BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 10892 4.43 4.36 4.42+.05 AT&TInc 2 28966 33.25 33.08 33.15+.12 AbbottLab 1.12 6771 65.13 64.53 64.62—.10 AbbVie…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 10892 4.43 4.36 4.42+.05 AT&TInc 2 28966 33.25 33.08 33.15+.12 AbbottLab 1.12 6771 65.13 64.53 64.62—.10 AbbVie 3.84 7851 100.23 99.12 100.20+1.39 Alibaba 47166 176.73 174.36 174.63+1.85 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 8148 11.15 11.05 11.12+.02 Ambev .05e 21544 4.91 4.85 4.86—.06 AnglogldA 5363 7.45 7.30 7.36+.12 Annaly 1.20 10532 10.75 10.67 10.71+.03 AstraZens 1.37e 10942 38.71 38.58 38.64+.52 Avon 8083 2.11 2.03 2.03—.01 BPPLC 2.38 8482 42.31 42.16 42.17+.26 BcoBrads .06a 12030 7.27 7.19 7.19—.10 BcoSantSA .21e 8401 5.01 4.98 4.100—.00 BkofAm .60f 54930 30.88 30.65 30.85+.11 BiPVxSTrs 49389 28.98 28.76 28.89—.51 BarrickG .12 18748 10.19 10.07 10.09+.07 Blackstone 2.70e 7511 37.00 36.25 36.91+.71 BostonSci 6167 34.54 34.12 34.17—.24 BrMySq 1.60 9131 61.11 60.72 60.94+.05 CVSHealth 2 8333 74.90 73.79 74.49+.81 Cemex .29t 5370 6.75 6.63 6.72+.01 CntryLink 2.16 9867 23.66 23.43 23.56+.08 CheetahM 21141 10.60 9.72 10.29+1.19 ChesEng 17316 4.35 4.28 4.34+.03 Citigroup 1.80f 13603 70.46 69.38 70.38+.71 ClevCliffs 6469 9.98 9.85 9.90+.04 CocaCola 1.56 9946 46.87 46.59 46.82+.22 Coty .50 13898 12.59 12.18 12.18—.04 DenburyR 10116 4.60 4.46 4.58+.08 DxGBullrs 29329 14.18 13.65 13.73+.07 DrGMBllrs .09e 51888 8.21 7.86 7.89+.07 DirDGlBrrs 5459 39.38 38.04 39.16—.13 DxSCBearrs 14691 8.47 8.41 8.46—.06 Disney 1.68 5559 113.00 112.11 112.25—.23 DowDuPnt 1.52 6975 68.82 67.92 68.43+.64 EtfInfcMLP 2.08 5930 8.02 7.97 8.02—.02 EgyTrEqs 1.22 6710 18.07 17.85 17.100+.08 ENSCO .04 10317 6.28 6.10 6.27+.10 EsteeLdr 1.52 12710 144.98 139.48 140.35+4.41 Exelon 1.38f 9779 44.41 44.09 44.30—.23 ExxonMbl 3.28 6767 78.53 78.17 78.39+.13 FstDatan 12173 25.03 24.82 24.90+.04 Fitbitn 8985 5.88 5.72 5.83+.13 FootLockr 1.38 7411 51.56 50.86 50.99+.29 FordM .60a 37048 9.67 9.56 9.66+.11 FrptMcM .20 23740 14.21 13.83 14.11+.14 GenElec .48 64119 12.35 12.14 12.34+.04 GenMotors 1.52 7183 36.71 36.36 36.65+.27 Gerdau .02e 6265 4.04 3.100 3.100+.04 GoldFLtd .02e 15299 2.50 2.43 2.45—.04 Goldcrpg .24 14235 10.92 10.68 10.74—.01 HeclaM .01e 7810 2.81 2.75 2.80+.06 HPEntn .45e 10223 16.80 16.62 16.63—.04 HostHotls 1a 6456 21.03 20.93 20.99+.06 IAMGldg 1.52f 8717 4.22 4.06 4.10—.04 ICICIBk .16e 7802 9.72 9.62 9.62—.13 iShGold 17726 11.39 11.36 11.37+.02 iShBrazil .67e 24725 33.18 32.97 32.98—.31 iShHK .61e 5827 23.99 23.91 23.92 iShSilver 9283 13.86 13.81 13.82—.11 iShChinaLC .87e 34049 41.62 41.42 41.42—.10 iShEMkts .59e 70775 42.39 42.19 42.20—.02 iSh20yrT 3.05 6993 121.71 121.57 121.71+.73 iSEafe 1.66e 9490 66.72 66.62 66.68+.30 iShiBxHYB 5.09 9201 86.12 86.03 86.08+.04 iShR2K 1.77e 18513 169.08 168.64 168.75+.40 iShChina .61e 6659 60.08 59.72 59.73+.14 iShTelecm .68e 6206 29.50 29.35 29.38+.02 Infosys .40e 13727 20.78 20.41 20.42—.67 iShCorEM .95e 9356 51.30 51.08 51.08—.03 ItauUnibH .58e x34297 10.82 10.71 10.75+.08 JPMorgCh 2.24f 9918 