BC-150-actives-f

|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|107846
|4.38
|4.21
|4.37+.13
|AT&TInc 2
|261120
|33.26
|32.96
|33.03—.06
|AbbVie 3.84
|63070
|99.15
|96.42
|98.81+.59
|Alibaba
|246548
|174.20
|168.38
|172.78+.79
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|137936
|11.12
|10.99
|11.10+.11
|Ambev .05e
|517326
|4.94
|4.72
|4.91+.05
|AnglogldA
|74916
|7.47
|7.08
|7.24+.08
|Annaly 1.20
|96416
|10.69
|10.57
|10.68+.09
|ArchDan 1.34
|59632
|50.77
|50.00
|50.55+.40
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|82354
|38.38
|38.07
|38.12+.16
|Avon
|86343
|2.11
|2.00
|2.04—.01
|BcoBrads .06a
|102083
|7.39
|7.21
|7.29—.21
|BcoSantSA .21e
|64868
|5.02
|4.93
|5.00+.01
|BkofAm .60f
|398346
|30.86
|30.55
|30.74+.02
|BiPVxSTrs
|408968
|30.94
|29.35
|29.40—.87
|BarrickG .12
|171922
|10.16
|9.85
|10.02+.16
|BrMySq 1.60
|87987
|61.59
|60.80
|60.89—.22
|CVSHealth 2
|71446
|74.24
|72.77
|73.68+.48
|Caterpillar 3.44f
|
|66099
|140.21
|135.44
|139.34+3.08
|CntryLink 2.16
|105523
|23.78
|23.12
|23.48+.15
|ChesEng
|242091
|4.36
|4.26
|4.31+.06
|Chevron 4.48
|61093
|118.58
|117.09
|117.80+.14
|Citigroup 1.80f
|100627
|69.87
|69.25
|69.67+.11
|ClevCliffs
|65069
|9.93
|9.60
|9.86+.07
|CocaCola 1.56
|84654
|46.73
|46.24
|46.60+.38
|ConAgra .85
|62849
|37.62
|36.97
|37.48+.30
|Coty .50
|97642
|12.23
|11.51
|12.22+.74
|Deere 2.76f
|88091
|142.39
|132.32
|140.59+3.24
|DenburyR
|72569
|4.58
|4.42
|4.50+.02
|DxGBullrs
|232938
|13.91
|12.90
|13.66+1.06
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|297754
|7.97
|7.32
|7.82+.58
|DxSCBearrs
|83110
|8.73
|8.49
|8.52—.12
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|64831
|68.05
|66.90
|67.79+.71
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|70643
|17.97
|17.47
|17.92+.52
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|84358
|23.05
|22.30
|22.93+.77
|ENSCO .04
|130968
|6.24
|6.05
|6.17—.01
|Exelon 1.38f
|77291
|45.05
|44.24
|44.53+.20
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|101781
|78.49
|77.80
|78.26+.26
|FstDatan
|134757
|24.87
|24.15
|24.86+.70
|FordM .60a
|327032
|9.60
|9.46
|9.55+.04
|FrptMcM .20
|218312
|14.02
|13.53
|13.97+.20
|GGPInc .88
|93746
|21.59
|21.38
|21.42—.11
|GenElec .48
|469360
|12.34
|12.21
|12.30
|GenMotors 1.52
|77958
|36.57
|35.91
|36.38+.09
|Gerdau .02e
|99151
|3.99
|3.82
|3.96+.04
|GoldFLtd .02e
|92803
|2.53
|2.36
|2.49+.01
|Goldcrpg .24
|119911
|10.82
|10.45
|10.74+.35
|HPInc .56f
|74726
|24.62
|24.07
|24.54+.40
|Hallibrtn .72
|60721
|40.08
|39.53
|39.97+.20
|HarmonyG .05
|73894
|1.53
|1.44
|1.49+.05
|HeclaM .01e
|72608
|2.79
|2.66
|2.74+.11
|HPEntn .45e
|121660
|16.80
|16.21
|16.67+.40
|HostHotls 1a
|64373
|20.97
|20.65
|20.93+.03
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|71008
|4.27
|4.03
|4.13+.11
|ICICIBk .16e
|69192
|9.77
|9.64
|9.75+.21
|iShGold
|132612
|11.36
|11.28
|11.35+.09
|iShBrazil .67e
|287936
|33.41
|32.88
|33.28—.35
|iShEMU .86e
|64427
|40.37
|39.90
|40.26+.26
|iShHK .61e
|72040
|23.98
|23.59
|23.92+.17
|iShMexico .78e
|59855
|49.87
|48.92
|49.81+.56
|iShSilver
|71778
|13.94
|13.75
|13.92+.15
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|511250
|41.65
|40.52
|41.52+.54
|iShEMkts .59e
|758466
|42.31
|41.52
|42.21+.44
|iSEafe 1.66e
|257228
|66.55
|65.91
|66.38+.39
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|152808
|86.07
|85.90
|86.04+.10
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|150049
|168.47
|166.93
|168.35+.72
|iShChina .61e
|63289
|59.87
|58.15
|59.59+.80
|iShREst 2.76e
|68721
|83.17
|82.32
|83.16+.74
|iShJapanrs
|56238
|57.37
|56.99
|57.19+.19
|iShCorEM .95e
|128097
|51.22
|50.31
|51.11+.49
|ItauUnibH .58e
|153730
|11.16
|10.91
|11.00—.28
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|85039
|115.07
|114.30
|114.77
|JohnJn 3.60f
|66986
|135.00
|132.19
|134.47+1.99
|Keycorp .48f
|74191
|21.66
|21.41
|21.59—.02
