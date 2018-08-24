202
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-e

BC-150-actives-e

By The Associated Press August 24, 2018 10:10 am 08/24/2018 10:10am
Share
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
ABBLtd .76e 9547 23.46 23.31 23.32+.01
AESCorp .52 5454 14.09 13.98 13.99—.02
AKSteel 8863 4.36 4.27 4.28+.03
AT&TInc 2 20635 32.69 32.46 32.63+.14
Alibaba 73928 176.37 174.18 174.58+2.35
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
10442 11.19 11.11 11.13—.01
Altria 2.80f 9166 59.37 58.78 58.85—.97
Ambev .05e 18963 4.69 4.65 4.65+.06
AEagleOut .55f 6786 28.68 28.06 28.21—.52
Annaly 1.20 6686 10.67 10.60 10.62—.04
AristaNetw 8606 305.00 294.92 302.00+19.39
AstraZens 1.37e 5553 38.51 38.37 38.39+.28
BPPLC 2.38 8610 43.34 43.21 43.30+.36
BcoBrads .06a 10664 6.99 6.86 6.87+.07
BcoSantSA .21e 6270 5.08 5.06 5.06+.05
BkofAm .60f 46151 31.03 30.89 31.01+.17
BiPVxSTrs 46613 28.65 28.37 28.51—.47
BarrickG .12 16465 10.48 10.30 10.32+.09
BaytexEg 5928 3.44 3.35 3.37+.13
BestBuy 1.80f 7372 83.10 80.92 81.10—1.50
BlackBerry 7473 10.44 10.30 10.38+.12
Brookdale 8394 9.04 8.91 8.97+.02
CallGolf .04 5327 22.85 22.66 22.78+.23
Cemigpf .08e 5592 1.80 1.75 1.75—.01
CntryLink 2.16 5856 22.99 22.82 22.89+.08
ChesEng 32655 4.78 4.71 4.72+.04
CgpVelLCrd 7851 37.32 36.74 37.11+2.03
CgpVelICrd 22971 6.53 6.42 6.46—.40
Citigroup 1.80f 9206 71.12 70.60 71.12+.31
ClevCliffs 11672 9.81 9.67 9.67+.07
CocaCola 1.56 8113 45.73 45.62 45.65—.06
ConocoPhil 1.14f 8664 73.56 72.74 73.26+1.21
Coty .50 8554 11.87 11.64 11.72+.08
DenburyR 17034 5.20 5.11 5.18+.12
DicksSptg .90 18621 37.12 35.51 36.51—2.05
DxGBullrs 18664 13.87 13.52 13.53+.36
DrGMBllrs .09e 31423 7.94 7.77 7.82+.30
DxSPOGBrrs 5769 6.10 6.00 6.05—.25
DxSCBearrs 9112 8.12 8.06 8.10—.07
DowDuPnt 1.52 5755 68.98 68.40 68.71+.60
EtfInfcMLP 2.08 12016 7.99 7.93 7.94—.01
Enbridge 2.68 13768 35.87 35.35 35.36—.65
EnCanag .06 5710 13.11 12.96 13.02+.22
ENSCO .04 12104 6.98 6.84 6.87+.16
ExxonMbl 3.28 6315 79.69 79.43 79.52+.44
FiatChrys 16120 16.79 16.69 16.74+.43
FootLockr 1.38 43995 49.09 47.03 47.33—5.87
FordM .60a 33964 9.70 9.61 9.67+.04
ForestCA .72 5924 25.08 25.04 25.05+.01
FrptMcM .20 30167 14.79 14.36 14.40+.22
GGPInc .88 35493 21.97 21.70 21.71—.06
Gap .97 50695 30.19 28.82 28.97—3.47
GenElec .48 41180 12.55 12.50 12.52—.02
GenMotors 1.52 6885 36.05 35.76 35.79+.12
Gerdau .02e 6264 3.91 3.85 3.85+.07
Goldcrpg .24 9283 11.10 10.94 10.94+.14
GpSuprvin 23830 7.90 7.08 7.16—1.100
HPInc .56f 20475 24.38 23.76 23.88—.76
Hallibrtn .72 5578 41.39 41.07 41.17+.34
Hanesbdss .60 8844 17.82 17.50 17.58—.20
HartfdFn 1.20f 6695 50.33 50.07 50.20+.30
HeclaM .01e 7379 2.83 2.77 2.77+.08
HPEntn .45e 6461 16.20 15.98 16.13+.03
Hormels .75 9563 37.54 36.52 37.44+.11
ICICIBk .16e x8920 9.51 9.41 9.46—.03
iShBrazil .67e 32413 32.27 31.90 31.93+.40
iShGerm .60e 5884 30.23 30.14 30.19+.16
iShHK .61e 5917 23.87 23.81 23.82—.03
iShMexico .78e 5902 51.88 51.48 51.61+.59
iShSilver 10498 13.86 13.83 13.83+.18
iShChinaLC .87e 42299 42.55 42.37 42.39+.41
