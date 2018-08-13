BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 9281 4.31 4.25 4.27—.04 AT&TInc 2 24039 32.30 32.22 32.25—.01 AbbVie 3.84 7097 96.68 95.81 96.59+.79 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 9281 4.31 4.25 4.27—.04 AT&TInc 2 24039 32.30 32.22 32.25—.01 AbbVie 3.84 7097 96.68 95.81 96.59+.79 Alibaba 24390 180.65 178.07 178.52—1.49 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 12364 11.19 11.04 11.08—.06 Ambev .05e 29342 4.87 4.79 4.84—.06 Annaly 1.20 14763 10.44 10.37 10.43+.01 Avon 10507 1.83 1.71 1.71—.09 BPPLC 2.38 8710 43.05 42.85 43.00+.01 BRFSA 7603 5.18 5.05 5.18—.24 BcBilVArg .27e 15007 6.24 6.19 6.23—.17 BcoBrads .06a 16839 7.40 7.27 7.40—.05 BcoSantSA .21e 14365 5.10 5.06 5.10—.10 BkofAm .60f 66920 31.11 30.90 31.05—.14 BkNYMel 1.12f 7421 51.10 50.66 50.88—.14 BiPVxSTrs 56430 30.42 29.57 29.60—.34 BarrickG .12 12750 10.82 10.64 10.64—.19 BostonSci 6288 33.81 33.51 33.77+.22 CVSHealth 2 9167 70.15 69.15 69.67+.62 CampSp 1.40 6203 41.48 40.73 40.77—.59 Cemex .29t 7161 7.00 6.90 6.93—.06 CntryLink 2.16 14135 21.71 21.38 21.57+.19 ChesEng 21196 4.71 4.61 4.65—.01 CgpVelICrd 5747 7.40 7.30 7.40+.20 Citigroup 1.80f 17828 70.23 69.56 70.14—.12 ClevCliffs 7394 10.35 10.24 10.30—.02 CocaCola 1.56 8575 46.13 45.77 45.93—.15 Coty .50 8720 12.12 11.55 11.55—.50 CredSuiss 1.22e 9630 15.15 15.04 15.13—.14 DenburyR 6402 4.48 4.39 4.45—.04 DeutschBk .83e 17032 11.52 11.44 11.50—.32 Diebold .40 16581 4.80 4.25 4.25+.30 DxSOXBrrs 8132 10.21 9.98 10.03—.21 DxGBullrs 16938 18.43 18.03 18.04—.83 DrGMBllrs .09e 29138 10.73 10.36 10.36—.65 DxSPOGBrrs 6472 6.49 6.34 6.45+.08 DxBrzBulls 5982 19.86 19.20 19.84—.27 DxSCBearrs 13968 8.68 8.61 8.66+.01 Dycom 22343 72.50 67.75 70.43—19.28 EngyTrfPt 2.26 14552 23.00 22.61 22.68—.32 ENSCO .04 9555 7.11 6.95 6.97—.17 ExxonMbl 3.28 7618 79.75 79.23 79.27—.15 FstDatan 19774 24.38 23.80 24.38—.29 FMajSilvg 14734 6.31 5.78 5.82—.66 FordM .60a 64665 9.75 9.58 9.60—.14 FrptMcM .20 14894 15.26 15.11 15.12+.01 GGPInc .88 6408 21.49 21.41 21.44+.02 GenElec .48 76393 12.73 12.62 12.63—.15 GenMotors 1.52 8428 36.67 36.24 36.35—.24 Gerdau .02e 10163 4.14 4.09 4.11—.02 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 9652 39.91 39.75 39.83—.33 GoldFLtd .02e 10192 3.47 3.43 3.44—.08 Goldcrpg .24 6092 11.87 11.74 11.74—.17 HalconRsn 6536 4.00 3.85 3.94—.12 HarmonyG .05 10055 1.66 1.63 1.64+.01 HomeDp 4.12 5598 197.59 196.25 196.97+.67 HostHotls 1a 7619 20.39 20.26 20.29+.02 Huyan 7883 33.50 32.31 32.63+.44 ICICIBk .16e 6440 9.45 9.38 9.44—.08 ING .14e 26539 13.48 13.34 13.48—.28 iShGold 11530 11.53 11.50 11.50—.11 iShBrazil .67e 46014 33.72 33.33 33.70—.15 iShEMU .86e 7384 40.72 40.60 40.70+.07 iShMexico .78e 5893 49.71 49.13 49.67+.05 iShSilver 13291 14.35 14.32 14.33—.09 iShChinaLC .87e 16958 42.55 42.36 42.52—.25 iShEMkts .59e 76526 42.87 42.69 42.85—.34 iSh20yrT 3.05 11475 120.55 120.21 120.42—.24 iSEafe 1.66e 16243 66.75 66.62 66.73—.01 iShiBxHYB 5.09 6306 85.96 85.87 85.95+.06 iShR2K 1.77e 22863 167.80 167.31 167.43—.10 iShCorEafe 1.56e 