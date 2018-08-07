BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 75188 13.80 13.23 13.63—.19 AKSteel 82659 4.59 4.48 4.49—.03 AT&TInc 2 271390 32.44 31.97 32.40+.29 AbbVie…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .52
|75188
|13.80
|13.23
|13.63—.19
|AKSteel
|82659
|4.59
|4.48
|4.49—.03
|AT&TInc 2
|271390
|32.44
|31.97
|32.40+.29
|AbbVie 3.84
|87983
|98.35
|93.74
|94.06—3.00
|Alibaba
|205960
|183.00
|179.74
|179.92+1.30
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|163747
|11.41
|11.20
|11.25—.03
|Altria 2.80f
|56568
|60.13
|59.34
|59.56—.65
|Ambev .05e
|405174
|5.19
|5.05
|5.05—.08
|Anadarko 1
|153682
|68.55
|64.40
|64.54—3.74
|Annaly 1.20
|157251
|10.55
|10.43
|10.46—.05
|Aramark .90f
|64943
|41.92
|39.50
|41.01+2.76
|Avon
|71000
|1.89
|1.78
|1.78—.02
|BPPLC 2.38
|58675
|45.10
|44.72
|44.72+.59
|BcoBrads .06a
|130315
|8.62
|8.21
|8.27—.21
|BcoSantSA .21e
|58965
|5.49
|5.44
|5.44+.05
|BkofAm .60f
|438828
|31.80
|31.49
|31.51—.01
|BiPVxSTrs
|253595
|28.94
|28.45
|28.66—.60
|BarrickG .12
|149302
|11.17
|10.75
|10.79—.22
|BauschHl
|113230
|24.86
|22.68
|23.52+1.02
|BerkHB
|61566
|209.94
|207.15
|208.72+2.66
|BlackBerry
|66667
|10.29
|9.78
|9.85—.34
|CBLAsc .80
|71262
|4.61
|4.12
|4.42—.27
|CVSHealth 2
|57073
|66.02
|64.96
|65.45+.41
|CampSp 1.40
|64845
|42.70
|41.53
|41.77—.91
|CntryLink 2.16
|101537
|18.79
|18.56
|18.64—.06
|ChesEng
|288405
|4.88
|4.68
|4.70
|Citigroup 1.28
|129911
|72.91
|72.39
|72.41+.01
|ClevCliffs
|134208
|11.14
|10.23
|10.35—.44
|CocaCola 1.56
|86130
|46.61
|46.13
|46.50—.15
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|
|55778
|73.76
|72.39
|72.90+1.17
|Corning .72
|58958
|33.18
|32.97
|33.06+.12
|Coty .50
|70700
|13.69
|13.35
|13.46—.10
|DeanFoods .36
|95546
|9.15
|8.03
|8.04—1.43
|DenburyR
|148276
|4.81
|4.40
|4.48+.01
|DevonE .32f
|57316
|44.34
|43.38
|43.45—.20
|DxGBullrs
|87179
|20.33
|19.07
|19.11—.84
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|101888
|11.87
|11.14
|11.19—.40
|DxSCBearrs
|60497
|8.63
|8.49
|8.61—.07
|Disney 1.68
|151939
|117.90
|116.24
|116.56+.62
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|80625
|68.65
|67.85
|68.14+.38
|EnCanag .06
|94681
|14.04
|13.67
|13.70—.17
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|75530
|19.08
|18.44
|18.50—.47
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|94197
|24.22
|23.46
|23.49—.58
|ENSCO .04
|81798
|7.72
|7.50
|7.61+.21
|Exelon 1.38f
|55875
|42.96
|42.25
|42.77+.16
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|
|106944
|81.59
|80.31
|81.27+1.09
