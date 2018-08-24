BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 60212 4.36 4.23 4.29+.04 AT&TInc 2 162240 32.74 32.46 32.64+.15 Alibaba 304122 176.37 172.45 174.23+2.00 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 60212 4.36 4.23 4.29+.04 AT&TInc 2 162240 32.74 32.46 32.64+.15 Alibaba 304122 176.37 172.45 174.23+2.00 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 93659 11.19 11.09 11.16+.03 Alticen 54619 18.29 17.94 18.05+.06 Altria 3.20 77039 59.37 58.55 58.78—1.04 Ambev .05e 329751 4.70 4.61 4.66+.07 Annaly 1.20 59152 10.67 10.60 10.61—.04 Arconic .24 73733 22.36 21.25 22.23+1.00 BPPLC 2.38 71642 43.70 43.21 43.42+.48 BcoBrads .06a 96141 6.99 6.81 6.91+.11 BkofAm .60f 435761 31.08 30.85 30.89+.05 BiPVxSTrs 297449 28.93 28.37 28.80—.18 BarrickG .12 147912 10.65 10.29 10.46+.23 BlackBerry 52834 10.65 10.30 10.60+.34 BostonSci 55111 34.82 34.41 34.72+.37 CVSHealth 2 54996 74.25 73.59 74.08+.44 Cemigpf .08e 111043 1.80 1.71 1.76 CntryLink 2.16 106122 23.01 22.74 22.75—.06 ChesEng 190225 4.78 4.56 4.57—.11 CgpVelICrd 86828 6.74 6.42 6.63—.23 Citigroup 1.80f 87592 71.26 70.51 70.67—.14 ClevCliffs 62135 9.91 9.65 9.88+.28 CocaCola 1.56 107195 45.80 45.58 45.63—.07 ConocoPhil 1.14f 48617 73.56 72.34 72.61+.56 Coty .50 103424 12.22 11.64 11.98+.34 DenburyR 97998 5.24 5.11 5.22+.16 DicksSptg .90 63432 37.12 35.51 36.02—2.54 DxGBullrs 136016 14.77 13.48 14.24+1.07 DrGMBllrs .09e 234462 8.63 7.77 8.36+.84 DxSCBearrs 66472 8.13 8.01 8.04—.12 Disney 1.68 50487 112.70 111.44 111.93—.07 DowDuPnt 1.52 62071 69.68 68.40 69.21+1.10 Enbridge 2.68 94916 35.87 35.32 35.54—.46 ENSCO .04 64468 6.98 6.75 6.79+.08 ExxonMbl 3.28 64864 80.05 79.42 79.62+.54 FiatChrys 111936 16.91 16.69 16.82+.51 FstDatan 124109 25.14 24.75 25.11+.22 FootLockr 1.38 185041 49.09 46.01 48.32—4.88 FordM .60a 183669 9.70 9.61 9.68+.05 FrptMcM .20 132876 14.79 14.36 14.47+.29 GGPInc .88 454013 21.99 21.65 21.93+.16 Gap .97 186467 30.19 28.57 29.65—2.79 GenElec .48 386527 12.56 12.47 12.50—.04 GenMotors 1.52 72774 36.10 35.76 35.95+.28 Gerdau .02e 48784 3.91 3.80 3.85+.07 Goldcrpg .24 72571 11.28 10.91 11.15+.35 GpSuprvin 128933 7.90 6.06 6.11—3.04 HPInc .56f 128563 24.38 23.68 24.15—.48 Hallibrtn .72 51210 41.39 40.69 40.81—.02 Hanesbdss .60 72359 17.82 17.44 17.64—.14 HeclaM .01e 60262 2.95 2.76 2.88+.19 HPEntn .45e 95606 16.31 15.98 16.20+.10 Hormels .75 48752 38.10 36.52 37.96+.63 iShGold 118452 11.59 11.47 11.56+.19 iShBrazil .67e 259906 32.27 31.52 31.97+.44 iShEMU .86e 111426 41.56 41.30 41.53+.44 iShHK .61e 48692 23.99 23.81 23.95+.10 iShMexico .78e 49376 52.02 50.64 51.19+.17 iShSilver 87217 13.99 13.83 13.92+.27 iShChinaLC .87e 241706 42.73 42.36 42.60+.62 iShEMkts .59e 692404 43.40 43.08 43.37+.79 iShiBoxIG 3.87 51524 116.29 115.85 116.24+.23 iSh20yrT 3.05 60921 122.33 121.49 122.29+.24 iSEafe 1.66e 218166 67.46 67.14 67.32+.39 iShiBxHYB 5.09 74584 86.41 86.25 86.38+.15 iShR2K 1.77e 118942 171.78 171.02 171.59+.93 iStar 123184 11.00 10.71 10.75—.10 iShCorEM .95e 78502 52.43 52.09 52.39+.86 ItauUnibH .58e 101756 10.31 10.01 10.18+.08 JPMorgCh 2.24f 88411 115.22 114.45 114.68—.05 Keycorp .48f 