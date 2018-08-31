BC-150-actives-f,

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 96302 13.87 13.40 13.46—.44 AKSteel 77012 4.45 4.32 4.44+.09 AT&TInc 2 312314 31.99 31.72 31.94—.02 AbbottLab…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AESCorp .52
|96302
|13.87
|13.40
|13.46—.44
|AKSteel
|77012
|4.45
|4.32
|4.44+.09
|AT&TInc 2
|312314
|31.99
|31.72
|31.94—.02
|AbbottLab 1.12
|58938
|67.24
|66.59
|66.84—.18
|AberFitc .80
|86204
|22.49
|21.13
|21.67—.88
|Alibaba
|137184
|176.68
|172.76
|175.01+.41
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|90478
|10.89
|10.77
|10.85—.05
|Ambev .05e
|380521
|4.66
|4.52
|4.65+.07
|AEagleOut .55f
|63991
|26.00
|24.68
|25.96+1.40
|Annaly 1.20
|76332
|10.67
|10.61
|10.62—.04
|BPPLC 2.38
|51174
|43.02
|42.60
|42.88—.70
|BcBilVArg .27e
|172436
|6.28
|6.17
|6.20—.03
|BcoBrads .06a
|147292
|7.02
|6.71
|6.94+.19
|BcoSantSA .21e
|63511
|5.01
|4.95
|4.99—.01
|BkofAm .60f
|492281
|30.95
|30.62
|30.93—.08
|BiPVxSTrs
|335818
|29.90
|28.88
|29.07—.46
|BarrickG .12
|142876
|10.62
|10.34
|10.42—.05
|BestBuy 1.80
|52155
|79.64
|77.62
|79.56+1.55
|BigLots 1.20
|114535
|44.70
|41.09
|43.05—4.81
|CVSHealth 2
|56393
|75.31
|74.31
|75.24+.71
|CntryLink 2.16
|99316
|21.80
|21.23
|21.36—.32
|ChesEng
|255619
|4.49
|4.35
|4.43—.08
|Chevron 4.48
|
|52838
|119.40
|118.09
|118.46—1.35
|Chicos .34
|53649
|9.17
|8.52
|9.12+.59
|CienaCorp
|76102
|32.33
|30.94
|31.58+.87
|Citigroup 1.80f
|118212
|71.29
|70.59
|71.24—.22
|ClevCliffs
|81750
|10.13
|9.67
|10.05+.29
|CocaCola 1.56
|198336
|45.07
|44.39
|44.57—.38
|Coty .50
|84367
|12.66
|12.01
|12.36—.38
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|60760
|58.78
|58.34
|58.48+.04
|DenburyR
|134045
|5.61
|5.41
|5.57—.04
|DicksSptg .90
|82503
|37.92
|36.08
|37.44+1.25
|DxGBullrs
|75645
|13.88
|13.16
|13.30—.28
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|114531
|8.15
|7.75
|7.81—.10
|DxSCBearrs
|76234
|7.100
|7.80
|7.85—.09
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|81242
|70.53
|69.83
|70.13—.07
|EnCanag .06
|53585
|13.31
|13.18
|13.27—.14
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|51389
|17.56
|17.28
|17.50—.08
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|58310
|22.55
|22.04
|22.55+.07
|ENSCO .04
|66079
|6.88
|6.67
|6.84—.08
|Exelon 1.38f
|64184
|44.05
|43.45
|43.71—.23
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|106974
|80.46
|79.77
|80.17—.34
|FiatChrys
|73292
|17.17
|16.89
|17.11—.15
|FstDatan
|122006
|25.73
|25.06
|25.72+.57
|Fitbitn
|79608
|6.11
|5.90
|6.02—.04
|FordM .60a
|763668
|9.68
|9.40
|9.48—.22
|FrankRes .92
|54904
|32.24
|31.52