|FordM .60a
|279327
|10.10
|10.02
|10.08+.05
|ForestCA .72
|67148
|25.05
|24.99
|25.00—.02
|FrptMcM .20
|106706
|15.81
|15.34
|15.36—.04
|GGPInc .88
|67706
|21.66
|21.49
|21.57—.04
|GenElec .48
|491709
|13.25
|13.02
|13.16+.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|76520
|37.87
|37.50
|37.58—.02
|Genworth
|124073
|4.62
|4.25
|4.34—.24
|Gerdau .02e
|92826
|4.57
|4.37
|4.39—.10
|HPInc .56f
|61005
|24.08
|23.80
|23.99+.25
|Hallibrtn .72
|65505
|42.47
|41.97
|42.03+.07
|Hanesbdss .60
|60405
|18.33
|18.11
|18.22+.10
|HertzGl
|244886
|20.35
|16.79
|19.53+3.86
|HostHotls 1a
|75848
|21.58
|21.30
|21.38—.26
|iShGold
|73625
|11.64
|11.59
|11.60+.02
|iShBrazil .67e
|339945
|37.62
|36.31
|36.36—.67
|iShHK .61e
|64175
|24.59
|24.44
|24.50+.43
|iShMexico .78e
|62752
|53.06
|52.22
|52.90+.98
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|228549
|42.99
|42.75
|42.84+.93
|iShEMkts .59e
|387129
|44.55
|44.30
|44.32+.45
|iSEafe 1.66e
|174954
|68.54
|68.30
|68.36+.53
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|84081
|86.23
|86.08
|86.15+.04
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|149997
|168.49
|167.60
|167.72+.40
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|54580
|64.62
|64.39
|64.45+.46
|iShCorEM .95e
|79018
|53.85
|53.57
|53.59+.49
|ItauUnibH .32e
|177820
|12.60
|12.12
|12.25—.18
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|104790
|118.29
|117.33
|117.55+.43
|Keycorp .48f
|86068
|21.60
|21.35
|21.46+.16
|KindMorg .80
|140120
|18.16
|17.94
|17.98+.03
|Kinrossg
|65722
|3.45
|3.32
|3.32—.09
|Kroger s .56f
|71845
|30.38
|29.90
|30.00+.09
|LendingClb
|75494
|4.13
|3.94
|4.09+.13
|MFAFncl .80
|125357
|7.65
|7.46
|7.48—.13
|MGM Rsts .48
|118118
|30.09
|29.30
|29.63+.30
|Mallinckdt
|165004
|30.84
|27.20
|29.44+5.09
|MarathnO .20
|104721
|21.22
|20.65
|20.72+.11
|Merck 1.92
|80797
|66.99
|66.03
|66.58+.36
|MetLife 1.68
|63731
|46.65
|45.92
|46.05+.14
|MorgStan 1.20f
|56322
|50.84
|50.10
|50.13+.14
|Mosaic .10
|101362
|32.32
|30.54
|31.70+1.60
|NRGEgy .12
|55072
|34.33
|33.55
|34.20+.89
|Nabors .24
|69360
|6.75
|6.46
|6.49—.03
|NeoPhoton
|54993
|8.49
|7.70
|8.28+1.42
|NYCmtyB .68
|65968
|10.61
|10.50
|10.57+.05
|NewellRub .92f
|
|246763
|22.80
|21.65
|21.68—1.08
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|
|133068
|22.32
|21.51
|21.77—.50
|NobleEngy .44
|108416
|32.55
|31.17
|31.23—1.15
|NokiaCp .19e
|143554
|5.43
|5.36
|5.39+.07
|OasisPet
|161534
|13.90
|13.05
|13.10+.50
|Oracle .76
|116079
|48.95
|48.47
|48.48—.19
|Pandora
|54509
|8.12
|7.92
|8.03+.01
|Penney
|155730
|2.45
|2.33
|2.40+.04
|PetrbrsA
|82842
|11.50
|10.90
|11.03—.22
|Petrobras
