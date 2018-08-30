BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 32957 4.47 4.29 4.33—.16 AT&TInc 2 28185 32.32 32.12 32.15—.08 AberFitc .80 27809 24.67 23.30 23.66—3.56 AlcoaCp…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 32957 4.47 4.29 4.33—.16 AT&TInc 2 28185 32.32 32.12 32.15—.08 AberFitc .80 27809 24.67 23.30 23.66—3.56 AlcoaCp 6988 45.17 44.75 44.94—.19 Alibaba 28052 178.10 175.40 176.76—1.74 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 8047 10.92 10.87 10.87—.06 Ambev .05e 9821 4.63 4.60 4.60—.10 AEagleOut .55f 9825 26.05 25.29 25.61+.11 Annaly 1.20 6436 10.70 10.65 10.68+.03 AtHomGrn 8195 37.81 35.31 35.89—1.38 Avon 8857 2.06 2.00 2.00—.08 BcoBrads .06a 13385 6.98 6.86 6.87—.20 BcoSantSA .21e 9688 5.03 5.01 5.02—.10 BkofAm .60f 57153 31.15 30.95 31.10—.05 BiPVxSTrs 42277 28.99 28.81 28.91+.01 BarrickG .12 13715 10.56 10.36 10.44—.18 BostonSci 6714 35.44 35.22 35.36—.18 BoxIncn 10874 24.09 23.80 23.98+.28 BurlStrs 7955 165.49 158.62 161.68—4.76 CampSp 1.40 12584 39.94 38.20 39.72—.28 CntryLink 2.16 x20350 21.89 21.42 21.51—.30 ChesEng 24927 4.54 4.45 4.53+.03 CienaCorp 44009 31.50 28.38 31.47+4.16 CgpVelICrd 12952 6.34 6.26 6.33+.01 Citigroup 1.80f 18262 72.36 71.79 72.12—.41 ClevCliffs 35472 10.25 9.63 9.70—.64 CocaCola 1.56 6291 45.32 45.17 45.23—.11 ConocoPhil 1.14f 7662 74.43 73.59 74.12+.58 Coty .50 x7030 12.92 12.70 12.82—.06 CredSuiss 1.22e 6911 15.13 15.07 15.11—.14 DaVitaInc 12627 69.60 66.48 66.84—6.21 DenburyR 20317 5.55 5.40 5.49+.09 DevonE .32f 7735 43.55 42.98 43.38+.42 DxGBullrs 23538 13.99 13.33 13.45—.78 DrGMBllrs .09e 45278 8.11 7.80 7.85—.42 DxBrzBulls 8319 17.27 16.62 16.68—1.21 DxSCBearrs 13690 7.99 7.91 7.98+.06 DollarGen 1.16f 9478 108.00 104.31 105.99—.71 DowDuPnt 1.52 x7355 70.89 69.93 70.12—.94 EnCanag .06 6305 13.42 13.24 13.38+.04 ENSCO .04 7274 7.17 7.05 7.07—.02 Express 6741 10.69 9.90 10.68+.75 ExxonMbl 3.28 7850 80.78 80.39 80.62—.24 FNBCpPA .48 7947 13.34 13.28 13.28—.10 FiatChrys 12046 17.57 17.39 17.45—.06 FMajSilvg 7190 5.63 5.42 5.45—.23 FootLockr 1.38 7115 50.06 49.25 49.92+.11 FordM .60a 64064 9.92 9.81 9.85—.13 FrptMcM .20 28529 14.51 14.14 14.24—.43 GenElec .48 39092 12.97 12.85 12.89—.08 Gerdau .02e 9165 3.94 3.86 3.88—.06 Glaukosn 7406 66.17 62.00 64.00+1.14 GbXGreece .13e 7648 9.05 8.84 8.93—.15 Goldcrpg .24 7416 11.03 10.87 10.92—.18 GpSuprvin 5991 5.51 5.05 5.07—.58 Guess .90 22402 26.95 24.99 25.75+2.81 HPInc .56f 6951 25.04 24.82 24.96—.13 Hallibrtn .72 11596 40.62 40.36 40.48—.25 HeclaM .01e 7219 2.88 2.78 2.79—.08 HPEntn .45e 19425 16.96 16.72 16.88+.17 ICICIBk .16e 7784 9.68 9.64 9.67+.01 iShGold 23783 11.55 11.47 11.48—.09 iShBrazil .67e 36230 32.40 32.00 32.05—.75 iShEMU .86e 7295 41.89 41.76 41.87—.39 iShMexico .78e 7081 51.08 50.51 50.55—1.04 iShSilver 30883 13.77 13.65 13.67—.20 iShChinaLC .87e 38185 42.71 42.51 42.56—1.01 iShEMkts .59e 217031 43.42 43.22 43.26—.84 iShiBoxIG 3.87 7349 115.81 115.59 115.62+.12 iSh20yrT 3.05 6590 121.44 121.25 121.32+.30 iSEafe 1.66e 25412 68.02 67.88 