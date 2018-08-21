BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 93577 4.50 4.40 4.47+.07 AT&TInc 2 275262 33.58 33.31 33.40+.29 Adientn 1.10 166562 45.97 44.86 45.56—.23 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|93577
|4.50
|4.40
|4.47+.07
|AT&TInc 2
|275262
|33.58
|33.31
|33.40+.29
|Adientn 1.10
|166562
|45.97
|44.86
|45.56—.23
|Alibaba
|200911
|179.67
|176.97
|177.92+1.63
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|145401
|11.23
|11.08
|11.09—.12
|Alticen
|78127
|18.80
|18.00
|18.65+.53
|Altria 2.80f
|83663
|60.94
|59.58
|59.93—1.06
|Ambev .05e
|281891
|4.85
|4.71
|4.72—.14
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|58606
|54.09
|53.01
|53.80+.64
|Annaly 1.20
|81465
|10.73
|10.67
|10.68—.04
|Avon
|83230
|2.10
|1.96
|2.04—.01
|BcoBrads .06a
|192483
|7.19
|6.88
|6.94—.31
|BcoSantSA .21e
|62063
|5.14
|5.08
|5.10+.11
|BkofAm .60f
|533309
|31.25
|30.83
|31.02+.15
|BiPVxSTrs
|311179
|29.62
|28.54
|29.62+.75
|BarrickG .12
|88440
|10.25
|10.09
|10.18+.04
|BostonSci
|68586
|34.86
|34.49
|34.49—.08
|CabotO&G .24
|59400
|24.71
|24.12
|24.50+.51
|Cemex .29t
|115131
|7.03
|6.71
|6.96+.26
|CntryLink 2.16
|109442
|24.20
|23.74
|23.98+.12
|ChesEng
|171624
|4.60
|4.48
|4.56+.14
|Citigroup 1.80f
|122238
|71.65
|70.58
|71.24+.71
|ClevCliffs
|66055
|9.95
|9.71
|9.80+.07
|CocaCola 1.56
|136187
|46.75
|46.21
|46.22—.51
|ConAgra .85
|62579
|37.72
|36.90
|37.52+.01
|Coty .50
|322416
|12.19
|10.97
|11.52—.88
|DCTIndlTr 1.44
|
|302176
|68.95
|66.28
|66.28—2.73
|DRHorton .50
|72792
|46.91
|45.49
|46.47+1.68
|DenburyR
|142263
|4.98
|4.81
|4.94+.20
|DxGBullrs
|81233
|14.28
|13.63
|14.14+.24
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|128445
|8.36
|7.95
|8.24+.14
|DxSCBearrs
|145793
|8.41
|8.07
|8.15—.30
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|82500
|69.44
|68.33
|68.83+.35
|ENSCO .04
|148742
|6.69
|6.37
|6.41+.08
|EsteeLdr 1.52
|
|52804
|142.39
|134.89
|136.63—3.93
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|91523
|79.58
|78.67
|78.83+.02
|FstDatan
|96747
|25.57
|25.02
|25.08—.10
|Fitbitn
|63626
|6.20
|5.94
|6.08+.07
|FordM .60a
|463009
|9.90
|9.69
|9.86+.14
|ForestCA .72
|55062
|25.07
|25.03
|25.03—.04
|FrptMcM .20
|152421
|14.44
|14.06
|14.32+.20
|GGPInc .88
|130325
|21.84
|21.55
|21.63
|GenElec .48
|578567
|12.69
|12.33
|12.63+.33
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|100145
|37.07
|36.74
|36.91+.14
|Gerdau .02e
|91740
|4.08
|3.90
|3.92—.14
|Goldcrpg .24
|57513
|10.92
|10.72
|10.87+.08
|HPInc .56f
|81653
|24.73
|24.35
|24.49—.05
|Hallibrtn .72
|53405
