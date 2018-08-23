BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg ABBLtd .76e 60594 23.53 22.97 23.31+.30 AKSteel 134565 4.48 4.20 4.25—.22 AT&TInc 2 214433 32.79 32.41 32.49—.19 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|60594
|23.53
|22.97
|23.31+.30
|AKSteel
|134565
|4.48
|4.20
|4.25—.22
|AT&TInc 2
|214433
|32.79
|32.41
|32.49—.19
|Alibaba
|786030
|186.50
|171.91
|172.23—5.62
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|64236
|11.18
|11.13
|11.13—.06
|Ambev .05e
|454502
|4.74
|4.58
|4.59—.08
|BPPLC 2.38
|78889
|43.23
|42.87
|42.94—.04
|BcoBrads .06a
|151757
|7.12
|6.74
|6.80—.27
|BcoSantSA .21e
|63724
|5.07
|5.01
|5.01—.07
|BkofAm .60f
|382010
|30.98
|30.74
|30.84—.14
|BiPVxSTrs
|327443
|29.48
|28.55
|28.98—.23
|BarrickG .12
|153861
|10.32
|10.20
|10.23—.15
|CampSp 1.40
|48122
|40.91
|40.26
|40.61—.60
|CntryLink 2.16
|109121
|23.00
|22.40
|22.81+.39
|ChesEng
|131827
|4.68
|4.60
|4.68—.03
|Citigroup 1.80f
|81754
|71.21
|70.64
|70.81—.31
|ClevCliffs
|86672
|10.07
|9.59
|9.60—.42
|CocaCola 1.56
|130139
|46.08
|45.69
|45.70—.23
|ConAgra .85
|74791
|37.20
|36.68
|36.71—.51
|Coty .50
|153469
|11.74
|11.40
|11.64—.08
|DenburyR
|87357
|5.07
|4.76
|5.06+.06
|DxGBullrs
|105357
|13.98
|12.92
|13.17—1.28
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|212990
|8.05
|7.31
|7.52—.79
|DxSCBearrs
|80736
|8.24
|8.05
|8.16+.07
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|55172
|68.70
|67.84
|68.11—.65
|ENSCO .04
|73367
|6.75
|6.57
|6.71+.05
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|70699
|79.63
|78.90
|79.08—.88
|FiatChrys
|53453
|16.41
|16.22
|16.31—.14
|FstDatan
|73013
|25.28
|24.85
|24.89—.19
|FootLockr 1.38
|55712
|53.50
|52.32
|53.20+1.07
|FordM .60a
|314535
|9.69
|9.58
|9.63—.06
|FrptMcM .20
|162539
|14.35
|13.97
|14.18—.35
|GGPInc .88
|273949
|21.86
|21.54
|21.77+.15
|Gap .97
|75155
|32.69
|32.05
|32.44+.23
|GenElec .48
|379850
|12.56
|12.39
|12.54+.07
|GenMotors 1.52
|86807
|36.17
|35.63
|35.67—.46
|Gerdau .02e
|x65870
|4.02
|3.77
|3.78—.18
|Goldcrpg .24
|69269
|11.08
|10.71
|10.80—.37
|HPInc .56f
|80965
|24.71
|24.48
|24.63+.14
|Hallibrtn .72
|48652
|41.15
|40.69
|40.83—.37
|Hanesbdss .60
|83953
|18.42
|17.74
|17.78—.62
|HeclaM .01e
|x47798
|2.85
|2.66
|2.69—.16
|HertzGl
|61770
|21.25
|19.14
|19.73—1.66
|HPEntn .45e
|155223
|16.46
|15.80
|16.10+.28
|Hormels .75
|69498
|37.77
|36.25
|37.33—1.18
|HostHotls 1a
|74161
|21.36
|20.83
|20.88—.42
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|50441
|4.18
|3.90
|3.94—.29
|ICICIBk .16e
|60831
|9.59
|9.47
|9.52—.11
|ING .14e
