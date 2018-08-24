BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 9547 23.46 23.31 23.32+.01 AESCorp .52 5454 14.09 13.98 13.99—.02 AKSteel 8863 4.36 4.27 4.28+.03 AT&TInc…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ABBLtd .76e
|9547
|23.46
|23.31
|23.32+.01
|AESCorp .52
|5454
|14.09
|13.98
|13.99—.02
|AKSteel
|8863
|4.36
|4.27
|4.28+.03
|AT&TInc 2
|20635
|32.69
|32.46
|32.63+.14
|Alibaba
|73928
|176.37
|174.18
|174.58+2.35
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|10442
|11.19
|11.11
|11.13—.01
|Altria 2.80f
|9166
|59.37
|58.78
|58.85—.97
|Ambev .05e
|18963
|4.69
|4.65
|4.65+.06
|AEagleOut .55f
|6786
|28.68
|28.06
|28.21—.52
|Annaly 1.20
|6686
|10.67
|10.60
|10.62—.04
|AristaNetw
|8606
|305.00
|294.92
|302.00+19.39
|AstraZens 1.37e
|5553
|38.51
|38.37
|38.39+.28
|BPPLC 2.38
|8610
|43.34
|43.21
|43.30+.36
|BcoBrads .06a
|10664
|6.99
|6.86
|6.87+.07
|BcoSantSA .21e
|6270
|5.08
|5.06
|5.06+.05
|BkofAm .60f
|46151
|31.03
|30.89
|31.01+.17
|BiPVxSTrs
|46613
|28.65
|28.37
|28.51—.47
|BarrickG .12
|16465
|10.48
|10.30
|10.32+.09
|BaytexEg
|5928
|3.44
|3.35
|3.37+.13
|BestBuy 1.80f
|7372
|83.10
|80.92
|81.10—1.50
|BlackBerry
|7473
|10.44
|10.30
|10.38+.12
|Brookdale
|8394
|9.04
|8.91
|8.97+.02
|CallGolf .04
|5327
|22.85
|22.66
|22.78+.23
|Cemigpf .08e
|5592
|1.80
|1.75
|1.75—.01
|CntryLink 2.16
|5856
|22.99
|22.82
|22.89+.08
|ChesEng
|32655
|4.78
|4.71
|4.72+.04
|CgpVelLCrd
|7851
|37.32
|36.74
|37.11+2.03
|CgpVelICrd
|22971
|6.53
|6.42
|6.46—.40
|Citigroup 1.80f
|9206
|71.12
|70.60
|71.12+.31
|ClevCliffs
|11672
|9.81
|9.67
|9.67+.07
|CocaCola 1.56
|8113
|45.73
|45.62
|45.65—.06
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|8664
|73.56
|72.74
|73.26+1.21
|Coty .50
|8554
|11.87
|11.64
|11.72+.08
|DenburyR
|17034
|5.20
|5.11
|5.18+.12
|DicksSptg .90
|18621
|37.12
|35.51
|36.51—2.05
|DxGBullrs
|18664
|13.87
|13.52
|13.53+.36
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|31423
|7.94
|7.77
|7.82+.30
|DxSPOGBrrs
|5769
|6.10
|6.00
|6.05—.25
|DxSCBearrs
|9112
|8.12
|8.06
|8.10—.07
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|5755
|68.98
|68.40
|68.71+.60
|EtfInfcMLP 2.08
|12016
|7.99
|7.93
|7.94—.01
|Enbridge 2.68
|13768
|35.87
|35.35
|35.36—.65
|EnCanag .06
|5710
|13.11
|12.96
|13.02+.22
|ENSCO .04
|12104
|6.98
|6.84
|6.87+.16
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|6315
|79.69
|79.43
|79.52+.44
|FiatChrys
|16120
