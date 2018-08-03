BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 80380 13.74 13.48 13.69+.14 AKSteel 101745 4.53 4.41 4.50+.07 AT&TInc 2 265601 32.28 31.76 32.27+.42 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 80380 13.74 13.48 13.69+.14 AKSteel 101745 4.53 4.41 4.50+.07 AT&TInc 2 265601 32.28 31.76 32.27+.42 Alibaba 182273 184.50 180.08 180.84—1.76 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 136017 11.23 11.14 11.20+.04 Alticen 74724 17.90 16.40 17.25+.69 Altria 2.80f 61625 59.99 58.83 59.73+.90 Ambev .05e 268700 5.26 5.12 5.19+.10 AmIntlGrp 1.28 120693 54.08 52.36 53.65—1.51 Annaly 1.20 68853 10.65 10.53 10.55—.04 Avon 82414 1.81 1.67 1.79+.07 BcoBrads .06a 134353 8.67 8.41 8.63+.46 BkofAm .60f 501002 31.51 31.16 31.51+.23 BiPVxSTrs 261268 30.80 30.01 30.32—.47 BarrickG .12 128302 11.29 11.00 11.10+.16 Bemis 1.24 63383 53.00 46.14 51.53+5.22 BerkHB 49844 200.42 198.12 200.24+2.18 BlueAprnn 85427 2.21 1.85 2.16+.33 CBLAsc .80 68204 5.23 4.98 5.22+.21 CBSB .72 82417 53.19 51.21 53.16+.44 CallGolf .04 51506 23.60 21.51 21.72+2.10 CampSp 1.40 169232 43.98 42.41 42.76+1.05 Chemoursn 1f 56184 48.97 43.75 47.04+3.07 ChesEng 270946 4.54 4.36 4.46+.05 Chevron 4.48 52993 124.25 123.33 124.05+.29 Citigroup 1.28 x136739 72.52 71.57 72.39+1.00 ClevCliffs 101829 10.96 10.52 10.88+.30 CocaCola 1.56 114627 46.76 46.14 46.62+.44 ConAgra .85 54865 37.82 36.85 37.60+.74 Corning .72 63140 33.05 32.64 32.84+.05 DenburyR 69544 4.58 4.39 4.41—.09 DevonE .32f 62178 44.06 42.77 43.05—.89 DxGBullrs 69513 21.10 20.18 20.58+.54 DrGMBllrs .09e 114741 12.41 11.86 11.99+.24 DxSCBearrs 75645 8.94 8.62 8.84+.13 DowDuPnt 1.52 75579 67.63 66.19 66.82+.38 EnCanag .06 120373 14.28 13.70 13.72—.49 EgyTrEqs 1.22 x136407 19.01 18.58 18.92+.28 EngyTrfPt 2.26 x126967 24.25 23.54 24.10+.49 ENSCO .04 66433 7.62 7.32 7.33—.06 ExxonMbl 3.28 78106 80.30 79.63 80.20+.29 FiatChrys 56723 16.96 16.79 16.91—.33 FordM .60a 258140 10.06 9.93 10.04+.12 ForestCA .72 69969 25.08 25.00 25.08+.08 FrptMcM .20 118028 15.85 15.52 15.71+.28 GGPInc .88 66264 21.59 21.32 21.52+.13 GenElec .48 352239 13.25 13.10 13.14—.03 GenMills 1.96 82040 47.77 45.77 47.24+1.50 GenMotors 1.52 92482 37.77 36.65 37.73+1.11 Gerdau .02e 59540 4.59 4.40 4.55+.14 HPInc .56f 50918 23.49 23.22 23.34+.13 Hallibrtn .72 73286 42.48 41.86 42.05+.14 Hanesbdss .60 71632 18.48 17.93 17.97—.31 HeclaM .01e 55728 3.16 3.02 3.06+.07 HertzGl 49667 15.97 15.22 15.91+.64 HPEntn .45e 73841 16.00 15.59 15.98+.43 HostHotls 1a 129822 22.06 21.57 21.63—.31 iShGold 91849 11.70 11.63 11.64+.05 iShBrazil .67e 316877 37.65 36.62 37.55+1.32 iShSilver 75582 14.64 14.48 14.50+.07 iShChinaLC .87e 180992 42.24 41.93 42.14+.03 iShEMkts .59e 410435 44.26 43.97 44.21+.34 iSh20yrT 3.05 61621 119.29 118.81 119.22+.59 iSEafe 1.66e 141743 68.15 67.78 68.12+.04 iShiBxHYB 5.09 69405 85.99 85.85 85.95+.07 iShR2K 1.77e 217340 167.68 165.61 166.39—.58 iShREst 2.76e 88969 82.26 81.32 82.21+.96 IBM 6.28f 80518 147.92 143.00 147.70+4.74 iShJapanrs 62403 58.58 58.19 58.57—.01 iShCorEM .95e 84453 53.52 53.19 53.45+.39 ItauUnibH .32e 87206 12.67 12.35 