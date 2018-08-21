BC-150-actives-f

202
By The Associated Press August 21, 2018 5:37 pm 08/21/2018 05:37pm
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AKSteel 93577 4.50 4.40 4.47+.07
AT&TInc 2 275262 33.58 33.31 33.40+.29
Adientn 1.10 166562 45.97 44.86 45.56—.23
Alibaba 200911 179.67 176.97 177.92+1.63
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
145401 11.23 11.08 11.09—.12
Alticen 78127 18.80 18.00 18.65+.53
Altria 2.80f 83663 60.94 59.58 59.93—1.06
Ambev .05e 281891 4.85 4.71 4.72—.14
AmIntlGrp 1.28 58606 54.09 53.01 53.80+.64
Annaly 1.20 81465 10.73 10.67 10.68—.04
Avon 83230 2.10 1.96 2.04—.01
BcoBrads .06a 192483 7.19 6.88 6.94—.31
BcoSantSA .21e 62063 5.14 5.08 5.10+.11
BkofAm .60f 533309 31.25 30.83 31.02+.15
BiPVxSTrs 311179 29.62 28.54 29.62+.75
BarrickG .12 88440 10.25 10.09 10.18+.04
BostonSci 68586 34.86 34.49 34.49—.08
CabotO&G .24 59400 24.71 24.12 24.50+.51
Cemex .29t 115131 7.03 6.71 6.96+.26
CntryLink 2.16 109442 24.20 23.74 23.98+.12
ChesEng 171624 4.60 4.48 4.56+.14
Citigroup 1.80f 122238 71.65 70.58 71.24+.71
ClevCliffs 66055 9.95 9.71 9.80+.07
CocaCola 1.56 136187 46.75 46.21 46.22—.51
ConAgra .85 62579 37.72 36.90 37.52+.01
Coty .50 322416 12.19 10.97 11.52—.88
DCTIndlTr 1.44
302176 68.95 66.28 66.28—2.73
DRHorton .50 72792 46.91 45.49 46.47+1.68
DenburyR 142263 4.98 4.81 4.94+.20
DxGBullrs 81233 14.28 13.63 14.14+.24
DrGMBllrs .09e 128445 8.36 7.95 8.24+.14
DxSCBearrs 145793 8.41 8.07 8.15—.30
DowDuPnt 1.52 82500 69.44 68.33 68.83+.35
ENSCO .04 148742 6.69 6.37 6.41+.08
EsteeLdr 1.52
52804 142.39 134.89 136.63—3.93
ExxonMbl 3.28 91523 79.58 78.67 78.83+.02
FstDatan 96747 25.57 25.02 25.08—.10
Fitbitn 63626 6.20 5.94 6.08+.07
FordM .60a 463009 9.90 9.69 9.86+.14
ForestCA .72 55062 25.07 25.03 25.03—.04
FrptMcM .20 152421 14.44 14.06 14.32+.20
GGPInc .88 130325 21.84 21.55 21.63
GenElec .48 578567 12.69 12.33 12.63+.33
GenMotors 1.52
100145 37.07 36.74 36.91+.14
Gerdau .02e 91740 4.08 3.90 3.92—.14
Goldcrpg .24 57513 10.92 10.72 10.87+.08
HPInc .56f 81653 24.73 24.35 24.49—.05
Hallibrtn .72 53405 41.31 40.82 40.91+.51
HPEntn .45e 166125 16.47 15.74 15.78—.94
HostHotls 1a 82108 21.18 20.89 21.06+.16
ICICIBk .16e 70134 9.78 9.61 9.62—.10
ING .14e 244851 13.84 13.68 13.79+.48
iShGold 89939 11.46 11.39 11.45+.04
iShBrazil .67e 307949 32.96 31.95 31.98—1.10
iShEMU .86e 106724 41.32 40.97 41.16+.60
iShHK .61e 56442 24.12 24.01 24.07+.09
iShMexico .78e 53850 51.19 50.11 50.83+.81
iShChinaLC .87e
290977 42.51 42.17 42.42+.75
iShEMkts .59e 700557 43.11 42.80 42.94+.54
iShiBoxIG 3.87
54791 116.22 115.96 115.98—.29
iSEafe 1.66e 156701 67.37 66.99 67.15+.41
iShiBxHYB 5.09 84240 86.29 86.09 86.21+.13
iShR2K 1.77e
205747 171.36 169.12 170.76+1.94
iSUSAMinV .87e 67183 56.53 56.21 56.23—.10
iShJapanrs 65178 57.51 57.33 57.41—.01
iSTaiwnrs 53320 37.14 36.89 37.08+.48
iShCorEM .95e 99674 52.14 51.79 51.92+.61
ItauUnibH .58e 293520 10.70 10.37 10.46—.33
JPMorgCh 2.24f
109521 116.39 114.88 115.32+.70
JaggedPkn 72962 13.26 12.60 13.13+.27
JohnJn 3.60f 58257 137.43 135.30 135.35—1.53
JohnContln 1.04e