|16.79
|16.69
|16.74+.43
|FootLockr 1.38
|43995
|49.09
|47.03
|47.33—5.87
|FordM .60a
|33964
|9.70
|9.61
|9.67+.04
|ForestCA .72
|5924
|25.08
|25.04
|25.05+.01
|FrptMcM .20
|30167
|14.79
|14.36
|14.40+.22
|GGPInc .88
|35493
|21.97
|21.70
|21.71—.06
|Gap .97
|50695
|30.19
|28.82
|28.97—3.47
|GenElec .48
|41180
|12.55
|12.50
|12.52—.02
|GenMotors 1.52
|6885
|36.05
|35.76
|35.79+.12
|Gerdau .02e
|6264
|3.91
|3.85
|3.85+.07
|Goldcrpg .24
|9283
|11.10
|10.94
|10.94+.14
|GpSuprvin
|23830
|7.90
|7.08
|7.16—1.100
|HPInc .56f
|20475
|24.38
|23.76
|23.88—.76
|Hallibrtn .72
|5578
|41.39
|41.07
|41.17+.34
|Hanesbdss .60
|8844
|17.82
|17.50
|17.58—.20
|HartfdFn 1.20f
|6695
|50.33
|50.07
|50.20+.30
|HeclaM .01e
|7379
|2.83
|2.77
|2.77+.08
|HPEntn .45e
|6461
|16.20
|15.98
|16.13+.03
|Hormels .75
|9563
|37.54
|36.52
|37.44+.11
|ICICIBk .16e
|x8920
|9.51
|9.41
|9.46—.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|32413
|32.27
|31.90
|31.93+.40
|iShGerm .60e
|5884
|30.23
|30.14
|30.19+.16
|iShHK .61e
|5917
|23.87
|23.81
|23.82—.03
|iShMexico .78e
|5902
|51.88
|51.48
|51.61+.59
|iShSilver
|10498
|13.86
|13.83
|13.83+.18
|iShChinaLC .87e
|42299
|42.55
|42.37
|42.39+.41
|iShEMkts .59e
|92667
|43.23
|43.09
|43.11+.53
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|9047
|121.63
|121.49
|121.55—.50
|iSEafe 1.66e
|12504
|67.27
|67.16
|67.17+.24
|iShR2K 1.77e
|11668
|171.47
|171.06
|171.27+.61
|iSTaiwnrs
|6573
|37.08
|36.100
|37.01+.08
|iShCorEM .95e
|11977
|52.29
|52.09
|52.11+.58
|ItauUnibH .58e
|10292
|10.31
|10.15
|10.16+.06
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|11819
|115.22
|114.78
|114.97+.24
|Kroger s .56f
|16632
|32.30
|31.68
|31.71—.60
|LBrands 2.40
|30317
|28.25
|27.30
|27.63—.62
|Macys 1.51
|11776
|37.95
|37.13
|37.14—.99
|MarathnO .20
|16213
|21.28
|20.94
|20.96+.18
|Merck 1.92
|5849
|69.25
|68.87
|68.87—.11
|Nabors .24
|5878
|6.62
|6.54
|6.56+.06
|NewmtM .56
|5881
|32.18
|31.84
|31.88+.22
|NobleCorp .08
|6064
|6.30
|6.23
|6.26+.12
|NokiaCp .19e
|10563
|5.53
|5.51
|5.52+.09
|OasisPet
|7062
|13.26
|13.11
|13.19+.26
|Oracle .76
|12750
|49.24
|48.97
|49.14+.18
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|12492
|44.10
|43.13
|43.13—.83
|Pandora
|5640
|8.00
|7.87
|7.87—.07
|Penney
|6693
|1.80
|1.77
|1.80+.02
|PetrbrsA
|5772
|8.98
|8.85
|8.86+.16
|Petrobras
|24625
|10.48
|10.34
|10.35+.13
|Pfizer 1.36
|22678
|42.49
|42.28
|42.37+.17
|PhilipMor 4.56f
|12058
|81.23
|79.80
|79.82—2.50
|PUVixSTrs
|45855
|8.25
|8.13
|8.19—.21
|PrUCruders
