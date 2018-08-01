BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 94914 13.59 13.34 13.47+.11 AKSteel 233728 4.64 4.46 4.57—.06 AT&TInc 2 313499 32.27 31.81 31.90—.07 Alibaba…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Wednesday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .52
|94914
|13.59
|13.34
|13.47+.11
|AKSteel
|233728
|4.64
|4.46
|4.57—.06
|AT&TInc 2
|313499
|32.27
|31.81
|31.90—.07
|Alibaba
|143605
|189.06
|183.96
|185.27—1.96
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|119198
|10.97
|10.80
|10.91—.03
|Altria 2.80f
|80417
|58.64
|58.03
|58.08—.60
|Ambev .05e
|187508
|5.24
|5.14
|5.16+.02
|Anadarko 1
|91941
|72.05
|67.81
|69.57—3.58
|Annaly 1.20
|133511
|10.68
|10.47
|10.50—.22
|Arconic .24
|69397
|21.69
|21.20
|21.41—.28
|Avon
|59406
|1.65
|1.54
|1.63+.04
|BPPLC 2.38
|70750
|44.68
|44.25
|44.53—.56
|BcoBrads .06a
|74497
|8.29
|8.09
|8.18+.10
|BkofAm .60f
|689795
|31.55
|31.17
|31.25+.37
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|64819
|54.15
|52.95
|53.28—.19
|BiPVxSTrs
|303745
|31.59
|30.57
|31.10—.30
|BarrickG .12
|130695
|11.18
|10.90
|10.95—.24
|BostonSci
|57372
|33.73
|33.30
|33.39—.22
|BrMySq 1.60
|77226
|60.19
|58.77
|59.62+.87
|CVSHealth 2
|95615
|65.49
|63.72
|64.09—.77
|CampSp 1.40
|76304
|41.99
|41.00
|41.43+.53
|Caterpillar 3.44f
|
|63529
|143.07
|138.11
|138.54—5.26
|CntryLink 2.16
|66462
|19.02
|18.57
|18.57—.20
|ChesEng
|551148
|4.49
|4.24
|4.45—.27
|Cigna .04
|62571
|188.60
|178.57
|182.93+3.51
|CgpVelICrd
|67841
|7.38
|7.06
|7.23+.27
|Citigroup 1.28
|136078
|73.08
|71.90
|71.93+.04
|ClevCliffs
|86873
|10.82
|10.55
|10.64—.15
|CocaCola 1.56
|99024
|46.49
|46.17
|46.39—.24
|ContainStr
|58332
|9.80
|7.70
|9.58+2.95
|DRHorton .50
|60285
|44.29
|43.47
|43.84+.14
|DenburyR
|111849
|4.50
|4.32
|4.46—.05
|DevonE .32f
|165189
|43.98
|41.25
|43.47—1.54
|Diebold .40
|111430
|8.10
|7.00
|7.05—4.30
|DxGBullrs
|67784
|21.03
|20.42
|20.60—.52
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|78712
|12.44
|12.08
|12.12—.23
|DxSPOGBrrs
|77353
|6.32
|5.99
|6.11+.29
|DxSCBearrs
|87348
|9.12
|8.84
|8.90+.02
|Disney 1.68
|64651
|113.83
|112.59
|112.97—.59
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|61159
|68.96
|67.73
|67.96—.81
|EldorGldg .02e
|72187
|1.10
|1.02
|1.02—.07
|EnCanag .06
|249033
|14.09
|13.52
|14.02+.58
|ENSCO .04
|88623
|7.32
|7.02
|7.27—.16
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|89346
|80.93
|80.23
|80.39—1.12
|Ferrarin
|64292
|135.40
|116.54
|118.00—14.62
|FiatChrys
|68677
|16.92
|16.44
|16.60—.38
|FirstEngy 1.44
|74299
|36.56
|35.37
|36.46+1.03
|Fitbitn
|142634
|6.07
|5.78
|5.92—.01
