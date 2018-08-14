BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 61056 13.56 13.40 13.50+.12 AKSteel 151053 4.32 4.17 4.18—.08 AT&TInc 2 179635 32.38 32.21 32.24+.03 AbbVie…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .52
|61056
|13.56
|13.40
|13.50+.12
|AKSteel
|151053
|4.32
|4.17
|4.18—.08
|AT&TInc 2
|179635
|32.38
|32.21
|32.24+.03
|AbbVie 3.84
|53331
|97.35
|95.74
|95.92—.86
|Alibaba
|382707
|176.20
|170.77
|172.53—5.15
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|112621
|11.10
|10.100
|11.04—.06
|Ambev .05e
|346535
|5.03
|4.92
|5.01+.12
|Annaly 1.20
|83607
|10.54
|10.46
|10.46—.03
|Avon
|62483
|1.78
|1.66
|1.72+.03
|BcoBrads .06a
|125412
|7.71
|7.45
|7.68+.20
|BcoSantSA .21e
|81783
|5.09
|5.02
|5.06+.02
|BkofAm .60f
|425022
|30.90
|30.42
|30.79+.31
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|50669
|51.14
|50.31
|50.97+.83
|BiPVxSTrs
|335376
|31.59
|30.08
|30.10—1.70
|BarrickG .12
|112695
|10.59
|10.34
|10.41—.09
|BostonSci
|74624
|33.79
|33.30
|33.70+.40
|CVSHealth 2
|98948
|71.89
|69.50
|71.38+1.88
|CenovusE .20
|56150
|10.00
|9.54
|9.54—.36
|CntryLink 2.16
|123739
|22.55
|21.92
|22.36+.48
|ChesEng
|208528
|4.60
|4.48
|4.51+.07
|CgpVelICrd
|64292
|7.50
|6.98
|7.35+.05
|Citigroup 1.80f
|126660
|70.20
|69.25
|70.01+.85
|ClevCliffs
|97616
|10.27
|9.87
|9.92—.28
|CocaCola 1.56
|68310
|46.10
|45.87
|45.89+.06
|ConAgra .85
|58206
|36.95
|36.61
|36.87+.31
|Coty .50
|89047
|11.91
|11.62
|11.77+.04
|DenburyR
|108888
|4.75
|4.54
|4.70+.12
|Diebold .40
|71082
|5.25
|4.65
|5.00+.40
|DxGBullrs
|70641
|17.41
|16.59
|16.66—.55
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|75328
|10.11
|9.60
|9.66—.24
|DxSCBearrs
|81652
|8.75
|8.48
|8.54—.25
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|70175
|68.08
|66.83
|67.56+.97
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|56086
|17.71
|17.46
|17.59+.18
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|60940
|22.52
|22.19
|22.33+.17
|ENSCO .04
|83179
|6.89
|6.66
|6.70+.08
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|80013
|79.07
|78.08
|78.31—.25
|FstBcpPR
|72257
|8.82
|8.45
|8.78+.28
|FstDatan
|333206
|24.32
|23.77
|23.94+.04
|FordM .60a
|376158
|9.62
|9.45
|9.50+.04
|FrptMcM .20
|165901
|15.13
|14.60
|14.80—.12
|GGPInc .88
|134333
|21.45
|21.23
|21.45+.21
|GenElec .48
|495217
|12.60
|12.32
|12.35—.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|73203
|36.54
|36.17
|36.20+.04
|Gerdau .02e
|74630
|4.15
|4.06
|4.15+.13
|GoldFLtd .02e
|95330
|3.02
|2.90
|2.93—.43
|Goldcrpg .24
|94060
|11.62
|11.28
|11.35—.17
|HPInc .56f
|50714
|24.25
|23.93
|24.15+.35
|Hallibrtn .72
|51389
|41.25
|40.64
|40.67—.18
|HPEntn .45e
|51827
|16.02
|15.70
|15.99+.33
|HomeDp 4.12
|
|114805
|195.98
|191.27
|193.10—1.04
|HostHotls 1a
|53687
|20.43
|20.10
|20.29+.19
|Huyan
|107703
|29.23
|27.46
|27.60—5.28
|iShGold
|107807
|11.50
|11.43
|11.46+.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|282429
|34.81
|34.15
|34.70+.68
|iShCanada .48e
|54813
|28.98
|28.76
|28.98+.30
|iShEMU .86e
|79643
|40.54
|40.32
|40.50—.01
|iShSilver
|56868
|14.21
|14.11
|14.17+.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|278700
|42.14
|41.69
|42.06—.09
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|60874
|106.33
|106.16
|106.19—.10
|iShEMkts .59e
|567245
|42.86
|42.56
|42.74+.26
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|70525
|115.53
|115.41
|115.48+.15
|iSEafe 1.66e
|225967
|66.65
|66.37
|66.49—.01
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|97677
|86.01
|85.86
|85.98+.15
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|176635
|168.60
|166.89
|168.20+1.65
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|84186
|62.86
|62.61
|62.73+.04
|IntlGmeTn .80
|50789
|20.70
|20.00
|20.19—.37
|iShCorEM .95e
|123730
|51.82
|51.49
|51.71+.33
|iShCHEmu .64e
|76137
|29.91
|29.67
|29.88+.13
|ItauUnibH .58e
|115896
|11.52
|11.25
|11.49+.28
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|105961
|115.04
|113.65
|114.65+.76
