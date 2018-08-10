BC-150-actives-f

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 160115 4.35 4.24 4.31—.06 AT&TInc 2 214686 32.41 32.16 32.26—.23 AlcoaCp 76069 45.17 42.05 44.98+1.99 Alibaba 220284…

CLOSING MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Friday’s prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowCloseChg AKSteel 160115 4.35 4.24 4.31—.06 AT&TInc 2 214686 32.41 32.16 32.26—.23 AlcoaCp 76069 45.17 42.05 44.98+1.99 Alibaba 220284 180.45 174.75 180.01+2.82 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 533717 11.33 11.13 11.13—.07 Ambev .05e 538784 4.96 4.88 4.90—.15 Anadarko 1 67807 67.23 65.74 66.82+.76 Annaly 1.20 98789 10.52 10.42 10.42—.04 Avon 97488 1.87 1.78 1.80 BPPLC 2.38 76385 42.99 42.69 42.99—.54 BRFSA 65289 5.45 5.26 5.41—.43 BcBilVArg .27e 70963 6.46 6.36 6.40—.41 BcoBrads .06a 213110 7.68 7.36 7.45—.50 BcoSantSA .21e 172586 5.20 5.13 5.19—.18 BkofAm .60f 556377 31.33 30.90 31.19—.41 BkNYMel 1.12f 135941 51.67 50.56 51.02—1.27 BiPVxSTrs 499048 30.59 29.37 29.94+1.39 BarrickG .12 100012 10.99 10.79 10.83—.03 BauschHl 69691 23.04 21.77 21.85—1.32 CVSHealth 2 59172 69.12 68.21 69.05+.48 Caterpillar 3.44f 62664 137.52 134.73 135.92—2.60 CntryLink 2.16 164117 21.62 20.81 21.38+.41 ChesEng 186548 4.67 4.55 4.66+.03 Chevron 4.48 61264 123.52 121.50 123.34+.81 Citigroup 1.80f 202177 70.90 69.90 70.26—1.72 ClevCliffs 79798 10.42 9.97 10.32+.09 CocaCola 1.56 74355 46.42 45.97 46.08—.27 DenburyR 78152 4.54 4.23 4.48+.21 DeutschBk .83e 112944 11.83 11.58 11.82—.58 Diebold .40 145753 4.75 3.55 3.95—.80 DxGBullrs 73000 19.47 18.73 18.87—.44 DrGMBllrs .09e 94379 11.44 10.95 11.01—.21 DxSCBearrs 124566 8.74 8.48 8.65+.08 DowDuPnt 1.52 70531 68.71 67.62 67.74—1.28 EnbrdgEPt 1.40 71927 11.75 11.51 11.54—.04 EnCanag .06 58856 13.61 13.34 13.52+.06 EgyTrEqs 1.22 80307 18.52 18.05 18.11—.17 EngyTrfPt 2.26 197851 23.56 22.93 22.99—.29 ENSCO .04 187637 7.18 6.96 7.14+.05 EntProdPt 1.72f 83069 29.78 29.31 29.60+.09 ExxonMbl 3.28 129470 79.52 78.86 79.42—.90 FiatChrys 60929 16.27 16.05 16.14—.52 FstDatan 60744 24.83 24.53 24.67—.03 FordM .60a 391568 9.91 9.72 9.74—.17 FrptMcM .20 139129 15.21 15.02 15.11—.20 GenElec .48 483991 12.91 12.71 12.77—.17 GenMotors 1.52 92621 37.36 36.47 36.59—.92 Gerdau .02e 136708 4.18 4.04 4.13—.21 HostHotls 1a 82876 20.48 20.14 20.27—.22 ICICIBk .16e 61687 9.61 9.49 9.51—.26 iShGold 132345 11.67 11.61 11.61—.01 iShBrazil .67e 412532 34.44 33.73 33.84—1.56 iShEMU .86e 194172 40.84 40.50 40.63—1.20 iShMexico .78e 65296 50.34 49.37 49.62—1.78 iShSilver 62725 14.51 14.38 14.41—.11 iShChinaLC .87e 293269 42.87 42.49 42.77—.52 iShEMkts .59e 866015 43.33 43.05 43.19—.94 iSh20yrT 3.05 80578 121.05 120.28 120.66+.87 iSEafe 1.66e 286245 66.99 66.61 66.74—1.36 iShiBxHYB 5.09 94732 86.01 85.82 85.89—.15 iShR2K 1.77e 205165 168.67 166.96 167.53—.47 iShChina .61e 72127 62.25 61.67 62.16—.52 iShREst 2.76e 62317 81.59 80.75 80.75—.73 iShCorEafe 1.56e 72896 63.20 62.87 62.99—1.23 iShJapanrs 61258 57.66 57.39 57.50—.84 iSTaiwnrs 59589 37.37 37.20 37.32—.41 iShCorEM .95e 136369 52.41 52.08 52.24—1.13 ItauUnibH .32e 221347 11.43 11.05 11.26—.54 JPMorgCh 2.24f 125856 115.95 114.68 115.73—1.15 Keycorp .48f 79404 21.53 21.22 