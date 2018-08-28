BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 19005 4.51 4.46 4.49+.08 AT&TInc 2 29596 32.83 32.67 32.77—.06 AlcoaCp 9647 45.65 44.37 45.19+1.32 Alibaba 39208…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|19005
|4.51
|4.46
|4.49+.08
|AT&TInc 2
|29596
|32.83
|32.67
|32.77—.06
|AlcoaCp
|9647
|45.65
|44.37
|45.19+1.32
|Alibaba
|39208
|182.38
|178.70
|179.25—1.40
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|7367
|11.15
|11.10
|11.10—.03
|Ambev .05e
|12244
|4.68
|4.62
|4.63—.06
|AspenIns .96
|66807
|41.10
|40.85
|41.10+1.00
|BPPLC 2.38
|7737
|43.75
|43.60
|43.67—.20
|BcoBrads .06a
|8955
|7.05
|6.96
|7.00—.09
|BcoSantSA .21e
|6545
|5.15
|5.13
|5.15+.02
|BkofAm .60f
|57570
|31.41
|31.24
|31.30—.01
|BiPVxSTrs
|42371
|28.92
|28.57
|28.71—.18
|BarrickG .12
|16196
|10.79
|10.67
|10.73+.11
|BestBuy 1.80f
|62761
|79.25
|74.76
|75.51—6.16
|BlackBerry
|8237
|10.90
|10.76
|10.89+.11
|BoxIncn
|6043
|26.54
|26.00
|26.50+.50
|CVSHealth 2
|6871
|75.03
|73.90
|74.11—.85
|CampSp 1.40
|8038
|40.25
|39.46
|39.74—.96
|Caterpillar 3.44f
|
|6684
|143.77
|142.55
|142.95+.91
|Cemex .29t
|7487
|7.45
|7.24
|7.26—.12
|CntryLink 2.16
|8703
|22.100
|22.77
|22.82—.05
|ChesEng
|22399
|4.59
|4.53
|4.55—.02
|Chevron 4.48
|6350
|121.21
|120.40
|121.11+.76
|Chicos .34
|7607
|9.01
|8.80
|8.95+.04
|CgpVelICrd
|6912
|6.59
|6.53
|6.58+.04
|Citigroup 1.80f
|13386
|72.75
|72.43
|72.53+.14
|ClevCliffs
|20005
|10.40
|10.12
|10.28+.13
|CocaCola 1.56
|7319
|45.73
|45.59
|45.65—.05
|Coty .50
|29843
|13.37
|12.86
|12.97+.83
|DSWInc 1
|49419
|33.96
|32.41
|33.70+6.50
|DenburyR
|18795
|5.40
|5.26
|5.27—.09
|DicksSptg .90
|6547
|36.80
|36.15
|36.30—.02
|DxSOXBrrs
|8526
|9.28
|9.07
|9.17—.13
|DxGBullrs
|25184
|15.43
|14.94
|15.14+.22
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|40021
|9.20
|8.89
|8.97+.12
|DxSCBearrs
|14501
|8.00
|7.92
|7.97—.03
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|9342
|71.58
|70.91
|71.46+.65
|EclipseRs
|11442
|1.57
|1.53
|1.54+.05
|Enbridge 2.68
|19832
|35.87
|35.49
|35.50—.09
|ENSCO .04
|12081
|7.05
|6.85
|7.05+.20
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|10063
|80.82
|80.56
|80.70+.30
|FiatChrys
|20717
|17.98
|17.71
|17.74+.11
|FMajSilvg
|8435
|6.07
|5.92
|5.95+.10
|Fitbitn
|6130
|6.38
|6.24
|6.29+.05
|FordM .60a
|66288
|10.09
|9.95
|9.100+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|20681
|14.96
|14.75
|14.83+.10
|GameStop 1.52
|8598
|14.75
|14.35
|14.53—.18
|Gap .97
|6292
|30.73
|30.22
