSCBearrs
|62402
|8.11
|7.92
|8.01+.01
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|59219
|71.58
|70.36
|70.74—.07
|EnCanag .06
|55938
|13.22
|12.89
|13.00—.07
|ENSCO .04
|91010
|7.05
|6.85
|6.88+.03
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|87947
|80.82
|80.20
|80.28—.12
|FiatChrys
|57056
|17.98
|17.50
|17.61—.02
|FstDatan
|64120
|25.36
|25.07
|25.28+.05
|FordM .60a
|337895
|10.09
|9.95
|10.01+.02
|FrptMcM .20
|117049
|14.96
|14.59
|14.66—.07
|GameStop 1.52
|68169
|14.75
|14.00
|14.03—.68
|Gap .97
|51342
|30.94
|30.22
|30.71+.52
|GenElec .48
|590309
|12.89
|12.72
|12.76—.01
|GenMotors 1.52
|96364
|37.86
|36.93
|37.32—.37
|Gerdau .02e
|92906
|3.92
|3.81
|3.92
|Goldcrpg .24
|66292
|11.46
|11.08
|11.13—.18
|HPInc .56f
|56190
|24.59
|24.31
|24.49+.16
|Hallibrtn .72
|66397
|41.26
|40.46
|40.67—.34
|Hanesbdss .60
|67142
|17.58
|17.33
|17.51+.02
|HeclaM .01e
|53100
|3.07
|2.80
|2.83—.16
|HPEntn .45e
|105912
|16.80
|16.51
|16.74+.29
|HostHotls 1a
|82758
|21.40
|20.96
|21.40+.47
|iShGold
|155039
|11.64
|11.50
|11.52—.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|300463
|32.67
|32.01
|32.19—.62
|iShEMU .86e
|58663
|42.35
|42.09
|42.12+.02
|iShMexico .78e
|62796
|52.60
|50.93
|50.95—1.27
|iShSilver
|107248
|14.05
|13.79
|13.84—.15
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|203616
|43.46
|43.04
|43.14—.21
|iShEMkts .59e
|500907
|44.18
|43.74
|43.83—.16
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|48686
|121.09
|120.68
|120.86—.73
|iSEafe 1.66e
|198667
|68.45
|68.12
|68.16—.06
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|81752
|86.41
|86.32
|86.37—.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|131439
|172.48
|171.10
|172.00+.16
|iShREst 2.76e
|80553
|83.26
|82.18
|83.24+.88
|iSTaiwnrs
|48513
|37.86
|37.71
|37.78+.27
|iShCorEM .95e
|82455
|53.34
|52.85
|52.94—.16
|ItauUnibH .58e
|117753
|10.46
|10.24
|10.35—.16
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|83018
|117.03
|115.97
|116.14—.57
|JohnJn 3.60f
|60002
|134.90
|133.89
|134.32—.60
|JohnContln 1.04e
|
|74677
|39.83
|38.73
|38.93—.79
|Keycorp .48f
|59555
|21.31
|21.10
|21.23—.04
|KindMorg .80
|68683
|18.00
|17.79
|17.81—.16
|Kinrossg
|69815
|3.08
|2.96
|2.97—.05
|Kroger s .56f
|57496
|31.34
|30.82
|31.11—.08
|LBrands 2.40
|71787
|27.74
|27.03
|27.09—.55
|Macys 1.51
|77044
|36.70
|36.05
|36.34+.06
|MarathnO .20
|105880
|21.06
|20.46
|20.70—.17
|Medtrnic 2
|51509
|96.24
|95.44
|95.77+.33
|Merck 1.92
|59303
|68.87
|68.38
|68.63—.36
|MorgStan 1.20f
|74189
|50.43
|49.88
|50.00+.11
|Nabors .24
|106788
|6.47
|6.21
|6.22—.16
|NewellRub .92f
|84137
|22.59
|22.28
|22.46+.13
|NewmtM .56
|47104
|32.49
|31.69
|31.84—.41
|NobleEngy .44
|57006
|30.53
|29.93
|30.22—.14
|NokiaCp .19e
|100083
|5.78
|5.71
|5.73+.02
|OasisPet
|48996
|13.18
|12.68
|12.83—.31
|Oracle .76
|154643
|49.43
|48.60
|48.64—.69
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|
|102558
|46.11