|115748
|13.87
|13.76
|13.77—.15
|iShGold
|118411
|11.44
|11.35
|11.37—.10
|iShBrazil .67e
|422543
|32.70
|31.49
|31.53—1.08
|iShEMU .86e
|68289
|41.32
|41.03
|41.09—.25
|iShHK .61e
|47751
|23.96
|23.81
|23.85—.30
|iShMexico .78e
|49886
|51.97
|51.01
|51.02—.84
|iShSilver
|69116
|13.78
|13.62
|13.65—.23
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|378909
|42.45
|41.88
|41.98—.74
|iShEMkts .59e
|688603
|43.26
|42.53
|42.58—.70
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|56938
|116.18
|115.94
|116.01+.04
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|53287
|122.13
|121.78
|122.05+.19
|iSEafe 1.66e
|220306
|67.22
|66.87
|66.93—.48
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|77517
|86.32
|86.19
|86.23—.01
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|129421
|171.52
|170.18
|170.66—.52
|iShChina .61e
|59792
|61.61
|60.22
|60.30—1.13
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|53506
|63.45
|63.14
|63.16—.43
|Infosys .40e
|55945
|20.73
|20.36
|20.38—.12
|iShJapanrs
|48923
|57.49
|57.30
|57.41—.24
|iShCorEM .95e
|96615
|52.27
|51.47
|51.53—.76
|ItauUnibH .58e
|153230
|10.65
|10.05
|10.10—.51
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|92039
|115.15
|114.43
|114.73—.24
|JohnJn 3.60f
|50548
|135.49
|134.10
|135.11+.50
|Keycorp .48f
|75497
|21.56
|21.27
|21.34—.19
|KindMorg .80
|97326
|18.27
|17.96
|17.98—.30
|Kinrossg
|77566
|2.93
|2.85
|2.89—.02
|Kroger s .56f
|114435
|32.40
|31.51
|32.31+.57
|LBrands 2.40
|351050
|30.30
|27.95
|28.25—4.24
|Lannett
|63582
|5.40
|4.60
|4.75—.70
|LejuHldgs .20e
|59948
|1.79
|1.50
|1.79+.51
|LloydBkg .47a
|163124
|3.15
|3.08
|3.11—.05
|Lowes 1.92f
|74925
|107.64
|106.20
|107.15+1.63
|MGM Rsts .48
|57159
|29.02
|28.41
|28.55—.28
|Macys 1.51
|58703
|38.35
|37.29
|38.13+.58
|MarathnO .20
|63614
|20.89
|20.48
|20.78—.09
|Medtrnic 2f
|65350
|96.50
|95.20
|95.61+.03
|Merck 1.92
|55253
|69.19
|68.74
|68.97—.07
|MorgStan 1.20f
|76702
|48.72
|47.98
|48.13—.47
|Nabors .24
|78984
|6.59
|6.36
|6.50+.05
|NYCmtyB .68
|55072
|10.97
|10.66
|10.85—.12
|NewellRub .92f
|52199
|21.76
|21.33
|21.71+.06
|NewmtM .56
|74398
|32.06
|31.46
|31.66—.66
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|55630
|27.32
|26.29
|26.71+.75
|NobleCorp .08
|60634
|6.18
|6.03
|6.14+.01
|NokiaCp .19e
|86976
|5.49
|5.42
|5.43+.02
|Oracle .76
|110266
|49.34
|48.68
|48.96+.16
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|59830
|44.80
|43.86
|43.96—.64
|Penney
|94911
|1.80
|1.77
|1.78—.01
|PetrbrsA
|61316
|9.07
|8.69
|8.70—.32
|Petrobras
|213291
|10.53
|10.20
|10.22—.27
|Pfizer 1.36
|198619
|42.32
|41.96
|42.20+.13
|PinnaclFds 1.30
|64313
|67.08
