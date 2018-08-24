BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 60212 4.36 4.23 4.29+.04 AT&TInc 2 162240 32.74 32.46 32.64+.15 Alibaba 304122 176.37 172.45 174.23+2.00 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|60212
|4.36
|4.23
|4.29+.04
|AT&TInc 2
|162240
|32.74
|32.46
|32.64+.15
|Alibaba
|304122
|176.37
|172.45
|174.23+2.00
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|93659
|11.19
|11.09
|11.16+.03
|Alticen
|54619
|18.29
|17.94
|18.05+.06
|Altria 3.20
|77039
|59.37
|58.55
|58.78—1.04
|Ambev .05e
|329751
|4.70
|4.61
|4.66+.07
|Annaly 1.20
|59152
|10.67
|10.60
|10.61—.04
|Arconic .24
|73733
|22.36
|21.25
|22.23+1.00
|BPPLC 2.38
|71642
|43.70
|43.21
|43.42+.48
|BcoBrads .06a
|96141
|6.99
|6.81
|6.91+.11
|BkofAm .60f
|435761
|31.08
|30.85
|30.89+.05
|BiPVxSTrs
|297449
|28.93
|28.37
|28.80—.18
|BarrickG .12
|147912
|10.65
|10.29
|10.46+.23
|BlackBerry
|52834
|10.65
|10.30
|10.60+.34
|BostonSci
|55111
|34.82
|34.41
|34.72+.37
|CVSHealth 2
|54996
|74.25
|73.59
|74.08+.44
|Cemigpf .08e
|111043
|1.80
|1.71
|1.76
|CntryLink 2.16
|106122
|23.01
|22.74
|22.75—.06
|ChesEng
|190225
|4.78
|4.56
|4.57—.11
|CgpVelICrd
|86828
|6.74
|6.42
|6.63—.23
|Citigroup 1.80f
|87592
|71.26
|70.51
|70.67—.14
|ClevCliffs
|62135
|9.91
|9.65
|9.88+.28
|CocaCola 1.56
|107195
|45.80
|45.58
|45.63—.07
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|
|48617
|73.56
|72.34
|72.61+.56
|Coty .50
|103424
|12.22
|11.64
|11.98+.34
|DenburyR
|97998
|5.24
|5.11
|5.22+.16
|DicksSptg .90
|63432
|37.12
|35.51
|36.02—2.54
|DxGBullrs
|136016
|14.77
|13.48
|14.24+1.07
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|234462
|8.63
|7.77
|8.36+.84
|DxSCBearrs
|66472
|8.13
|8.01
|8.04—.12
|Disney 1.68
|50487
|112.70
|111.44
|111.93—.07
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|62071
|69.68
|68.40
|69.21+1.10
|Enbridge 2.68
|94916
|35.87
|35.32
|35.54—.46
|ENSCO .04
|64468
|6.98
|6.75
|6.79+.08
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|64864
|80.05
|79.42
|79.62+.54
|FiatChrys
|111936
|16.91
|16.69
|16.82+.51
|FstDatan
|124109
|25.14
|24.75
|25.11+.22
|FootLockr 1.38
|
|185041
|49.09
|46.01
|48.32—4.88
|FordM .60a
|183669
|9.70
|9.61
|9.68+.05
|FrptMcM .20
|132876
|14.79
|14.36
|14.47+.29
|GGPInc .88
|454013
|21.99
|21.65
|21.93+.16
|Gap .97
|186467
|30.19
|28.57
|29.65—2.79
|GenElec .48
|386527
|12.56
|12.47
|12.50—.04
|GenMotors 1.52
|72774
|36.10
|35.76
|35.95+.28
|Gerdau .02e
|48784
|3.91
|3.80
|3.85+.07
|Goldcrpg .24
|72571
|11.28
|10.91
|11.15+.35
|GpSuprvin
|128933
|7.90
|6.06
|6.11—3.04
|HPInc .56f
|128563
|24.38
|23.68
