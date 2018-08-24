BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 9547 23.46 23.31 23.32+.01 AESCorp .52 5454 14.09 13.98 13.99—.02 AKSteel 8863 4.36 4.27 4.28+.03 AT&TInc…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ABBLtd .76e 9547 23.46 23.31 23.32+.01 AESCorp .52 5454 14.09 13.98 13.99—.02 AKSteel 8863 4.36 4.27 4.28+.03 AT&TInc 2 20635 32.69 32.46 32.63+.14 Alibaba 73928 176.37 174.18 174.58+2.35 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10442 11.19 11.11 11.13—.01 Altria 2.80f 9166 59.37 58.78 58.85—.97 Ambev .05e 18963 4.69 4.65 4.65+.06 AEagleOut .55f 6786 28.68 28.06 28.21—.52 Annaly 1.20 6686 10.67 10.60 10.62—.04 AristaNetw 8606 305.00 294.92 302.00+19.39 AstraZens 1.37e 5553 38.51 38.37 38.39+.28 BPPLC 2.38 8610 43.34 43.21 43.30+.36 BcoBrads .06a 10664 6.99 6.86 6.87+.07 BcoSantSA .21e 6270 5.08 5.06 5.06+.05 BkofAm .60f 46151 31.03 30.89 31.01+.17 BiPVxSTrs 46613 28.65 28.37 28.51—.47 BarrickG .12 16465 10.48 10.30 10.32+.09 BaytexEg 5928 3.44 3.35 3.37+.13 BestBuy 1.80f 7372 83.10 80.92 81.10—1.50 BlackBerry 7473 10.44 10.30 10.38+.12 Brookdale 8394 9.04 8.91 8.97+.02 CallGolf .04 5327 22.85 22.66 22.78+.23 Cemigpf .08e 5592 1.80 1.75 1.75—.01 CntryLink 2.16 5856 22.99 22.82 22.89+.08 ChesEng 32655 4.78 4.71 4.72+.04 CgpVelLCrd 7851 37.32 36.74 37.11+2.03 CgpVelICrd 22971 6.53 6.42 6.46—.40 Citigroup 1.80f 9206 71.12 70.60 71.12+.31 ClevCliffs 11672 9.81 9.67 9.67+.07 CocaCola 1.56 8113 45.73 45.62 45.65—.06 ConocoPhil 1.14f 8664 73.56 72.74 73.26+1.21 Coty .50 8554 11.87 11.64 11.72+.08 DenburyR 17034 5.20 5.11 5.18+.12 DicksSptg .90 18621 37.12 35.51 36.51—2.05 DxGBullrs 18664 13.87 13.52 13.53+.36 DrGMBllrs .09e 31423 7.94 7.77 7.82+.30 DxSPOGBrrs 5769 6.10 6.00 6.05—.25 DxSCBearrs 9112 8.12 8.06 8.10—.07 DowDuPnt 1.52 5755 68.98 68.40 68.71+.60 EtfInfcMLP 2.08 12016 7.99 7.93 7.94—.01 Enbridge 2.68 13768 35.87 35.35 35.36—.65 EnCanag .06 5710 13.11 12.96 13.02+.22 ENSCO .04 12104 6.98 6.84 6.87+.16 ExxonMbl 3.28 6315 79.69 79.43 79.52+.44 FiatChrys 16120 16.79 16.69 16.74+.43 FootLockr 1.38 43995 49.09 47.03 47.33—5.87 FordM .60a 33964 9.70 9.61 9.67+.04 ForestCA .72 5924 25.08 25.04 25.05+.01 FrptMcM .20 30167 14.79 14.36 14.40+.22 GGPInc .88 35493 21.97 21.70 21.71—.06 Gap .97 50695 30.19 28.82 28.97—3.47 GenElec .48 41180 12.55 12.50 12.52—.02 GenMotors 1.52 6885 36.05 35.76 35.79+.12 Gerdau .02e 6264 3.91 3.85 3.85+.07 Goldcrpg .24 9283 11.10 10.94 10.94+.14 GpSuprvin 23830 7.90 7.08 7.16—1.100 HPInc .56f 20475 24.38 23.76 23.88—.76 Hallibrtn .72 5578 41.39 41.07 41.17+.34 Hanesbdss .60 8844 17.82 17.50 17.58—.20 HartfdFn 1.20f 6695 50.33 50.07 50.20+.30 HeclaM .01e 7379 2.83 2.77 2.77+.08 HPEntn .45e 6461 16.20 15.98 16.13+.03 Hormels .75 9563 37.54 36.52 37.44+.11 ICICIBk .16e x8920 9.51 9.41 9.46—.03 iShBrazil .67e 32413 32.27 31.90 31.93+.40 iShGerm .60e 5884 30.23 30.14 30.19+.16 iShHK .61e 5917 23.87 23.81 23.82—.03 iShMexico .78e 5902 51.88 51.48 51.61+.59 iShSilver 10498 13.86 13.83 13.83+.18 iShChinaLC .87e 42299 42.55 