21.38—.19 KindMorg .80 126889 18.25 17.86 18.17+.23 Kinrossg 90630 3.25 3.14 3.15—.09 Kroger s .56f 63586 30.30 29.61 30.14+.32 LBrands 2.40 62355 31.99 30.74 31.24—.27 LloydBkg .47a 79507 3.20 3.14 3.14—.10 MGM Rsts .48 77403 29.04 28.57 28.86—.25 MPLXLP 2.51 85904 39.01 38.03 38.11—.60 MarathnO .20 57853 20.45 19.98 20.38+.29 Merck 1.92 73840 66.50 65.68 66.07+.07 MetLife 1.68 76349 45.83 44.25 44.65—1.47 MorgStan 1.20f 143200 48.89 48.14 48.39—1.05 Nabors .24 91369 6.54 6.20 6.47+.20 NewellRub .92f 118103 21.05 20.65 20.82—.06 Nielsenplc 1.40f 66566 22.12 21.54 21.97—.18 NokiaCp .19e 109296 5.26 5.20 5.22—.14 OasisPet 61091 13.08 12.74 13.04+.24 OcciPet 3.12f 82308 78.89 77.30 78.78+.99 Oracle .76 104992 48.72 48.23 48.32—.22 PBFEngy 1.20 73892 48.62 47.46 48.46—1.74 PG&ECp 2.12f 76645 43.74 42.59 42.67—1.23 PPLCorp 1.64 69222 29.44 28.79 28.84—.09 PartyCityn 80705 15.45 14.85 15.10—.80 Penney 94028 2.47 2.38 2.42—.01 PetrbrsA 60115 10.38 9.99 10.07—.59 Petrobras 219062 11.73 11.41 11.54—.42 Pfizer 1.36 171941 41.31 40.70 40.93—.07 PlainsAAP 1.95 165097 27.70 26.89 27.27+.43 Pretiumg 77623 9.37 8.46 9.24+1.48 PUVixSTrs 482155 9.15 8.62 8.86+.60 ProShtVxs 147340 14.20 13.89 14.05—.36 PrUShSPrs 59617 35.38 34.97 35.20+.48 Realogy .27p 63519 21.87 20.02 21.22—.86 RegionsFn .56f 86792 19.22 18.97 19.13—.15 RiteAid 228663 1.53 1.47 1.48—.06 SpdrGold 67321 115.23 114.61 114.69—.05 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 62922 38.13 37.81 37.92—1.20 S&P500ETF 4.13e 768047 284.06 282.36 283.16—1.91 SpdrLehHY 2.30 103873 35.87 35.79 35.81—.06 SpdrOGEx .73e 107814 41.78 41.11 41.71+.40 SanchezEn 63768 3.09 2.89 2.90—.15 SchwIntEq .71e 59595 33.00 32.83 32.91—.64 SnapIncAn 158753 12.50 12.09 12.31 SouthnCo 2.40 68391 46.82 46.06 46.13—.68 SwstnEngy 181240 5.60 5.39 5.56+.14 Sprint 62003 6.08 5.99 6.03—.05 Squaren 133606 72.23 68.90 70.60+1.22 SPMatls .98e 60522 59.25 58.61 58.68—.86 SPCnSt 1.28e 134592 53.46 53.13 53.24—.20 SPEngy 2.04e 169751 75.29 74.51 75.29+.46 SPDRFncl .46e 832921 28.07 27.83 27.97—.33 SPInds 1.12e 106848 75.43 74.86 75.07—.67 SPTech .78e 115687 73.38 72.82 73.03—.59 SPUtil 1.55e 133005 53.66 52.97 52.99—.23 SumitMitsu 78528 7.88 7.70 7.72—.25 TaiwSemi .73e 70531 41.30 40.79 41.03—.81 3DSys 82647 20.00 17.87 19.88+1.72 Transocn 69776 12.59 12.25 12.56+.15 Twitter 160476 32.25 31.47 32.01+.05 USOilFd 180412 14.12 13.99 14.08+.20 USSteel .20 142641 30.55 29.40 29.97—.29 ValeSA .29e 294861 13.48 13.15 13.39—.24 VanEGold .06e 345836 20.78 20.51 20.56—.15 VnEkRus .01e 254574 19.87 19.53 19.58—.70 VanEEMBd .98 100104 16.68 16.49 16.56—.44 VnEkSemi .58e 86132 106.48 105.16 105.63—2.54 VanEJrGld 97900 30.100 30.55 30.60—.21 VangEmg 1.10e 184756 42.49 42.21 42.36—.86 VangFTSE 1.10e 103338 42.75 42.51 42.61—.82 Vereit .55 87666 7.65 7.54 7.55—.10 VerizonCm 2.36 79595 52.93 52.27 52.47—.54 Vipshop 72978 9.22 8.95 9.14+.01 Visa s .84 65220 140.74 139.25 139.73—.28 WPXEngy 58699 18.58 18.15 18.34+.05 WalMart 2.08f 82377 90.37 88.65 90.18+1.17 WeathfIntl 177003 3.03 2.89 2.95—.07 WellsFargo 1.72f 161369 58.42 57.38 58.05—.39 WmsCos 1.36 1215561 32.05 31.45 31.79 WillmsPtrs 2.52f 445862 47.87 46.98 47.37—.18 Yamanag .02 109832 3.10 3.01 3.03—.01 Yelp 93029 51.33 47.54 49.35+1.02 Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.