|223329
|12.73
|12.22
|12.38—.12
|Pfizer 1.36
|174563
|41.25
|40.79
|40.84—.20
|PUVixSTrs
|158655
|8.43
|8.22
|8.29—.27
|ProShtVxs
|57456
|14.44
|14.32
|14.41+.17
|ProctGam 2.87
|64178
|82.68
|81.73
|82.64+.12
|RangeRs .08
|60481
|16.16
|15.86
|16.05+.22
|RegionsFn .56f
|115301
|19.44
|19.15
|19.31+.19
|RiteAid
|111004
|1.74
|1.67
|1.72+.06
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|428865
|286.01
|285.24
|285.58+.94
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|90207
|35.97
|35.90
|35.93+.04
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|110040
|42.92
|42.30
|42.36+.08
|SanchezEn
|130005
|4.10
|3.21
|3.31—1.26
|Schlmbrg 2
|57361
|67.31
|65.72
|66.68+.94
|SeaWorld
|68210
|26.26
|24.67
|25.58+.89
|SnapIncAn
|462437
|13.37
|12.78
|13.12+.07
|SwstnEngy
|128762
|5.39
|5.20
|5.32+.15
|Sprint
|132711
|6.24
|6.09
|6.13—.05
|Squaren
|65767
|71.59
|69.93
|71.00+.08
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|137661
|54.36
|53.82
|54.01—.33
|SPEngy 2.04e
|117939
|76.50
|75.84
|76.08+.56
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|445738
|28.56
|28.33
|28.40+.13
|SPInds 1.12e
|83765
|76.61
|76.01
|76.50+.54
|SPTech .78e
|102726
|73.65
|73.26
|73.39+.28
|SPUtil 1.55e
|131082
|53.35
|52.84
|53.26—.08
|Synchrony .84f
|63885
|30.18
|29.70
|30.09+.44
|TaiwSemi .73e
|74939
|41.25
|40.84
|41.24+.17
|Tapestry 1.35
|63645
|46.01
|44.73
|45.76+.35
|TenetHlth
|71262
|37.00
|31.63
|32.41—6.14
|TevaPhrm .73e
|
|113668
|23.45
|22.45
|23.27+1.16
|Transocn
|88269
|13.48
|13.06
|13.08+.12
|Twilion
|121916
|77.31
|72.24
|75.10+11.83
|Twitter
|245474
|33.61
|32.55
|32.67—.31
|TwoHrbIrs 1.88
|81508
|14.99
|14.48
|14.70—.20
|USFdsHln
|63718
|33.82
|33.01
|33.22+.09
|USOilFd
|133457
|14.48
|14.34
|14.36+.05
|USSteel .20
|87852
|32.09
|31.20
|31.23—.26
|ValeSA .29e
|218741
|14.44
|13.98
|13.99—.08
|VanEGold .06e
|326105
|21.09
|20.64
|20.66—.24
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|77677
|26.01
|25.70
|25.72+.23
|VanEJrGld
|72253
|31.38
|30.71
|30.77—.34
|VangEmg 1.10e
|93382
|43.61
|43.36
|43.38+.39
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|61638
|43.72
|43.47
|43.52+.27
|Vereit .55
|93165
|7.72
|7.62
|7.71+.02
|VerizonCm 2.36
|69494
|52.73
|52.22
|52.46—.02
|Vipshop
|56572
|9.35
|9.14
|9.21+.02
|Visa s .84
|100333
|140.69
|139.87
|140.28+.57
|WeathfIntl
|106080
|3.28
|3.17
|3.17—.03
|WtWatch
|87746
|88.84
|78.01
|78.53—13.68
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|134530
|59.16
|58.70
|58.82—.07
|WstnUnion .76
|75361
|19.35
|19.07
|19.17+.09
|WmsCos 1.36
|207085
|32.17
|31.52
|31.57+.23
|Yamanag .02
|103312
|3.09
|3.00
|3.01—.02
