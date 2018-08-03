BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 80380 13.74 13.48 13.69+.14 AKSteel 101745 4.53 4.41 4.50+.07 AT&TInc 2 265601 32.28 31.76 32.27+.42 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .52
|80380
|13.74
|13.48
|13.69+.14
|AKSteel
|101745
|4.53
|4.41
|4.50+.07
|AT&TInc 2
|265601
|32.28
|31.76
|32.27+.42
|Alibaba
|182273
|184.50
|180.08
|180.84—1.76
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|136017
|11.23
|11.14
|11.20+.04
|Alticen
|74724
|17.90
|16.40
|17.25+.69
|Altria 2.80f
|61625
|59.99
|58.83
|59.73+.90
|Ambev .05e
|268700
|5.26
|5.12
|5.19+.10
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|
|120693
|54.08
|52.36
|53.65—1.51
|Annaly 1.20
|68853
|10.65
|10.53
|10.55—.04
|Avon
|82414
|1.81
|1.67
|1.79+.07
|BcoBrads .06a
|134353
|8.67
|8.41
|8.63+.46
|BkofAm .60f
|501002
|31.51
|31.16
|31.51+.23
|BiPVxSTrs
|261268
|30.80
|30.01
|30.32—.47
|BarrickG .12
|128302
|11.29
|11.00
|11.10+.16
|Bemis 1.24
|63383
|53.00
|46.14
|51.53+5.22
|BerkHB
|49844
|200.42
|198.12
|200.24+2.18
|BlueAprnn
|85427
|2.21
|1.85
|2.16+.33
|CBLAsc .80
|68204
|5.23
|4.98
|5.22+.21
|CBSB .72
|82417
|53.19
|51.21
|53.16+.44
|CallGolf .04
|51506
|23.60
|21.51
|21.72+2.10
|CampSp 1.40
|169232
|43.98
|42.41
|42.76+1.05
|Chemoursn 1f
|56184
|48.97
|43.75
|47.04+3.07
|ChesEng
|270946
|4.54
|4.36
|4.46+.05
|Chevron 4.48
|52993
|124.25
|123.33
|124.05+.29
|Citigroup 1.28
|
|x136739
|72.52
|71.57
|72.39+1.00
|ClevCliffs
|101829
|10.96
|10.52
|10.88+.30
|CocaCola 1.56
|114627
|46.76
|46.14
|46.62+.44
|ConAgra .85
|54865
|37.82
|36.85
|37.60+.74
|Corning .72
|63140
|33.05
|32.64
|32.84+.05
|DenburyR
|69544
|4.58
|4.39
|4.41—.09
|DevonE .32f
|62178
|44.06
|42.77
|43.05—.89
|DxGBullrs
|69513
|21.10
|20.18
|20.58+.54
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|114741
|12.41
|11.86
|11.99+.24
|DxSCBearrs
|75645
|8.94
|8.62
|8.84+.13
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|75579
|67.63
|66.19
|66.82+.38
|EnCanag .06
|120373
|14.28
|13.70
|13.72—.49
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|
|x136407
|19.01
|18.58
|18.92+.28
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|
|x126967
|24.25
|23.54
|24.10+.49
|ENSCO .04
|66433
|7.62
|7.32
|7.33—.06
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|78106
|80.30
|79.63
|80.20+.29
|FiatChrys
|56723
|16.96
|16.79
|16.91—.33
|FordM .60a
|258140
|10.06
|9.93
|10.04+.12
|ForestCA .72
|69969
|25.08
|25.00
|25.08+.08
|FrptMcM .20
|118028
|15.85
|15.52
|15.71+.28
|GGPInc .88
|66264
|21.59
|21.32
|21.52+.13
|GenElec .48
|352239
|13.25
|13.10
|13.14—.03
|GenMills 1.96
|82040
|47.77
|45.77
|47.24+1.50
|GenMotors 1.52
|92482
|37.77
|36.65
|37.73+1.11
|Gerdau .02e
|59540
|4.59
|4.40
|4.55+.14
|HPInc .56f
|50918
|23.49
|23.22
|23.34+.13
|Hallibrtn .72
|73286
|42.48
|41.86
|42.05+.14
|Hanesbdss .60
|71632
|18.48
|17.93
|17.97—.31
|HeclaM .01e
|55728
|3.16
|3.02
|3.06+.07
|HertzGl
|49667
|15.97
|15.22
|15.91+.64
|HPEntn .45e
|73841
|16.00
|15.59
|15.98+.43
|HostHotls 1a
|129822
|22.06
|21.57
|21.63—.31
|iShGold
|91849
|11.70
|11.63
|11.64+.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|316877
|37.65
|36.62
|37.55+1.32
|iShSilver
|75582
|14.64
|14.48
|14.50+.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|180992
|42.24
|41.93
|42.14+.03
|iShEMkts .59e
|410435
|44.26
|43.97
|44.21+.34
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|61621
|119.29
|118.81
|119.22+.59
|iSEafe 1.66e
|141743
|68.15
|67.78
|68.12+.04
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|69405
|85.99
|85.85
|85.95+.07
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|217340
|167.68
|165.61
|166.39—.58
|iShREst 2.76e
|88969
|82.26
|81.32
|82.21+.96
|IBM 6.28f
|80518
|147.92
|143.00
|147.70+4.74
|iShJapanrs
|62403
|58.58
|58.19
|58.57—.01
|iShCorEM .95e
|84453
|53.52
|53.19
|53.45+.39
|ItauUnibH .32e
|87206
|12.67
|12.35
|12.62+.48
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|110136
