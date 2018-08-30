BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 60814 14.04 13.82 13.90—.11 AKSteel 105858 4.47 4.29 4.35—.14 AT&TInc 2 255350 32.32 31.87 31.96—.27 AberFitc…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Thursday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AESCorp .52 60814 14.04 13.82 13.90—.11 AKSteel 105858 4.47 4.29 4.35—.14 AT&TInc 2 255350 32.32 31.87 31.96—.27 AberFitc .80 144798 24.67 22.15 22.55—4.67 Alibaba 170618 178.10 174.12 174.60—3.90 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 104712 10.92 10.82 10.90—.03 Ambev .05e 257490 4.64 4.49 4.58—.12 AEagleOut .55f 67623 26.05 24.50 24.56—.94 Annaly 1.20 64037 10.70 10.64 10.66+.01 Avon 104811 2.06 1.92 2.02—.06 BPPLC 2.38 54793 43.67 43.33 43.58+.19 BcoBrads .06a 149950 6.98 6.69 6.75—.31 BkofAm .60f 473344 31.15 30.95 31.01—.13 BiPVxSTrs 396654 29.98 28.64 29.53+.63 BarrickG .12 82332 10.56 10.36 10.47—.15 BoxIncn 85418 24.14 23.75 23.83+.13 CampSp 1.40 75073 40.14 38.20 39.15—.84 CenovusE .20 67588 9.80 9.17 9.52—.24 CntryLink 2.16 x138344 21.89 21.35 21.68—.12 ChesEng 145535 4.55 4.44 4.51+.01 Chicos .34 55105 8.81 8.35 8.53+.06 CienaCorp 194580 31.93 28.38 30.71+3.40 CgpVelICrd 54386 6.34 6.10 6.21—.11 Citigroup 1.80f 131892 72.36 71.33 71.46—1.07 ClevCliffs 171809 10.25 9.53 9.76—.57 CocaCola 1.56 97052 45.32 44.89 44.95—.38 Coty .50 x65124 12.93 12.70 12.74—.13 DenburyR 114953 5.65 5.40 5.61+.21 DicksSptg .90 54835 36.38 35.27 36.19+.59 DxGBullrs 82634 13.99 13.33 13.58—.65 DrGMBllrs .09e 131366 8.11 7.80 7.91—.36 DxBrzBulls 64260 17.27 15.60 16.08—1.81 DxSCBearrs 93776 8.01 7.82 7.94+.02 DollarGen 1.16 57039 108.00 103.95 105.66—1.04 DowDuPnt 1.52 x86241 70.89 69.80 70.20—.86 EnCanag .06 67660 13.49 13.23 13.41+.07 ENSCO .04 64951 7.17 6.91 6.92—.16 Express 52213 10.98 9.90 10.66+.73 ExxonMbl 3.28 74043 80.78 80.12 80.51—.35 FNBCpPA .48 76039 13.48 13.26 13.48+.11 FstDatan 80278 25.22 24.92 25.15+.18 FordM .60a 484613 9.92 9.67 9.70—.27 ForestCA .72 62521 25.08 25.05 25.06 FrptMcM .20 152676 14.51 14.03 14.15—.52 GenElec .48 446594 12.97 12.75 12.77—.20 GenMotors 1.52 97620 37.06 36.19 36.36—.76 Gerdau .02e 65776 3.94 3.76 3.80—.13 Goldcrpg .24 59314 11.04 10.87 10.90—.20 GpSuprvin 52116 5.51 4.91 5.33—.32 Guess .90 71750 26.95 23.58 24.23+1.29 HPInc .56f 95765 25.26 24.69 24.73—.35 Hallibrtn .72 75971 40.62 40.00 40.22—.50 HertzGl 57719 19.69 17.72 17.79—1.99 HPEntn .45e 160851 17.08 16.72 16.79+.08 HostHotls 1a 52541 21.89 21.55 21.75+.10 iShGold 134875 11.55 11.47 11.51—.06 iShBrazil .67e 425482 32.40 31.37 31.63—1.17 iShEMU .86e 62415 41.90 41.67 41.77—.49 iShMexico .78e 56555 51.08 50.02 50.43—1.16 iShSilver 94309 13.77 13.65 13.70—.17 iShChinaLC .87e 434638 42.71 42.09 42.30—1.26 iShEMkts .59e 1201504 43.42 42.80 42.95—1.15 iShiBoxIG 3.87 56822 115.81 115.52 115.61+.11 iSh20yrT 3.05 53028 121.46 121.08 121.28+.26 iSEafe 1.66e 207430 68.05 67.71 67.88—.65 iShiBxHYB 5.09 84659 86.35 86.22 86.25—.07 iShR2K 1.77e 141464 173.23 171.82 172.36—.14 iShChina .61e 74900 61.62 60.38 60.61—2.01 iShCorEafe 1.56e 89441 64.30 63.99 64.12—.56 Interpublic .84 61488 23.51 23.27 23.39—.05 iShJapanrs 56140 58.25 57.95 58.10—.41 