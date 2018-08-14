BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 61056 13.56 13.40 13.50+.12 AKSteel 151053 4.32 4.17 4.18—.08 AT&TInc 2 179635 32.38 32.21 32.24+.03 AbbVie…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 61056 13.56 13.40 13.50+.12 AKSteel 151053 4.32 4.17 4.18—.08 AT&TInc 2 179635 32.38 32.21 32.24+.03 AbbVie 3.84 53331 97.35 95.74 95.92—.86 Alibaba 382707 176.20 170.77 172.53—5.15 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 112621 11.10 10.100 11.04—.06 Ambev .05e 346535 5.03 4.92 5.01+.12 Annaly 1.20 83607 10.54 10.46 10.46—.03 Avon 62483 1.78 1.66 1.72+.03 BcoBrads .06a 125412 7.71 7.45 7.68+.20 BcoSantSA .21e 81783 5.09 5.02 5.06+.02 BkofAm .60f 425022 30.90 30.42 30.79+.31 BkNYMel 1.12f 50669 51.14 50.31 50.97+.83 BiPVxSTrs 335376 31.59 30.08 30.10—1.70 BarrickG .12 112695 10.59 10.34 10.41—.09 BostonSci 74624 33.79 33.30 33.70+.40 CVSHealth 2 98948 71.89 69.50 71.38+1.88 CenovusE .20 56150 10.00 9.54 9.54—.36 CntryLink 2.16 123739 22.55 21.92 22.36+.48 ChesEng 208528 4.60 4.48 4.51+.07 CgpVelICrd 64292 7.50 6.98 7.35+.05 Citigroup 1.80f 126660 70.20 69.25 70.01+.85 ClevCliffs 97616 10.27 9.87 9.92—.28 CocaCola 1.56 68310 46.10 45.87 45.89+.06 ConAgra .85 58206 36.95 36.61 36.87+.31 Coty .50 89047 11.91 11.62 11.77+.04 DenburyR 108888 4.75 4.54 4.70+.12 Diebold .40 71082 5.25 4.65 5.00+.40 DxGBullrs 70641 17.41 16.59 16.66—.55 DrGMBllrs .09e 75328 10.11 9.60 9.66—.24 DxSCBearrs 81652 8.75 8.48 8.54—.25 DowDuPnt 1.52 70175 68.08 66.83 67.56+.97 EgyTrEqs 1.22 56086 17.71 17.46 17.59+.18 EngyTrfPt 2.26 60940 22.52 22.19 22.33+.17 ENSCO .04 83179 6.89 6.66 6.70+.08 ExxonMbl 3.28 80013 79.07 78.08 78.31—.25 FstBcpPR 72257 8.82 8.45 8.78+.28 FstDatan 333206 24.32 23.77 23.94+.04 FordM .60a 376158 9.62 9.45 9.50+.04 FrptMcM .20 165901 15.13 14.60 14.80—.12 GGPInc .88 134333 21.45 21.23 21.45+.21 GenElec .48 495217 12.60 12.32 12.35—.10 GenMotors 1.52 73203 36.54 36.17 36.20+.04 Gerdau .02e 74630 4.15 4.06 4.15+.13 GoldFLtd .02e 95330 3.02 2.90 2.93—.43 Goldcrpg .24 94060 11.62 11.28 11.35—.17 HPInc .56f 50714 24.25 23.93 24.15+.35 Hallibrtn .72 51389 41.25 40.64 40.67—.18 HPEntn .45e 51827 16.02 15.70 15.99+.33 HomeDp 4.12 114805 195.98 191.27 193.10—1.04 HostHotls 1a 53687 20.43 20.10 20.29+.19 Huyan 107703 29.23 27.46 27.60—5.28 iShGold 107807 11.50 11.43 11.46+.01 iShBrazil .67e 282429 34.81 34.15 34.70+.68 iShCanada .48e 54813 28.98 28.76 28.98+.30 iShEMU .86e 79643 40.54 40.32 40.50—.01 iShSilver 56868 14.21 14.11 14.17+.07 iShChinaLC .87e 278700 42.14 41.69 42.06—.09 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 60874 106.33 106.16 106.19—.10 iShEMkts .59e 567245 42.86 42.56 42.74+.26 iShiBoxIG 3.87 70525 115.53 115.41 115.48+.15 iSEafe 1.66e 225967 66.65 66.37 66.49—.01 iShiBxHYB 5.09 97677 86.01 85.86 85.98+.15 iShR2K 1.77e 176635 168.60 166.89 168.20+1.65 iShCorEafe 1.56e 84186 62.86 62.61 62.73+.04 IntlGmeTn .80 50789 20.70 20.00 20.19—.37 iShCorEM .95e 123730 51.82 51.49 51.71+.33 iShCHEmu .64e 76137 29.91 29.67 29.88+.13 ItauUnibH .58e 115896 11.52 11.25 11.49+.28 JPMorgCh 2.24f 105961 115.04 113.65 114.65+.76 Keycorp .48f 121614 21.52 21.29 