42.37 42.39+.41 iShEMkts .59e 92667 43.23 43.09 43.11+.53 iSh20yrT 3.05 9047 121.63 121.49 121.55—.50 iSEafe 1.66e 12504 67.27 67.16 67.17+.24 iShR2K 1.77e 11668 171.47 171.06 171.27+.61 iSTaiwnrs 6573 37.08 36.100 37.01+.08 iShCorEM .95e 11977 52.29 52.09 52.11+.58 ItauUnibH .58e 10292 10.31 10.15 10.16+.06 JPMorgCh 2.24f 11819 115.22 114.78 114.97+.24 Kroger s .56f 16632 32.30 31.68 31.71—.60 LBrands 2.40 30317 28.25 27.30 27.63—.62 Macys 1.51 11776 37.95 37.13 37.14—.99 MarathnO .20 16213 21.28 20.94 20.96+.18 Merck 1.92 5849 69.25 68.87 68.87—.11 Nabors .24 5878 6.62 6.54 6.56+.06 NewmtM .56 5881 32.18 31.84 31.88+.22 NobleCorp .08 6064 6.30 6.23 6.26+.12 NokiaCp .19e 10563 5.53 5.51 5.52+.09 OasisPet 7062 13.26 13.11 13.19+.26 Oracle .76 12750 49.24 48.97 49.14+.18 PG&ECp 2.12f 12492 44.10 43.13 43.13—.83 Pandora 5640 8.00 7.87 7.87—.07 Penney 6693 1.80 1.77 1.80+.02 PetrbrsA 5772 8.98 8.85 8.86+.16 Petrobras 24625 10.48 10.34 10.35+.13 Pfizer 1.36 22678 42.49 42.28 42.37+.17 PhilipMor 4.56f 12058 81.23 79.80 79.82—2.50 PUVixSTrs 45855 8.25 8.13 8.19—.21 PrUCruders 7481 31.77 31.44 31.64+1.14 ProShtVxs 14758 14.37 14.30 14.33+.12 PrUShCrds 7120 15.66 15.48 15.56—.59 PureStrgn 6034 26.89 26.37 26.65+.13 Qudiann 43567 7.25 6.30 6.56—.30 RegionsFn .56f 8036 19.45 19.32 19.35+.01 RiteAid 5576 1.48 1.46 1.46—.01 SpdrGold 7679 113.32 113.22 113.27+1.07 S&P500ETF 4.13e 54420 286.66 286.38 286.51+.72 SpdrRetls .49e 8162 52.30 51.86 51.87—.63 SpdrOGEx .73e 9621 42.23 41.99 42.12+.61 STMicro .40 6496 20.03 19.97 19.99+.47 Salesforce 6963 150.86 148.50 150.86+3.03 ScorpioTk .04 8937 2.05 2.00 2.03+.03 SibanyeG .14r 8908 2.32 2.27 2.27—.05 SnapIncAn 8575 11.53 11.41 11.47+.07 SwstAirl .64 5393 60.69 59.93 60.50—.51 SwstnEngy 10495 5.68 5.59 5.64+.06 SpectraEP 3.06f 9895 39.62 39.01 39.06+1.21 Sprint 8401 6.14 6.09 6.13+.02 Squaren 13302 78.28 77.45 77.81+.69 SPCnSt 1.28e 11410 54.10 53.91 53.91—.22 SPEngy 2.04e 10389 74.77 74.46 74.64+.64 SPDRFncl .46e 25889 28.26 28.19 28.25+.11 SPInds 1.12e 7132 76.62 76.36 76.42+.03 SPTech .78e 7994 73.92 73.73 73.85+.31 SPUtil 1.55e 9391 53.56 53.33 53.33—.18 TALEducs 25365 30.22 28.85 29.50—.54 Target 2.56f 6324 86.97 86.14 86.64—.07 TevaPhrm .73e 26440 23.99 23.25 23.32—.48 Transocn 10191 12.08 11.89 11.92+.18 Twilion 6803 82.78 80.14 80.83+.28 Twitter 23091 34.34 33.93 34.03+.15 USOilFd 29907 14.58 14.49 14.55+.28 USSteel .20 8706 31.26 30.91 30.95+.36 ValeSA .29e 12476 13.30 13.12 13.14+.21 VanEGold .06e 55141 18.81 18.64 18.65+.19 VnEkRus .01e 6728 19.72 19.59 19.66+.26 VanEJrGld 14765 27.73 27.51 27.58+.43 VangEmg 1.10e 15836 42.18 41.99 42.00+.44 VeevaSys 5629 94.90 91.15 94.69+5.17 VerizonCm 2.36 5635 54.44 54.22 54.30+.02 Vipshop 11272 7.11 6.99 7.03+.03 Visa s .84 9201 143.61 142.32 143.44+1.34 VMware 7299 150.58 148.03 149.70—5.07 W&TOff .40 6854 6.66 6.45 6.64+.24 WPXEngy 8059 19.08 18.84 19.04+.44 WalMart 2.08f 8470 95.13 94.51 94.52—.66 WeathfIntl 8663 2.89 2.84 2.87+.03 WellsFargo 1.72f 12519 58.92 58.72 58.87+.25 WmsSon 1.72 7815 73.99 71.85 72.05—.90 Yamanag .02 15070 2.77 2.71 2.74+.07 ————————— Copyright © 