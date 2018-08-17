BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 107846 4.38 4.21 4.37+.13 AT&TInc 2 261120 33.26 32.96 33.03—.06 AbbVie 3.84 63070 99.15 96.42 98.81+.59 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 107846 4.38 4.21 4.37+.13 AT&TInc 2 261120 33.26 32.96 33.03—.06 AbbVie 3.84 63070 99.15 96.42 98.81+.59 Alibaba 246548 174.20 168.38 172.78+.79 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 137936 11.12 10.99 11.10+.11 Ambev .05e 517326 4.94 4.72 4.91+.05 AnglogldA 74916 7.47 7.08 7.24+.08 Annaly 1.20 96416 10.69 10.57 10.68+.09 ArchDan 1.34 59632 50.77 50.00 50.55+.40 AstraZens 1.37e 82354 38.38 38.07 38.12+.16 Avon 86343 2.11 2.00 2.04—.01 BcoBrads .06a 102083 7.39 7.21 7.29—.21 BcoSantSA .21e 64868 5.02 4.93 5.00+.01 BkofAm .60f 398346 30.86 30.55 30.74+.02 BiPVxSTrs 408968 30.94 29.35 29.40—.87 BarrickG .12 171922 10.16 9.85 10.02+.16 BrMySq 1.60 87987 61.59 60.80 60.89—.22 CVSHealth 2 71446 74.24 72.77 73.68+.48 Caterpillar 3.44f 66099 140.21 135.44 139.34+3.08 CntryLink 2.16 105523 23.78 23.12 23.48+.15 ChesEng 242091 4.36 4.26 4.31+.06 Chevron 4.48 61093 118.58 117.09 117.80+.14 Citigroup 1.80f 100627 69.87 69.25 69.67+.11 ClevCliffs 65069 9.93 9.60 9.86+.07 CocaCola 1.56 84654 46.73 46.24 46.60+.38 ConAgra .85 62849 37.62 36.97 37.48+.30 Coty .50 97642 12.23 11.51 12.22+.74 Deere 2.76f 88091 142.39 132.32 140.59+3.24 DenburyR 72569 4.58 4.42 4.50+.02 DxGBullrs 232938 13.91 12.90 13.66+1.06 DrGMBllrs .09e 297754 7.97 7.32 7.82+.58 DxSCBearrs 83110 8.73 8.49 8.52—.12 DowDuPnt 1.52 64831 68.05 66.90 67.79+.71 EgyTrEqs 1.22 70643 17.97 17.47 17.92+.52 EngyTrfPt 2.26 84358 23.05 22.30 22.93+.77 ENSCO .04 130968 6.24 6.05 6.17—.01 Exelon 1.38f 77291 45.05 44.24 44.53+.20 ExxonMbl 3.28 101781 78.49 77.80 78.26+.26 FstDatan 134757 24.87 24.15 24.86+.70 FordM .60a 327032 9.60 9.46 9.55+.04 FrptMcM .20 218312 14.02 13.53 13.97+.20 GGPInc .88 93746 21.59 21.38 21.42—.11 GenElec .48 469360 12.34 12.21 12.30 GenMotors 1.52 77958 36.57 35.91 36.38+.09 Gerdau .02e 99151 3.99 3.82 3.96+.04 GoldFLtd .02e 92803 2.53 2.36 2.49+.01 Goldcrpg .24 119911 10.82 10.45 10.74+.35 HPInc .56f 74726 24.62 24.07 24.54+.40 Hallibrtn .72 60721 40.08 39.53 39.97+.20 HarmonyG .05 73894 1.53 1.44 1.49+.05 HeclaM .01e 72608 2.79 2.66 2.74+.11 HPEntn .45e 121660 16.80 16.21 16.67+.40 HostHotls 1a 64373 20.97 20.65 20.93+.03 IAMGldg 1.52f 71008 4.27 4.03 4.13+.11 ICICIBk .16e 69192 9.77 9.64 9.75+.21 iShGold 132612 11.36 11.28 11.35+.09 iShBrazil .67e 287936 33.41 32.88 33.28—.35 iShEMU .86e 64427 40.37 39.90 40.26+.26 iShHK .61e 72040 23.98 23.59 23.92+.17 iShMexico .78e 59855 49.87 48.92 49.81+.56 iShSilver 71778 13.94 13.75 13.92+.15 iShChinaLC .87e 511250 41.65 40.52 41.52+.54 iShEMkts .59e 758466 42.31 41.52 42.21+.44 iSEafe 1.66e 257228 66.55 65.91 66.38+.39 iShiBxHYB 5.09 152808 86.07 85.90 86.04+.10 iShR2K 1.77e 150049 168.47 166.93 168.35+.72 iShChina .61e 63289 59.87 58.15 59.59+.80 iShREst 2.76e 68721 83.17 82.32 83.16+.74 iShJapanrs 56238 57.37 56.99 57.19+.19 iShCorEM .95e 128097 51.22 50.31 51.11+.49 ItauUnibH .58e 153730 11.16 10.91 11.00—.28 JPMorgCh 