21.45+.27 KindMorg .80 76957 18.11 17.90 17.95+.11 Kinrossg 52841 3.14 3.06 3.08—.03 KosmosEn 104254 8.51 8.34 8.41+.05 Kroger s .56f x107895 30.87 29.90 30.45+.70 LBrands 2.40 58249 32.84 31.11 32.72+1.55 LVSands 3 55774 67.14 66.07 66.72—.37 LloydBkg .47a 71333 3.13 3.09 3.10—.03 MGM Rsts .48 52835 29.10 28.68 28.98—.05 Macys 1.51 169769 41.99 40.29 41.82+1.74 MarathnO .20 79489 20.67 20.27 20.45+.37 Merck 1.92 65960 66.95 66.26 66.46—.26 MetLife 1.68 53961 45.19 44.38 45.10+.67 MorgStan 1.20f 86954 48.04 47.40 47.86+.51 Nabors .24 65055 6.55 6.35 6.37+.02 NewellRub .92f 133346 20.76 20.33 20.65+.20 Nielsenplc 1.40f 199346 26.35 25.08 26.05+1.43 NikeB s .80 60720 80.85 79.68 80.14—.01 NobleEngy .44 58128 30.88 30.12 30.30+.05 NokiaCp .19e 74900 5.22 5.16 5.20+.01 OasisPet 55062 12.82 12.51 12.75+.34 OcciPet 3.12f 56853 79.91 78.51 79.66+1.52 Oracle .76 115136 48.35 47.94 48.23+.22 PG&ECp 2.12f 52618 43.24 42.69 42.84+.05 Pandora 69519 8.09 7.83 8.02+.16 Penney 179690 2.65 2.47 2.64+.18 PetrbrsA x64983 10.42 10.09 10.32+.12 Petrobras x114549 11.75 11.35 11.55+.08 Pfizer 1.36 159961 41.04 40.54 40.71—.10 PUVixSTrs 262172 9.58 8.90 8.92—.73 ProShtVxs 109588 13.99 13.66 13.98+.35 ProctGam 2.87 62268 81.72 81.23 81.31—.21 ProgsvCp .69e 55754 62.55 61.80 62.29+.33 RegionsFn .56f 109610 19.28 18.98 19.20+.25 RiteAid 235555 1.42 1.34 1.34—.06 SpdrGold 70857 113.48 112.84 113.07+.11 S&P500ETF 4.13e 436935 284.17 282.48 283.90+1.80 SpdrLehHY 2.30 100130 35.86 35.81 35.85+.05 SpdrS&PRB .74e 50574 63.15 62.06 62.94+.99 SpdrRetls .49e 81847 51.94 50.93 51.86+1.15 SpdrOGEx .73e 134522 41.32 40.69 41.01+.34 SchwIntEq .71e 51772 32.84 32.71 32.81+.05 SnapIncAn 130216 12.73 12.31 12.34—.23 SwstnEngy 194112 5.53 5.39 5.44+.10 Sprint 114055 6.15 6.05 6.11+.04 Squaren 108709 75.15 73.48 74.97+2.60 SPHlthC 1.01e 54954 90.24 89.70 90.08+.42 SPCnSt 1.28e 88825 53.66 53.28 53.61+.37 SPEngy 2.04e 104368 75.01 74.20 74.51+.18 SPDRFncl .46e 436260 28.01 27.72 27.96+.26 SPInds 1.12e 85005 75.53 74.94 75.23+.52 SPTech .78e 91794 73.47 72.77 73.38+.45 SPUtil 1.55e 99437 53.38 53.02 53.17+.11 SumitMitsu 97501 7.75 7.68 7.73—.02 Switchn .03e 187596 11.15 10.00 10.85—3.13 Synchrony .84f 78308 30.03 29.47 30.01+.82 TALEducs 55215 33.54 32.66 33.42—.35 TaiwSemi .73e 53342 41.19 40.87 40.91+.20 Tapestry 1.35 136702 54.35 50.60 53.16+5.70 TevaPhrm .73e 82212 22.14 21.82 22.12+.17 Transocn 113888 11.84 11.43 11.56+.05 Twitter 263347 33.43 32.52 33.19+.39 USOilFd 189175 14.23 13.89 13.99—.02 USSteel .20 102910 31.06 29.80 29.97—.23 ValeSA .29e 234418 13.67 13.32 13.64+.27 VanEGold .06e 316499 20.06 19.74 19.77—.21 VnEkRus .01e 98094 20.21 19.93 20.16+.47 VanEJrGld 96053 29.79 29.27 29.34—.22 VangEmg 1.10e 107189 42.01 41.72 41.93+.25 VangEur 1.71e 80566 55.74 55.46 55.54—.14 VangFTSE 1.10e 79202 42.53 42.34 42.46+.06 Vereit .55 64588 7.70 7.51 7.66+.10 VerizonCm 2.36 114407 52.94 52.31 52.87+.65 Vipshop 462688 8.22 7.47 7.55—1.46 Visa s .84 58886 140.99 139.88 140.76+.55 WalMart 2.08f 58272 91.12 89.63 90.85+1.21 WeathfIntl 120896 2.91 2.79 2.82+.01 WellsFargo 1.72f 138005 58.26 57.67 58.07+.46 WmsCos 1.36 231398 30.88 29.72 30.31—.38 Yamanag .02 105944 2.92 2.82 2.84—.03 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.