BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 73181 13.93 13.47 13.87+.38 AKSteel 110211 4.27 4.14 4.24+.16 AT&TInc 2 373756 33.14 32.53 33.09+.62 AbbVie 3.84 63329 98.65 97.06 98.22+.77 AegeanMP .08 86396 2.48 1.90 2.09+.40 Alibaba 336251 175.70 171.57 171.99+2.16 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 139573 11.03 10.89 10.99+.09 Altria 2.80f 69882 61.00 60.27 60.83+.65 Ambev .05e 303977 5.01 4.85 4.86—.12 Anadarko 1 65407 63.61 62.25 62.31—.03 Annaly 1.20 89350 10.62 10.52 10.59+.05 ArchDan 1.34 60993 50.36 49.64 50.15+.71 AstraZens 1.37e 67984 38.41 37.85 37.96—.49 Avon 141835 2.07 1.84 2.05+.20 BPPLC 2.38 76276 42.13 41.71 41.72+.19 BRFSA 151469 5.37 5.09 5.27+.11 BcBilVArg .27e 75992 6.28 6.16 6.17+.05 BcoBrads .06a 136301 7.66 7.42 7.50—.03 BcoSantSA .21e 91111 5.03 4.98 4.99+.04 BkofAm .60f 439831 30.84 30.52 30.72+.36 BiPVxSTrs 429421 30.88 29.80 30.27—1.76 BarrickG .12 194816 10.25 9.85 9.86—.12 BostonSci 71956 35.06 34.16 34.29—.60 BrMySq 1.60 70562 61.35 59.93 61.11+.85 CVSHealth 2 90364 73.87 72.00 73.20+1.56 Cemex .29t 139828 6.91 6.53 6.58—.21 Cemigpf .08e 79978 2.11 2.00 2.04+.06 CenovusE .20 61018 9.03 8.81 8.81—.14 CntryLink 2.16 154713 23.40 22.66 23.33+.86 ChesEng 252876 4.43 4.23 4.25—.15 Citigroup 1.80f 134355 69.89 69.09 69.56+.91 ClevCliffs 89892 9.98 9.64 9.79—.06 CocaCola 1.56 106006 46.38 45.97 46.22+.14 Coty .50 123943 11.50 10.73 11.48+.05 DxGBullrs 150368 14.36 12.59 12.60—1.00 DrGMBllrs .09e 175201 8.44 7.22 7.24—.71 DxSCBearrs 81447 8.77 8.53 8.64—.23 DowDuPnt 1.52 72015 67.58 66.57 67.08+.62 DukeRlty .80 69222 28.70 28.34 28.55+.12 EnCanag .06 66097 12.87 12.52 12.55—.10 EgyTrEqs 1.22 70328 17.50 17.00 17.40+.02 EngyTrfPt 2.26 64763 22.25 21.78 22.16+.10 ENSCO .04 146191 6.30 6.14 6.18+.02 Exelon 1.38f 74392 44.44 43.57 44.33+.70 ExxonMbl 3.28 115164 78.10 77.20 78.00+1.06 FstDatan 176856 24.33 23.87 24.16+.39 FordM .60a 288328 9.60 9.49 9.51+.06 FrptMcM .20 178534 14.24 13.74 13.77+.11 GGPInc .88 61051 21.62 21.41 21.53+.13 GenElec .48 519198 12.36 12.21 12.30+.08 GenMotors 1.52 94137 36.68 36.07 36.29+.35 Gerdau .02e 71499 4.05 3.91 3.92—.03 Goldcrpg .24 108951 10.96 10.38 10.39—.37 HPInc .56f 61218 24.29 24.06 24.14+.11 Hallibrtn .72 68261 40.18 39.64 39.77+.07 Hanesbdss .60 64280 18.38 18.13 18.26+.02 HeclaM .01e 76308 2.84 2.62 2.63—.06 HPEntn .45e 106633 16.39 16.03 16.27+.24 iShGold 101568 11.33 11.25 11.26—.01 iShBrazil .67e 259175 34.31 33.26 33.63—.17 iShSilver 126490 13.95 13.77 13.77+.20 iShChinaLC .87e 338379 41.33 40.91 40.98+.39 iShEMkts .59e 781121 42.11 41.75 41.77+.26 iShiBoxIG 3.87 59978 115.89 115.70 115.87+.15 iSEafe 1.66e 232971 66.24 65.93 65.99+.46 iShiBxHYB 5.09 149317 85.99 85.86 85.94+.11 iShR2K 1.77e 154619 168.17 166.69 167.63+1.54 iShChina .61e 72217 59.33 58.63 58.79+.61 iShREst 2.76e 65284 82.42 81.75 82.42+.66 iShCorEafe 1.56e 91364 62.46 62.17 62.22+.40 iShJapanrs 79500 57.10 56.86 57.00+.31 iShCorEM .95e 173560 51.01 50.61 50.62+.33 ItauUnibH .58e 139630 11.49 11.20 11.28—.02 JPMorgCh 2.24f 100531 115.31 114.30 114.77+1.07 JohnJn 3.60f 77652 132.88 