BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 93577 4.50 4.40 4.47+.07 AT&TInc 2 275262 33.58 33.31 33.40+.29 Adientn 1.10 166562 45.97 44.86 45.56—.23 Alibaba 200911 179.67 176.97 177.92+1.63 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 145401 11.23 11.08 11.09—.12 Alticen 78127 18.80 18.00 18.65+.53 Altria 2.80f 83663 60.94 59.58 59.93—1.06 Ambev .05e 281891 4.85 4.71 4.72—.14 AmIntlGrp 1.28 58606 54.09 53.01 53.80+.64 Annaly 1.20 81465 10.73 10.67 10.68—.04 Avon 83230 2.10 1.96 2.04—.01 BcoBrads .06a 192483 7.19 6.88 6.94—.31 BcoSantSA .21e 62063 5.14 5.08 5.10+.11 BkofAm .60f 533309 31.25 30.83 31.02+.15 BiPVxSTrs 311179 29.62 28.54 29.62+.75 BarrickG .12 88440 10.25 10.09 10.18+.04 BostonSci 68586 34.86 34.49 34.49—.08 CabotO&G .24 59400 24.71 24.12 24.50+.51 Cemex .29t 115131 7.03 6.71 6.96+.26 CntryLink 2.16 109442 24.20 23.74 23.98+.12 ChesEng 171624 4.60 4.48 4.56+.14 Citigroup 1.80f 122238 71.65 70.58 71.24+.71 ClevCliffs 66055 9.95 9.71 9.80+.07 CocaCola 1.56 136187 46.75 46.21 46.22—.51 ConAgra .85 62579 37.72 36.90 37.52+.01 Coty .50 322416 12.19 10.97 11.52—.88 DCTIndlTr 1.44 302176 68.95 66.28 66.28—2.73 DRHorton .50 72792 46.91 45.49 46.47+1.68 DenburyR 142263 4.98 4.81 4.94+.20 DxGBullrs 81233 14.28 13.63 14.14+.24 DrGMBllrs .09e 128445 8.36 7.95 8.24+.14 DxSCBearrs 145793 8.41 8.07 8.15—.30 DowDuPnt 1.52 82500 69.44 68.33 68.83+.35 ENSCO .04 148742 6.69 6.37 6.41+.08 EsteeLdr 1.52 52804 142.39 134.89 136.63—3.93 ExxonMbl 3.28 91523 79.58 78.67 78.83+.02 FstDatan 96747 25.57 25.02 25.08—.10 Fitbitn 63626 6.20 5.94 6.08+.07 FordM .60a 463009 9.90 9.69 9.86+.14 ForestCA .72 55062 25.07 25.03 25.03—.04 FrptMcM .20 152421 14.44 14.06 14.32+.20 GGPInc .88 130325 21.84 21.55 21.63 GenElec .48 578567 12.69 12.33 12.63+.33 GenMotors 1.52 100145 37.07 36.74 36.91+.14 Gerdau .02e 91740 4.08 3.90 3.92—.14 Goldcrpg .24 57513 10.92 10.72 10.87+.08 HPInc .56f 81653 24.73 24.35 24.49—.05 Hallibrtn .72 53405 41.31 40.82 40.91+.51 HPEntn .45e 166125 16.47 15.74 15.78—.94 HostHotls 1a 82108 21.18 20.89 21.06+.16 ICICIBk .16e 70134 9.78 9.61 9.62—.10 ING .14e 244851 13.84 13.68 13.79+.48 iShGold 89939 11.46 11.39 11.45+.04 iShBrazil .67e 307949 32.96 31.95 31.98—1.10 iShEMU .86e 106724 41.32 40.97 41.16+.60 iShHK .61e 56442 24.12 24.01 24.07+.09 iShMexico .78e 53850 51.19 50.11 50.83+.81 iShChinaLC .87e 290977 42.51 42.17 42.42+.75 iShEMkts .59e 700557 43.11 42.80 42.94+.54 iShiBoxIG 3.87 54791 116.22 115.96 115.98—.29 iSEafe 1.66e 156701 67.37 66.99 67.15+.41 iShiBxHYB 5.09 84240 86.29 86.09 86.21+.13 iShR2K 1.77e 205747 171.36 169.12 170.76+1.94 iSUSAMinV .87e 67183 56.53 56.21 56.23—.10 iShJapanrs 65178 57.51 57.33 57.41—.01 iSTaiwnrs 53320 37.14 36.89 37.08+.48 iShCorEM .95e 99674 52.14 51.79 51.92+.61 ItauUnibH .58e 293520 10.70 10.37 10.46—.33 JPMorgCh 2.24f 109521 116.39 114.88 115.32+.70 JaggedPkn 72962 13.26 12.60 13.13+.27 JohnJn 3.60f 58257 137.43 135.30 135.35—1.53 JohnContln 1.04e 95759 40.33 38.80 40.01+1.27 Keycorp .48f 117135 21.91 21.61 21.64—.10 KindMorg .80 65073 18.12 17.95 17.96+.05 Kinrossg 