|41.31
|40.82
|40.91+.51
|HPEntn .45e
|166125
|16.47
|15.74
|15.78—.94
|HostHotls 1a
|82108
|21.18
|20.89
|21.06+.16
|ICICIBk .16e
|70134
|9.78
|9.61
|9.62—.10
|ING .14e
|244851
|13.84
|13.68
|13.79+.48
|iShGold
|89939
|11.46
|11.39
|11.45+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|307949
|32.96
|31.95
|31.98—1.10
|iShEMU .86e
|106724
|41.32
|40.97
|41.16+.60
|iShHK .61e
|56442
|24.12
|24.01
|24.07+.09
|iShMexico .78e
|53850
|51.19
|50.11
|50.83+.81
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|290977
|42.51
|42.17
|42.42+.75
|iShEMkts .59e
|700557
|43.11
|42.80
|42.94+.54
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|54791
|116.22
|115.96
|115.98—.29
|iSEafe 1.66e
|156701
|67.37
|66.99
|67.15+.41
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|84240
|86.29
|86.09
|86.21+.13
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|205747
|171.36
|169.12
|170.76+1.94
|iSUSAMinV .87e
|67183
|56.53
|56.21
|56.23—.10
|iShJapanrs
|65178
|57.51
|57.33
|57.41—.01
|iSTaiwnrs
|53320
|37.14
|36.89
|37.08+.48
|iShCorEM .95e
|99674
|52.14
|51.79
|51.92+.61
|ItauUnibH .58e
|293520
|10.70
|10.37
|10.46—.33
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|109521
|116.39
|114.88
|115.32+.70
|JaggedPkn
|72962
|13.26
|12.60
|13.13+.27
|JohnJn 3.60f
|58257
|137.43
|135.30
|135.35—1.53
|JohnContln 1.04e
|
|95759
|40.33
|38.80
|40.01+1.27
|Keycorp .48f
|117135
|21.91
|21.61
|21.64—.10
|KindMorg .80
|65073
|18.12
|17.95
|17.96+.05
|Kinrossg
|73603
|2.90
|2.82
|2.87
|Kohls 2.44
|120006
|80.36
|75.51
|80.20+1.35
|Lannett
|61709
|5.80
|5.40
|5.70+.35
|LloydBkg .47a
|99243
|3.15
|3.12
|3.12+.04
|Lowes 1.92f
|55891
|100.29
|98.81
|99.74+.77
|MGM Rsts .48
|83851
|29.12
|28.64
|29.01+.43
|Macys 1.51
|109565
|38.89
|37.05
|38.24+.03
|MarathnO .20
|78119
|20.51
|20.16
|20.21+.23
|MarathPts 1.84
|57306
|80.80
|78.81
|79.01+.25
|Medtrnic 2f
|146969
|95.79
|93.00
|95.17+5.14
|Merck 1.92
|98086
|70.25
|69.09
|69.17—1.00
|MetLife 1.68
|83932
|47.18
|46.01
|46.81+.69
|MorgStan 1.20f
|96283
|48.94
|48.01
|48.54+.25
|Nabors .24
|81963
|6.34
|6.19
|6.22+.13
|NewOriEd .40e
|59478
|86.06
|77.84
|79.05—7.01
|NYCmtyB .68
|63917
|11.17
|10.84
|11.05+.18
|NewellRub .92f
|66781
|21.91
|21.45
|21.80+.05
|NikeB s .80
|62354
|83.08
|82.02
|82.95+.77
|NokiaCp .19e
|98452
|5.36
|5.32
|5.36+.11
|Oracle .76
|101875
|48.64
|48.37
|48.41—.01
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|57742
|45.46
|44.52
|44.70—.08
|Penney
|124999
|1.75
|1.65
|1.74+.07
|PetrbrsA
|117868
|9.29
|8.75
|8.77—.47
|Petrobras
|288734
|10.67
|10.23
|10.26—.38
|Pfizer 1.36
|175404
|42.44
|41.99
|42.16—.17
|ProLogis 1.92
|274730
|67.59
|65.08
