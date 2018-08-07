BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 75188 13.80 13.23 13.63—.19 AKSteel 82659 4.59 4.48 4.49—.03 AT&TInc 2 271390 32.44 31.97 32.40+.29 AbbVie…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 75188 13.80 13.23 13.63—.19 AKSteel 82659 4.59 4.48 4.49—.03 AT&TInc 2 271390 32.44 31.97 32.40+.29 AbbVie 3.84 87983 98.35 93.74 94.06—3.00 Alibaba 205960 183.00 179.74 179.92+1.30 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 163747 11.41 11.20 11.25—.03 Altria 2.80f 56568 60.13 59.34 59.56—.65 Ambev .05e 405174 5.19 5.05 5.05—.08 Anadarko 1 153682 68.55 64.40 64.54—3.74 Annaly 1.20 157251 10.55 10.43 10.46—.05 Aramark .90f 64943 41.92 39.50 41.01+2.76 Avon 71000 1.89 1.78 1.78—.02 BPPLC 2.38 58675 45.10 44.72 44.72+.59 BcoBrads .06a 130315 8.62 8.21 8.27—.21 BcoSantSA .21e 58965 5.49 5.44 5.44+.05 BkofAm .60f 438828 31.80 31.49 31.51—.01 BiPVxSTrs 253595 28.94 28.45 28.66—.60 BarrickG .12 149302 11.17 10.75 10.79—.22 BauschHl 113230 24.86 22.68 23.52+1.02 BerkHB 61566 209.94 207.15 208.72+2.66 BlackBerry 66667 10.29 9.78 9.85—.34 CBLAsc .80 71262 4.61 4.12 4.42—.27 CVSHealth 2 57073 66.02 64.96 65.45+.41 CampSp 1.40 64845 42.70 41.53 41.77—.91 CntryLink 2.16 101537 18.79 18.56 18.64—.06 ChesEng 288405 4.88 4.68 4.70 Citigroup 1.28 129911 72.91 72.39 72.41+.01 ClevCliffs 134208 11.14 10.23 10.35—.44 CocaCola 1.56 86130 46.61 46.13 46.50—.15 ConocoPhil 1.14f 55778 73.76 72.39 72.90+1.17 Corning .72 58958 33.18 32.97 33.06+.12 Coty .50 70700 13.69 13.35 13.46—.10 DeanFoods .36 95546 9.15 8.03 8.04—1.43 DenburyR 148276 4.81 4.40 4.48+.01 DevonE .32f 57316 44.34 43.38 43.45—.20 DxGBullrs 87179 20.33 19.07 19.11—.84 DrGMBllrs .09e 101888 11.87 11.14 11.19—.40 DxSCBearrs 60497 8.63 8.49 8.61—.07 Disney 1.68 151939 117.90 116.24 116.56+.62 DowDuPnt 1.52 80625 68.65 67.85 68.14+.38 EnCanag .06 94681 14.04 13.67 13.70—.17 EgyTrEqs 1.22 75530 19.08 18.44 18.50—.47 EngyTrfPt 2.26 94197 24.22 23.46 23.49—.58 ENSCO .04 81798 7.72 7.50 7.61+.21 Exelon 1.38f 55875 42.96 42.25 42.77+.16 ExxonMbl 3.28 106944 81.59 80.31 81.27+1.09 FordM .60a 279327 10.10 10.02 10.08+.05 ForestCA .72 67148 25.05 24.99 25.00—.02 FrptMcM .20 106706 15.81 15.34 15.36—.04 GGPInc .88 67706 21.66 21.49 21.57—.04 GenElec .48 491709 13.25 13.02 13.16+.06 GenMotors 1.52 76520 37.87 37.50 37.58—.02 Genworth 124073 4.62 4.25 4.34—.24 Gerdau .02e 92826 4.57 4.37 4.39—.10 HPInc .56f 61005 24.08 23.80 23.99+.25 Hallibrtn .72 65505 42.47 41.97 42.03+.07 Hanesbdss .60 60405 18.33 18.11 18.22+.10 HertzGl 244886 20.35 16.79 19.53+3.86 HostHotls 1a 75848 21.58 21.30 21.38—.26 iShGold 73625 11.64 11.59 11.60+.02 iShBrazil .67e 339945 37.62 36.31 36.36—.67 iShHK .61e 64175 24.59 24.44 24.50+.43 iShMexico .78e 62752 53.06 52.22 52.90+.98 iShChinaLC .87e 228549 42.99 42.75 42.84+.93 iShEMkts .59e 387129 44.55 44.30 44.32+.45 iSEafe 1.66e 174954 68.54 68.30 68.36+.53 iShiBxHYB 5.09 84081 86.23 86.08 86.15+.04 iShR2K 1.77e 149997 168.49 167.60 167.72+.40 iShCorEafe 1.56e 54580 64.62 64.39 64.45+.46 iShCorEM .95e 79018 53.85 53.57 53.59+.49 ItauUnibH .32e 177820 