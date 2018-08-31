BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 96302 13.87 13.40 13.46—.44 AKSteel 77012 4.45 4.32 4.44+.09 AT&TInc 2 312314 31.99 31.72 31.94—.02 AbbottLab…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 96302 13.87 13.40 13.46—.44 AKSteel 77012 4.45 4.32 4.44+.09 AT&TInc 2 312314 31.99 31.72 31.94—.02 AbbottLab 1.12 58938 67.24 66.59 66.84—.18 AberFitc .80 86204 22.49 21.13 21.67—.88 Alibaba 137184 176.68 172.76 175.01+.41 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 90478 10.89 10.77 10.85—.05 Ambev .05e 380521 4.66 4.52 4.65+.07 AEagleOut .55f 63991 26.00 24.68 25.96+1.40 Annaly 1.20 76332 10.67 10.61 10.62—.04 BPPLC 2.38 51174 43.02 42.60 42.88—.70 BcBilVArg .27e 172436 6.28 6.17 6.20—.03 BcoBrads .06a 147292 7.02 6.71 6.94+.19 BcoSantSA .21e 63511 5.01 4.95 4.99—.01 BkofAm .60f 492281 30.95 30.62 30.93—.08 BiPVxSTrs 335818 29.90 28.88 29.07—.46 BarrickG .12 142876 10.62 10.34 10.42—.05 BestBuy 1.80 52155 79.64 77.62 79.56+1.55 BigLots 1.20 114535 44.70 41.09 43.05—4.81 CVSHealth 2 56393 75.31 74.31 75.24+.71 CntryLink 2.16 99316 21.80 21.23 21.36—.32 ChesEng 255619 4.49 4.35 4.43—.08 Chevron 4.48 52838 119.40 118.09 118.46—1.35 Chicos .34 53649 9.17 8.52 9.12+.59 CienaCorp 76102 32.33 30.94 31.58+.87 Citigroup 1.80f 118212 71.29 70.59 71.24—.22 ClevCliffs 81750 10.13 9.67 10.05+.29 CocaCola 1.56 198336 45.07 44.39 44.57—.38 Coty .50 84367 12.66 12.01 12.36—.38 DeltaAir 1.40f 60760 58.78 58.34 58.48+.04 DenburyR 134045 5.61 5.41 5.57—.04 DicksSptg .90 82503 37.92 36.08 37.44+1.25 DxGBullrs 75645 13.88 13.16 13.30—.28 DrGMBllrs .09e 114531 8.15 7.75 7.81—.10 DxSCBearrs 76234 7.100 7.80 7.85—.09 DowDuPnt 1.52 81242 70.53 69.83 70.13—.07 EnCanag .06 53585 13.31 13.18 13.27—.14 EgyTrEqs 1.22 51389 17.56 17.28 17.50—.08 EngyTrfPt 2.26 58310 22.55 22.04 22.55+.07 ENSCO .04 66079 6.88 6.67 6.84—.08 Exelon 1.38f 64184 44.05 43.45 43.71—.23 ExxonMbl 3.28 106974 80.46 79.77 80.17—.34 FiatChrys 73292 17.17 16.89 17.11—.15 FstDatan 122006 25.73 25.06 25.72+.57 Fitbitn 79608 6.11 5.90 6.02—.04 FordM .60a 763668 9.68 9.40 9.48—.22 FrankRes .92 54904 32.24 31.52 31.74—.63 FrptMcM .20 142612 14.31 13.95 14.05—.10 GenElec .48 503490 12.95 12.70 12.94+.17 GenMotors 1.52 136623 36.30 35.78 36.05—.31 Gerdau .02e 75495 3.95 3.75 3.90+.10 Goldcrpg .24 53859 11.09 10.81 10.84—.06 GpSuprvin 57214 6.93 5.18 6.84+1.51 HPInc .56f 89391 24.73 24.42 24.65—.08 Hallibrtn .72 61062 40.15 39.58 39.89—.33 HPEntn .45e 106729 16.77 16.40 16.53—.26 HostHotls 1a 101455 21.94 21.51 21.53—.22 iShGold 116603 11.56 11.49 11.50—.01 iShBrazil .67e 361311 32.60 31.63 32.45+.82 iShEMU .86e 60344 41.49 40.100 41.22—.55 iShMexico .78e 52094 50.90 49.94 50.34—.09 iShSilver 65364 13.74 13.62 13.65—.05 iShChinaLC .87e 289843 42.54 41.97 42.39+.09 iShEMkts .59e 878178 43.31 42.84 43.17+.22 iSh20yrT 3.05 96775 121.92 120.89 120.100—.29 iSEafe 1.66e 308355 67.69 67.08 67.34—.54 iShiBxHYB 5.09 93492 86.42 86.28 86.36+.11 iShR2K 1.77e 118059 173.39 171.95 173.02+.66 iShREst 2.76e 55418 83.31 82.81 83.18+.31 iShCorEafe 1.56e 75842 63.99 63.44 63.71—.41 iShCorEM .95e 234214 52.41 51.83 52.31+.40 