|30.44+.25
|GenElec .48
|97955
|12.83
|12.72
|12.81+.04
|GenMotors 1.52
|26061
|37.86
|36.93
|37.06—.64
|Gerdau .02e
|9314
|3.90
|3.87
|3.88—.05
|Goldcrpg .24
|6673
|11.46
|11.32
|11.36+.05
|GoldmanS 3.20f
|
|6710
|244.40
|241.59
|243.18+.58
|GraphPkg .30
|8145
|14.53
|14.44
|14.49+.08
|Hallibrtn .72
|7648
|41.26
|40.90
|41.11+.10
|HarmonyG .05
|9871
|1.75
|1.72
|1.73—.01
|HeclaM .01e
|8067
|3.07
|3.00
|3.03+.04
|HPEntn .45e
|10134
|16.77
|16.51
|16.76+.31
|HostHotls 1a
|6125
|21.26
|20.96
|21.22+.29
|Huyan
|12566
|30.66
|28.80
|29.04+.08
|ICICIBk .16e
|6150
|9.73
|9.67
|9.69—.05
|iShGold
|41605
|11.64
|11.62
|11.64+.04
|iSAstla 1.01e
|7850
|22.89
|22.83
|22.88+.14
|iShBrazil .67e
|29622
|32.67
|32.33
|32.46—.36
|iShMexico .78e
|10620
|52.60
|52.15
|52.18—.05
|iShSilver
|9601
|14.05
|14.01
|14.04+.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|22822
|43.46
|43.30
|43.34—.01
|iSCorSP500 4.38e
|
|6069
|292.49
|292.12
|292.28+.47
|iShEMkts .59e
|87572
|44.18
|44.00
|44.06+.07
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|6662
|121.07
|120.94
|121.03—.56
|iSEafe 1.66e
|16711
|68.45
|68.35
|68.44+.22
|iShR2K 1.77e
|19732
|172.48
|171.92
|172.16+.32
|iShREst 2.76e
|8255
|82.62
|82.18
|82.55+.19
|Infosys .40e
|6450
|20.71
|20.63
|20.66+.12
|InvitHmn .44
|14260
|23.95
|23.06
|23.58+.52
|iSTaiwnrs
|7645
|37.86
|37.75
|37.81+.30
|iShCorEM .95e
|14364
|53.34
|53.15
|53.21+.11
|ItauUnibH .58e
|16393
|10.46
|10.35
|10.41—.10
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|10374
|117.03
|116.51
|116.72+.01
|JohnJn 3.60f
|7069
|134.90
|134.03
|134.12—.80
|JohnContln 1.04e
|
|6665
|39.83
|39.55
|39.60—.12
|KindMorg .80
|8325
|18.00
|17.92
|17.93—.04
|Kroger s .56f
|8096
|31.34
|31.10
|31.15—.04
|Macys 1.51
|7313
|36.70
|36.16
|36.58+.30
|MarathnO .20
|8554
|21.06
|20.90
|21.01+.14
|Merck 1.92
|6940
|68.87
|68.53
|68.55—.44
|MorgStan 1.20f
|11815
|50.34
|49.88
|50.28+.39
|Nabors .24
|8323
|6.47
|6.38
|6.42+.04
|NewellRub .92f
|7908
|22.59
|22.28
|22.54+.21
|NewmtM .56
|9037
|32.49
|32.22
|32.36+.11
|NikeB s .80
|6308
|83.63
|82.78
|82.82+.17
|NokiaCp .19e
|27371
|5.78
|5.75
|5.77+.06
|Oracle .76
|9772
|49.43
|49.25
|49.29—.05
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|12810
|44.80
|43.71
|44.69+1.08
|Penney
|17653
|1.79
|1.72
|1.76+.04
|Petrobras
|15461
|10.56
|10.40
|10.46—.04
|Pfizer 1.36
|24355
|41.78
|41.34
|41.36—.22
|PhilipMor 4.56f
|7763
|80.16
|79.55
|79.80—.46
|PUltSP500s
|7371
|56.80
|56.59
|56.69+.30
|PUVixSTrs
|43160
|8.36
|8.21
|8.27—.09
|ProShtVxs
|12136
|14.31
|14.23
|14.28+.04
|RegionsFn .56f
|7705
