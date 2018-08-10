BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 160115 4.35 4.24 4.31—.06 AT&TInc 2 214686 32.41 32.16 32.26—.23 AlcoaCp 76069 45.17 42.05 44.98+1.99 Alibaba 220284…
|CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowCloseChg
|AKSteel
|160115
|4.35
|4.24
|4.31—.06
|AT&TInc 2
|214686
|32.41
|32.16
|32.26—.23
|AlcoaCp
|76069
|45.17
|42.05
|44.98+1.99
|Alibaba
|220284
|180.45
|174.75
|180.01+2.82
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|533717
|11.33
|11.13
|11.13—.07
|Ambev .05e
|538784
|4.96
|4.88
|4.90—.15
|Anadarko 1
|67807
|67.23
|65.74
|66.82+.76
|Annaly 1.20
|98789
|10.52
|10.42
|10.42—.04
|Avon
|97488
|1.87
|1.78
|1.80
|BPPLC 2.38
|76385
|42.99
|42.69
|42.99—.54
|BRFSA
|65289
|5.45
|5.26
|5.41—.43
|BcBilVArg .27e
|70963
|6.46
|6.36
|6.40—.41
|BcoBrads .06a
|213110
|7.68
|7.36
|7.45—.50
|BcoSantSA .21e
|172586
|5.20
|5.13
|5.19—.18
|BkofAm .60f
|556377
|31.33
|30.90
|31.19—.41
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|
|135941
|51.67
|50.56
|51.02—1.27
|BiPVxSTrs
|499048
|30.59
|29.37
|29.94+1.39
|BarrickG .12
|100012
|10.99
|10.79
|10.83—.03
|BauschHl
|69691
|23.04
|21.77
|21.85—1.32
|CVSHealth 2
|59172
|69.12
|68.21
|69.05+.48
|Caterpillar 3.44f
|
|62664
|137.52
|134.73
|135.92—2.60
|CntryLink 2.16
|164117
|21.62
|20.81
|21.38+.41
|ChesEng
|186548
|4.67
|4.55
|4.66+.03
|Chevron 4.48
|61264
|123.52
|121.50
|123.34+.81
|Citigroup 1.80f
|202177
|70.90
|69.90
|70.26—1.72
|ClevCliffs
|79798
|10.42
|9.97
|10.32+.09
|CocaCola 1.56
|74355
|46.42
|45.97
|46.08—.27
|DenburyR
|78152
|4.54
|4.23
|4.48+.21
|DeutschBk .83e
|
|112944
|11.83
|11.58
|11.82—.58
|Diebold .40
|145753
|4.75
|3.55
|3.95—.80
|DxGBullrs
|73000
|19.47
|18.73
|18.87—.44
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|94379
|11.44
|10.95
|11.01—.21
|DxSCBearrs
|124566
|8.74
|8.48
|8.65+.08
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|70531
|68.71
|67.62
|67.74—1.28
|EnbrdgEPt 1.40
|71927
|11.75
|11.51
|11.54—.04
|EnCanag .06
|58856
|13.61
|13.34
|13.52+.06
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|80307
|18.52
|18.05
|18.11—.17
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|197851
|23.56
|22.93
|22.99—.29
|ENSCO .04
|187637
|7.18
|6.96
|7.14+.05
|EntProdPt 1.72f
|83069
|29.78
|29.31
|29.60+.09
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|129470
|79.52
|78.86
|79.42—.90
|FiatChrys
|60929
|16.27
|16.05
|16.14—.52
|FstDatan
|60744
|24.83
|24.53
|24.67—.03
|FordM .60a
|391568
|9.91
|9.72
|9.74—.17
|FrptMcM .20
|139129
|15.21
|15.02
|15.11—.20
|GenElec .48
|483991
|12.91
|12.71