2.24f 85039 115.07 114.30 114.77 JohnJn 3.60f 66986 135.00 132.19 134.47+1.99 Keycorp .48f 74191 21.66 21.41 21.59—.02 KindMorg .80 81506 18.01 17.75 17.95+.13 Kinrossg 144622 2.98 2.83 2.89+.08 Kroger s .56f 109835 31.71 30.21 31.35+.82 LloydBkg .47a 133648 3.07 3.03 3.07+.03 MFAFncl .80 72379 7.74 7.67 7.71 MGM Rsts .48 83289 28.66 28.03 28.55+.27 Macys 1.51 111639 36.26 35.58 36.03+.22 MarathnO .20 104550 19.94 19.46 19.83+.51 Medtrnic 2f 88781 91.34 90.42 90.60—.50 Merck 1.92 78432 69.24 68.70 69.06+.21 MorgStan 1.20f 58544 48.61 48.17 48.37+.07 Nabors .24 81906 6.00 5.78 5.99+.18 NewellRub .92f 65977 21.65 20.95 21.50+.19 NewmtM .56 93752 32.36 31.45 32.06+.46 Nielsenplc 1.40f 57186 26.68 26.15 26.15—.46 NikeB s .80 90012 80.44 79.68 79.75—.30 NokiaCp .19e 121609 5.24 5.18 5.23+.08 Nordstrm 1.48a 170667 59.25 55.27 59.18+6.90 OasisPet 69420 12.20 11.89 12.08+.25 Oracle .76 114119 48.50 47.99 48.36+.26 PG&ECp 2.12f 82346 45.87 44.29 45.25+.46 Pandora 59713 8.20 7.95 8.02—.18 Penney 464357 1.82 1.60 1.79+.03 Petrobras 228105 10.78 10.63 10.71—.22 Pfizer 1.36 245672 42.19 41.47 42.09+.67 ProLogis 1.92 62807 67.49 65.63 67.43+1.78 PUVixSTrs 277389 9.28 8.57 8.62—.36 ProShtVxs 110002 14.14 13.77 14.11+.20 ProctGam 2.87 83353 84.20 83.60 83.69 ProgsvCp .69e 56761 66.42 64.100 66.28+1.23 RegionsFn .56f 100240 19.51 19.31 19.49+.09 RiteAid 216744 1.47 1.35 1.46+.05 SpdrGold 84580 112.15 111.38 112.13+1.03 S&P500ETF 4.13e 654761 285.56 283.37 285.06+1.00 SpdrLehHY 2.30 58050 35.89 35.80 35.86+.03 SpdrOGEx .73e 115277 39.97 39.51 39.70+.23 SanchezEn 67924 2.57 2.40 2.45+.03 Schlmbrg 2 56573 63.02 62.06 62.83+.34 SibanyeG .14r 61443 2.16 2.02 2.10+.05 SnapIncAn 224348 12.17 11.63 11.89—.28 SwstnEngy 112873 5.24 5.12 5.14+.02 Sprint 81679 6.15 6.07 6.13+.01 SPCnSt 1.28e 130376 55.08 54.44 55.02+.42 SPEngy 2.04e 115312 72.80 72.35 72.61+.18 SPDRFncl .46e 431926 28.21 28.03 28.17+.06 SPInds 1.12e 139930 76.44 75.61 76.28+.46 SPTech .78e 90240 73.35 72.58 73.15+.11 SPUtil 1.55e 141150 54.76 54.11 54.52+.28 TALEducs 72246 32.41 30.66 31.12—1.45 TahoeRes .24 60306 3.84 3.65 3.78+.07 TaiwSemi .73e 78972 40.22 39.79 40.13—.28 Target 2.56f 74308 84.14 82.35 83.04+.97 TevaPhrm .73e 164719 24.37 23.45 24.22+.11 Transocn 123311 10.81 10.59 10.76+.11 Twitter 148608 33.09 32.34 32.73—.10 USOilFd 204189 13.82 13.61 13.69+.06 USSteel .20 64758 30.34 29.14 30.07+.56 ValeSA .29e 209833 13.06 12.57 13.00+.25 VanEGold .06e 1082284 18.80 18.31 18.72+.56 VnEkRus .01e 79757 19.86 19.47 19.84+.24 VnEkSemi .58e 100479 103.12 101.38 102.83—.76 VanEJrGld 281429 27.70 26.91 27.49+.68 VangEmg 1.10e 144977 41.40 40.65 41.34+.35 VangFTSE 1.10e 65115 42.47 42.04 42.38+.28 Vereit .55 87794 7.96 7.87 7.96+.02 VeriFone 70615 23.04 23.02 23.03 VerizonCm 2.36 190992 55.21 54.10 54.79+.52 Vipshop 100019 7.21 7.00 7.15 Visa s .84 76977 141.71 140.57 141.33+.68 WalMart 2.08f 164591 99.67 97.61 97.85—.79 WeathfIntl 158899 2.64 2.46 2.61—.01 WellsFargo 1.72f 137375 59.04 58.51 58.86+.20 WstnUnion .76 55831 19.20 18.78 18.91+.05 WmsCos 1.36 160621 30.57 30.01 30.47+.46 Yamanag .02 181378 2.73 2.61 2.70+.11 ZoesKitchn 128884 12.88 12.72 12.74+3.18 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. 