73603 2.90 2.82 2.87 Kohls 2.44 120006 80.36 75.51 80.20+1.35 Lannett 61709 5.80 5.40 5.70+.35 LloydBkg .47a 99243 3.15 3.12 3.12+.04 Lowes 1.92f 55891 100.29 98.81 99.74+.77 MGM Rsts .48 83851 29.12 28.64 29.01+.43 Macys 1.51 109565 38.89 37.05 38.24+.03 MarathnO .20 78119 20.51 20.16 20.21+.23 MarathPts 1.84 57306 80.80 78.81 79.01+.25 Medtrnic 2f 146969 95.79 93.00 95.17+5.14 Merck 1.92 98086 70.25 69.09 69.17—1.00 MetLife 1.68 83932 47.18 46.01 46.81+.69 MorgStan 1.20f 96283 48.94 48.01 48.54+.25 Nabors .24 81963 6.34 6.19 6.22+.13 NewOriEd .40e 59478 86.06 77.84 79.05—7.01 NYCmtyB .68 63917 11.17 10.84 11.05+.18 NewellRub .92f 66781 21.91 21.45 21.80+.05 NikeB s .80 62354 83.08 82.02 82.95+.77 NokiaCp .19e 98452 5.36 5.32 5.36+.11 Oracle .76 101875 48.64 48.37 48.41—.01 PG&ECp 2.12f 57742 45.46 44.52 44.70—.08 Penney 124999 1.75 1.65 1.74+.07 PetrbrsA 117868 9.29 8.75 8.77—.47 Petrobras 288734 10.67 10.23 10.26—.38 Pfizer 1.36 175404 42.44 41.99 42.16—.17 ProLogis 1.92 274730 67.59 65.08 65.75—2.00 PUVixSTrs 250453 8.65 8.21 8.65+.28 ProShtVxs 91321 14.34 14.08 14.09—.15 ProctGam 2.87 83436 84.00 83.09 83.90+.26 RangeRs .08 86243 15.78 15.14 15.76+.80 RegionsFn .56f 99033 19.71 19.42 19.54+.06 RiteAid 122018 1.45 1.41 1.44—.01 S&P500ETF 4.13e 666475 287.31 285.71 286.34+.67 SpdrLehHY 2.30 83250 35.98 35.91 35.96+.07 SpdrRetls .49e 58254 52.44 51.98 52.34+.41 SpdrOGEx .73e 132650 41.21 40.48 40.87+.76 Schlmbrg 2 60798 65.22 64.14 64.76+1.26 Schwab .52f 162515 50.77 49.32 50.17—1.25 SnapIncAn 217103 11.83 11.34 11.44—.29 SouthnCo 2.40 55305 46.57 45.93 46.00—.61 SwstnEngy 180015 5.51 5.28 5.50+.26 Sprint 55033 6.22 6.14 6.18+.01 Squaren 85279 76.31 74.26 75.19+.93 SPHlthC 1.01e 63931 91.66 91.20 91.39 SPCnSt 1.28e 138062 55.05 54.39 54.60—.39 SPEngy 2.04e 94429 74.06 73.39 73.47+.37 SPDRFncl .46e 479278 28.51 28.22 28.37+.11 SPInds 1.12e 100267 77.46 76.88 77.36+.57 SPTech .78e 79947 73.62 73.07 73.16+.12 SPUtil 1.55e 118503 54.28 53.78 53.94—.39 TALEducs 120923 32.57 30.14 30.95—1.69 TJX 1.56 90090 107.26 104.60 106.46+4.81 TaiwSemi .73e 60750 41.04 40.36 40.89+.79 Target 2.56f 77632 83.72 82.44 83.27—.05 TevaPhrm .73e 127142 25.96 25.01 25.17—.48 3DSys 54452 21.73 20.23 21.61+1.24 TollBros .44 202058 39.80 37.80 39.52+4.79 Transocn 112368 11.56 11.25 11.33+.14 Twitter 292406 34.14 32.60 33.69+1.09 USOilFd 97167 13.98 13.81 13.83+.07 USSteel .20 61387 31.59 30.63 31.05+.40 ValeSA .29e 160592 13.07 12.79 12.84—.19 VanEGold .06e 321666 18.98 18.68 18.92+.13 VnEkRus .01e 104781 20.15 19.81 20.07+.19 VanEJrGld 137576 28.16 27.67 28.04+.23 VangEmg 1.10e 135165 42.12 41.85 41.97+.45 VangFTSE 1.10e 68028 42.98 42.76 42.84+.28 Vereit .55 82928 7.98 7.91 7.93—.01 VerizonCm 2.36 115153 55.07 54.47 54.91+.26 Vipshop 86598 7.74 7.23 7.31—.19 Visa s .84 68486 141.46 139.80 140.04—.90 WalMart 2.08f 105208 96.36 95.36 96.08+.08 WeathfIntl 164508 2.87 2.74 2.75+.06 WellsFargo 1.72f 179409 59.53 58.94 58.96—.07 WmsCos 1.36 125452 31.05 30.47 30.52+.10 Yamanag .02 121767 2.78 2.68 2.77+.06 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 