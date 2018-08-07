BC-150-actives-f,

202
August 7, 2018
CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Tuesday’s prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowCloseChg
AESCorp .52 75188 13.80 13.23 13.63—.19
AKSteel 82659 4.59 4.48 4.49—.03
AT&TInc 2 271390 32.44 31.97 32.40+.29
AbbVie 3.84 87983 98.35 93.74 94.06—3.00
Alibaba 205960 183.00 179.74 179.92+1.30
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
163747 11.41 11.20 11.25—.03
Altria 2.80f 56568 60.13 59.34 59.56—.65
Ambev .05e 405174 5.19 5.05 5.05—.08
Anadarko 1 153682 68.55 64.40 64.54—3.74
Annaly 1.20 157251 10.55 10.43 10.46—.05
Aramark .90f 64943 41.92 39.50 41.01+2.76
Avon 71000 1.89 1.78 1.78—.02
BPPLC 2.38 58675 45.10 44.72 44.72+.59
BcoBrads .06a 130315 8.62 8.21 8.27—.21
BcoSantSA .21e 58965 5.49 5.44 5.44+.05
BkofAm .60f 438828 31.80 31.49 31.51—.01
BiPVxSTrs 253595 28.94 28.45 28.66—.60
BarrickG .12 149302 11.17 10.75 10.79—.22
BauschHl 113230 24.86 22.68 23.52+1.02
BerkHB 61566 209.94 207.15 208.72+2.66
BlackBerry 66667 10.29 9.78 9.85—.34
CBLAsc .80 71262 4.61 4.12 4.42—.27
CVSHealth 2 57073 66.02 64.96 65.45+.41
CampSp 1.40 64845 42.70 41.53 41.77—.91
CntryLink 2.16 101537 18.79 18.56 18.64—.06
ChesEng 288405 4.88 4.68 4.70
Citigroup 1.28 129911 72.91 72.39 72.41+.01
ClevCliffs 134208 11.14 10.23 10.35—.44
CocaCola 1.56 86130 46.61 46.13 46.50—.15
ConocoPhil 1.14f
55778 73.76 72.39 72.90+1.17
Corning .72 58958 33.18 32.97 33.06+.12
Coty .50 70700 13.69 13.35 13.46—.10
DeanFoods .36 95546 9.15 8.03 8.04—1.43
DenburyR 148276 4.81 4.40 4.48+.01
DevonE .32f 57316 44.34 43.38 43.45—.20
DxGBullrs 87179 20.33 19.07 19.11—.84
DrGMBllrs .09e
101888 11.87 11.14 11.19—.40
DxSCBearrs 60497 8.63 8.49 8.61—.07
Disney 1.68 151939 117.90 116.24 116.56+.62
DowDuPnt 1.52 80625 68.65 67.85 68.14+.38
EnCanag .06 94681 14.04 13.67 13.70—.17
EgyTrEqs 1.22 75530 19.08 18.44 18.50—.47
EngyTrfPt 2.26 94197 24.22 23.46 23.49—.58
ENSCO .04 81798 7.72 7.50 7.61+.21
Exelon 1.38f 55875 42.96 42.25 42.77+.16
ExxonMbl 3.28
106944 81.59 80.31 81.27+1.09
FordM .60a 279327 10.10 10.02 10.08+.05
ForestCA .72 67148 25.05 24.99 25.00—.02
FrptMcM .20 106706 15.81 15.34 15.36—.04
GGPInc .88 67706 21.66 21.49 21.57—.04
GenElec .48 491709 13.25 13.02 13.16+.06
GenMotors 1.52 76520 37.87 37.50 37.58—.02
Genworth 124073 4.62 4.25 4.34—.24
Gerdau .02e 92826 4.57 4.37 4.39—.10
HPInc .56f 61005 24.08 23.80 23.99+.25
Hallibrtn .72 65505 42.47 41.97 42.03+.07
Hanesbdss .60 60405 18.33 18.11 18.22+.10
HertzGl 244886 20.35 16.79 19.53+3.86
HostHotls 1a 75848 21.58 21.30 21.38—.26
iShGold 73625 11.64 11.59 11.60+.02
iShBrazil .67e 339945 37.62 36.31 36.36—.67
iShHK .61e 64175 24.59 24.44 24.50+.43
iShMexico .78e 62752 53.06 52.22 52.90+.98
iShChinaLC .87e
228549 42.99 42.75 42.84+.93
iShEMkts .59e 387129 44.55 44.30 44.32+.45
iSEafe 1.66e 174954 68.54 68.30 68.36+.53
iShiBxHYB 5.09 84081 86.23 86.08 86.15+.04
iShR2K 1.77e
149997 168.49 167.60 167.72+.40
iShCorEafe 1.56e
54580 64.62 64.39 64.45+.46
iShCorEM .95e 79018 53.85 53.57 53.59+.49
ItauUnibH .32e 177820 12.60 12.12 12.25—.18