67.98—.55 iShR2K 1.77e 13946 172.60 171.97 172.11—.39 iShChina .61e 8627 61.62 61.17 61.23—1.39 iShCorEafe 1.56e 8638 64.25 64.12 64.22—.47 Infosys .40e 7481 20.42 20.27 20.42+.07 iSTaiwnrs 7938 38.06 37.89 37.91—.33 iShCorEM .95e 22892 52.53 52.26 52.31—.88 ItauUnibH .58e 18903 10.41 10.26 10.28—.25 JPMorgCh 2.24f 11542 116.04 115.41 115.86+.10 KindMorg .80 6729 17.89 17.78 17.87—.01 Kroger s .56f 14909 31.69 30.73 31.21+.53 MGM Rsts .48 8928 29.63 28.98 29.21—.39 MarathnO .20 15310 22.03 21.66 21.79+.02 MorgStan 1.20f 6345 49.89 49.56 49.64—.31 NewellRub .92f 7171 22.24 21.93 22.04—.47 NewmtM .56 7531 31.55 31.12 31.20—.54 NokiaCp .19e 14426 5.64 5.61 5.64—.07 OasisPet 6617 13.28 13.07 13.22+.03 Oracle .76 12060 48.89 48.65 48.77—.13 PG&ECp 2.12f 17597 48.09 46.80 47.70+.80 PVHCorp .15 8225 156.47 148.10 148.28—8.39 Pandora 16634 9.03 8.70 9.02+.29 Penney 11579 1.75 1.71 1.72—.01 PetrbrsA 7201 9.35 9.13 9.16—.18 Petrobras 30784 10.81 10.52 10.54—.22 Pfizer 1.36 25153 41.91 41.20 41.77+.27 PhilipMor 4.56f 8482 78.61 78.21 78.44—.62 PitnyBw .75 7369 7.78 7.34 7.37—.44 ProPetrn 6401 16.48 14.63 15.60—.96 PUVixSTrs 35218 8.39 8.31 8.36+.01 ProShtVxs 6896 14.25 14.21 14.22—.01 Qudiann 5999 6.24 6.05 6.11—.24 RPC .40 6650 14.08 13.16 13.21—1.18 RegionsFn .56f 6305 19.53 19.43 19.51—.01 RiteAid 6308 1.42 1.40 1.41+.00 SpdrGold 12199 113.93 113.24 113.33—.87 S&P500ETF 4.13e 54869 291.20 290.78 290.89—.59 SpdrLehHY 2.30 10038 36.03 36.00 36.01—.00 SpdrOGEx .73e 18501 42.64 42.40 42.48+.09 SpdrMetM .24e 7079 34.33 33.62 33.70—.78 Salesforce 37494 153.25 149.50 150.25—4.56 Schlmbrg 2 6602 64.90 64.28 64.86+.37 SignetJwlrs 1.24f 33938 68.77 61.50 67.70+13.05 SnapIncAn 25515 11.25 11.08 11.12—.05 SwstnEngy 12042 5.64 5.54 5.61+.05 Sprint 10524 6.15 6.10 6.15+.02 Squaren 40699 87.49 85.50 86.75+1.05 SPHlthC 1.01e 6095 92.93 92.63 92.83—.04 SPCnSt 1.28e 20103 53.99 53.82 53.95—.02 SPEngy 2.04e 11669 75.35 75.11 75.22—.01 SPDRFncl .46e 38277 28.56 28.45 28.52—.06 SPInds 1.12e 15937 77.61 77.35 77.45—.14 SPTech .78e 13570 75.69 75.48 75.59—.18 SPUtil 1.55e 12519 53.86 53.66 53.76+.08 TALEducs 10403 30.79 30.15 30.48—.21 TahoeRes .24 6114 3.59 3.50 3.52—.12 TaiwSemi .73e 11246 44.49 44.19 44.28+.15 Tenaris .69e 6214 33.81 33.43 33.46—1.85 Tillys 6776 21.40 19.08 19.36+1.36 Transocn 12886 12.37 12.19 12.30+.10 Twitter 29670 35.72 35.21 35.66+.31 USOilFd 16183 14.70 14.64 14.64—.02 USSteel .20 31020 30.42 29.01 29.08—1.69 UnumGrp 1.04f 6325 37.39 36.40 37.11+.78 ValeSA .29e 43034 13.41 13.28 13.30—.14 VanEGold .06e 77737 18.86 18.58 18.64—.35 VnEkRus .01e 8709 20.02 19.85 19.88—.36 VanEEMBd .98 8124 16.23 16.14 16.15—.25 VnEkSemi .58e 9314 109.72 109.16 109.60—.05 VanEJrGld 17474 27.99 27.61 27.69—.49 VangEmg 1.10e 19799 42.24 42.02 42.06—.85 VangFTSE 1.10e 6464 43.48 43.38 43.45—.33 VerizonCm 2.36 5919 54.58 54.24 54.39—.18 Vipshop 7005 7.08 6.99 7.05—.05 Visa s .84 6378 147.11 146.50 146.86—.17 WalMart 2.08f 11949 96.50 95.45 96.20+.56 WeathfIntl 6420 2.71 2.64 2.65—.05 WellsFargo 1.72f 14655 59.08 58.59 58.91—.05 Yamanag .02 20392 2.80 2.73 2.76—.05 YumChina .40 6945 39.29 38.63 