95759 40.33 38.80 40.01+1.27
Keycorp .48f 117135 21.91 21.61 21.64—.10
KindMorg .80 65073 18.12 17.95 17.96+.05
Kinrossg 73603 2.90 2.82 2.87
Kohls 2.44 120006 80.36 75.51 80.20+1.35
Lannett 61709 5.80 5.40 5.70+.35
LloydBkg .47a 99243 3.15 3.12 3.12+.04
Lowes 1.92f 55891 100.29 98.81 99.74+.77
MGM Rsts .48 83851 29.12 28.64 29.01+.43
Macys 1.51 109565 38.89 37.05 38.24+.03
MarathnO .20 78119 20.51 20.16 20.21+.23
MarathPts 1.84 57306 80.80 78.81 79.01+.25
Medtrnic 2f 146969 95.79 93.00 95.17+5.14
Merck 1.92 98086 70.25 69.09 69.17—1.00
MetLife 1.68 83932 47.18 46.01 46.81+.69
MorgStan 1.20f 96283 48.94 48.01 48.54+.25
Nabors .24 81963 6.34 6.19 6.22+.13
NewOriEd .40e 59478 86.06 77.84 79.05—7.01
NYCmtyB .68 63917 11.17 10.84 11.05+.18
NewellRub .92f 66781 21.91 21.45 21.80+.05
NikeB s .80 62354 83.08 82.02 82.95+.77
NokiaCp .19e 98452 5.36 5.32 5.36+.11
Oracle .76 101875 48.64 48.37 48.41—.01
PG&ECp 2.12f 57742 45.46 44.52 44.70—.08
Penney 124999 1.75 1.65 1.74+.07
PetrbrsA 117868 9.29 8.75 8.77—.47
Petrobras 288734 10.67 10.23 10.26—.38
Pfizer 1.36 175404 42.44 41.99 42.16—.17
ProLogis 1.92 274730 67.59 65.08 65.75—2.00
PUVixSTrs 250453 8.65 8.21 8.65+.28
ProShtVxs 91321 14.34 14.08 14.09—.15
ProctGam 2.87 83436 84.00 83.09 83.90+.26
RangeRs .08 86243 15.78 15.14 15.76+.80
RegionsFn .56f 99033 19.71 19.42 19.54+.06
RiteAid 122018 1.45 1.41 1.44—.01
S&P500ETF 4.13e
666475 287.31 285.71 286.34+.67
SpdrLehHY 2.30 83250 35.98 35.91 35.96+.07
SpdrRetls .49e 58254 52.44 51.98 52.34+.41
SpdrOGEx .73e 132650 41.21 40.48 40.87+.76
Schlmbrg 2 60798 65.22 64.14 64.76+1.26
Schwab .52f 162515 50.77 49.32 50.17—1.25
SnapIncAn 217103 11.83 11.34 11.44—.29
SouthnCo 2.40 55305 46.57 45.93 46.00—.61
SwstnEngy 180015 5.51 5.28 5.50+.26
Sprint 55033 6.22 6.14 6.18+.01
Squaren 85279 76.31 74.26 75.19+.93
SPHlthC 1.01e 63931 91.66 91.20 91.39
SPCnSt 1.28e 138062 55.05 54.39 54.60—.39
SPEngy 2.04e 94429 74.06 73.39 73.47+.37
SPDRFncl .46e
479278 28.51 28.22 28.37+.11
SPInds 1.12e 100267 77.46 76.88 77.36+.57
SPTech .78e 79947 73.62 73.07 73.16+.12
SPUtil 1.55e 118503 54.28 53.78 53.94—.39
TALEducs 120923 32.57 30.14 30.95—1.69
TJX 1.56 90090 107.26 104.60 106.46+4.81
TaiwSemi .73e 60750 41.04 40.36 40.89+.79
Target 2.56f 77632 83.72 82.44 83.27—.05
TevaPhrm .73e 127142 25.96 25.01 25.17—.48
3DSys 54452 21.73 20.23 21.61+1.24
TollBros .44 202058 39.80 37.80 39.52+4.79
Transocn 112368 11.56 11.25 11.33+.14
Twitter 292406 34.14 32.60 33.69+1.09
USOilFd 97167 13.98 13.81 13.83+.07
USSteel .20 61387 31.59 30.63 31.05+.40
ValeSA .29e 160592 13.07 12.79 12.84—.19
VanEGold .06e 321666 18.98 18.68 18.92+.13
VnEkRus .01e 104781 20.15 19.81 20.07+.19
VanEJrGld 137576 28.16 27.67 28.04+.23
VangEmg 1.10e
135165 42.12 41.85 41.97+.45
VangFTSE 1.10e
68028 42.98 42.76 42.84+.28
Vereit .55 82928 7.98 7.91 7.93—.01
VerizonCm 2.36
115153 55.07 54.47 54.91+.26
Vipshop 86598 7.74 7.23 7.31—.19
Visa s .84 68486 141.46 139.80 140.04—.90
WalMart 2.08f 105208 96.36 95.36 96.08+.08
WeathfIntl 164508 2.87 2.74 2.75+.06
WellsFargo 1.72f
179409 59.53 58.94 58.96—.07
WmsCos 1.36 125452 31.05 30.47 30.52+.10
Yamanag .02 121767 2.78 2.68 2.77+.06

