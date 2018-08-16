BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 73181 13.93 13.47 13.87+.38 AKSteel 110211 4.27 4.14 4.24+.16 AT&TInc 2 373756 33.14 32.53 33.09+.62 AbbVie…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .52
|73181
|13.93
|13.47
|13.87+.38
|AKSteel
|110211
|4.27
|4.14
|4.24+.16
|AT&TInc 2
|373756
|33.14
|32.53
|33.09+.62
|AbbVie 3.84
|63329
|98.65
|97.06
|98.22+.77
|AegeanMP .08
|86396
|2.48
|1.90
|2.09+.40
|Alibaba
|336251
|175.70
|171.57
|171.99+2.16
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|139573
|11.03
|10.89
|10.99+.09
|Altria 2.80f
|69882
|61.00
|60.27
|60.83+.65
|Ambev .05e
|303977
|5.01
|4.85
|4.86—.12
|Anadarko 1
|65407
|63.61
|62.25
|62.31—.03
|Annaly 1.20
|89350
|10.62
|10.52
|10.59+.05
|ArchDan 1.34
|60993
|50.36
|49.64
|50.15+.71
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|67984
|38.41
|37.85
|37.96—.49
|Avon
|141835
|2.07
|1.84
|2.05+.20
|BPPLC 2.38
|76276
|42.13
|41.71
|41.72+.19
|BRFSA
|151469
|5.37
|5.09
|5.27+.11
|BcBilVArg .27e
|75992
|6.28
|6.16
|6.17+.05
|BcoBrads .06a
|136301
|7.66
|7.42
|7.50—.03
|BcoSantSA .21e
|91111
|5.03
|4.98
|4.99+.04
|BkofAm .60f
|439831
|30.84
|30.52
|30.72+.36
|BiPVxSTrs
|429421
|30.88
|29.80
|30.27—1.76
|BarrickG .12
|194816
|10.25
|9.85
|9.86—.12
|BostonSci
|71956
|35.06
|34.16
|34.29—.60
|BrMySq 1.60
|70562
|61.35
|59.93
|61.11+.85
|CVSHealth 2
|90364
|73.87
|72.00
|73.20+1.56
|Cemex .29t
|139828
|6.91
|6.53
|6.58—.21
|Cemigpf .08e
|79978
|2.11
|2.00
|2.04+.06
|CenovusE .20
|61018
|9.03
|8.81
|8.81—.14
|CntryLink 2.16
|154713
|23.40
|22.66
|23.33+.86
|ChesEng
|252876
|4.43
|4.23
|4.25—.15
|Citigroup 1.80f
|134355
|69.89
|69.09
|69.56+.91
|ClevCliffs
|89892
|9.98
|9.64
|9.79—.06
|CocaCola 1.56
|106006
|46.38
|45.97
|46.22+.14
|Coty .50
|123943
|11.50
|10.73
|11.48+.05
|DxGBullrs
|150368
|14.36
|12.59
|12.60—1.00
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|175201
|8.44
|7.22
|7.24—.71
|DxSCBearrs
|81447
|8.77
|8.53
|8.64—.23
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|72015
|67.58
|66.57
|67.08+.62
|DukeRlty .80
|69222
|28.70
|28.34
|28.55+.12
|EnCanag .06
|66097
|12.87
|12.52
|12.55—.10
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|70328
|17.50
|17.00
|17.40+.02
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|64763
|22.25
|21.78
|22.16+.10
|ENSCO .04
|146191
|6.30
|6.14
|6.18+.02
|Exelon 1.38f
|74392
|44.44
|43.57
|44.33+.70
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|115164
|78.10
|77.20
|78.00+1.06
|FstDatan
|176856
|24.33
|23.87
|24.16+.39
|FordM .60a
|288328
|9.60
|9.49
|9.51+.06
|FrptMcM .20
|178534
|14.24
|13.74
|13.77+.11
|GGPInc .88
|61051
|21.62
|21.41
|21.53+.13
|GenElec .48
|519198
|12.36
|12.21
|12.30+.08
|GenMotors 1.52
|94137
|36.68
|36.07
|36.29+.35
|Gerdau .02e
|71499
|4.05
|3.91
|3.92—.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|108951
|10.96
|10.38
|10.39—.37
|HPInc .56f
|61218
|24.29
|24.06
|24.14+.11
|Hallibrtn .72
|68261
|40.18
|39.64
|39.77+.07
|Hanesbdss .60
|64280
|18.38
|18.13
|18.26+.02
|HeclaM .01e
|76308
|2.84
|2.62
|2.63—.06
|HPEntn .45e
|106633
|16.39
|16.03
|16.27+.24
|iShGold
|101568
|11.33
|11.25
|11.26—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|259175
|34.31
|33.26
|33.63—.17
|iShSilver
|126490
|13.95
|13.77
|13.77+.20
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|338379
|41.33
|40.91
|40.98+.39
|iShEMkts .59e
|781121
|42.11
|41.75
|41.77+.26
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|59978
|115.89
|115.70
|115.87+.15
|iSEafe 1.66e
|232971
|66.24
|65.93
|65.99+.46
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|149317
|85.99
|85.86
|85.94+.11
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|154619
|168.17
|166.69
|167.63+1.54
|iShChina .61e
|72217
|59.33
|58.63
|58.79+.61
|iShREst 2.76e
|65284
|82.42
|81.75
|82.42+.66
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|91364
|62.46
|62.17
|62.22+.40
|iShJapanrs
|79500
|57.10
|56.86
|57.00+.31
|iShCorEM .95e
|173560
|51.01
|50.61
|50.62+.33