|117.13
|115.94
|117.09+.94
|JohnJn 3.60f
|64987
|132.70
|130.90
|131.95+.70
|Keycorp .48f
|90953
|21.41
|21.20
|21.36+.03
|KindMorg .80
|192257
|17.78
|17.53
|17.62—.06
|Kinrossg
|58039
|3.52
|3.42
|3.43+.01
|Kroger s .56f
|73329
|30.18
|29.70
|29.93+.19
|MFAFncl .80
|453872
|7.76
|7.67
|7.67—.39
|MGM Rsts .48
|151515
|28.90
|28.42
|28.53—.44
|MarathnO .20
|134405
|20.78
|20.29
|20.54—.29
|Merck 1.92
|69971
|66.02
|64.97
|65.93+.71
|MetLife 1.68
|x70246
|45.93
|44.91
|45.33—.44
|MorgStan 1.20f
|54239
|50.16
|49.73
|49.91+.10
|Mosaic .10
|59387
|30.75
|30.07
|30.45+.36
|NRGEgy .12
|58919
|32.95
|31.64
|32.61+1.04
|Nabors .24
|161230
|6.85
|6.61
|6.71+.09
|NewellRub .92f
|54221
|27.04
|26.53
|26.57+.05
|NewmtM .56
|51083
|36.82
|36.20
|36.46+.23
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|67910
|22.81
|21.92
|21.99—.58
|NobleCorp .08
|49470
|6.13
|5.60
|5.76—.09
|NobleEngy .44
|
|x160350
|33.50
|32.13
|32.89—2.83
|NokiaCp .19e
|77530
|5.38
|5.34
|5.36—.01
|OasisPet
|50460
|12.47
|12.07
|12.26—.08
|Oracle .76
|142958
|48.48
|47.90
|48.47+.57
|Pandora
|77645
|8.18
|7.66
|7.85—.31
|Penney
|87691
|2.41
|2.34
|2.38+.01
|PetrbrsA
|115179
|11.55
|11.26
|11.36+.49
|Petrobras
|296734
|12.85
|12.42
|12.53+.61
|Pfizer 1.36
|259625
|40.66
|39.49
|40.54+.89
|PUVixSTrs
|240152
|9.27
|8.91
|9.06—.22
|ProShtVxs
|71764
|14.07
|13.88
|13.98+.08
|ProctGam 2.87
|71022
|83.10
|81.92
|82.33+.33
|RegionsFn .56f
|104704
|19.28
|18.99
|19.14+.07
|RioTinto 2.27e
|65319
|52.86
|51.59
|52.70+.85
|RiteAid
|87491
|1.92
|1.83
|1.84—.06
|SpdrGold
|59519
|115.53
|114.86
|114.92+.40
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|538879
|283.66
|282.33
|283.60+1.21
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|94632
|35.87
|35.80
|35.87+.05
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|54015
|62.93
|62.03
|62.16—.57
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|112930
|42.53
|41.63
|42.00—.47
|SnapIncAn
|114511
|13.01
|12.66
|12.73+.03
|SwstnEngy
|271530
|5.19
|4.89
|5.09+.19
|Sprint
|95319
|5.72
|5.60
|5.62—.04
|Squaren
|149285
|72.43
|67.83
|68.36—4.29
|SPMatls .98e
|52654
|59.32
|58.89
|59.29+.56
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|58841
|89.88
|89.23
|89.81+.53
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|204185
|54.55
|53.75
|54.29+.63
|SPEngy 2.04e
|76608
|75.63
|74.86
|75.24—.39
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|348862
|28.12
|27.92
|28.12+.16
|SPInds 1.12e
|110214
|75.90
|75.38
|75.85+.07
|SPTech .78e
|72456
|72.72
|72.15
|72.72+.26
|SPUtil 1.55e
|154164
|53.44
|52.55
|53.30+.59
|Synchrony .84f
|x60143
|29.92
|29.18
|29.85+.37
|Tapestry 1.35
|61019
|47.15
|46.30
|46.53
|TevaPhrm .73e
|96966
|22.20
|21.36
|22.17+.56
|Transocn
|91909
|13.10
|12.71
|12.93+.12
|Travelport .30
|51292
|19.85
|17.78
|18.34—1.66
|Twitter
|261958
|32.99
|31.80
|31.96—.86
|USFdsHln
|50497
|33.41
|32.80
|33.07—.07
|UndrArms
|53884
|20.36
|19.59
|19.68+.07
|USBancrp 1.20
|52994
|52.92
|52.39
|52.91+.36
|USOilFd
|165022
|14.35
|14.11
|14.27—.09
|USSteel .20
|126242
|32.66
|31.73
|32.30+.17
|ValeSA .29e
|x162389
|14.27
|13.72
|14.19+.54
|VanEGold .06e
|412351
|21.32
|20.99
|21.16+.22
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|62031
|25.93
|25.42
|25.50—.09
|VanEJrGld
|93295
|32.91
|31.34
|31.46+.23
|VangEmg 1.10e
|88134
|43.39
|43.10
|43.32+.27
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|59089
|43.46
|43.24
|43.46+.06
|Vereit .55
|85153
|7.73
|7.45
|7.69—.02
|VerizonCm 2.36
|77644
|52.45
|51.87
|52.27+.29
|Vipshop
|49493
|9.53
|9.27
|9.38—.03
|WPXEngy
|74826
|19.47
|18.59
|18.68—.84
|WalMart 2.08f
|57460
|90.28
|89.00
|89.60+.84
|WeathfIntl
|102624
|3.25
|3.09
|3.18—.01
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|137203
|58.93
|58.03
|58.83+.54
|WstnUnion .76
|157539
|19.84
|19.11
|19.40—1.19
|WestmRss .46m
|53359
|5.58
|2.86
|4.17+2.22
|WmsCos 1.36
|89248
|31.22
|30.79
|31.14+.16
|Yamanag .02
|152091
|3.14
|3.03
|3.10+.04
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.