|12.77—.17
|GenMotors 1.52
|92621
|37.36
|36.47
|36.59—.92
|Gerdau .02e
|136708
|4.18
|4.04
|4.13—.21
|HostHotls 1a
|82876
|20.48
|20.14
|20.27—.22
|ICICIBk .16e
|61687
|9.61
|9.49
|9.51—.26
|iShGold
|132345
|11.67
|11.61
|11.61—.01
|iShBrazil .67e
|412532
|34.44
|33.73
|33.84—1.56
|iShEMU .86e
|194172
|40.84
|40.50
|40.63—1.20
|iShMexico .78e
|65296
|50.34
|49.37
|49.62—1.78
|iShSilver
|62725
|14.51
|14.38
|14.41—.11
|iShChinaLC .87e
|
|293269
|42.87
|42.49
|42.77—.52
|iShEMkts .59e
|866015
|43.33
|43.05
|43.19—.94
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|80578
|121.05
|120.28
|120.66+.87
|iSEafe 1.66e
|286245
|66.99
|66.61
|66.74—1.36
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|94732
|86.01
|85.82
|85.89—.15
|iShR2K 1.77e
|
|205165
|168.67
|166.96
|167.53—.47
|iShChina .61e
|72127
|62.25
|61.67
|62.16—.52
|iShREst 2.76e
|62317
|81.59
|80.75
|80.75—.73
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|
|72896
|63.20
|62.87
|62.99—1.23
|iShJapanrs
|61258
|57.66
|57.39
|57.50—.84
|iSTaiwnrs
|59589
|37.37
|37.20
|37.32—.41
|iShCorEM .95e
|
|136369
|52.41
|52.08
|52.24—1.13
|ItauUnibH .32e
|221347
|11.43
|11.05
|11.26—.54
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|125856
|115.95
|114.68
|115.73—1.15
|Keycorp .48f
|79404
|21.53
|21.22
|21.38—.19
|KindMorg .80
|126889
|18.25
|17.86
|18.17+.23
|Kinrossg
|90630
|3.25
|3.14
|3.15—.09
|Kroger s .56f
|63586
|30.30
|29.61
|30.14+.32
|LBrands 2.40
|62355
|31.99
|30.74
|31.24—.27
|LloydBkg .47a
|79507
|3.20
|3.14
|3.14—.10
|MGM Rsts .48
|77403
|29.04
|28.57
|28.86—.25
|MPLXLP 2.51
|85904
|39.01
|38.03
|38.11—.60
|MarathnO .20
|57853
|20.45
|19.98
|20.38+.29
|Merck 1.92
|73840
|66.50
|65.68
|66.07+.07
|MetLife 1.68
|76349
|45.83
|44.25
|44.65—1.47
|MorgStan 1.20f
|
|143200
|48.89
|48.14
|48.39—1.05
|Nabors .24
|91369
|6.54
|6.20
|6.47+.20
|NewellRub .92f
|118103
|21.05
|20.65
|20.82—.06
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|66566
|22.12
|21.54
|21.97—.18
|NokiaCp .19e
|109296
|5.26
|5.20
|5.22—.14
|OasisPet
|61091
|13.08
|12.74
|13.04+.24
|OcciPet 3.12f
|82308
|78.89
|77.30
|78.78+.99
|Oracle .76
|104992
|48.72
|48.23
|48.32—.22
|PBFEngy 1.20
|73892
|48.62
|47.46
|48.46—1.74
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|76645
|43.74
|42.59
|42.67—1.23
|PPLCorp 1.64
|69222
|29.44
|28.79
|28.84—.09
|PartyCityn
|80705
|15.45
|14.85
|15.10—.80
|Penney
|94028
|2.47
|2.38
|2.42—.01
|PetrbrsA
|60115
|10.38
|9.99
|10.07—.59
|Petrobras
|219062
|11.73
|11.41
|11.54—.42
|Pfizer 1.36
|171941
|41.31
|40.70
|40.93—.07
|PlainsAAP 1.95
|
|165097
|27.70
|26.89
|27.27+.43
|Pretiumg
|77623
|9.37
|8.46
|9.24+1.48
|PUVixSTrs
|482155
|9.15