|24.15—.48
|Hallibrtn .72
|51210
|41.39
|40.69
|40.81—.02
|Hanesbdss .60
|72359
|17.82
|17.44
|17.64—.14
|HeclaM .01e
|60262
|2.95
|2.76
|2.88+.19
|HPEntn .45e
|95606
|16.31
|15.98
|16.20+.10
|Hormels .75
|48752
|38.10
|36.52
|37.96+.63
|iShGold
|118452
|11.59
|11.47
|11.56+.19
|iShBrazil .67e
|259906
|32.27
|31.52
|31.97+.44
|iShEMU .86e
|111426
|41.56
|41.30
|41.53+.44
|iShHK .61e
|48692
|23.99
|23.81
|23.95+.10
|iShMexico .78e
|49376
|52.02
|50.64
|51.19+.17
|iShSilver
|87217
|13.99
|13.83
|13.92+.27
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|241706
|42.73
|42.36
|42.60+.62
|iShEMkts .59e
|692404
|43.40
|43.08
|43.37+.79
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|51524
|116.29
|115.85
|116.24+.23
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|60921
|122.33
|121.49
|122.29+.24
|iSEafe 1.66e
|218166
|67.46
|67.14
|67.32+.39
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|74584
|86.41
|86.25
|86.38+.15
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|118942
|171.78
|171.02
|171.59+.93
|iStar
|123184
|11.00
|10.71
|10.75—.10
|iShCorEM .95e
|78502
|52.43
|52.09
|52.39+.86
|ItauUnibH .58e
|101756
|10.31
|10.01
|10.18+.08
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|88411
|115.22
|114.45
|114.68—.05
|Keycorp .48f
|76071
|21.46
|21.27
|21.31—.03
|KindMorg .80
|95343
|18.18
|17.91
|17.97—.01
|Kinrossg
|89679
|3.05
|2.91
|2.99+.10
|Kroger s .56f
|84860
|32.30
|31.19
|31.20—1.11
|LBrands 2.40
|138027
|28.25
|27.30
|27.62—.63
|Lowes 1.92f
|51070
|108.01
|106.66
|106.80—.35
|Macys 1.51
|91815
|37.95
|36.39
|36.51—1.62
|MarathnO .20
|102847
|21.28
|20.50
|20.61—.17
|MarathPts 1.84
|
|60918
|83.86
|81.68
|83.82+2.20
|Medtrnic 2f
|52847
|96.18
|95.39
|95.55—.06
|Merck 1.92
|49562
|69.25
|68.77
|69.04+.07
|MorgStan 1.20f
|56092
|48.61
|48.10
|48.14+.01
|Nabors .24
|66945
|6.62
|6.38
|6.46—.04
|NewellRub .92f
|51554
|21.77
|21.53
|21.68—.03
|NewmtM .56
|54038
|32.52
|31.82
|32.03+.37
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|51400
|26.60
|26.16
|26.47—.24
|NokiaCp .19e
|100783
|5.58
|5.51
|5.58+.15
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|50988
|62.74
|61.58
|62.06+.06
|OasisPet
|52971
|13.26
|13.05
|13.21+.28
|Oracle .76
|140116
|49.39
|48.97
|49.26+.30
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|85139
|44.10
|42.35
|42.81—1.15
|Penney
|103376
|1.84
|1.77
|1.83+.05
|PetrbrsA
|49350
|8.98
|8.73
|8.88+.18
|Petrobras
|188344
|10.48
|10.16
|10.31+.09
|Pfizer 1.36
|201723
|42.49
|42.00
|42.40+.20
|PhilipMor 4.56f
|94346
|81.23
|79.42
|79.69—2.63
|PUVixSTrs
|223441
|8.36
|8.13
|8.32—.08
|ProShtVxs
|75232
|14.37
|14.23
|14.25+.04
|ProctGam 2.87
|53016