12.60 12.12 12.25—.18 JPMorgCh 2.24f 104790 118.29 117.33 117.55+.43 Keycorp .48f 86068 21.60 21.35 21.46+.16 KindMorg .80 140120 18.16 17.94 17.98+.03 Kinrossg 65722 3.45 3.32 3.32—.09 Kroger s .56f 71845 30.38 29.90 30.00+.09 LendingClb 75494 4.13 3.94 4.09+.13 MFAFncl .80 125357 7.65 7.46 7.48—.13 MGM Rsts .48 118118 30.09 29.30 29.63+.30 Mallinckdt 165004 30.84 27.20 29.44+5.09 MarathnO .20 104721 21.22 20.65 20.72+.11 Merck 1.92 80797 66.99 66.03 66.58+.36 MetLife 1.68 63731 46.65 45.92 46.05+.14 MorgStan 1.20f 56322 50.84 50.10 50.13+.14 Mosaic .10 101362 32.32 30.54 31.70+1.60 NRGEgy .12 55072 34.33 33.55 34.20+.89 Nabors .24 69360 6.75 6.46 6.49—.03 NeoPhoton 54993 8.49 7.70 8.28+1.42 NYCmtyB .68 65968 10.61 10.50 10.57+.05 NewellRub .92f 246763 22.80 21.65 21.68—1.08 Nielsenplc 1.40f 133068 22.32 21.51 21.77—.50 NobleEngy .44 108416 32.55 31.17 31.23—1.15 NokiaCp .19e 143554 5.43 5.36 5.39+.07 OasisPet 161534 13.90 13.05 13.10+.50 Oracle .76 116079 48.95 48.47 48.48—.19 Pandora 54509 8.12 7.92 8.03+.01 Penney 155730 2.45 2.33 2.40+.04 PetrbrsA 82842 11.50 10.90 11.03—.22 Petrobras 223329 12.73 12.22 12.38—.12 Pfizer 1.36 174563 41.25 40.79 40.84—.20 PUVixSTrs 158655 8.43 8.22 8.29—.27 ProShtVxs 57456 14.44 14.32 14.41+.17 ProctGam 2.87 64178 82.68 81.73 82.64+.12 RangeRs .08 60481 16.16 15.86 16.05+.22 RegionsFn .56f 115301 19.44 19.15 19.31+.19 RiteAid 111004 1.74 1.67 1.72+.06 S&P500ETF 4.13e 428865 286.01 285.24 285.58+.94 SpdrLehHY 2.30 90207 35.97 35.90 35.93+.04 SpdrOGEx .73e 110040 42.92 42.30 42.36+.08 SanchezEn 130005 4.10 3.21 3.31—1.26 Schlmbrg 2 57361 67.31 65.72 66.68+.94 SeaWorld 68210 26.26 24.67 25.58+.89 SnapIncAn 462437 13.37 12.78 13.12+.07 SwstnEngy 128762 5.39 5.20 5.32+.15 Sprint 132711 6.24 6.09 6.13—.05 Squaren 65767 71.59 69.93 71.00+.08 SPCnSt 1.28e 137661 54.36 53.82 54.01—.33 SPEngy 2.04e 117939 76.50 75.84 76.08+.56 SPDRFncl .46e 445738 28.56 28.33 28.40+.13 SPInds 1.12e 83765 76.61 76.01 76.50+.54 SPTech .78e 102726 73.65 73.26 73.39+.28 SPUtil 1.55e 131082 53.35 52.84 53.26—.08 Synchrony .84f 63885 30.18 29.70 30.09+.44 TaiwSemi .73e 74939 41.25 40.84 41.24+.17 Tapestry 1.35 63645 46.01 44.73 45.76+.35 TenetHlth 71262 37.00 31.63 32.41—6.14 TevaPhrm .73e 113668 23.45 22.45 23.27+1.16 Transocn 88269 13.48 13.06 13.08+.12 Twilion 121916 77.31 72.24 75.10+11.83 Twitter 245474 33.61 32.55 32.67—.31 TwoHrbIrs 1.88 81508 14.99 14.48 14.70—.20 USFdsHln 63718 33.82 33.01 33.22+.09 USOilFd 133457 14.48 14.34 14.36+.05 USSteel .20 87852 32.09 31.20 31.23—.26 ValeSA .29e 218741 14.44 13.98 13.99—.08 VanEGold .06e 326105 21.09 20.64 20.66—.24 VEckOilSvc .47e 77677 26.01 25.70 25.72+.23 VanEJrGld 72253 31.38 30.71 30.77—.34 VangEmg 1.10e 93382 43.61 43.36 43.38+.39 VangFTSE 1.10e 61638 43.72 43.47 43.52+.27 Vereit .55 93165 7.72 7.62 7.71+.02 VerizonCm 2.36 69494 52.73 52.22 52.46—.02 Vipshop 56572 9.35 9.14 9.21+.02 Visa s .84 100333 140.69 139.87 140.28+.57 WeathfIntl 106080 3.28 3.17 3.17—.03 WtWatch 87746 88.84 78.01 78.53—13.68 WellsFargo 1.72f 134530 59.16 58.70 58.82—.07 WstnUnion .76 75361 19.35 19.07 19.17+.09 WmsCos 1.36 207985 32.17 31.52 31.57+.23 Yamanag .02 103312 3.09 3.00 3.01—.02 