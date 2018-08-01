BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 94914 13.59 13.34 13.47+.11 AKSteel 233728 4.64 4.46 4.57—.06 AT&TInc 2 313499 32.27 31.81 31.90—.07 Alibaba…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 94914 13.59 13.34 13.47+.11 AKSteel 233728 4.64 4.46 4.57—.06 AT&TInc 2 313499 32.27 31.81 31.90—.07 Alibaba 143605 189.06 183.96 185.27—1.96 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 119198 10.97 10.80 10.91—.03 Altria 2.80f 80417 58.64 58.03 58.08—.60 Ambev .05e 187508 5.24 5.14 5.16+.02 Anadarko 1 91941 72.05 67.81 69.57—3.58 Annaly 1.20 133511 10.68 10.47 10.50—.22 Arconic .24 69397 21.69 21.20 21.41—.28 Avon 59406 1.65 1.54 1.63+.04 BPPLC 2.38 70750 44.68 44.25 44.53—.56 BcoBrads .06a 74497 8.29 8.09 8.18+.10 BkofAm .60f 689795 31.55 31.17 31.25+.37 BkNYMel 1.12f 64819 54.15 52.95 53.28—.19 BiPVxSTrs 303745 31.59 30.57 31.10—.30 BarrickG .12 130695 11.18 10.90 10.95—.24 BostonSci 57372 33.73 33.30 33.39—.22 BrMySq 1.60 77226 60.19 58.77 59.62+.87 CVSHealth 2 95615 65.49 63.72 64.09—.77 CampSp 1.40 76304 41.99 41.00 41.43+.53 Caterpillar 3.44f 63529 143.07 138.11 138.54—5.26 CntryLink 2.16 66462 19.02 18.57 18.57—.20 ChesEng 551148 4.49 4.24 4.45—.27 Cigna .04 62571 188.60 178.57 182.93+3.51 CgpVelICrd 67841 7.38 7.06 7.23+.27 Citigroup 1.28 136078 73.08 71.90 71.93+.04 ClevCliffs 86873 10.82 10.55 10.64—.15 CocaCola 1.56 99024 46.49 46.17 46.39—.24 ContainStr 58332 9.80 7.70 9.58+2.95 DRHorton .50 60285 44.29 43.47 43.84+.14 DenburyR 111849 4.50 4.32 4.46—.05 DevonE .32f 165189 43.98 41.25 43.47—1.54 Diebold .40 111430 8.10 7.00 7.05—4.30 DxGBullrs 67784 21.03 20.42 20.60—.52 DrGMBllrs .09e 78712 12.44 12.08 12.12—.23 DxSPOGBrrs 77353 6.32 5.99 6.11+.29 DxSCBearrs 87348 9.12 8.84 8.90+.02 Disney 1.68 64651 113.83 112.59 112.97—.59 DowDuPnt 1.52 61159 68.96 67.73 67.96—.81 EldorGldg .02e 72187 1.10 1.02 1.02—.07 EnCanag .06 249033 14.09 13.52 14.02+.58 ENSCO .04 88623 7.32 7.02 7.27—.16 ExxonMbl 3.28 89346 80.93 80.23 80.39—1.12 Ferrarin 64292 135.40 116.54 118.00—14.62 FiatChrys 68677 16.92 16.44 16.60—.38 FirstEngy 1.44 74299 36.56 35.37 36.46+1.03 Fitbitn 142634 6.07 5.78 5.92—.01 FordM .60a 441045 10.08 9.82 9.90—.14 ForestCA .72 179071 25.00 24.96 24.99+.02 FrptMcM .20 193694 16.16 15.57 15.58—.92 GenElec .48 444802 13.55 13.24 13.24—.39 GenMotors 1.52 111185 37.89 36.88 37.14—.77 Gerdau .02e 141231 4.46 4.32 4.32—.08 Hallibrtn .72 92124 42.39 41.40 42.06—.36 Hanesbdss .60 274398 20.87 17.92 17.96—4.30 HostHotls 1a 81299 21.54 20.87 21.51+.57 ICICIBk .16e 67164 8.80 8.68 8.77—.06 iShGold 89180 11.72 11.66 11.66—.08 iShBrazil .67e 205401 36.48 35.93 35.99—.11 iShChinaLC .87e 286851 42.90 42.43 42.65—.97 iShEMkts .59e 617538 44.69 44.34 44.46—.40 iShiBoxIG 3.87 72560 115.15 114.85 115.01—.75 iSh20yrT 3.05 133125 118.84 118.07 118.46—1.24 iSEafe 1.66e 254010 68.80 68.45 68.53—.35 iShiBxHYB 5.09 232916 85.88 85.67 85.83—.29 iShR2K 1.77e 179376 166.24 164.50 165.76—.11 iShREst 2.76e 183942 81.67 80.15 81.52+.27 IntlGmeTn .80 69590 25.14 23.08 23.65—1.63 Invesco 1.16 60724 27.14 25.61 25.82—1.17 iShCorEM .95e 114606 54.01 53.62 53.75—.35 