5886 62.99 62.86 62.96—.03 InvitHmn .44 9375 23.45 23.21 23.34+.01 iShCorEM .95e 11763 51.82 51.60 51.80—.45 ItauUnibH .32e 34415 11.07 10.90 11.06—.21 JPMorgCh 2.24f 10767 115.88 114.97 115.71—.02 JinkoSolar 7472 14.49 12.60 12.89—2.95 Keycorp .48f 5767 21.45 21.29 21.42+.04 KindMorg .80 11174 18.17 18.05 18.08—.09 Kinrossg 6346 3.13 3.09 3.10—.06 LloydBkg .47a 10021 3.17 3.15 3.16+.02 Macys 1.51 8953 40.35 39.51 39.79—.18 MarathnO .20 6590 20.59 20.26 20.48+.10 Mastec 7897 46.25 44.15 44.50—2.45 Merck 1.92 7054 66.66 66.07 66.61+.54 MetLife 1.68 5697 44.63 44.16 44.56—.09 MobileTele .53e 7192 7.65 7.58 7.59—.02 MorgStan 1.20f 10358 48.48 48.01 48.36—.03 Nabors .24 12138 6.53 6.34 6.41—.06 NewellRub .92f 11181 20.91 20.57 20.57—.25 Nielsenplc 1.40f 68321 25.67 24.60 24.65+2.68 NokiaCp .19e 6653 5.22 5.20 5.22—.01 OasisPet 6261 12.99 12.77 12.78—.26 OcciPet 3.12f 5746 79.42 78.74 78.75—.03 Oracle .76 12570 48.54 48.22 48.45+.13 Penney 11069 2.47 2.42 2.44+.02 PetrbrsA 7398 10.05 9.87 10.04—.03 Petrobras 26030 11.50 11.25 11.46—.08 Pfizer 1.36 17451 41.21 40.95 41.14+.21 Pretiumg 5920 9.18 8.66 8.72—.52 PUVixSTrs 50176 9.07 8.69 8.71—.15 ProShtVxs 20174 14.14 13.94 14.14+.09 ProctGam 2.87 9220 82.08 81.40 81.50+.07 RegionsFn .56f 14274 19.24 19.04 19.23+.10 RiteAid 98425 1.48 1.36 1.37—.12 SpdrGold 12582 113.81 113.58 113.58—1.11 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 7722 37.96 37.85 37.95+.03 S&P500ETF 4.13e 56508 283.95 283.35 283.88+.72 SpdrLehHY 2.30 17567 35.84 35.79 35.82+.01 SpdrOGEx .73e 9202 41.75 41.44 41.53—.18 Sanofi 1.58e 7771 42.23 42.04 42.07+.50 SnapIncAn 30733 12.67 12.24 12.62+.31 SwstnEngy 22647 5.57 5.46 5.49—.07 Squaren 27440 73.39 70.60 73.16+2.56 SPMatls .98e 5605 58.97 58.70 58.70+.02 SPCnSt 1.28e 15880 53.44 53.12 53.19—.05 SPEngy 2.04e 6808 75.41 75.04 75.15—.14 SPDRFncl .46e 52567 28.02 27.85 27.99+.02 SPInds 1.12e 11447 75.41 75.02 75.23+.16 SPTech .78e 15876 73.51 73.12 73.48+.45 SPUtil 1.55e 10249 53.16 52.90 53.01+.02 Sysco 1.44 18394 74.05 71.09 73.10+4.62 TALEducs 24960 34.49 32.70 33.89—.71 TaiwSemi .73e 11118 40.82 40.47 40.82—.21 Tapestry 1.35 13940 48.43 47.82 48.23+.30 Target 2.56f 6165 83.19 81.65 82.27—.44 TevaPhrm .73e 8103 22.69 22.43 22.59+.11 3DSys 13916 19.80 19.07 19.16—.72 Transocn 17654 12.51 12.20 12.27—.29 Turkcell 22965 4.48 4.36 4.46—.46 Twitter 38668 32.86 32.02 32.72+.71 USFdsHln 5986 33.52 32.96 33.06+.32 USOilFd 25743 14.02 13.94 13.95—.13 USSteel .20 12242 30.15 29.60 30.01+.04 VFCorp 1.84 9257 96.02 92.37 92.46—3.83 ValeSA .29e 18663 13.48 13.29 13.46+.07 VanEGold .06e 46836 20.41 20.26 20.27—.30 VnEkRus .01e 11646 19.85 19.69 19.83+.25 VanEJrGld 12710 30.34 30.00 30.01—.60 VangSP500 3.81e 6500 260.86 260.33 260.80+.68 VangEmg 1.10e 20795 42.02 41.84 42.00—.36 VerizonCm 2.36 8261 52.78 52.44 52.47 Vipshop 8763 9.13 8.84 8.92—.23 Visa s .84 5818 140.87 140.25 140.79+1.06 WalMart 2.08f 8519 90.54 89.37 89.82—.36 WeathfIntl 10178 2.93 2.85 2.86—.10 WellsFargo 1.72f 11828 58.10 57.57 57.98—.07 WmsCos 1.36 14051 31.96 31.49 31.57—.22 Yamanag .02 25063 3.02 2.92 2.92—.11 Yelp 5756 49.57 48.28 48.47—.88 ————————— Copyright © 