iSTaiwnrs 97031 38.06 37.52 37.61—.63 iShCorEM .95e 131720 52.53 51.78 51.91—1.28 ItauUnibH .58e 179641 10.41 10.02 10.07—.46 JPMorgCh 2.24f 89897 116.04 114.98 115.19—.57 JohnContln 1.04e 60620 38.49 37.54 37.65—.77 Keycorp .48f 52766 21.18 20.94 20.98—.18 KindMorg .80 96954 17.90 17.60 17.78—.10 Kroger s .56f 64989 31.69 30.73 31.04+.36 MGM Rsts .48 53075 29.63 28.83 28.88—.72 MarathnO .20 112375 22.03 21.48 21.63—.14 MetLife 1.68 55049 46.83 45.93 46.15—.82 MorgStan 1.20f 110822 49.89 49.20 49.30—.65 Nabors .24 69876 6.36 6.21 6.29—.03 NewellRub .92f 63115 22.24 21.82 21.86—.64 NewmtM .56 61607 31.55 30.79 31.05—.69 NikeB s .80 71221 82.76 81.01 81.40—1.39 NokiaCp .19e 66450 5.65 5.60 5.62—.09 Oracle .76 151541 48.89 48.31 48.38—.51 PG&ECp 2.12f 89262 48.09 46.59 47.02+.12 PVHCorp .15 52282 156.47 141.00 141.67—15.00 Pandora 278776 9.37 8.70 9.18+.45 Penney 95668 1.77 1.71 1.74+.01 PetrbrsA 53589 9.35 8.86 9.01—.32 Petrobras 243208 10.81 10.29 10.50—.25 Pfizer 1.36 148622 41.91 41.20 41.50 PhilipMor 4.56f 63379 78.70 78.20 78.57—.49 PitnyBw .75 54239 7.78 7.20 7.37—.43 PUVixSTrs 383549 8.81 8.23 8.62+.27 ProShtVxs 93564 14.30 13.96 14.08—.15 RPC .40 55781 14.08 13.04 13.41—.98 RegionsFn .56f 80752 19.53 19.33 19.35—.17 RiteAid 74599 1.42 1.38 1.40—.01 SpdrGold 54316 113.93 113.24 113.64—.56 S&P500ETF 4.13e 611138 291.36 289.63 290.30—1.18 SpdrBiots .44e 59433 100.70 99.37 99.93+.38 SpdrLehHY 2.30 105519 36.03 35.96 35.97—.04 SpdrRetls .49e 56513 51.91 51.32 51.40—.35 SpdrOGEx .73e 160414 42.70 42.09 42.62+.23 Salesforce 143305 153.74 149.50 152.14—2.66 Schlmbrg 2 62894 65.09 64.06 64.34—.15 SignetJwlrs 1.24f 151174 71.07 61.50 67.68+13.03 SnapIncAn 195756 11.25 10.88 11.08—.09 SouthnCo 2.40 55728 44.64 44.06 44.19—.35 SwstnEngy 117784 5.65 5.51 5.60+.04 Sprint 146181 6.18 6.09 6.13 Squaren 200642 89.22 85.50 87.76+2.06 SPMatls .98e 58392 60.16 59.27 59.45—.71 SPHlthC 1.01e 52660 93.11 92.60 92.80—.07 SPCnSt 1.28e 110924 54.07 53.69 53.80—.17 SPEngy 2.04e 92502 75.35 74.63 75.02—.21 SPDRFncl .46e 432599 28.56 28.31 28.36—.22 SPInds 1.12e 101456 77.61 76.86 77.05—.54 SPTech .78e 105202 76.03 75.31 75.54—.23 SPUtil 1.55e 129631 53.99 53.51 53.70+.02 TaiwSemi .73e 78261 44.49 43.41 43.46—.67 TevaPhrm .73e 55402 23.51 23.05 23.13—.16 Transocn 101482 12.37 11.99 12.18—.02 Twitter 191962 36.15 35.21 35.64+.29 USSilica .25 52865 21.48 20.26 20.99—.28 USBancrp 1.20 62987 54.37 53.92 54.04—.29 USOilFd 143011 14.83 14.64 14.75+.09 USSteel .20 131682 30.42 28.62 29.41—1.36 ValeSA .29e 287864 13.41 13.04 13.17—.27 VanEGold .06e 410413 18.86 18.58 18.69—.30 VnEkRus .01e 97126 20.02 19.70 19.72—.51 VanEEMBd .98 59176 16.23 16.07 16.17—.22 VnEkSemi .58e 70720 109.72 108.32 108.47—1.17 VanEJrGld 113962 27.99 27.61 27.75—.42 VangEmg 1.10e 212542 42.24 41.60 41.76—1.14 VangFTSE 1.10e 79941 43.51 43.28 43.39—.39 VerizonCm 2.36 93498 54.80 54.24 54.75+.18 Vipshop 59005 7.12 6.86 6.86—.24 Visa s .84 78043 147.71 146.36 146.74—.29 WalMart 2.08f 70526 96.50 95.45 96.10+.46 WeathfIntl 490382 2.71 2.43 2.52—.17 WellsFargo 1.72f 148008 59.08 58.43 58.46—.50 WmsCos 1.36 60686 29.91 29.53 29.68—.23 Yamanag .02 89953 2.81 2.73 2.77—.04 YumChina .40 53522 39.29 38.18 38.47—.76 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.