|31.74—.63
|FrptMcM .20
|142612
|14.31
|13.95
|14.05—.10
|GenElec .48
|503490
|12.95
|12.70
|12.94+.17
|GenMotors 1.52
|
|136623
|36.30
|35.78
|36.05—.31
|Gerdau .02e
|75495
|3.95
|3.75
|3.90+.10
|Goldcrpg .24
|53859
|11.09
|10.81
|10.84—.06
|GpSuprvin
|57214
|6.93
|5.18
|6.84+1.51
|HPInc .56f
|89391
|24.73
|24.42
|24.65—.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|61062
|40.15
|39.58
|39.89—.33
|HPEntn .45e
|106729
|16.77
|16.40
|16.53—.26
|HostHotls 1a
|101455
|21.94
|21.51
|21.53—.22
|iShGold
|116603
|11.56
|11.49
|11.50—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|361311
|32.60
|31.63
|32.45+.82
|iShEMU .86e
|60344
|41.49
|40.100
|41.22—.55
|iShMexico .78e
|52094
|50.90
|49.94
|50.34—.09
|iShSilver
|65364
|13.74
|13.62
|13.65—.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|289843
|42.54
|41.97
|42.39+.09
|iShEMkts .59e
|878178
|43.31
|42.84
|43.17+.22
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|96775
|121.92
|120.89
|120.100—.29
|iSEafe 1.66e
|308355
|67.69
|67.08
|67.34—.54
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|93492
|86.42
|86.28
|86.36+.11
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|118059
|173.39
|171.95
|173.02+.66
|iShREst 2.76e
|55418
|83.31
|82.81
|83.18+.31
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|75842
|63.99
|63.44
|63.71—.41
|iShCorEM .95e
|234214
|52.41
|51.83
|52.31+.40
|ItauUnibH .58e
|180232
|10.51
|10.07
|10.42+.35
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|129634
|114.84
|113.82
|114.58—.61
|JohnJn 3.60f
|61302
|135.00
|133.97
|134.69—.26
|JnprNtwk .72
|x58528
|28.60
|28.13
|28.43—.07
|KindMorg .80
|88875
|17.76
|17.60
|17.70—.08
|Kinrossg
|104140
|3.09
|2.99
|3.00+.01
|Kroger s .56f
|73442
|31.51
|30.93
|31.50+.46
|LBrands 2.40
|60179
|26.82
|26.08
|26.43—.09
|MGM Rsts .48
|60698
|29.33
|28.64
|28.99+.11
|Macys 1.51
|55019
|36.60
|35.72
|36.55+.58
|MarathnO .20
|71811
|21.60
|21.29
|21.51—.12
|MarathPts 1.84
|66627
|83.00
|81.08
|82.29—.83
|MarriotVac 1.60
|
|70851
|121.53
|116.90
|119.00—2.61
|Merck 1.92
|57355
|68.75
|68.16
|68.59+.05
|MorgStan 1.20f
|73389
|49.09
|48.57
|48.83—.47
|Nabors .24
|64883
|6.29
|6.09
|6.17—.12
|NewellRub .92f
|55877
|21.83
|21.52
|21.72—.14
|NewmtM .56
|52592
|31.43
|30.73
|31.03—.02
|NikeB s .80
|51770
|82.25
|81.25
|82.20+.80
|NokiaCp .19e
|54934
|5.60
|5.53
|5.55—.07
|Oracle .76
|178309
|48.63
|48.35
|48.58+.20
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|93624
|47.47
|45.50
|46.18—.84
|Pagsegurn
|122544
|31.29
|26.95
|28.89+3.10
|Pandora
|89192
|9.35
|9.08
|9.24+.06
|ParsleyEn
|77523
|28.75
|27.50
|27.77—1.09
|Penney
|64011
|1.79
|1.73
|1.77+.03
|PetrbrsA
|60468
|9.53
|9.13
|9.49+.48
|Petrobras
|237472
|10.92