|KindMorg .80
|81506
|18.01
|17.75
|17.95+.13
|Kinrossg
|144622
|2.98
|2.83
|2.89+.08
|Kroger s .56f
|109835
|31.71
|30.21
|31.35+.82
|LloydBkg .47a
|133648
|3.07
|3.03
|3.07+.03
|MFAFncl .80
|72379
|7.74
|7.67
|7.71
|MGM Rsts .48
|83289
|28.66
|28.03
|28.55+.27
|Macys 1.51
|111639
|36.26
|35.58
|36.03+.22
|MarathnO .20
|104550
|19.94
|19.46
|19.83+.51
|Medtrnic 2f
|88781
|91.34
|90.42
|90.60—.50
|Merck 1.92
|78432
|69.24
|68.70
|69.06+.21
|MorgStan 1.20f
|58544
|48.61
|48.17
|48.37+.07
|Nabors .24
|81906
|6.00
|5.78
|5.99+.18
|NewellRub .92f
|65977
|21.65
|20.95
|21.50+.19
|NewmtM .56
|93752
|32.36
|31.45
|32.06+.46
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|57186
|26.68
|26.15
|26.15—.46
|NikeB s .80
|90012
|80.44
|79.68
|79.75—.30
|NokiaCp .19e
|121609
|5.24
|5.18
|5.23+.08
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|
|170667
|59.25
|55.27
|59.18+6.90
|OasisPet
|69420
|12.20
|11.89
|12.08+.25
|Oracle .76
|114119
|48.50
|47.99
|48.36+.26
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|82346
|45.87
|44.29
|45.25+.46
|Pandora
|59713
|8.20
|7.95
|8.02—.18
|Penney
|464357
|1.82
|1.60
|1.79+.03
|Petrobras
|228105
|10.78
|10.63
|10.71—.22
|Pfizer 1.36
|245672
|42.19
|41.47
|42.09+.67
|ProLogis 1.92
|62807
|67.49
|65.63
|67.43+1.78
|PUVixSTrs
|277389
|9.28
|8.57
|8.62—.36
|ProShtVxs
|110002
|14.14
|13.77
|14.11+.20
|ProctGam 2.87
|83353
|84.20
|83.60
|83.69
|ProgsvCp .69e
|56761
|66.42
|64.100
|66.28+1.23
|RegionsFn .56f
|100240
|19.51
|19.31
|19.49+.09
|RiteAid
|216744
|1.47
|1.35
|1.46+.05
|SpdrGold
|84580
|112.15
|111.38
|112.13+1.03
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|654761
|285.56
|283.37
|285.06+1.00
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|58050
|35.89
|35.80
|35.86+.03
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|115277
|39.97
|39.51
|39.70+.23
|SanchezEn
|67924
|2.57
|2.40
|2.45+.03
|Schlmbrg 2
|56573
|63.02
|62.06
|62.83+.34
|SibanyeG .14r
|61443
|2.16
|2.02
|2.10+.05
|SnapIncAn
|224348
|12.17
|11.63
|11.89—.28
|SwstnEngy
|112873
|5.24
|5.12
|5.14+.02
|Sprint
|81679
|6.15
|6.07
|6.13+.01
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|130376
|55.08
|54.44
|55.02+.42
|SPEngy 2.04e
|115312
|72.80
|72.35
|72.61+.18
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|431926
|28.21
|28.03
|28.17+.06
|SPInds 1.12e
|139930
|76.44
|75.61
|76.28+.46
|SPTech .78e
|90240
|73.35
|72.58
|73.15+.11
|SPUtil 1.55e
|141150
|54.76
|54.11
|54.52+.28
|TALEducs
|72246
|32.41
|30.66
|31.12—1.45
|TahoeRes .24
|60306
|3.84
|3.65
|3.78+.07
|TaiwSemi .73e
|78972
|40.22
|39.79
|40.13—.28
|Target 2.56f
|74308
|84.14
|82.35
|83.04+.97
|TevaPhrm .73e
|164719
|24.37
|23.45
|24.22+.11
|Transocn
|123311
|10.81
|10.59
|10.76+.11
|Twitter
|148608
|33.09
|32.34
|32.73—.10
|USOilFd
|204189
|13.82
|13.61
|13.69+.06
|USSteel .20
|64758
|30.34
|29.14
|30.07+.56
|ValeSA .29e
|209833
|13.06
|12.57
|13.00+.25
|VanEGold .06e
|
|1082284
|18.80
|18.31
|18.72+.56
|VnEkRus .01e
|79757
|19.86
|19.47
|19.84+.24
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|100479
|103.12
|101.38
|102.83—.76
|VanEJrGld
|281429
|27.70
|26.91
|27.49+.68
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|144977
|41.40
|40.65
|41.34+.35
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|65115
|42.47
|42.04
|42.38+.28
|Vereit .55
|87794
|7.96
|7.87
|7.96+.02
|VeriFone
|70615
|23.04
|23.02
|23.03
|VerizonCm 2.36
|
|190992
|55.21
|54.10
|54.79+.52
|Vipshop
|100019
|7.21
|7.00
|7.15
|Visa s .84
|76977
|141.71
|140.57
|141.33+.68
|WalMart 2.08f
|164591
|99.67
|97.61
|97.85—.79
|WeathfIntl
|158899
|2.64
|2.46
|2.61—.01
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|137375
|59.04
|58.51
|58.86+.20
|WstnUnion .76
|55831
|19.20
|18.78
|18.91+.05
|WmsCos 1.36
|160621
|30.57
|30.01
|30.47+.46
|Yamanag .02
|181378
|2.73
|2.61
|2.70+.11
|ZoesKitchn
|128884
|12.88
|12.72
|12.74+3.18
