202
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-f,

BC-150-actives-f,

By The Associated Press August 16, 2018 5:31 pm 08/16/2018 05:31pm
Share
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .52 73181 13.93 13.47 13.87+.38
AKSteel 110211 4.27 4.14 4.24+.16
AT&TInc 2 373756 33.14 32.53 33.09+.62
AbbVie 3.84 63329 98.65 97.06 98.22+.77
AegeanMP .08 86396 2.48 1.90 2.09+.40
Alibaba 336251 175.70 171.57 171.99+2.16
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
139573 11.03 10.89 10.99+.09
Altria 2.80f 69882 61.00 60.27 60.83+.65
Ambev .05e 303977 5.01 4.85 4.86—.12
Anadarko 1 65407 63.61 62.25 62.31—.03
Annaly 1.20 89350 10.62 10.52 10.59+.05
ArchDan 1.34 60993 50.36 49.64 50.15+.71
AstraZens 1.37e
67984 38.41 37.85 37.96—.49
Avon 141835 2.07 1.84 2.05+.20
BPPLC 2.38 76276 42.13 41.71 41.72+.19
BRFSA 151469 5.37 5.09 5.27+.11
BcBilVArg .27e 75992 6.28 6.16 6.17+.05
BcoBrads .06a 136301 7.66 7.42 7.50—.03
BcoSantSA .21e 91111 5.03 4.98 4.99+.04
BkofAm .60f 439831 30.84 30.52 30.72+.36
BiPVxSTrs 429421 30.88 29.80 30.27—1.76
BarrickG .12 194816 10.25 9.85 9.86—.12
BostonSci 71956 35.06 34.16 34.29—.60
BrMySq 1.60 70562 61.35 59.93 61.11+.85
CVSHealth 2 90364 73.87 72.00 73.20+1.56
Cemex .29t 139828 6.91 6.53 6.58—.21
Cemigpf .08e 79978 2.11 2.00 2.04+.06
CenovusE .20 61018 9.03 8.81 8.81—.14
CntryLink 2.16 154713 23.40 22.66 23.33+.86
ChesEng 252876 4.43 4.23 4.25—.15
Citigroup 1.80f 134355 69.89 69.09 69.56+.91
ClevCliffs 89892 9.98 9.64 9.79—.06
CocaCola 1.56 106006 46.38 45.97 46.22+.14
Coty .50 123943 11.50 10.73 11.48+.05
DxGBullrs 150368 14.36 12.59 12.60—1.00
DrGMBllrs .09e 175201 8.44 7.22 7.24—.71
DxSCBearrs 81447 8.77 8.53 8.64—.23
DowDuPnt 1.52 72015 67.58 66.57 67.08+.62
DukeRlty .80 69222 28.70 28.34 28.55+.12
EnCanag .06 66097 12.87 12.52 12.55—.10
EgyTrEqs 1.22 70328 17.50 17.00 17.40+.02
EngyTrfPt 2.26 64763 22.25 21.78 22.16+.10
ENSCO .04 146191 6.30 6.14 6.18+.02
Exelon 1.38f 74392 44.44 43.57 44.33+.70
ExxonMbl 3.28
115164 78.10 77.20 78.00+1.06
FstDatan 176856 24.33 23.87 24.16+.39
FordM .60a 288328 9.60 9.49 9.51+.06
FrptMcM .20 178534 14.24 13.74 13.77+.11
GGPInc .88 61051 21.62 21.41 21.53+.13
GenElec .48 519198 12.36 12.21 12.30+.08
GenMotors 1.52 94137 36.68 36.07 36.29+.35
Gerdau .02e 71499 4.05 3.91 3.92—.03
Goldcrpg .24 108951 10.96 10.38 10.39—.37
HPInc .56f 61218 24.29 24.06 24.14+.11
Hallibrtn .72 68261 40.18 39.64 39.77+.07
Hanesbdss .60 64280 18.38 18.13 18.26+.02
HeclaM .01e 76308 2.84 2.62 2.63—.06
HPEntn .45e 106633 16.39 16.03 16.27+.24
iShGold 101568 11.33 11.25 11.26—.01
iShBrazil .67e 259175 34.31 33.26 33.63—.17
iShSilver 126490 13.95 13.77 13.77+.20
iShChinaLC .87e
338379 41.33 40.91 40.98+.39
iShEMkts .59e 781121 42.11 41.75 41.77+.26
iShiBoxIG 3.87
59978 115.89 115.70 115.87+.15
iSEafe 1.66e 232971 66.24 65.93 65.99+.46
iShiBxHYB 5.09
149317 85.99 85.86 85.94+.11
iShR2K 1.77e
154619 168.17 166.69 167.63+1.54
iShChina .61e 72217 59.33 58.63 58.79+.61
iShREst 2.76e 65284 82.42 81.75 82.42+.66
iShCorEafe 1.56e
91364 62.46 62.17 62.22+.40
iShJapanrs 79500 57.10 56.86 57.00+.31
iShCorEM .95e 173560 51.01 50.61 50.62+.33
ItauUnibH .58e 139630 11.49 11.20 11.28—.02
JPMorgCh 2.24f