|19.54
|19.45
|19.48+.04
|RioTinto 2.27e
|8613
|49.69
|49.29
|49.53+.78
|RiteAid
|6647
|1.44
|1.42
|1.42—.02
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|6308
|261.32
|260.88
|260.97+.39
|SpdrGold
|6078
|114.87
|114.71
|114.85+.26
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|64298
|290.42
|290.03
|290.20+.42
|SpdrBiots .44e
|7170
|98.62
|97.66
|98.19+.19
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|6402
|63.64
|63.29
|63.37—.05
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|6094
|42.40
|42.21
|42.30+.15
|STMicro .40
|7390
|21.06
|20.85
|20.91+.17
|Salesforce
|9217
|153.08
|151.68
|152.26+.58
|Schlmbrg 2
|11095
|65.41
|64.94
|65.26+.41
|SibanyeG .14r
|11267
|2.42
|2.33
|2.42—.07
|SnapIncAn
|43184
|11.80
|11.38
|11.41—.40
|SouthnCo 2.40
|6167
|44.63
|44.48
|44.58—.05
|SwstnEngy
|6981
|5.72
|5.65
|5.70+.04
|SpectraEP 3.06f
|28124
|39.57
|39.20
|39.21—.16
|Squaren
|19920
|79.87
|78.62
|79.56+1.31
|SPMatls .98e
|6121
|60.30
|60.03
|60.18+.24
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|9201
|92.39
|92.22
|92.25+.03
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|17151
|54.24
|54.04
|54.13+.04
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|6108
|115.99
|115.64
|115.77+.14
|SPEngy 2.04e
|9105
|75.54
|75.21
|75.46+.37
|SPDRFncl .46e
|37017
|28.72
|28.59
|28.65+.03
|SPInds 1.12e
|9506
|77.92
|77.71
|77.77+.08
|SPTech .78e
|8705
|75.26
|74.99
|75.12+.16
|SPUtil 1.55e
|15190
|53.44
|53.20
|53.36—.04
|TALEducs
|6765
|30.60
|29.81
|29.83—.63
|TaiwSemi .73e
|25879
|42.76
|42.28
|42.45+.92
|TevaPhrm .73e
|13182
|23.38
|22.86
|23.31+.23
|Tiffany 2.20
|21779
|138.41
|130.54
|133.04+3.26
|Transocn
|7443
|12.03
|11.90
|11.99+.11
|Twitter
|55738
|36.04
|34.89
|35.25—.64
|USOilFd
|10921
|14.51
|14.46
|14.47—.04
|USSteel .20
|10595
|31.39
|30.91
|31.17+.51
|ValeSA .29e
|16211
|13.74
|13.61
|13.66+.07
|VanEGold .06e
|46074
|19.49
|19.29
|19.37+.09
|VnEkRus .01e
|7179
|20.17
|20.11
|20.14+.09
|VanEJrGld
|15173
|29.14
|28.81
|28.92+.10
|VangEmg 1.10e
|16615
|43.03
|42.86
|42.92+.05
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|7113
|43.74
|43.67
|43.73+.09
|VerizonCm 2.36
|11671
|54.90
|54.59
|54.84—.01
|Vipshop
|8784
|7.34
|7.14
|7.20—.04
|Visa s .84
|8109
|146.17
|144.98
|145.06—.34
|WalMart 2.08f
|9479
|95.38
|94.53
|95.21+.67
|WeathfIntl
|6218
|2.81
|2.74
|2.81+.04
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|15797
|59.33
|59.04
|59.12+.02
|WmsCos 1.36
|6965
|30.48
|30.22
|30.31—.01
|Yamanag .02
|24117
|2.89
|2.84
|2.87+.03
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.