|7481
|31.77
|31.44
|31.64+1.14
|ProShtVxs
|14758
|14.37
|14.30
|14.33+.12
|PrUShCrds
|7120
|15.66
|15.48
|15.56—.59
|PureStrgn
|6034
|26.89
|26.37
|26.65+.13
|Qudiann
|43567
|7.25
|6.30
|6.56—.30
|RegionsFn .56f
|8036
|19.45
|19.32
|19.35+.01
|RiteAid
|5576
|1.48
|1.46
|1.46—.01
|SpdrGold
|7679
|113.32
|113.22
|113.27+1.07
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|54420
|286.66
|286.38
|286.51+.72
|SpdrRetls .49e
|8162
|52.30
|51.86
|51.87—.63
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|9621
|42.23
|41.99
|42.12+.61
|STMicro .40
|6496
|20.03
|19.97
|19.99+.47
|Salesforce
|6963
|150.86
|148.50
|150.86+3.03
|ScorpioTk .04
|8937
|2.05
|2.00
|2.03+.03
|SibanyeG .14r
|8908
|2.32
|2.27
|2.27—.05
|SnapIncAn
|8575
|11.53
|11.41
|11.47+.07
|SwstAirl .64
|5393
|60.69
|59.93
|60.50—.51
|SwstnEngy
|10495
|5.68
|5.59
|5.64+.06
|SpectraEP 3.06f
|9895
|39.62
|39.01
|39.06+1.21
|Sprint
|8401
|6.14
|6.09
|6.13+.02
|Squaren
|13302
|78.28
|77.45
|77.81+.69
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|11410
|54.10
|53.91
|53.91—.22
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10389
|74.77
|74.46
|74.64+.64
|SPDRFncl .46e
|25889
|28.26
|28.19
|28.25+.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|7132
|76.62
|76.36
|76.42+.03
|SPTech .78e
|7994
|73.92
|73.73
|73.85+.31
|SPUtil 1.55e
|9391
|53.56
|53.33
|53.33—.18
|TALEducs
|25365
|30.22
|28.85
|29.50—.54
|Target 2.56f
|6324
|86.97
|86.14
|86.64—.07
|TevaPhrm .73e
|26440
|23.99
|23.25
|23.32—.48
|Transocn
|10191
|12.08
|11.89
|11.92+.18
|Twilion
|6803
|82.78
|80.14
|80.83+.28
|Twitter
|23091
|34.34
|33.93
|34.03+.15
|USOilFd
|29907
|14.58
|14.49
|14.55+.28
|USSteel .20
|8706
|31.26
|30.91
|30.95+.36
|ValeSA .29e
|12476
|13.30
|13.12
|13.14+.21
|VanEGold .06e
|55141
|18.81
|18.64
|18.65+.19
|VnEkRus .01e
|6728
|19.72
|19.59
|19.66+.26
|VanEJrGld
|14765
|27.73
|27.51
|27.58+.43
|VangEmg 1.10e
|15836
|42.18
|41.99
|42.00+.44
|VeevaSys
|5629
|94.90
|91.15
|94.69+5.17
|VerizonCm 2.36
|5635
|54.44
|54.22
|54.30+.02
|Vipshop
|11272
|7.11
|6.99
|7.03+.03
|Visa s .84
|9201
|143.61
|142.32
|143.44+1.34
|VMware
|7299
|150.58
|148.03
|149.70—5.07
|W&TOff .40
|6854
|6.66
|6.45
|6.64+.24
|WPXEngy
|8059
|19.08
|18.84
|19.04+.44
|WalMart 2.08f
|8470
|95.13
|94.51
|94.52—.66
|WeathfIntl
|8663
|2.89
|2.84
|2.87+.03
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|12519
|58.92
|58.72
|58.87+.25
|WmsSon 1.72
|7815
|73.99
|71.85
|72.05—.90
|Yamanag .02
|15070
|2.77
|2.71
|2.74+.07
|—————————