|43.71
|45.67+2.06
|PPLCorp 1.64
|56737
|29.59
|29.28
|29.59+.16
|Penney
|118977
|1.81
|1.72
|1.77+.05
|Petrobras
|156245
|10.56
|10.29
|10.35—.15
|Pfizer 1.36
|188134
|41.78
|41.32
|41.50—.08
|PhilipMor 4.56f
|64344
|80.16
|79.13
|79.50—.76
|PUVixSTrs
|212324
|8.49
|8.21
|8.36
|ProShtVxs
|56190
|14.31
|14.16
|14.22—.02
|ProctGam 2.87
|53795
|83.86
|83.32
|83.48+.04
|RangeRs .08
|52791
|16.66
|16.07
|16.14—.34
|RegionsFn .56f
|81248
|19.54
|19.33
|19.47+.03
|RiteAid
|88067
|1.46
|1.41
|1.44
|SpdrGold
|60767
|114.87
|113.55
|113.68—.91
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|468258
|290.42
|289.40
|289.92+.14
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|74875
|36.05
|36.00
|36.03
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|50169
|63.64
|62.85
|63.18—.24
|SpdrRetls .49e
|56338
|51.94
|51.43
|51.80+.25
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|105240
|42.40
|41.55
|41.86—.29
|Salesforce
|51030
|153.40
|151.56
|152.99+1.31
|Schlmbrg 2
|94668
|65.52
|64.03
|64.07—.78
|SibanyeG .14r
|49201
|2.42
|2.27
|2.29—.19
|SnapIncAn
|244056
|11.80
|11.19
|11.29—.52
|SouthnCo 2.40
|69212
|44.63
|44.32
|44.33—.30
|SwstnEngy
|135276
|5.72
|5.48
|5.51—.15
|Sprint
|88481
|6.16
|6.04
|6.10
|Squaren
|114353
|81.41
|78.62
|80.80+2.55
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|49041
|92.39
|92.07
|92.27+.05
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|126215
|54.24
|53.83
|53.91—.18
|SPEngy 2.04e
|83932
|75.54
|74.72
|74.77—.32
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|288946
|28.72
|28.54
|28.59—.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|84405
|77.92
|77.47
|77.53—.16
|SPTech .78e
|73852
|75.26
|74.88
|75.09+.13
|SPUtil 1.55e
|100661
|53.47
|53.13
|53.29—.11
|TaiwSemi .73e
|106030
|42.76
|42.25
|42.35+.82
|TevaPhrm .73e
|105824
|23.71
|22.86
|23.48+.40
|ThomsonR 1.38
|69897
|46.29
|43.11
|44.66+1.40
|Tiffany 2.20
|73558
|138.41
|129.55
|131.07+1.29
|Transocn
|94686
|12.03
|11.69
|11.79—.09
|Twitter
|222278
|36.04
|34.89
|35.49—.40
|USOilFd
|107001
|14.51
|14.35
|14.43—.07
|ValeSA .29e
|178406
|13.74
|13.34
|13.44—.15
|VanEGold .06e
|519787
|19.49
|18.80
|18.92—.36
|VnEkRus .01e
|65573
|20.17
|19.89
|19.91—.14
|VanEJrGld
|211368
|29.14
|27.90
|28.17—.65
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|106975
|43.03
|42.58
|42.66—.21
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|77372
|43.74
|43.52
|43.54—.10
|Vereit .55
|50740
|7.89
|7.77
|7.88+.09
|VerizonCm 2.36
|
|118506
|54.90
|54.46
|54.65—.20
|Vipshop
|51933
|7.34
|7.03
|7.05—.19
|Visa s .84
|49253
|146.17
|144.87
|145.20—.20
|WalMart 2.08f
|99689
|96.35
|94.53
|96.07+1.53
|WeathfIntl
|100913
|2.81
|2.72
|2.74—.03
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|193184
|59.33
|58.99
|59.07—.03
|WmsCos 1.36
|124625
|30.48
|29.93
|30.08—.24
|Yamanag .02
|99722
|2.89
|2.77
|2.79—.05
|YumChina .40
|94500
|40.19
|35.60
|37.17+1.28