100531 115.31 114.30 114.77+1.07
JohnJn 3.60f 77652 132.88 130.57 132.48+2.05
Keycorp .48f 95542 21.72 21.25 21.61+.48
KindMorg .80 102006 18.04 17.79 17.82+.09
Kinrossg 108297 2.93 2.79 2.81—.05
Kroger s .56f 104499 30.62 29.91 30.53+.47
LloydBkg .47a 78372 3.08 3.02 3.04—.02
MFAFncl .80 78861 7.74 7.66 7.71+.05
Macys 1.51 184646 35.94 34.70 35.81+.66
MarathnO .20 103598 19.58 19.17 19.32+.32
Merck 1.92 183072 69.00 67.37 68.85+1.48
MorgStan 1.20f 82644 48.59 47.80 48.30+.85
Nabors .24 119162 6.05 5.76 5.81—.13
NewellRub .92f 98646 21.56 20.92 21.31+.42
NewmtM .56 101851 32.36 31.55 31.60—.20
Nielsenplc 1.40f 89773 26.75 26.08 26.61+.46
NokiaCp .19e 91231 5.20 5.13 5.15+.06
OasisPet 67894 12.03 11.69 11.83+.17
Oracle .76 118469 48.45 48.04 48.10+.26
Pandora 101941 8.26 8.05 8.20+.19
Penney 836947 1.96 1.75 1.76—.65
PetrbrsA 60419 9.94 9.53 9.65—.10
Petrobras 190943 11.16 10.78 10.93—.13
Pfizer 1.36 154233 41.47 41.07 41.42+.26
PlatfmSpc 71340 12.52 12.11 12.26+.24
PUVixSTrs 290542 9.24 8.76 8.98—.78
ProShtVxs 103243 14.03 13.79 13.91+.38
ProctGam 2.87
123488 84.00 82.31 83.69+1.39
QEPRes .08 64116 9.46 9.18 9.32+.10
RegionsFn .56f 93937 19.49 19.16 19.40+.33
RiteAid 140849 1.41 1.35 1.41+.06
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
79126 256.41 254.28 255.94+4.18
SpdrGold 74831 111.88 111.10 111.10—.09
S&P500ETF 4.13e
697097 285.04 283.36 284.06+2.28
SpdrLehHY 2.30 90849 35.86 35.79 35.83+.06
SpdrS&PRB .74e
66141 63.59 62.45 63.24+1.01
SpdrRetls .49e 66547 51.00 50.58 50.62+.17
SpdrOGEx .73e 200145 39.78 39.23 39.47+.37
SailptTchn 86329 28.68 27.77 28.33—.31
Schlmbrg 2 60797 63.08 62.40 62.49+.20
SibanyeG .14r 59333 2.21 2.05 2.05—.07
SnapIncAn 146172 12.58 12.10 12.17—.01
SouthnCo 2.40 60218 47.62 46.93 47.50+.35
SwstnEngy 153620 5.23 5.10 5.12+.03
Sprint 59999 6.15 6.02 6.12+.11
Squaren 81642 73.43 71.60 72.76+.52
SPMatls .98e 63446 58.32 57.87 58.00+.35
SPHlthC 1.01e 67258 90.93 90.08 90.81+.88
SPCnSt 1.28e 155261 54.76 54.30 54.60+.77
SPEngy 2.04e 250119 72.84 72.22 72.43+.52
SPDRFncl .46e
495263 28.19 27.87 28.11+.37
SPInds 1.12e 104469 75.100 75.25 75.82+.95
SPTech .78e 91043 73.48 72.88 73.04+.32
SPUtil 1.55e 132728 54.28 53.43 54.24+.58
Synchrony .84f 69040 30.53 29.84 30.43+.57
TALEducs 62894 33.01 31.93 32.57+.67
TahoeRes .24 62569 4.02 3.70 3.71—.18
Target 2.56f 66003 82.41 81.11 82.07+1.38
TevaPhrm .73e
295371 24.29 22.47 24.11+1.64
Transocn 107896 10.100 10.55 10.65—.05
Twitter 208307 33.15 32.42 32.83+.45
USOilFd 184688 13.65 13.52 13.63+.12
USSteel .20 60963 29.80 29.10 29.51+.48
ValeSA .29e 283702 13.16 12.72 12.75—.19
VanEGold .06e 786231 18.95 18.15 18.16—.44
VnEkRus .01e 70357 19.89 19.60 19.60—.01
VanEJrGld 237501 28.18 26.78 26.81—.82
VangEmg 1.10e
173964 41.30 40.94 40.99+.29
VangFTSE 1.10e
99282 42.24 42.05 42.10+.29
Vereit .55 91941 7.97 7.85 7.94+.07
VerizonCm 2.36
162279 54.42 53.20 54.27+1.03
Vipshop 156139 7.52 7.10 7.15+.06
WalMart 2.08f
425961 100.21 97.91 98.64+8.42
WeathfIntl 170818 2.75 2.61 2.62—.08
WellsFargo 1.72f
199870 58.81 58.05 58.66+.67
WmsCos 1.36 193206 30.46 29.94 30.01+.01
Yamanag .02 146016 2.78 2.58 2.59—.11

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500