|10.54
|10.87+.37
|Pfizer 1.36
|195743
|41.58
|41.09
|41.52+.02
|PhilipMor 4.56f
|70010
|78.74
|77.48
|77.89—.68
|PitnyBw .75
|63185
|7.38
|7.05
|7.26—.11
|PUVixSTrs
|350609
|8.78
|8.33
|8.41—.21
|ProShtVxs
|101928
|14.22
|13.98
|14.17+.09
|ProctGam 2.87
|65791
|83.53
|82.39
|82.95—.46
|RegionsFn .56f
|79194
|19.52
|19.18
|19.46+.11
|RiteAid
|110368
|1.40
|1.36
|1.37—.03
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|651858
|290.81
|289.29
|290.31+.01
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|128121
|36.04
|35.98
|36.00+.03
|SpdrRetls .49e
|57614
|52.09
|51.21
|52.09+.69
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|109308
|42.45
|42.00
|42.34—.28
|Salesforce
|61838
|153.87
|151.90
|152.68+.54
|Schlmbrg 2
|79513
|64.14
|62.97
|63.16—1.18
|SnapIncAn
|140843
|11.09
|10.88
|10.90—.18
|SouthnCo 2.40
|62099
|44.39
|43.63
|43.78—.41
|SwstnEngy
|100211
|5.63
|5.50
|5.62+.02
|SpiritRltC .50f
|68442
|8.38
|8.25
|8.37+.02
|Sprint
|142355
|6.19
|6.10
|6.11—.02
|Squaren
|111474
|89.70
|87.38
|88.64+.88
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|57335
|92.86
|92.40
|92.78—.02
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|104702
|53.97
|53.56
|53.78—.02
|SPEngy 2.04e
|89095
|74.81
|74.13
|74.44—.58
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|341039
|28.35
|28.17
|28.33—.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|71924
|77.24
|76.79
|77.10+.05
|SPTech .78e
|102676
|75.80
|75.34
|75.60+.06
|SPUtil 1.55e
|121057
|54.00
|53.27
|53.47—.23
|TALEducs
|59575
|30.17
|29.46
|29.60—.05
|TaiwSemi .73e
|87722
|43.61
|42.96
|43.60+.14
|TevaPhrm .73e
|53652
|23.20
|22.86
|22.91—.22
|Transocn
|62782
|12.15
|11.85
|12.11—.07
|Twitter
|190385
|35.72
|34.59
|35.18—.46
|Unisys
|117055
|18.75
|18.28
|18.60+.10
|USBancrp 1.20
|51555
|54.14
|53.79
|54.11+.07
|USOilFd
|110016
|14.78
|14.65
|14.71—.04
|USSteel .20
|55343
|29.98
|28.84
|29.68+.27
|ValeSA .29e
|133748
|13.29
|12.99
|13.20+.03
|VanEGold .06e
|324921
|18.84
|18.50
|18.55—.14
|VnEkRus .01e
|88677
|20.11
|19.81
|20.03+.31
|VanEJrGld
|71780
|28.03
|27.56
|27.64—.11
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|175171
|42.12
|41.65
|42.04+.28
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|103137
|43.32
|42.94
|43.12—.27
|Vereit .55
|112057
|7.84
|7.76
|7.82+.04
|VerizonCm 2.36
|
|141665
|54.66
|54.04
|54.37—.38
|Visa s .84
|57853
|147.64
|146.50
|146.89+.15
|WalMart 2.08f
|63232
|96.44
|95.11
|95.86—.24
|WeathfIntl
|168184
|2.53
|2.37
|2.42—.10
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|167165
|58.54
|58.07
|58.48+.02
|WmsCos 1.36
|69392
|29.63
|29.34
|29.59—.09
|Yamanag .02
|68622
|2.80
|2.75
|2.78+.01
|Zuoran
|85925
|29.20
|27.53
|27.58—6.43