|8.62
|8.86+.60
|ProShtVxs
|147340
|14.20
|13.89
|14.05—.36
|PrUShSPrs
|59617
|35.38
|34.97
|35.20+.48
|Realogy .27p
|63519
|21.87
|20.02
|21.22—.86
|RegionsFn .56f
|86792
|19.22
|18.97
|19.13—.15
|RiteAid
|228663
|1.53
|1.47
|1.48—.06
|SpdrGold
|67321
|115.23
|114.61
|114.69—.05
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|
|62922
|38.13
|37.81
|37.92—1.20
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|768047
|284.06
|282.36
|283.16—1.91
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|
|103873
|35.87
|35.79
|35.81—.06
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|107814
|41.78
|41.11
|41.71+.40
|SanchezEn
|63768
|3.09
|2.89
|2.90—.15
|SchwIntEq .71e
|59595
|33.00
|32.83
|32.91—.64
|SnapIncAn
|158753
|12.50
|12.09
|12.31
|SouthnCo 2.40
|68391
|46.82
|46.06
|46.13—.68
|SwstnEngy
|181240
|5.60
|5.39
|5.56+.14
|Sprint
|62003
|6.08
|5.99
|6.03—.05
|Squaren
|133606
|72.23
|68.90
|70.60+1.22
|SPMatls .98e
|60522
|59.25
|58.61
|58.68—.86
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|134592
|53.46
|53.13
|53.24—.20
|SPEngy 2.04e
|169751
|75.29
|74.51
|75.29+.46
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|832921
|28.07
|27.83
|27.97—.33
|SPInds 1.12e
|106848
|75.43
|74.86
|75.07—.67
|SPTech .78e
|115687
|73.38
|72.82
|73.03—.59
|SPUtil 1.55e
|133005
|53.66
|52.97
|52.99—.23
|SumitMitsu
|78528
|7.88
|7.70
|7.72—.25
|TaiwSemi .73e
|70531
|41.30
|40.79
|41.03—.81
|3DSys
|82647
|20.00
|17.87
|19.88+1.72
|Transocn
|69776
|12.59
|12.25
|12.56+.15
|Twitter
|160476
|32.25
|31.47
|32.01+.05
|USOilFd
|180412
|14.12
|13.99
|14.08+.20
|USSteel .20
|142641
|30.55
|29.40
|29.97—.29
|ValeSA .29e
|294861
|13.48
|13.15
|13.39—.24
|VanEGold .06e
|345836
|20.78
|20.51
|20.56—.15
|VnEkRus .01e
|254574
|19.87
|19.53
|19.58—.70
|VanEEMBd .98
|
|100104
|16.68
|16.49
|16.56—.44
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|86132
|106.48
|105.16
|105.63—2.54
|VanEJrGld
|97900
|30.100
|30.55
|30.60—.21
|VangEmg 1.10e
|
|184756
|42.49
|42.21
|42.36—.86
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|103338
|42.75
|42.51
|42.61—.82
|Vereit .55
|87666
|7.65
|7.54
|7.55—.10
|VerizonCm 2.36
|79595
|52.93
|52.27
|52.47—.54
|Vipshop
|72978
|9.22
|8.95
|9.14+.01
|Visa s .84
|65220
|140.74
|139.25
|139.73—.28
|WPXEngy
|58699
|18.58
|18.15
|18.34+.05
|WalMart 2.08f
|82377
|90.37
|88.65
|90.18+1.17
|WeathfIntl
|177003
|3.03
|2.89
|2.95—.07
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|161369
|58.42
|57.38
|58.05—.39
|WmsCos 1.36
|1215561
|32.05
|31.45
|31.79
|WillmsPtrs 2.52f
|
|445862
|47.87
|46.98
|47.37—.18
|Yamanag .02
|109832
|3.10
|3.01
|3.03—.01
|Yelp
|93029
|51.33
|47.54
|49.35+1.02