iShEMkts .59e 92667 43.23 43.09 43.11+.53
iSh20yrT 3.05
9047 121.63 121.49 121.55—.50
iSEafe 1.66e 12504 67.27 67.16 67.17+.24
iShR2K 1.77e 11668 171.47 171.06 171.27+.61
iSTaiwnrs 6573 37.08 36.100 37.01+.08
iShCorEM .95e 11977 52.29 52.09 52.11+.58
ItauUnibH .58e 10292 10.31 10.15 10.16+.06
JPMorgCh 2.24f
11819 115.22 114.78 114.97+.24
Kroger s .56f 16632 32.30 31.68 31.71—.60
LBrands 2.40 30317 28.25 27.30 27.63—.62
Macys 1.51 11776 37.95 37.13 37.14—.99
MarathnO .20 16213 21.28 20.94 20.96+.18
Merck 1.92 5849 69.25 68.87 68.87—.11
Nabors .24 5878 6.62 6.54 6.56+.06
NewmtM .56 5881 32.18 31.84 31.88+.22
NobleCorp .08 6064 6.30 6.23 6.26+.12
NokiaCp .19e 10563 5.53 5.51 5.52+.09
OasisPet 7062 13.26 13.11 13.19+.26
Oracle .76 12750 49.24 48.97 49.14+.18
PG&ECp 2.12f 12492 44.10 43.13 43.13—.83
Pandora 5640 8.00 7.87 7.87—.07
Penney 6693 1.80 1.77 1.80+.02
PetrbrsA 5772 8.98 8.85 8.86+.16
Petrobras 24625 10.48 10.34 10.35+.13
Pfizer 1.36 22678 42.49 42.28 42.37+.17
PhilipMor 4.56f 12058 81.23 79.80 79.82—2.50
PUVixSTrs 45855 8.25 8.13 8.19—.21
PrUCruders 7481 31.77 31.44 31.64+1.14
ProShtVxs 14758 14.37 14.30 14.33+.12
PrUShCrds 7120 15.66 15.48 15.56—.59
PureStrgn 6034 26.89 26.37 26.65+.13
Qudiann 43567 7.25 6.30 6.56—.30
RegionsFn .56f 8036 19.45 19.32 19.35+.01
RiteAid 5576 1.48 1.46 1.46—.01
SpdrGold 7679 113.32 113.22 113.27+1.07
S&P500ETF 4.13e
54420 286.66 286.38 286.51+.72
SpdrRetls .49e 8162 52.30 51.86 51.87—.63
SpdrOGEx .73e 9621 42.23 41.99 42.12+.61
STMicro .40 6496 20.03 19.97 19.99+.47
Salesforce 6963 150.86 148.50 150.86+3.03
ScorpioTk .04 8937 2.05 2.00 2.03+.03
SibanyeG .14r 8908 2.32 2.27 2.27—.05
SnapIncAn 8575 11.53 11.41 11.47+.07
SwstAirl .64 5393 60.69 59.93 60.50—.51
SwstnEngy 10495 5.68 5.59 5.64+.06
SpectraEP 3.06f 9895 39.62 39.01 39.06+1.21
Sprint 8401 6.14 6.09 6.13+.02
Squaren 13302 78.28 77.45 77.81+.69
SPCnSt 1.28e 11410 54.10 53.91 53.91—.22
SPEngy 2.04e 10389 74.77 74.46 74.64+.64
SPDRFncl .46e 25889 28.26 28.19 28.25+.11
SPInds 1.12e 7132 76.62 76.36 76.42+.03
SPTech .78e 7994 73.92 73.73 73.85+.31
SPUtil 1.55e 9391 53.56 53.33 53.33—.18
TALEducs 25365 30.22 28.85 29.50—.54
Target 2.56f 6324 86.97 86.14 86.64—.07
TevaPhrm .73e 26440 23.99 23.25 23.32—.48
Transocn 10191 12.08 11.89 11.92+.18
Twilion 6803 82.78 80.14 80.83+.28
Twitter 23091 34.34 33.93 34.03+.15
USOilFd 29907 14.58 14.49 14.55+.28
USSteel .20 8706 31.26 30.91 30.95+.36
ValeSA .29e 12476 13.30 13.12 13.14+.21
VanEGold .06e 55141 18.81 18.64 18.65+.19
VnEkRus .01e 6728 19.72 19.59 19.66+.26
VanEJrGld 14765 27.73 27.51 27.58+.43
VangEmg 1.10e 15836 42.18 41.99 42.00+.44
VeevaSys 5629 94.90 91.15 94.69+5.17
VerizonCm 2.36 5635 54.44 54.22 54.30+.02
Vipshop 11272 7.11 6.99 7.03+.03
Visa s .84 9201 143.61 142.32 143.44+1.34
VMware 7299 150.58 148.03 149.70—5.07
W&TOff .40 6854 6.66 6.45 6.64+.24
WPXEngy 8059 19.08 18.84 19.04+.44
WalMart 2.08f 8470 95.13 94.51 94.52—.66
WeathfIntl 8663 2.89 2.84 2.87+.03
WellsFargo 1.72f
12519 58.92 58.72 58.87+.25
WmsSon 1.72 7815 73.99 71.85 72.05—.90
Yamanag .02 15070 2.77 2.71 2.74+.07
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500