|FordM .60a
|441045
|10.08
|9.82
|9.90—.14
|ForestCA .72
|179071
|25.00
|24.96
|24.99+.02
|FrptMcM .20
|193694
|16.16
|15.57
|15.58—.92
|GenElec .48
|444802
|13.55
|13.24
|13.24—.39
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|111185
|37.89
|36.88
|37.14—.77
|Gerdau .02e
|141231
|4.46
|4.32
|4.32—.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|92124
|42.39
|41.40
|42.06—.36
|Hanesbdss .60
|
|274398
|20.87
|17.92
|17.96—4.30
|HostHotls 1a
|81299
|21.54
|20.87
|21.51+.57
|ICICIBk .16e
|67164
|8.80
|8.68
|8.77—.06
|iShGold
|89180
|11.72
|11.66
|11.66—.08
|iShBrazil .67e
|205401
|36.48
|35.93
|35.99—.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|286851
|42.90
|42.43
|42.65—.97
|iShEMkts .59e
|617538
|44.69
|44.34
|44.46—.40
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|72560
|115.15
|114.85
|115.01—.75
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|133125
|118.84
|118.07
|118.46—1.24
|iSEafe 1.66e
|254010
|68.80
|68.45
|68.53—.35
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|
|232916
|85.88
|85.67
|85.83—.29
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|179376
|166.24
|164.50
|165.76—.11
|iShREst 2.76e
|183942
|81.67
|80.15
|81.52+.27
|IntlGmeTn .80
|69590
|25.14
|23.08
|23.65—1.63
|Invesco 1.16
|60724
|27.14
|25.61
|25.82—1.17
|iShCorEM .95e
|114606
|54.01
|53.62
|53.75—.35
|ItauUnibH .32e
|x85502
|12.20
|12.00
|12.10+.12
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|135229
|116.69
|115.28
|115.66+.71
|JohnJn 3.60f
|57704
|132.96
|132.08
|132.64+.12
|JohnContln 1.04e
|
|78585
|38.16
|36.95
|37.68+.17
|Keycorp .48f
|92419
|21.38
|20.99
|21.09+.22
|KindMorg .80
|98742
|17.73
|17.41
|17.53—.25
|Kroger s .56f
|76444
|29.36
|28.58
|28.69—.31
|LendingClb
|77356
|4.13
|3.88
|3.93—.19
|MGM Rsts .48
|307049
|31.38
|28.23
|28.51—2.86
|Macys 1.51
|77912
|39.74
|37.84
|37.94—1.79
|MarathnO .20
|125905
|20.85
|20.12
|20.31—.81
|Merck 1.92
|75855
|66.14
|65.45
|65.49—.38
|MolsCoorB 1.64
|76433
|71.04
|64.45
|69.33+2.33
|MorgStan 1.20f
|91945
|51.18
|50.04
|50.18—.38
|Nabors .24
|246889
|6.48
|5.90
|6.37+.39
|NOilVarco .20
|58893
|48.82
|47.12
|47.42—1.20
|NYCmtyB .68
|63330
|10.85
|10.68
|10.75—.02
|NewfldExp
|67367
|29.13
|26.82
|28.68—.04
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|
|104572
|24.04
|23.23
|23.45—.11
|NikeB s .80
|68781
|78.06
|76.50
|77.54+.63
|NokiaCp .19e
|147388
|5.47
|5.40
|5.43+.03
|OasisPet
|78669
|12.02
|11.59
|11.89—.33
|Oracle .76
|229029
|48.22
|47.15
|47.35—.33
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|60807
|43.03
|41.42
|42.51—.57
|Pandora
|359675
|8.30
|7.70
|7.73+.99
|Petrobras
|107341
|11.82
|11.60
|11.72—.01
|Pfizer 1.36
|310413
|40.32
|39.54
|40.27+.34