130.57 132.48+2.05 Keycorp .48f 95542 21.72 21.25 21.61+.48 KindMorg .80 102006 18.04 17.79 17.82+.09 Kinrossg 108297 2.93 2.79 2.81—.05 Kroger s .56f 104499 30.62 29.91 30.53+.47 LloydBkg .47a 78372 3.08 3.02 3.04—.02 MFAFncl .80 78861 7.74 7.66 7.71+.05 Macys 1.51 184646 35.94 34.70 35.81+.66 MarathnO .20 103598 19.58 19.17 19.32+.32 Merck 1.92 183072 69.00 67.37 68.85+1.48 MorgStan 1.20f 82644 48.59 47.80 48.30+.85 Nabors .24 119162 6.05 5.76 5.81—.13 NewellRub .92f 98646 21.56 20.92 21.31+.42 NewmtM .56 101851 32.36 31.55 31.60—.20 Nielsenplc 1.40f 89773 26.75 26.08 26.61+.46 NokiaCp .19e 91231 5.20 5.13 5.15+.06 OasisPet 67894 12.03 11.69 11.83+.17 Oracle .76 118469 48.45 48.04 48.10+.26 Pandora 101941 8.26 8.05 8.20+.19 Penney 836947 1.96 1.75 1.76—.65 PetrbrsA 60419 9.94 9.53 9.65—.10 Petrobras 190943 11.16 10.78 10.93—.13 Pfizer 1.36 154233 41.47 41.07 41.42+.26 PlatfmSpc 71340 12.52 12.11 12.26+.24 PUVixSTrs 290542 9.24 8.76 8.98—.78 ProShtVxs 103243 14.03 13.79 13.91+.38 ProctGam 2.87 123488 84.00 82.31 83.69+1.39 QEPRes .08 64116 9.46 9.18 9.32+.10 RegionsFn .56f 93937 19.49 19.16 19.40+.33 RiteAid 140849 1.41 1.35 1.41+.06 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 79126 256.41 254.28 255.94+4.18 SpdrGold 74831 111.88 111.10 111.10—.09 S&P500ETF 4.13e 697097 285.04 283.36 284.06+2.28 SpdrLehHY 2.30 90849 35.86 35.79 35.83+.06 SpdrS&PRB .74e 66141 63.59 62.45 63.24+1.01 SpdrRetls .49e 66547 51.00 50.58 50.62+.17 SpdrOGEx .73e 200145 39.78 39.23 39.47+.37 SailptTchn 86329 28.68 27.77 28.33—.31 Schlmbrg 2 60797 63.08 62.40 62.49+.20 SibanyeG .14r 59333 2.21 2.05 2.05—.07 SnapIncAn 146172 12.58 12.10 12.17—.01 SouthnCo 2.40 60218 47.62 46.93 47.50+.35 SwstnEngy 153620 5.23 5.10 5.12+.03 Sprint 59999 6.15 6.02 6.12+.11 Squaren 81642 73.43 71.60 72.76+.52 SPMatls .98e 63446 58.32 57.87 58.00+.35 SPHlthC 1.01e 67258 90.93 90.08 90.81+.88 SPCnSt 1.28e 155261 54.76 54.30 54.60+.77 SPEngy 2.04e 250119 72.84 72.22 72.43+.52 SPDRFncl .46e 495263 28.19 27.87 28.11+.37 SPInds 1.12e 104469 75.100 75.25 75.82+.95 SPTech .78e 91043 73.48 72.88 73.04+.32 SPUtil 1.55e 132728 54.28 53.43 54.24+.58 Synchrony .84f 69040 30.53 29.84 30.43+.57 TALEducs 62894 33.01 31.93 32.57+.67 TahoeRes .24 62569 4.02 3.70 3.71—.18 Target 2.56f 66003 82.41 81.11 82.07+1.38 TevaPhrm .73e 295371 24.29 22.47 24.11+1.64 Transocn 107896 10.100 10.55 10.65—.05 Twitter 208307 33.15 32.42 32.83+.45 USOilFd 184688 13.65 13.52 13.63+.12 USSteel .20 60963 29.80 29.10 29.51+.48 ValeSA .29e 283702 13.16 12.72 12.75—.19 VanEGold .06e 786231 18.95 18.15 18.16—.44 VnEkRus .01e 70357 19.89 19.60 19.60—.01 VanEJrGld 237501 28.18 26.78 26.81—.82 VangEmg 1.10e 173964 41.30 40.94 40.99+.29 VangFTSE 1.10e 99282 42.24 42.05 42.10+.29 Vereit .55 91941 7.97 7.85 7.94+.07 VerizonCm 2.36 162279 54.42 53.20 54.27+1.03 Vipshop 156139 7.52 7.10 7.15+.06 WalMart 2.08f 425961 100.21 97.91 WalMart 2.08f 425961 100.21 97.91 98.64+8.42 WeathfIntl 170818 2.75 2.61 2.62—.08 WellsFargo 1.72f 199870 58.81 58.05 58.66+.67 WmsCos 1.36 193206 30.46 29.94 30.01+.01 Yamanag .02 146016 2.78 2.58 2.59—.11 