|83.55
|83.03
|83.36+.12
|Qudiann
|194298
|7.25
|5.98
|6.02—.84
|RangeRs .08
|51494
|16.95
|16.64
|16.66+.13
|RegionsFn .56f
|79584
|19.45
|19.22
|19.26—.08
|RiteAid
|84248
|1.48
|1.45
|1.47
|SpdrGold
|92138
|114.42
|113.21
|114.16+1.96
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|574372
|287.67
|286.38
|287.51+1.72
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|50627
|36.02
|35.95
|36.01+.06
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|53930
|63.88
|63.34
|63.42—.25
|SpdrRetls .49e
|50767
|52.30
|51.69
|51.92—.58
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|122452
|42.40
|41.87
|42.05+.54
|Salesforce
|48479
|152.38
|148.50
|152.30+4.47
|Schlmbrg 2
|64157
|65.37
|64.98
|65.25+.60
|SnapIncAn
|105257
|11.70
|11.41
|11.63+.23
|SouthnCo 2.40
|66642
|45.22
|44.93
|45.03—.11
|SwstnEngy
|99210
|5.73
|5.59
|5.66+.08
|SpectraEP 3.06f
|
|64467
|39.62
|38.99
|39.22+1.37
|Sprint
|112057
|6.18
|6.08
|6.08—.03
|Squaren
|70458
|78.47
|77.45
|78.18+1.06
|SPMatls .98e
|49515
|59.21
|58.62
|59.13+.76
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|95701
|54.21
|53.90
|54.06—.07
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|52592
|115.03
|114.26
|114.89+.67
|SPEngy 2.04e
|77517
|74.98
|74.39
|74.54+.54
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|220549
|28.30
|28.19
|28.24+.10
|SPInds 1.12e
|64115
|76.77
|76.36
|76.72+.33
|SPTech .78e
|65576
|74.30
|73.73
|74.28+.74
|SPUtil 1.55e
|78463
|53.78
|53.23
|53.73+.23
|TALEducs
|87488
|30.22
|28.85
|29.76—.28
|TevaPhrm .73e
|152154
|23.99
|22.92
|23.02—.78
|TotalSA 2.71e
|58471
|64.09
|63.41
|64.05+1.22
|Transocn
|77329
|12.08
|11.78
|11.78+.04
|Twitter
|151855
|34.49
|33.93
|34.28+.40
|USFdsHln
|65295
|33.79
|33.49
|33.64+.01
|USOilFd
|143031
|14.58
|14.36
|14.43+.16
|ValeSA .29e
|119534
|13.30
|13.11
|13.22+.29
|VanEGold .06e
|726649
|19.22
|18.62
|18.95+.49
|VnEkRus .01e
|102878
|19.95
|19.59
|19.92+.52
|VanEEMBd .98
|61117
|16.56
|16.47
|16.54+.15
|VanEJrGld
|247219
|28.55
|27.51
|28.21+1.06
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|109483
|42.25
|41.98
|42.18+.62
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|64120
|43.10
|42.89
|43.05+.32
|VerizonCm 2.36
|84162
|54.83
|54.22
|54.78+.50
|Vipshop
|107950
|7.11
|6.82
|6.88—.12
|Visa s .84
|57120
|144.38
|142.32
|144.20+2.10
|WalMart 2.08f
|85451
|95.66
|94.35
|94.95—.23
|WeathfIntl
|85932
|2.90
|2.83
|2.89+.05
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|143666
|58.92
|58.67
|58.69+.07
|WmsCos 1.36
|57969
|30.40
|29.93
|30.08—.01
|WmsSon 1.72
|56489
|73.99
|70.81
|71.36—1.58
|Yamanag .02
|123360
|2.84
|2.71
|2.80+.13
|ZayoGrp
|61468
|35.78
|35.19
|35.51+.02