|PUVixSTrs
|275556
|9.63
|9.17
|9.41—.16
|ProShtVxs
|93287
|13.93
|13.71
|13.82+.08
|ProctGam 2.87
|75559
|80.82
|80.11
|80.65—.23
|PulteGrp .36
|80739
|28.81
|28.26
|28.77+.28
|RangeRs .08
|59752
|15.54
|14.86
|15.38—.05
|RegionsFn .56f
|145810
|19.14
|18.66
|18.83+.22
|RiteAid
|118891
|2.02
|1.88
|1.89—.12
|SpdrGold
|79088
|115.70
|115.13
|115.14—.85
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|537352
|282.13
|280.13
|280.86—.47
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|130677
|35.82
|35.73
|35.81—.13
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|172579
|42.60
|41.74
|42.34—.68
|STMicro .40
|75200
|21.97
|21.48
|21.73+.16
|Schwab .52f
|152526
|52.61
|49.67
|50.88—.18
|SnapIncAn
|112098
|12.61
|12.21
|12.38—.12
|SwstnEngy
|145750
|5.10
|4.91
|5.00—.14
|Sprint
|98921
|5.55
|5.38
|5.38—.05
|Squaren
|117825
|67.41
|65.00
|66.86+2.21
|SPMatls .98e
|60598
|59.73
|59.01
|59.12—.61
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|57327
|89.28
|88.88
|88.95+.02
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|149176
|53.50
|53.03
|53.12—.45
|SPEngy 2.04e
|111725
|76.48
|75.64
|76.05—1.07
|SPDRFncl .46e
|640377
|28.27
|27.88
|27.95
|SPInds 1.12e
|142145
|76.68
|75.69
|75.88—1.04
|SPTech .78e
|146613
|71.79
|71.17
|71.56+.64
|SPUtil 1.55e
|199852
|52.60
|52.00
|52.45—.34
|SumtMtlsn .29t
|
|98434
|22.66
|20.50
|21.01—4.09
|Synchrony .84f
|135278
|29.71
|28.90
|29.20+.26
|TaiwSemi .73e
|60856
|41.73
|41.32
|41.71+.50
|TevaPhrm .73e
|115164
|24.16
|23.76
|23.87—.07
|Transocn
|138586
|12.75
|12.39
|12.68—.19
|Twitter
|331680
|32.59
|31.46
|31.91+.04
|USFdsHln
|63445
|33.93
|32.66
|32.91—.90
|UndrArms
|67268
|19.98
|18.90
|19.09—.88
|USOilFd
|181055
|14.22
|13.99
|14.09—.19
|USSteel .20
|96001
|36.60
|35.51
|35.81—.62
|ValeSA .29e
|264816
|14.38
|14.04
|14.06—.60
|VanEGold .06e
|362078
|21.29
|21.08
|21.11—.17
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|61181
|25.99
|25.37
|25.79—.20
|VanEJrGld
|85458
|31.81
|31.52
|31.54—.18
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|77980
|82.53
|81.13
|82.52+.58
|VangEmg 1.10e
|98109
|43.74
|43.42
|43.55—.33
|VangEur 1.71e
|67585
|57.93
|57.52
|57.64—.40
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|59646
|43.94
|43.64
|43.73—.15
|VerizonCm 2.36
|
|127892
|52.11
|51.45
|51.73+.09
|Visa s .84
|70865
|138.74
|137.41
|138.25+1.51
|WPXEngy
|87968
|18.68
|17.82
|18.28—.49
|WeathfIntl
|188812
|3.37
|3.18
|3.25—.14
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|191913
|58.28
|57.21
|57.65+.36
|Weyerhsr 1.28
|61507
|34.18
|33.82
|34.07—.11
|WhitngPetrs
|75686
|47.96
|44.09
|45.56—4.09
|WmsCos 1.36
|90950
|30.12
|29.38
|30.07+.32
|Yamanag .02
|184929
|3.23
|3.14
|3.17—.02