ItauUnibH .58e 180232 10.51 10.07 10.42+.35 JPMorgCh 2.24f 129634 114.84 113.82 114.58—.61 JohnJn 3.60f 61302 135.00 133.97 134.69—.26 JnprNtwk .72 x58528 28.60 28.13 28.43—.07 KindMorg .80 88875 17.76 17.60 17.70—.08 Kinrossg 104140 3.09 2.99 3.00+.01 Kroger s .56f 73442 31.51 30.93 31.50+.46 LBrands 2.40 60179 26.82 26.08 26.43—.09 MGM Rsts .48 60698 29.33 28.64 28.99+.11 Macys 1.51 55019 36.60 35.72 36.55+.58 MarathnO .20 71811 21.60 21.29 21.51—.12 MarathPts 1.84 66627 83.00 81.08 82.29—.83 MarriotVac 1.60 70851 121.53 116.90 119.00—2.61 Merck 1.92 57355 68.75 68.16 68.59+.05 MorgStan 1.20f 73389 49.09 48.57 48.83—.47 Nabors .24 64883 6.29 6.09 6.17—.12 NewellRub .92f 55877 21.83 21.52 21.72—.14 NewmtM .56 52592 31.43 30.73 31.03—.02 NikeB s .80 51770 82.25 81.25 82.20+.80 NokiaCp .19e 54934 5.60 5.53 5.55—.07 Oracle .76 178309 48.63 48.35 48.58+.20 PG&ECp 2.12f 93624 47.47 45.50 46.18—.84 Pagsegurn 122544 31.29 26.95 28.89+3.10 Pandora 89192 9.35 9.08 9.24+.06 ParsleyEn 77523 28.75 27.50 27.77—1.09 Penney 64011 1.79 1.73 1.77+.03 PetrbrsA 60468 9.53 9.13 9.49+.48 Petrobras 237472 10.92 10.54 10.87+.37 Pfizer 1.36 195743 41.58 41.09 41.52+.02 PhilipMor 4.56f 70010 78.74 77.48 77.89—.68 PitnyBw .75 63185 7.38 7.05 7.26—.11 PUVixSTrs 350609 8.78 8.33 8.41—.21 ProShtVxs 101928 14.22 13.98 14.17+.09 ProctGam 2.87 65791 83.53 82.39 82.95—.46 RegionsFn .56f 79194 19.52 19.18 19.46+.11 RiteAid 110368 1.40 1.36 1.37—.03 S&P500ETF 4.13e 651858 290.81 289.29 290.31+.01 SpdrLehHY 2.30 128121 36.04 35.98 36.00+.03 SpdrRetls .49e 57614 52.09 51.21 52.09+.69 SpdrOGEx .73e 109308 42.45 42.00 42.34—.28 Salesforce 61838 153.87 151.90 152.68+.54 Schlmbrg 2 79513 64.14 62.97 63.16—1.18 SnapIncAn 140843 11.09 10.88 10.90—.18 SouthnCo 2.40 62099 44.39 43.63 43.78—.41 SwstnEngy 100211 5.63 5.50 5.62+.02 SpiritRltC .50f 68442 8.38 8.25 8.37+.02 Sprint 142355 6.19 6.10 6.11—.02 Squaren 111474 89.70 87.38 88.64+.88 SPHlthC 1.01e 57335 92.86 92.40 92.78—.02 SPCnSt 1.28e 104702 53.97 53.56 53.78—.02 SPEngy 2.04e 89095 74.81 74.13 74.44—.58 SPDRFncl .46e 341039 28.35 28.17 28.33—.03 SPInds 1.12e 71924 77.24 76.79 77.10+.05 SPTech .78e 102676 75.80 75.34 75.60+.06 SPUtil 1.55e 121057 54.00 53.27 53.47—.23 TALEducs 59575 30.17 29.46 29.60—.05 TaiwSemi .73e 87722 43.61 42.96 43.60+.14 TevaPhrm .73e 53652 23.20 22.86 22.91—.22 Transocn 62782 12.15 11.85 12.11—.07 Twitter 190385 35.72 34.59 35.18—.46 Unisys 117055 18.75 18.28 18.60+.10 USBancrp 1.20 51555 54.14 53.79 54.11+.07 USOilFd 110016 14.78 14.65 14.71—.04 USSteel .20 55343 29.98 28.84 29.68+.27 ValeSA .29e 133748 13.29 12.99 13.20+.03 VanEGold .06e 324921 18.84 18.50 18.55—.14 VnEkRus .01e 88677 20.11 19.81 20.03+.31 VanEJrGld 71780 28.03 27.56 27.64—.11 VangEmg 1.10e 175171 42.12 41.65 42.04+.28 VangFTSE 1.10e 103137 43.32 42.94 43.12—.27 Vereit .55 112057 7.84 7.76 7.82+.04 VerizonCm 2.36 141665 54.66 54.04 54.37—.38 Visa s .84 57853 147.64 146.50 146.89+.15 WalMart 2.08f 63232 96.44 95.11 95.86—.24 WeathfIntl 168184 2.53 2.37 2.42—.10 WellsFargo 1.72f 167165 58.54 58.07 58.48+.02 WmsCos 1.36 69392 29.63 29.34 29.59—.09 Yamanag .02 68622 2.80 2.75 2.78+.01 Zuoran 85925 29.20 27.53 27.58—6.43 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.