BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 19005 4.51 4.46 4.49+.08 AT&TInc 2 29596 32.83 32.67 32.77—.06 AlcoaCp 9647 45.65 44.37 45.19+1.32 Alibaba 39208 182.38 178.70 179.25—1.40 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 7367 11.15 11.10 11.10—.03 Ambev .05e 12244 4.68 4.62 4.63—.06 AspenIns .96 66807 41.10 40.85 41.10+1.00 BPPLC 2.38 7737 43.75 43.60 43.67—.20 BcoBrads .06a 8955 7.05 6.96 7.00—.09 BcoSantSA .21e 6545 5.15 5.13 5.15+.02 BkofAm .60f 57570 31.41 31.24 31.30—.01 BiPVxSTrs 42371 28.92 28.57 28.71—.18 BarrickG .12 16196 10.79 10.67 10.73+.11 BestBuy 1.80f 62761 79.25 74.76 75.51—6.16 BlackBerry 8237 10.90 10.76 10.89+.11 BoxIncn 6043 26.54 26.00 26.50+.50 CVSHealth 2 6871 75.03 73.90 74.11—.85 CampSp 1.40 8038 40.25 39.46 39.74—.96 Caterpillar 3.44f 6684 143.77 142.55 142.95+.91 Cemex .29t 7487 7.45 7.24 7.26—.12 CntryLink 2.16 8703 22.100 22.77 22.82—.05 ChesEng 22399 4.59 4.53 4.55—.02 Chevron 4.48 6350 121.21 120.40 121.11+.76 Chicos .34 7607 9.01 8.80 8.95+.04 CgpVelICrd 6912 6.59 6.53 6.58+.04 Citigroup 1.80f 13386 72.75 72.43 72.53+.14 ClevCliffs 20005 10.40 10.12 10.28+.13 CocaCola 1.56 7319 45.73 45.59 45.65—.05 Coty .50 29843 13.37 12.86 12.97+.83 DSWInc 1 49419 33.96 32.41 33.70+6.50 DenburyR 18795 5.40 5.26 5.27—.09 DicksSptg .90 6547 36.80 36.15 36.30—.02 DxSOXBrrs 8526 9.28 9.07 9.17—.13 DxGBullrs 25184 15.43 14.94 15.14+.22 DrGMBllrs .09e 40021 9.20 8.89 8.97+.12 DxSCBearrs 14501 8.00 7.92 7.97—.03 DowDuPnt 1.52 9342 71.58 70.91 71.46+.65 EclipseRs 11442 1.57 1.53 1.54+.05 Enbridge 2.68 19832 35.87 35.49 35.50—.09 ENSCO .04 12081 7.05 6.85 7.05+.20 ExxonMbl 3.28 10063 80.82 80.56 80.70+.30 FiatChrys 20717 17.98 17.71 17.74+.11 FMajSilvg 8435 6.07 5.92 5.95+.10 Fitbitn 6130 6.38 6.24 6.29+.05 FordM .60a 66288 10.09 9.95 9.100+.01 FrptMcM .20 20681 14.96 14.75 14.83+.10 GameStop 1.52 8598 14.75 14.35 14.53—.18 Gap .97 6292 30.73 30.22 30.44+.25 GenElec .48 97955 12.83 12.72 12.81+.04 GenMotors 1.52 26061 37.86 36.93 37.06—.64 Gerdau .02e 9314 3.90 3.87 3.88—.05 Goldcrpg .24 6673 11.46 11.32 11.36+.05 GoldmanS 3.20f 6710 244.40 241.59 243.18+.58 GraphPkg .30 8145 14.53 14.44 14.49+.08 Hallibrtn .72 7648 41.26 40.90 41.11+.10 HarmonyG .05 9871 1.75 1.72 1.73—.01 HeclaM .01e 8067 3.07 3.00 3.03+.04 HPEntn .45e 10134 16.77 16.51 16.76+.31 HostHotls 1a 6125 21.26 20.96 21.22+.29 Huyan 12566 30.66 28.80 29.04+.08 ICICIBk .16e 6150 9.73 9.67 9.69—.05 iShGold 41605 11.64 11.62 11.64+.04 iSAstla 1.01e 7850 22.89 22.83 22.88+.14 iShBrazil .67e 29622 32.67 32.33 32.46—.36 iShMexico .78e 10620 52.60 52.15 52.18—.05 iShSilver 9601 14.05 14.01 14.04+.05 iShChinaLC .87e 22822 43.46 43.30 43.34—.01 iSCorSP500 4.38e 6069 292.49 292.12 292.28+.47 iShEMkts .59e 87572 44.18 44.00 44.06+.07 iSh20yrT 3.05 6662 121.07 120.94 121.03—.56 iSEafe 1.66e 16711 68.45 68.35 68.44+.22 iShR2K 1.77e 19732 172.48 171.92 172.16+.32 iShREst 2.76e 8255 82.62 82.18 82.55+.19 Infosys .40e 6450 20.71 20.63 20.66+.12 InvitHmn .44 14260 