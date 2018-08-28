BC-150-actives-e,

202
By The Associated Press August 28, 2018 10:12 am 08/28/2018 10:12am
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 19005 4.51 4.46 4.49+.08
AT&TInc 2 29596 32.83 32.67 32.77—.06
AlcoaCp 9647 45.65 44.37 45.19+1.32
Alibaba 39208 182.38 178.70 179.25—1.40
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
7367 11.15 11.10 11.10—.03
Ambev .05e 12244 4.68 4.62 4.63—.06
AspenIns .96 66807 41.10 40.85 41.10+1.00
BPPLC 2.38 7737 43.75 43.60 43.67—.20
BcoBrads .06a 8955 7.05 6.96 7.00—.09
BcoSantSA .21e 6545 5.15 5.13 5.15+.02
BkofAm .60f 57570 31.41 31.24 31.30—.01
BiPVxSTrs 42371 28.92 28.57 28.71—.18
BarrickG .12 16196 10.79 10.67 10.73+.11
BestBuy 1.80f 62761 79.25 74.76 75.51—6.16
BlackBerry 8237 10.90 10.76 10.89+.11
BoxIncn 6043 26.54 26.00 26.50+.50
CVSHealth 2 6871 75.03 73.90 74.11—.85
CampSp 1.40 8038 40.25 39.46 39.74—.96
Caterpillar 3.44f
6684 143.77 142.55 142.95+.91
Cemex .29t 7487 7.45 7.24 7.26—.12
CntryLink 2.16 8703 22.100 22.77 22.82—.05
ChesEng 22399 4.59 4.53 4.55—.02
Chevron 4.48 6350 121.21 120.40 121.11+.76
Chicos .34 7607 9.01 8.80 8.95+.04
CgpVelICrd 6912 6.59 6.53 6.58+.04
Citigroup 1.80f 13386 72.75 72.43 72.53+.14
ClevCliffs 20005 10.40 10.12 10.28+.13
CocaCola 1.56 7319 45.73 45.59 45.65—.05
Coty .50 29843 13.37 12.86 12.97+.83
DSWInc 1 49419 33.96 32.41 33.70+6.50
DenburyR 18795 5.40 5.26 5.27—.09
DicksSptg .90 6547 36.80 36.15 36.30—.02
DxSOXBrrs 8526 9.28 9.07 9.17—.13
DxGBullrs 25184 15.43 14.94 15.14+.22
DrGMBllrs .09e 40021 9.20 8.89 8.97+.12
DxSCBearrs 14501 8.00 7.92 7.97—.03
DowDuPnt 1.52 9342 71.58 70.91 71.46+.65
EclipseRs 11442 1.57 1.53 1.54+.05
Enbridge 2.68 19832 35.87 35.49 35.50—.09
ENSCO .04 12081 7.05 6.85 7.05+.20
ExxonMbl 3.28 10063 80.82 80.56 80.70+.30
FiatChrys 20717 17.98 17.71 17.74+.11
FMajSilvg 8435 6.07 5.92 5.95+.10
Fitbitn 6130 6.38 6.24 6.29+.05
FordM .60a 66288 10.09 9.95 9.100+.01
FrptMcM .20 20681 14.96 14.75 14.83+.10
GameStop 1.52 8598 14.75 14.35 14.53—.18
Gap .97 6292 30.73 30.22 30.44+.25
GenElec .48 97955 12.83 12.72 12.81+.04
GenMotors 1.52 26061 37.86 36.93 37.06—.64
Gerdau .02e 9314 3.90 3.87 3.88—.05
Goldcrpg .24 6673 11.46 11.32 11.36+.05
GoldmanS 3.20f
6710 244.40 241.59 243.18+.58
GraphPkg .30 8145 14.53 14.44 14.49+.08
Hallibrtn .72 7648 41.26 40.90 41.11+.10
HarmonyG .05 9871 1.75 1.72 1.73—.01
HeclaM .01e 8067 3.07 3.00 3.03+.04
HPEntn .45e 10134 16.77 16.51 16.76+.31
HostHotls 1a 6125 21.26 20.96 21.22+.29
Huyan 12566 30.66 28.80 29.04+.08
ICICIBk .16e 6150 9.73 9.67 9.69—.05
iShGold 41605 11.64 11.62 11.64+.04
iSAstla 1.01e 7850 22.89 22.83 22.88+.14
iShBrazil .67e 29622 32.67 32.33 32.46—.36
iShMexico .78e 10620 52.60 52.15 52.18—.05
iShSilver 9601 14.05 14.01 14.04+.05
iShChinaLC .87e 22822 43.46 43.30 43.34—.01
iSCorSP500 4.38e
6069 292.49 292.12 292.28+.47
iShEMkts .59e 87572 44.18 44.00 44.06+.07
iSh20yrT 3.05
6662 121.07 120.94 121.03—.56
iSEafe 1.66e 16711 68.45 68.35 68.44+.22
iShR2K 1.77e 19732 172.48 171.92 172.16+.32
iShREst 2.76e 8255 82.62 82.18 82.55+.19