115.05 114.11 114.90+.13 JohnJn 3.60f 11444 136.36 134.00 136.19+1.72 Keycorp .48f 6099 21.65 21.53 21.64+.05 KindMorg .80 6395 18.02 17.92 17.94—.01 Kinrossg 16563 2.90 2.83 2.85—.05 Kohls 2.44 6584 78.59 77.00 78.36+1.92 Lannett 55744 6.45 5.70 5.88—7.63 Macys 1.51 14580 36.87 36.09 36.66+.63 MarathnO .20 10227 20.05 19.72 19.83—.01 Medtrnic 2f 7651 90.88 90.31 90.31—.29 Merck 1.92 8732 69.78 68.93 69.58+.52 MorgStan 1.20f 6542 48.59 48.30 48.44+.07 Nabors .24 5920 6.02 5.94 5.100+.01 NewellRub .92f 6596 21.75 21.56 21.66+.16 NewmtM .56 7977 32.46 31.79 32.00—.06 NikeB s .80 20379 81.82 80.95 81.43+1.68 NokiaCp .19e 27262 5.29 5.25 5.26+.03 Nordstrm 1.48a 13391 60.84 59.07 60.48+1.30 OasisPet 6140 12.14 12.01 12.10+.02 Oracle .76 11612 48.60 48.26 48.51+.15 PG&ECp 2.12f 32263 45.19 43.43 43.93—1.32 PPDAIn 5555 5.33 5.00 5.00+.15 PPLCorp 1.64 7085 30.21 29.90 30.06+.18 Pandora 9861 8.04 7.87 7.90—.12 Penney 34065 1.75 1.66 1.72—.07 Petrobras 22909 10.67 10.56 10.57—.14 Pfizer 1.36 47151 42.77 42.09 42.49+.40 PitnyBw .75 5518 8.47 8.15 8.40+.32 PUVixSTrs 38233 8.41 8.31 8.37—.26 ProVixSTrs 6629 23.88 23.71 23.80—.50 ProShtVxs 10853 14.28 14.22 14.25+.14 ProctGam 2.87 10893 83.95 83.51 83.71+.02 RangeRs .08 5492 15.03 14.78 14.91+.05 RegionsFn .56f 15415 19.54 19.39 19.47—.02 RiteAid 11982 1.46 1.42 1.42—.04 SpdrGold 5840 112.41 112.17 112.20+.07 S&P500ETF 4.13e 61739 285.75 285.27 285.36+.30 SpdrLehHY 2.30 7503 35.90 35.87 35.89+.03 SpdrS&PRB .74e 5852 63.70 63.20 63.64+.23 SpdrRetls .49e 10699 51.55 51.26 51.41+.21 SpdrOGEx .73e 15331 39.97 39.62 39.87+.17 ScorpioTk .04 6240 1.96 1.87 1.87—.03 SnapIncAn 18713 11.86 11.66 11.66—.23 SthcrssEn 10123 .72 .46 .62+.16 SouthnCo 2.40 6670 46.94 46.73 46.78—.19 SwstnEngy 12095 5.23 5.15 5.20+.06 Squaren 10706 73.18 72.01 72.35—.55 SPMatls .98e 7459 58.94 58.54 58.87+.44 SPHlthC 1.01e 7255 91.56 91.26 91.46+.37 SPCnSt 1.28e 20558 55.31 55.03 55.19+.17 SPConsum 1.12e 5359 113.14 112.58 112.58+.07 SPEngy 2.04e 10951 72.91 72.60 72.76+.15 SPDRFncl .46e 47311 28.29 28.13 28.26+.09 SPInds 1.12e 15488 76.68 76.40 76.67+.39 SPTech .78e 27745 73.34 72.88 72.93—.22 SPUtil 1.55e 19822 54.66 54.22 54.36—.16 Synchrony .84f 5899 30.94 30.35 30.94+.57 TALEducs 9523 32.07 31.32 31.86+.74 TJX 1.56 6068 101.17 100.38 100.47+.12 TaiwSemi .73e 6116 40.15 39.90 40.02—.11 TevaPhrm .73e 35956 25.13 24.30 25.07+.85 Transocn 8997 10.92 10.74 10.92+.16 Twitter 29938 32.94 32.20 32.27—.46 USOilFd 24189 13.75 13.66 13.71+.02 USSteel .20 9037 30.62 30.30 30.58+.51 ValeSA .29e 16079 13.09 13.01 13.02+.02 VanEGold .06e 67159 18.91 18.69 18.73+.01 VnEkRus .01e 8244 19.87 19.77 19.80—.04 VnEkSemi .58e 7831 103.10 101.99 102.13—.70 VanEJrGld 29939 27.96 27.57 27.60+.11 VangEmg 1.10e 11843 41.51 41.31 41.31—.03 VerizonCm 2.36 11559 55.08 54.64 54.74—.05 Vipshop 18206 7.30 7.15 7.29+.14 WalMart 2.08f 15406 98.00 97.30 97.66—.19 WeathfIntl 19915 2.76 2.62 2.67+.06 WellsFargo 1.72f 13318 59.03 58.67 59.00+.14 Yamanag .02 32308 2.75 2.65 2.66—.04 Yirendain 7113 19.33 16.45 16.48—1.18 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.