ItauUnibH .32e x85502 12.20 12.00 12.10+.12 JPMorgCh 2.24f 135229 116.69 115.28 115.66+.71 JohnJn 3.60f 57704 132.96 132.08 132.64+.12 JohnContln 1.04e 78585 38.16 36.95 37.68+.17 Keycorp .48f 92419 21.38 20.99 21.09+.22 KindMorg .80 98742 17.73 17.41 17.53—.25 Kroger s .56f 76444 29.36 28.58 28.69—.31 LendingClb 77356 4.13 3.88 3.93—.19 MGM Rsts .48 307049 31.38 28.23 28.51—2.86 Macys 1.51 77912 39.74 37.84 37.94—1.79 MarathnO .20 125905 20.85 20.12 20.31—.81 Merck 1.92 75855 66.14 65.45 65.49—.38 MolsCoorB 1.64 76433 71.04 64.45 69.33+2.33 MorgStan 1.20f 91945 51.18 50.04 50.18—.38 Nabors .24 246889 6.48 5.90 6.37+.39 NOilVarco .20 58893 48.82 47.12 47.42—1.20 NYCmtyB .68 63330 10.85 10.68 10.75—.02 NewfldExp 67367 29.13 26.82 28.68—.04 Nielsenplc 1.40f 104572 24.04 23.23 23.45—.11 NikeB s .80 68781 78.06 76.50 77.54+.63 NokiaCp .19e 147388 5.47 5.40 5.43+.03 OasisPet 78669 12.02 11.59 11.89—.33 Oracle .76 229029 48.22 47.15 47.35—.33 PG&ECp 2.12f 60807 43.03 41.42 42.51—.57 Pandora 359675 8.30 7.70 7.73+.99 Petrobras 107341 11.82 11.60 11.72—.01 Pfizer 1.36 310413 40.32 39.54 40.27+.34 PUVixSTrs 275556 9.63 9.17 9.41—.16 ProShtVxs 93287 13.93 13.71 13.82+.08 ProctGam 2.87 75559 80.82 80.11 80.65—.23 PulteGrp .36 80739 28.81 28.26 28.77+.28 RangeRs .08 59752 15.54 14.86 15.38—.05 RegionsFn .56f 145810 19.14 18.66 18.83+.22 RiteAid 118891 2.02 1.88 1.89—.12 SpdrGold 79088 115.70 115.13 115.14—.85 S&P500ETF 4.13e 537352 282.13 280.13 280.86—.47 SpdrLehHY 2.30 130677 35.82 35.73 35.81—.13 SpdrOGEx .73e 172579 42.60 41.74 42.34—.68 STMicro .40 75200 21.97 21.48 21.73+.16 Schwab .52f 152526 52.61 49.67 50.88—.18 SnapIncAn 112098 12.61 12.21 12.38—.12 SwstnEngy 145750 5.10 4.91 5.00—.14 Sprint 98921 5.55 5.38 5.38—.05 Squaren 117825 67.41 65.00 66.86+2.21 SPMatls .98e 60598 59.73 59.01 59.12—.61 SPHlthC 1.01e 57327 89.28 88.88 88.95+.02 SPCnSt 1.28e 149176 53.50 53.03 53.12—.45 SPEngy 2.04e 111725 76.48 75.64 76.05—1.07 SPDRFncl .46e 640377 28.27 27.88 27.95 SPInds 1.12e 142145 76.68 75.69 75.88—1.04 SPTech .78e 146613 71.79 71.17 71.56+.64 SPUtil 1.55e 199852 52.60 52.00 52.45—.34 SumtMtlsn .29t 98434 22.66 20.50 21.01—4.09 Synchrony .84f 135278 29.71 28.90 29.20+.26 TaiwSemi .73e 60856 41.73 41.32 41.71+.50 TevaPhrm .73e 115164 24.16 23.76 23.87—.07 Transocn 138586 12.75 12.39 12.68—.19 Twitter 331680 32.59 31.46 31.91+.04 USFdsHln 63445 33.93 32.66 32.91—.90 UndrArms 67268 19.98 18.90 19.09—.88 USOilFd 181055 14.22 13.99 14.09—.19 USSteel .20 96001 36.60 35.51 35.81—.62 ValeSA .29e 264816 14.38 14.04 14.06—.60 VanEGold .06e 362078 21.29 21.08 21.11—.17 VEckOilSvc .47e 61181 25.99 25.37 25.79—.20 VanEJrGld 85458 31.81 31.52 31.54—.18 VangREIT 3.08e 77980 82.53 81.13 82.52+.58 VangEmg 1.10e 98109 43.74 43.42 43.55—.33 VangEur 1.71e 67585 57.93 57.52 57.64—.40 VangFTSE 1.10e 59646 43.94 43.64 43.73—.15 VerizonCm 2.36 127892 52.11 51.45 51.73+.09 Visa s .84 70865 138.74 137.41 138.25+1.51 WPXEngy 87968 18.68 17.82 18.28—.49 WeathfIntl 188812 3.37 3.18 3.25—.14 WellsFargo 1.72f 191913 58.28 57.21 57.65+.36 Weyerhsr 1.28 61507 34.18 33.82 34.07—.11 WhitngPetrs 75686 47.96 44.09 45.56—4.09 WmsCos 1.36 90950 30.12 29.38 30.07+.32 Yamanag .02 184929 3.23 3.14 3.17—.02 