|65.75—2.00
|PUVixSTrs
|250453
|8.65
|8.21
|8.65+.28
|ProShtVxs
|91321
|14.34
|14.08
|14.09—.15
|ProctGam 2.87
|83436
|84.00
|83.09
|83.90+.26
|RangeRs .08
|86243
|15.78
|15.14
|15.76+.80
|RegionsFn .56f
|99033
|19.71
|19.42
|19.54+.06
|RiteAid
|122018
|1.45
|1.41
|1.44—.01
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|666475
|287.31
|285.71
|286.34+.67
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|83250
|35.98
|35.91
|35.96+.07
|SpdrRetls .49e
|58254
|52.44
|51.98
|52.34+.41
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|132650
|41.21
|40.48
|40.87+.76
|Schlmbrg 2
|60798
|65.22
|64.14
|64.76+1.26
|Schwab .52f
|162515
|50.77
|49.32
|50.17—1.25
|SnapIncAn
|217103
|11.83
|11.34
|11.44—.29
|SouthnCo 2.40
|55305
|46.57
|45.93
|46.00—.61
|SwstnEngy
|180015
|5.51
|5.28
|5.50+.26
|Sprint
|55033
|6.22
|6.14
|6.18+.01
|Squaren
|85279
|76.31
|74.26
|75.19+.93
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|63931
|91.66
|91.20
|91.39
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|138062
|55.05
|54.39
|54.60—.39
|SPEngy 2.04e
|94429
|74.06
|73.39
|73.47+.37
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|479278
|28.51
|28.22
|28.37+.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|100267
|77.46
|76.88
|77.36+.57
|SPTech .78e
|79947
|73.62
|73.07
|73.16+.12
|SPUtil 1.55e
|118503
|54.28
|53.78
|53.94—.39
|TALEducs
|120923
|32.57
|30.14
|30.95—1.69
|TJX 1.56
|90090
|107.26
|104.60
|106.46+4.81
|TaiwSemi .73e
|60750
|41.04
|40.36
|40.89+.79
|Target 2.56f
|77632
|83.72
|82.44
|83.27—.05
|TevaPhrm .73e
|127142
|25.96
|25.01
|25.17—.48
|3DSys
|54452
|21.73
|20.23
|21.61+1.24
|TollBros .44
|202058
|39.80
|37.80
|39.52+4.79
|Transocn
|112368
|11.56
|11.25
|11.33+.14
|Twitter
|292406
|34.14
|32.60
|33.69+1.09
|USOilFd
|97167
|13.98
|13.81
|13.83+.07
|USSteel .20
|61387
|31.59
|30.63
|31.05+.40
|ValeSA .29e
|160592
|13.07
|12.79
|12.84—.19
|VanEGold .06e
|321666
|18.98
|18.68
|18.92+.13
|VnEkRus .01e
|104781
|20.15
|19.81
|20.07+.19
|VanEJrGld
|137576
|28.16
|27.67
|28.04+.23
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|135165
|42.12
|41.85
|41.97+.45
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|68028
|42.98
|42.76
|42.84+.28
|Vereit .55
|82928
|7.98
|7.91
|7.93—.01
|VerizonCm 2.36
|
|115153
|55.07
|54.47
|54.91+.26
|Vipshop
|86598
|7.74
|7.23
|7.31—.19
|Visa s .84
|68486
|141.46
|139.80
|140.04—.90
|WalMart 2.08f
|105208
|96.36
|95.36
|96.08+.08
|WeathfIntl
|164508
|2.87
|2.74
|2.75+.06
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|179409
|59.53
|58.94
|58.96—.07
|WmsCos 1.36
|125452
|31.05
|30.47
|30.52+.10
|Yamanag .02
|121767
|2.78
|2.68
|2.77+.06