12.62+.48 JPMorgCh 2.24f 110136 117.13 115.94 117.09+.94 JohnJn 3.60f 64987 132.70 130.90 131.95+.70 Keycorp .48f 90953 21.41 21.20 21.36+.03 KindMorg .80 192257 17.78 17.53 17.62—.06 Kinrossg 58039 3.52 3.42 3.43+.01 Kroger s .56f 73329 30.18 29.70 29.93+.19 MFAFncl .80 453872 7.76 7.67 7.67—.39 MGM Rsts .48 151515 28.90 28.42 28.53—.44 MarathnO .20 134405 20.78 20.29 20.54—.29 Merck 1.92 69971 66.02 64.97 65.93+.71 MetLife 1.68 x70246 45.93 44.91 45.33—.44 MorgStan 1.20f 54239 50.16 49.73 49.91+.10 Mosaic .10 59387 30.75 30.07 30.45+.36 NRGEgy .12 58919 32.95 31.64 32.61+1.04 Nabors .24 161230 6.85 6.61 6.71+.09 NewellRub .92f 54221 27.04 26.53 26.57+.05 NewmtM .56 51083 36.82 36.20 36.46+.23 Nielsenplc 1.40f 67910 22.81 21.92 21.99—.58 NobleCorp .08 49470 6.13 5.60 5.76—.09 NobleEngy .44 x160350 33.50 32.13 32.89—2.83 NokiaCp .19e 77530 5.38 5.34 5.36—.01 OasisPet 50460 12.47 12.07 12.26—.08 Oracle .76 142958 48.48 47.90 48.47+.57 Pandora 77645 8.18 7.66 7.85—.31 Penney 87691 2.41 2.34 2.38+.01 PetrbrsA 115179 11.55 11.26 11.36+.49 Petrobras 296734 12.85 12.42 12.53+.61 Pfizer 1.36 259625 40.66 39.49 40.54+.89 PUVixSTrs 240152 9.27 8.91 9.06—.22 ProShtVxs 71764 14.07 13.88 13.98+.08 ProctGam 2.87 71022 83.10 81.92 82.33+.33 RegionsFn .56f 104704 19.28 18.99 19.14+.07 RioTinto 2.27e 65319 52.86 51.59 52.70+.85 RiteAid 87491 1.92 1.83 1.84—.06 SpdrGold 59519 115.53 114.86 114.92+.40 S&P500ETF 4.13e 538879 283.66 282.33 283.60+1.21 SpdrLehHY 2.30 94632 35.87 35.80 35.87+.05 SpdrS&PRB .74e 54015 62.93 62.03 62.16—.57 SpdrOGEx .73e 112930 42.53 41.63 42.00—.47 SnapIncAn 114511 13.01 12.66 12.73+.03 SwstnEngy 271530 5.19 4.89 5.09+.19 Sprint 95319 5.72 5.60 5.62—.04 Squaren 149285 72.43 67.83 68.36—4.29 SPMatls .98e 52654 59.32 58.89 59.29+.56 SPHlthC 1.01e 58841 89.88 89.23 89.81+.53 SPCnSt 1.28e 204185 54.55 53.75 54.29+.63 SPEngy 2.04e 76608 75.63 74.86 75.24—.39 SPDRFncl .46e 348862 28.12 27.92 28.12+.16 SPInds 1.12e 110214 75.90 75.38 75.85+.07 SPTech .78e 72456 72.72 72.15 72.72+.26 SPUtil 1.55e 154164 53.44 52.55 53.30+.59 Synchrony .84f x60143 29.92 29.18 29.85+.37 Tapestry 1.35 61019 47.15 46.30 46.53 TevaPhrm .73e 96966 22.20 21.36 22.17+.56 Transocn 91909 13.10 12.71 12.93+.12 Travelport .30 51292 19.85 17.78 18.34—1.66 Twitter 261958 32.99 31.80 31.96—.86 USFdsHln 50497 33.41 32.80 33.07—.07 UndrArms 53884 20.36 19.59 19.68+.07 USBancrp 1.20 52994 52.92 52.39 52.91+.36 USOilFd 165022 14.35 14.11 14.27—.09 USSteel .20 126242 32.66 31.73 32.30+.17 ValeSA .29e x162389 14.27 13.72 14.19+.54 VanEGold .06e 412351 21.32 20.99 21.16+.22 VEckOilSvc .47e 62031 25.93 25.42 25.50—.09 VanEJrGld 93295 32.91 31.34 31.46+.23 VangEmg 1.10e 88134 43.39 43.10 43.32+.27 VangFTSE 1.10e 59089 43.46 43.24 43.46+.06 Vereit .55 85153 7.73 7.45 7.69—.02 VerizonCm 2.36 77644 52.45 51.87 52.27+.29 Vipshop 49493 9.53 9.27 9.38—.03 WPXEngy 74826 19.47 18.59 18.68—.84 WalMart 2.08f 57460 90.28 89.00 89.60+.84 WeathfIntl 102624 3.25 3.09 3.18—.01 WellsFargo 1.72f 137203 58.93 58.03 58.83+.54 WstnUnion .76 157539 19.84 19.11 19.40—1.19 WestmRss .46m 53359 5.58 2.86 4.17+2.22 WmsCos 1.36 89248 31.22 30.79 31.14+.16 Yamanag .02 152091 3.14 3.03 3.10+.04 