Infosys .40e 6450 20.71 20.63 20.66+.12
InvitHmn .44 14260 23.95 23.06 23.58+.52
iSTaiwnrs 7645 37.86 37.75 37.81+.30
iShCorEM .95e 14364 53.34 53.15 53.21+.11
ItauUnibH .58e 16393 10.46 10.35 10.41—.10
JPMorgCh 2.24f
10374 117.03 116.51 116.72+.01
JohnJn 3.60f 7069 134.90 134.03 134.12—.80
JohnContln 1.04e
6665 39.83 39.55 39.60—.12
KindMorg .80 8325 18.00 17.92 17.93—.04
Kroger s .56f 8096 31.34 31.10 31.15—.04
Macys 1.51 7313 36.70 36.16 36.58+.30
MarathnO .20 8554 21.06 20.90 21.01+.14
Merck 1.92 6940 68.87 68.53 68.55—.44
MorgStan 1.20f 11815 50.34 49.88 50.28+.39
Nabors .24 8323 6.47 6.38 6.42+.04
NewellRub .92f 7908 22.59 22.28 22.54+.21
NewmtM .56 9037 32.49 32.22 32.36+.11
NikeB s .80 6308 83.63 82.78 82.82+.17
NokiaCp .19e 27371 5.78 5.75 5.77+.06
Oracle .76 9772 49.43 49.25 49.29—.05
PG&ECp 2.12f 12810 44.80 43.71 44.69+1.08
Penney 17653 1.79 1.72 1.76+.04
Petrobras 15461 10.56 10.40 10.46—.04
Pfizer 1.36 24355 41.78 41.34 41.36—.22
PhilipMor 4.56f 7763 80.16 79.55 79.80—.46
PUltSP500s 7371 56.80 56.59 56.69+.30
PUVixSTrs 43160 8.36 8.21 8.27—.09
ProShtVxs 12136 14.31 14.23 14.28+.04
RegionsFn .56f 7705 19.54 19.45 19.48+.04
RioTinto 2.27e 8613 49.69 49.29 49.53+.78
RiteAid 6647 1.44 1.42 1.42—.02
SpdrDJIA 3.98e
6308 261.32 260.88 260.97+.39
SpdrGold 6078 114.87 114.71 114.85+.26
S&P500ETF 4.13e
64298 290.42 290.03 290.20+.42
SpdrBiots .44e 7170 98.62 97.66 98.19+.19
SpdrS&PRB .74e
6402 63.64 63.29 63.37—.05
SpdrOGEx .73e 6094 42.40 42.21 42.30+.15
STMicro .40 7390 21.06 20.85 20.91+.17
Salesforce 9217 153.08 151.68 152.26+.58
Schlmbrg 2 11095 65.41 64.94 65.26+.41
SibanyeG .14r 11267 2.42 2.33 2.42—.07
SnapIncAn 43184 11.80 11.38 11.41—.40
SouthnCo 2.40 6167 44.63 44.48 44.58—.05
SwstnEngy 6981 5.72 5.65 5.70+.04
SpectraEP 3.06f 28124 39.57 39.20 39.21—.16
Squaren 19920 79.87 78.62 79.56+1.31
SPMatls .98e 6121 60.30 60.03 60.18+.24
SPHlthC 1.01e 9201 92.39 92.22 92.25+.03
SPCnSt 1.28e 17151 54.24 54.04 54.13+.04
SPConsum 1.12e
6108 115.99 115.64 115.77+.14
SPEngy 2.04e 9105 75.54 75.21 75.46+.37
SPDRFncl .46e 37017 28.72 28.59 28.65+.03
SPInds 1.12e 9506 77.92 77.71 77.77+.08
SPTech .78e 8705 75.26 74.99 75.12+.16
SPUtil 1.55e 15190 53.44 53.20 53.36—.04
TALEducs 6765 30.60 29.81 29.83—.63
TaiwSemi .73e 25879 42.76 42.28 42.45+.92
TevaPhrm .73e 13182 23.38 22.86 23.31+.23
Tiffany 2.20 21779 138.41 130.54 133.04+3.26
Transocn 7443 12.03 11.90 11.99+.11
Twitter 55738 36.04 34.89 35.25—.64
USOilFd 10921 14.51 14.46 14.47—.04
USSteel .20 10595 31.39 30.91 31.17+.51
ValeSA .29e 16211 13.74 13.61 13.66+.07
VanEGold .06e 46074 19.49 19.29 19.37+.09
VnEkRus .01e 7179 20.17 20.11 20.14+.09
VanEJrGld 15173 29.14 28.81 28.92+.10
VangEmg 1.10e 16615 43.03 42.86 42.92+.05
VangFTSE 1.10e 7113 43.74 43.67 43.73+.09
VerizonCm 2.36 11671 54.90 54.59 54.84—.01
Vipshop 8784 7.34 7.14 7.20—.04
Visa s .84 8109 146.17 144.98 145.06—.34
WalMart 2.08f 9479 95.38 94.53 95.21+.67
WeathfIntl 6218 2.81 2.74 2.81+.04
WellsFargo 1.72f
15797 59.33 59.04 59.12+.02
WmsCos 1.36 6965 30.48 30.22 30.31—.01
Yamanag .02 24117 2.89 2.84 2.87+.03
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