|Keycorp .48f
|121614
|21.52
|21.29
|21.45+.27
|KindMorg .80
|76957
|18.11
|17.90
|17.95+.11
|Kinrossg
|52841
|3.14
|3.06
|3.08—.03
|KosmosEn
|104254
|8.51
|8.34
|8.41+.05
|Kroger s .56f
|x107895
|30.87
|29.90
|30.45+.70
|LBrands 2.40
|58249
|32.84
|31.11
|32.72+1.55
|LVSands 3
|55774
|67.14
|66.07
|66.72—.37
|LloydBkg .47a
|71333
|3.13
|3.09
|3.10—.03
|MGM Rsts .48
|52835
|29.10
|28.68
|28.98—.05
|Macys 1.51
|169769
|41.99
|40.29
|41.82+1.74
|MarathnO .20
|79489
|20.67
|20.27
|20.45+.37
|Merck 1.92
|65960
|66.95
|66.26
|66.46—.26
|MetLife 1.68
|53961
|45.19
|44.38
|45.10+.67
|MorgStan 1.20f
|86954
|48.04
|47.40
|47.86+.51
|Nabors .24
|65055
|6.55
|6.35
|6.37+.02
|NewellRub .92f
|133346
|20.76
|20.33
|20.65+.20
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|
|199346
|26.35
|25.08
|26.05+1.43
|NikeB s .80
|60720
|80.85
|79.68
|80.14—.01
|NobleEngy .44
|58128
|30.88
|30.12
|30.30+.05
|NokiaCp .19e
|74900
|5.22
|5.16
|5.20+.01
|OasisPet
|55062
|12.82
|12.51
|12.75+.34
|OcciPet 3.12f
|56853
|79.91
|78.51
|79.66+1.52
|Oracle .76
|115136
|48.35
|47.94
|48.23+.22
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|52618
|43.24
|42.69
|42.84+.05
|Pandora
|69519
|8.09
|7.83
|8.02+.16
|Penney
|179690
|2.65
|2.47
|2.64+.18
|PetrbrsA
|x64983
|10.42
|10.09
|10.32+.12
|Petrobras
|x114549
|11.75
|11.35
|11.55+.08
|Pfizer 1.36
|159961
|41.04
|40.54
|40.71—.10
|PUVixSTrs
|262172
|9.58
|8.90
|8.92—.73
|ProShtVxs
|109588
|13.99
|13.66
|13.98+.35
|ProctGam 2.87
|62268
|81.72
|81.23
|81.31—.21
|ProgsvCp .69e
|55754
|62.55
|61.80
|62.29+.33
|RegionsFn .56f
|109610
|19.28
|18.98
|19.20+.25
|RiteAid
|235555
|1.42
|1.34
|1.34—.06
|SpdrGold
|70857
|113.48
|112.84
|113.07+.11
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|436935
|284.17
|282.48
|283.90+1.80
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|100130
|35.86
|35.81
|35.85+.05
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|50574
|63.15
|62.06
|62.94+.99
|SpdrRetls .49e
|81847
|51.94
|50.93
|51.86+1.15
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|134522
|41.32
|40.69
|41.01+.34
|SchwIntEq .71e
|51772
|32.84
|32.71
|32.81+.05
|SnapIncAn
|130216
|12.73
|12.31
|12.34—.23
|SwstnEngy
|194112
|5.53
|5.39
|5.44+.10
|Sprint
|114055
|6.15
|6.05
|6.11+.04
|Squaren
|108709
|75.15
|73.48
|74.97+2.60
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|54954
|90.24
|89.70
|90.08+.42
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|88825
|53.66
|53.28
|53.61+.37
|SPEngy 2.04e
|104368
|75.01
|74.20
|74.51+.18
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|436260
|28.01
|27.72
|27.96+.26
|SPInds 1.12e
|85005
|75.53
|74.94
|75.23+.52
|SPTech .78e
|91794
|73.47
|72.77
|73.38+.45
|SPUtil 1.55e
|99437
|53.38
|53.02
|53.17+.11
|SumitMitsu
|97501
|7.75
|7.68
|7.73—.02
|Switchn .03e
|187596
|11.15
|10.00
|10.85—3.13
|Synchrony .84f
|78308
|30.03
|29.47
|30.01+.82
|TALEducs
|55215
|33.54
|32.66
|33.42—.35
|TaiwSemi .73e
|53342
|41.19
|40.87
|40.91+.20
|Tapestry 1.35
|136702
|54.35
|50.60
|53.16+5.70
|TevaPhrm .73e
|82212
|22.14
|21.82
|22.12+.17
|Transocn
|113888
|11.84
|11.43
|11.56+.05
|Twitter
|263347
|33.43
|32.52
|33.19+.39
|USOilFd
|189175
|14.23
|13.89
|13.99—.02
|USSteel .20
|102910
|31.06
|29.80
|29.97—.23
|ValeSA .29e
|234418
|13.67
|13.32
|13.64+.27
|VanEGold .06e
|316499
|20.06
|19.74
|19.77—.21
|VnEkRus .01e
|98094
|20.21
|19.93
|20.16+.47
|VanEJrGld
|96053
|29.79
|29.27
|29.34—.22
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|107189
|42.01
|41.72
|41.93+.25
|VangEur 1.71e
|80566
|55.74
|55.46
|55.54—.14
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|79202
|42.53
|42.34
|42.46+.06
|Vereit .55
|64588
|7.70
|7.51
|7.66+.10
|VerizonCm 2.36
|
|114407
|52.94
|52.31
|52.87+.65
|Vipshop
|462688
|8.22
|7.47
|7.55—1.46
|Visa s .84
|58886
|140.99
|139.88
|140.76+.55
|WalMart 2.08f
|58272
|91.12
|89.63
|90.85+1.21
|WeathfIntl
|120896
|2.91
|2.79
|2.82+.01
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|138005
|58.26
|57.67
|58.07+.46
|WmsCos 1.36
|231398
|30.88
|29.72
|30.31—.38
|Yamanag .02
|105944
|2.92
|2.82
|2.84—.03