|66.56
|66.70+.21
|ProLogis 1.92
|54776
|65.35
|64.37
|64.53—.63
|PUVixSTrs
|338245
|8.61
|8.21
|8.40—.09
|ProShtVxs
|107413
|14.32
|14.09
|14.21+.03
|PureStrgn
|71790
|26.76
|24.86
|26.52+1.37
|Qudiann
|103183
|7.40
|6.80
|6.86—.87
|RangeRs .08
|53079
|16.57
|16.11
|16.53+.13
|RegionsFn .56f
|58969
|19.51
|19.26
|19.34—.19
|RiteAid
|69850
|1.49
|1.45
|1.47—.02
|SpdrGold
|54968
|112.88
|112.06
|112.20—1.07
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|491551
|286.94
|285.43
|285.79—.38
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|105012
|36.00
|35.93
|35.95—.02
|SpdrRetls .49e
|49166
|52.55
|52.01
|52.50+.13
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|79564
|41.64
|41.15
|41.51—.19
|Salesforce
|60354
|148.34
|146.07
|147.83+1.37
|Schwab .52f
|48595
|50.99
|49.91
|50.17—.76
|ScorpioTk .04
|48943
|2.04
|1.97
|2.00+.01
|SnapIncAn
|110589
|11.64
|11.40
|11.40—.04
|SouthnCo 2.40
|58772
|45.49
|45.03
|45.14—.12
|SwstnEngy
|111745
|5.64
|5.46
|5.58—.08
|Sprint
|50057
|6.16
|6.09
|6.11—.03
|Squaren
|77156
|78.43
|76.66
|77.12+.68
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|60551
|91.67
|91.23
|91.45—.03
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|107085
|54.26
|53.97
|54.13—.13
|SPEngy 2.04e
|64639
|74.13
|73.72
|74.00—.35
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|316964
|28.29
|28.11
|28.14—.13
|SPInds 1.12e
|83329
|76.65
|76.21
|76.39—.22
|SPTech .78e
|93651
|73.94
|73.25
|73.54+.16
|SPUtil 1.55e
|111680
|53.88
|53.40
|53.50—.04
|TALEducs
|70326
|31.60
|30.00
|30.04—1.76
|Target 2.56f
|71897
|87.19
|85.85
|86.71+.77
|TevaPhrm .73e
|199793
|24.59
|23.72
|23.80—.71
|Transocn
|81521
|11.75
|11.47
|11.74+.11
|Twitter
|257180
|34.74
|33.72
|33.88+.07
|USFdsHln
|74409
|34.28
|33.52
|33.63—.45
|USOilFd
|115278
|14.31
|14.16
|14.27
|USSteel .20
|68445
|31.14
|30.21
|30.59—.63
|ValeSA .29e
|128027
|13.08
|12.85
|12.93—.19
|VanEGold .06e
|603458
|18.87
|18.35
|18.46—.60
|VnEkRus .01e
|81090
|19.75
|19.39
|19.40—.34
|VanEJrGld
|215513
|27.84
|26.95
|27.15—.94
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|148601
|42.22
|41.53
|41.56—.66
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|53931
|42.91
|42.70
|42.73—.32
|VerizonCm 2.36
|81653
|54.55
|54.05
|54.28+.14
|Vipshop
|85492
|7.37
|7.00
|7.00—.30
|WalMart 2.08f
|59042
|95.86
|95.06
|95.18—.49
|WeathfIntl
|68477
|2.88
|2.79
|2.84+.01
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|195456
|59.05
|58.57
|58.62—.55
|WmsCos 1.36
|68346
|30.53
|30.01
|30.09—.40
|WmsSon 1.72
|160386
|73.22
|67.74
|72.94+10.33
|Yamanag .02
|143551
|2.75
|2.66
|2.67—.09
|ZayoGrp
|65141
|37.30
|35.16
|35.49—2.01