23.95 23.06 23.58+.52 iSTaiwnrs 7645 37.86 37.75 37.81+.30 iShCorEM .95e 14364 53.34 53.15 53.21+.11 ItauUnibH .58e 16393 10.46 10.35 10.41—.10 JPMorgCh 2.24f 10374 117.03 116.51 116.72+.01 JohnJn 3.60f 7069 134.90 134.03 134.12—.80 JohnContln 1.04e 6665 39.83 39.55 39.60—.12 KindMorg .80 8325 18.00 17.92 17.93—.04 Kroger s .56f 8096 31.34 31.10 31.15—.04 Macys 1.51 7313 36.70 36.16 36.58+.30 MarathnO .20 8554 21.06 20.90 21.01+.14 Merck 1.92 6940 68.87 68.53 68.55—.44 MorgStan 1.20f 11815 50.34 49.88 50.28+.39 Nabors .24 8323 6.47 6.38 6.42+.04 NewellRub .92f 7908 22.59 22.28 22.54+.21 NewmtM .56 9037 32.49 32.22 32.36+.11 NikeB s .80 6308 83.63 82.78 82.82+.17 NokiaCp .19e 27371 5.78 5.75 5.77+.06 Oracle .76 9772 49.43 49.25 49.29—.05 PG&ECp 2.12f 12810 44.80 43.71 44.69+1.08 Penney 17653 1.79 1.72 1.76+.04 Petrobras 15461 10.56 10.40 10.46—.04 Pfizer 1.36 24355 41.78 41.34 41.36—.22 PhilipMor 4.56f 7763 80.16 79.55 79.80—.46 PUltSP500s 7371 56.80 56.59 56.69+.30 PUVixSTrs 43160 8.36 8.21 8.27—.09 ProShtVxs 12136 14.31 14.23 14.28+.04 RegionsFn .56f 7705 19.54 19.45 19.48+.04 RioTinto 2.27e 8613 49.69 49.29 49.53+.78 RiteAid 6647 1.44 1.42 1.42—.02 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 6308 261.32 260.88 260.97+.39 SpdrGold 6078 114.87 114.71 114.85+.26 S&P500ETF 4.13e 64298 290.42 290.03 290.20+.42 SpdrBiots .44e 7170 98.62 97.66 98.19+.19 SpdrS&PRB .74e 6402 63.64 63.29 63.37—.05 SpdrOGEx .73e 6094 42.40 42.21 42.30+.15 STMicro .40 7390 21.06 20.85 20.91+.17 Salesforce 9217 153.08 151.68 152.26+.58 Schlmbrg 2 11095 65.41 64.94 65.26+.41 SibanyeG .14r 11267 2.42 2.33 2.42—.07 SnapIncAn 43184 11.80 11.38 11.41—.40 SouthnCo 2.40 6167 44.63 44.48 44.58—.05 SwstnEngy 6981 5.72 5.65 5.70+.04 SpectraEP 3.06f 28124 39.57 39.20 39.21—.16 Squaren 19920 79.87 78.62 79.56+1.31 SPMatls .98e 6121 60.30 60.03 60.18+.24 SPHlthC 1.01e 9201 92.39 92.22 92.25+.03 SPCnSt 1.28e 17151 54.24 54.04 54.13+.04 SPConsum 1.12e 6108 115.99 115.64 115.77+.14 SPEngy 2.04e 9105 75.54 75.21 75.46+.37 SPDRFncl .46e 37017 28.72 28.59 28.65+.03 SPInds 1.12e 9506 77.92 77.71 77.77+.08 SPTech .78e 8705 75.26 74.99 75.12+.16 SPUtil 1.55e 15190 53.44 53.20 53.36—.04 TALEducs 6765 30.60 29.81 29.83—.63 TaiwSemi .73e 25879 42.76 42.28 42.45+.92 TevaPhrm .73e 13182 23.38 22.86 23.31+.23 Tiffany 2.20 21779 138.41 130.54 133.04+3.26 Transocn 7443 12.03 11.90 11.99+.11 Twitter 55738 36.04 34.89 35.25—.64 USOilFd 10921 14.51 14.46 14.47—.04 USSteel .20 10595 31.39 30.91 31.17+.51 ValeSA .29e 16211 13.74 13.61 13.66+.07 VanEGold .06e 46074 19.49 19.29 19.37+.09 VnEkRus .01e 7179 20.17 20.11 20.14+.09 VanEJrGld 15173 29.14 28.81 28.92+.10 VangEmg 1.10e 16615 43.03 42.86 42.92+.05 VangFTSE 1.10e 7113 43.74 43.67 43.73+.09 VerizonCm 2.36 11671 54.90 54.59 54.84—.01 Vipshop 8784 7.34 7.14 7.20—.04 Visa s .84 8109 146.17 144.98 145.06—.34 WalMart 2.08f 9479 95.38 94.53 95.21+.67 WeathfIntl 6218 2.81 2.74 2.81+.04 WellsFargo 1.72f 15797 59.33 59.04 59.12+.02 WmsCos 1.36 6965 30.48 