|ItauUnibH .58e
|139630
|11.49
|11.20
|11.28—.02
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|100531
|115.31
|114.30
|114.77+1.07
|JohnJn 3.60f
|77652
|132.88
|130.57
|132.48+2.05
|Keycorp .48f
|95542
|21.72
|21.25
|21.61+.48
|KindMorg .80
|102006
|18.04
|17.79
|17.82+.09
|Kinrossg
|108297
|2.93
|2.79
|2.81—.05
|Kroger s .56f
|104499
|30.62
|29.91
|30.53+.47
|LloydBkg .47a
|78372
|3.08
|3.02
|3.04—.02
|MFAFncl .80
|78861
|7.74
|7.66
|7.71+.05
|Macys 1.51
|184646
|35.94
|34.70
|35.81+.66
|MarathnO .20
|103598
|19.58
|19.17
|19.32+.32
|Merck 1.92
|183072
|69.00
|67.37
|68.85+1.48
|MorgStan 1.20f
|82644
|48.59
|47.80
|48.30+.85
|Nabors .24
|119162
|6.05
|5.76
|5.81—.13
|NewellRub .92f
|98646
|21.56
|20.92
|21.31+.42
|NewmtM .56
|101851
|32.36
|31.55
|31.60—.20
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|89773
|26.75
|26.08
|26.61+.46
|NokiaCp .19e
|91231
|5.20
|5.13
|5.15+.06
|OasisPet
|67894
|12.03
|11.69
|11.83+.17
|Oracle .76
|118469
|48.45
|48.04
|48.10+.26
|Pandora
|101941
|8.26
|8.05
|8.20+.19
|Penney
|836947
|1.96
|1.75
|1.76—.65
|PetrbrsA
|60419
|9.94
|9.53
|9.65—.10
|Petrobras
|190943
|11.16
|10.78
|10.93—.13
|Pfizer 1.36
|154233
|41.47
|41.07
|41.42+.26
|PlatfmSpc
|71340
|12.52
|12.11
|12.26+.24
|PUVixSTrs
|290542
|9.24
|8.76
|8.98—.78
|ProShtVxs
|103243
|14.03
|13.79
|13.91+.38
|ProctGam 2.87
|
|123488
|84.00
|82.31
|83.69+1.39
|QEPRes .08
|64116
|9.46
|9.18
|9.32+.10
|RegionsFn .56f
|93937
|19.49
|19.16
|19.40+.33
|RiteAid
|140849
|1.41
|1.35
|1.41+.06
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|79126
|256.41
|254.28
|255.94+4.18
|SpdrGold
|74831
|111.88
|111.10
|111.10—.09
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|697097
|285.04
|283.36
|284.06+2.28
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|90849
|35.86
|35.79
|35.83+.06
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|66141
|63.59
|62.45
|63.24+1.01
|SpdrRetls .49e
|66547
|51.00
|50.58
|50.62+.17
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|200145
|39.78
|39.23
|39.47+.37
|SailptTchn
|86329
|28.68
|27.77
|28.33—.31
|Schlmbrg 2
|60797
|63.08
|62.40
|62.49+.20
|SibanyeG .14r
|59333
|2.21
|2.05
|2.05—.07
|SnapIncAn
|146172
|12.58
|12.10
|12.17—.01
|SouthnCo 2.40
|60218
|47.62
|46.93
|47.50+.35
|SwstnEngy
|153620
|5.23
|5.10
|5.12+.03
|Sprint
|59999
|6.15
|6.02
|6.12+.11
|Squaren
|81642
|73.43
|71.60
|72.76+.52
|SPMatls .98e
|63446
|58.32
|57.87
|58.00+.35
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|67258
|90.93
|90.08
|90.81+.88
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|155261
|54.76
|54.30
|54.60+.77
|SPEngy 2.04e
|250119
|72.84
|72.22
|72.43+.52
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|495263
|28.19
|27.87
|28.11+.37
|SPInds 1.12e
|104469
|75.100
|75.25
|75.82+.95
|SPTech .78e
|91043
|73.48
|72.88
|73.04+.32
|SPUtil 1.55e
|132728
|54.28
|53.43
|54.24+.58
|Synchrony .84f
|69040
|30.53
|29.84
|30.43+.57
|TALEducs
|62894
|33.01
|31.93
|32.57+.67
|TahoeRes .24
|62569
|4.02
|3.70
|3.71—.18
|Target 2.56f
|66003
|82.41
|81.11
|82.07+1.38
|TevaPhrm .73e
|
|295371
|24.29
|22.47
|24.11+1.64
|Transocn
|107896
|10.100
|10.55
|10.65—.05
|Twitter
|208307
|33.15
|32.42
|32.83+.45
|USOilFd
|184688
|13.65
|13.52
|13.63+.12
|USSteel .20
|60963
|29.80
|29.10
|29.51+.48
|ValeSA .29e
|283702
|13.16
|12.72
|12.75—.19
|VanEGold .06e
|786231
|18.95
|18.15
|18.16—.44
|VnEkRus .01e
|70357
|19.89
|19.60
|19.60—.01
|VanEJrGld
|237501
|28.18
|26.78
|26.81—.82
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|173964
|41.30
|40.94
|40.99+.29
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|99282
|42.24
|42.05
|42.10+.29
|Vereit .55
|91941
|7.97
|7.85
|7.94+.07
|VerizonCm 2.36
|
|162279
|54.42
|53.20
|54.27+1.03
|Vipshop
|156139
|7.52
|7.10
|7.15+.06
|WalMart 2.08f
|
|425961
|100.21
|97.91
|98.64+8.42
|WeathfIntl
|170818
|2.75
|2.61
|2.62—.08
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|199870
|58.81
|58.05
|58.66+.67
|WmsCos 1.36
|193206
|30.46
|29.94
|30.01+.01
|Yamanag .02
|146016
|2.78
|2.58
|2.59—.11
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.