JPMorgCh 2.24f
104790 118.29 117.33 117.55+.43
Keycorp .48f 86068 21.60 21.35 21.46+.16
KindMorg .80 140120 18.16 17.94 17.98+.03
Kinrossg 65722 3.45 3.32 3.32—.09
Kroger s .56f 71845 30.38 29.90 30.00+.09
LendingClb 75494 4.13 3.94 4.09+.13
MFAFncl .80 125357 7.65 7.46 7.48—.13
MGM Rsts .48 118118 30.09 29.30 29.63+.30
Mallinckdt 165004 30.84 27.20 29.44+5.09
MarathnO .20 104721 21.22 20.65 20.72+.11
Merck 1.92 80797 66.99 66.03 66.58+.36
MetLife 1.68 63731 46.65 45.92 46.05+.14
MorgStan 1.20f 56322 50.84 50.10 50.13+.14
Mosaic .10 101362 32.32 30.54 31.70+1.60
NRGEgy .12 55072 34.33 33.55 34.20+.89
Nabors .24 69360 6.75 6.46 6.49—.03
NeoPhoton 54993 8.49 7.70 8.28+1.42
NYCmtyB .68 65968 10.61 10.50 10.57+.05
NewellRub .92f
246763 22.80 21.65 21.68—1.08
Nielsenplc 1.40f
133068 22.32 21.51 21.77—.50
NobleEngy .44 108416 32.55 31.17 31.23—1.15
NokiaCp .19e 143554 5.43 5.36 5.39+.07
OasisPet 161534 13.90 13.05 13.10+.50
Oracle .76 116079 48.95 48.47 48.48—.19
Pandora 54509 8.12 7.92 8.03+.01
Penney 155730 2.45 2.33 2.40+.04
PetrbrsA 82842 11.50 10.90 11.03—.22
Petrobras 223329 12.73 12.22 12.38—.12
Pfizer 1.36 174563 41.25 40.79 40.84—.20
PUVixSTrs 158655 8.43 8.22 8.29—.27
ProShtVxs 57456 14.44 14.32 14.41+.17
ProctGam 2.87 64178 82.68 81.73 82.64+.12
RangeRs .08 60481 16.16 15.86 16.05+.22
RegionsFn .56f 115301 19.44 19.15 19.31+.19
RiteAid 111004 1.74 1.67 1.72+.06
S&P500ETF 4.13e
428865 286.01 285.24 285.58+.94
SpdrLehHY 2.30 90207 35.97 35.90 35.93+.04
SpdrOGEx .73e 110040 42.92 42.30 42.36+.08
SanchezEn 130005 4.10 3.21 3.31—1.26
Schlmbrg 2 57361 67.31 65.72 66.68+.94
SeaWorld 68210 26.26 24.67 25.58+.89
SnapIncAn 462437 13.37 12.78 13.12+.07
SwstnEngy 128762 5.39 5.20 5.32+.15
Sprint 132711 6.24 6.09 6.13—.05
Squaren 65767 71.59 69.93 71.00+.08
SPCnSt 1.28e 137661 54.36 53.82 54.01—.33
SPEngy 2.04e 117939 76.50 75.84 76.08+.56
SPDRFncl .46e
445738 28.56 28.33 28.40+.13
SPInds 1.12e 83765 76.61 76.01 76.50+.54
SPTech .78e 102726 73.65 73.26 73.39+.28
SPUtil 1.55e 131082 53.35 52.84 53.26—.08
Synchrony .84f 63885 30.18 29.70 30.09+.44
TaiwSemi .73e 74939 41.25 40.84 41.24+.17
Tapestry 1.35 63645 46.01 44.73 45.76+.35
TenetHlth 71262 37.00 31.63 32.41—6.14
TevaPhrm .73e
113668 23.45 22.45 23.27+1.16
Transocn 88269 13.48 13.06 13.08+.12
Twilion 121916 77.31 72.24 75.10+11.83
Twitter 245474 33.61 32.55 32.67—.31
TwoHrbIrs 1.88 81508 14.99 14.48 14.70—.20
USFdsHln 63718 33.82 33.01 33.22+.09
USOilFd 133457 14.48 14.34 14.36+.05
USSteel .20 87852 32.09 31.20 31.23—.26
ValeSA .29e 218741 14.44 13.98 13.99—.08
VanEGold .06e 326105 21.09 20.64 20.66—.24
VEckOilSvc .47e
77677 26.01 25.70 25.72+.23
VanEJrGld 72253 31.38 30.71 30.77—.34
VangEmg 1.10e 93382 43.61 43.36 43.38+.39
VangFTSE 1.10e
61638 43.72 43.47 43.52+.27
Vereit .55 93165 7.72 7.62 7.71+.02
VerizonCm 2.36 69494 52.73 52.22 52.46—.02
Vipshop 56572 9.35 9.14 9.21+.02
Visa s .84 100333 140.69 139.87 140.28+.57
WeathfIntl 106080 3.28 3.17 3.17—.03
WtWatch 87746 88.84 78.01 78.53—13.68
WellsFargo 1.72f
134530 59.16 58.70 58.82—.07
WstnUnion .76 75361 19.35 19.07 19.17+.09
WmsCos 1.36 207085 32.17 31.52 31.57+.23
Yamanag .02 103312 3.09 3.00 3.01—.02