76071 21.46 21.27 21.31—.03 KindMorg .80 95343 18.18 17.91 17.97—.01 Kinrossg 89679 3.05 2.91 2.99+.10 Kroger s .56f 84860 32.30 31.19 31.20—1.11 LBrands 2.40 138027 28.25 27.30 27.62—.63 Lowes 1.92f 51070 108.01 106.66 106.80—.35 Macys 1.51 91815 37.95 36.39 36.51—1.62 MarathnO .20 102847 21.28 20.50 20.61—.17 MarathPts 1.84 60918 83.86 81.68 83.82+2.20 Medtrnic 2f 52847 96.18 95.39 95.55—.06 Merck 1.92 49562 69.25 68.77 69.04+.07 MorgStan 1.20f 56092 48.61 48.10 48.14+.01 Nabors .24 66945 6.62 6.38 6.46—.04 NewellRub .92f 51554 21.77 21.53 21.68—.03 NewmtM .56 54038 32.52 31.82 32.03+.37 Nielsenplc 1.40f 51400 26.60 26.16 26.47—.24 NokiaCp .19e 100783 5.58 5.51 5.58+.15 Nordstrm 1.48a 50988 62.74 61.58 62.06+.06 OasisPet 52971 13.26 13.05 13.21+.28 Oracle .76 140116 49.39 48.97 49.26+.30 PG&ECp 2.12f 85139 44.10 42.35 42.81—1.15 Penney 103376 1.84 1.77 1.83+.05 PetrbrsA 49350 8.98 8.73 8.88+.18 Petrobras 188344 10.48 10.16 10.31+.09 Pfizer 1.36 201723 42.49 42.00 42.40+.20 PhilipMor 4.56f 94346 81.23 79.42 79.69—2.63 PUVixSTrs 223441 8.36 8.13 8.32—.08 ProShtVxs 75232 14.37 14.23 14.25+.04 ProctGam 2.87 53016 83.55 83.03 83.36+.12 Qudiann 194298 7.25 5.98 6.02—.84 RangeRs .08 51494 16.95 16.64 16.66+.13 RegionsFn .56f 79584 19.45 19.22 19.26—.08 RiteAid 84248 1.48 1.45 1.47 SpdrGold 92138 114.42 113.21 114.16+1.96 S&P500ETF 4.13e 574372 287.67 286.38 287.51+1.72 SpdrLehHY 2.30 50627 36.02 35.95 36.01+.06 SpdrS&PRB .74e 53930 63.88 63.34 63.42—.25 SpdrRetls .49e 50767 52.30 51.69 51.92—.58 SpdrOGEx .73e 122452 42.40 41.87 42.05+.54 Salesforce 48479 152.38 148.50 152.30+4.47 Schlmbrg 2 64157 65.37 64.98 65.25+.60 SnapIncAn 105257 11.70 11.41 11.63+.23 SouthnCo 2.40 66642 45.22 44.93 45.03—.11 SwstnEngy 99210 5.73 5.59 5.66+.08 SpectraEP 3.06f 64467 39.62 38.99 39.22+1.37 Sprint 112057 6.18 6.08 6.08—.03 Squaren 70458 78.47 77.45 78.18+1.06 SPMatls .98e 49515 59.21 58.62 59.13+.76 SPCnSt 1.28e 95701 54.21 53.90 54.06—.07 SPConsum 1.12e 52592 115.03 114.26 114.89+.67 SPEngy 2.04e 77517 74.98 74.39 74.54+.54 SPDRFncl .46e 220549 28.30 28.19 28.24+.10 SPInds 1.12e 64115 76.77 76.36 76.72+.33 SPTech .78e 65576 74.30 73.73 74.28+.74 SPUtil 1.55e 78463 53.78 53.23 53.73+.23 TALEducs 87488 30.22 28.85 29.76—.28 TevaPhrm .73e 152154 23.99 22.92 23.02—.78 TotalSA 2.71e 58471 64.09 63.41 64.05+1.22 Transocn 77329 12.08 11.78 11.78+.04 Twitter 151855 34.49 33.93 34.28+.40 USFdsHln 65295 33.79 33.49 33.64+.01 USOilFd 143031 14.58 14.36 14.43+.16 ValeSA .29e 119534 13.30 13.11 13.22+.29 VanEGold .06e 726649 19.22 18.62 18.95+.49 VnEkRus .01e 102878 19.95 19.59 19.92+.52 VanEEMBd .98 61117 16.56 16.47 16.54+.15 VanEJrGld 247219 28.55 27.51 28.21+1.06 VangEmg 1.10e 109483 42.25 41.98 42.18+.62 VangFTSE 1.10e 64120 43.10 42.89 43.05+.32 VerizonCm 2.36 84162 54.83 54.22 54.78+.50 Vipshop 107950 7.11 6.82 6.88—.12 Visa s .84 57120 144.38 142.32 144.20+2.10 WalMart 2.08f 85451 95.66 94.35 94.95—.23 WeathfIntl 85932 2.90 2.83 2.89+.05 WellsFargo 1.72f 143666 58.92 58.67 58.69+.07 WmsCos 1.36 57969 30.40 29.93 30.08—.01 WmsSon 1.72 56489 73.99 70.81 71.36—1.58 Yamanag .02 123360 2.84 2.71 2.80+.13 ZayoGrp 61468 35.78 35.19 35.51+.02 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 