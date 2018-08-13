BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 9281 4.31 4.25 4.27—.04 AT&TInc 2 24039 32.30 32.22 32.25—.01 AbbVie 3.84 7097 96.68 95.81 96.59+.79 Alibaba…
|AKSteel
|9281
|4.31
|4.25
|4.27—.04
|AT&TInc 2
|24039
|32.30
|32.22
|32.25—.01
|AbbVie 3.84
|7097
|96.68
|95.81
|96.59+.79
|Alibaba
|24390
|180.65
|178.07
|178.52—1.49
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|12364
|11.19
|11.04
|11.08—.06
|Ambev .05e
|29342
|4.87
|4.79
|4.84—.06
|Annaly 1.20
|14763
|10.44
|10.37
|10.43+.01
|Avon
|10507
|1.83
|1.71
|1.71—.09
|BPPLC 2.38
|8710
|43.05
|42.85
|43.00+.01
|BRFSA
|7603
|5.18
|5.05
|5.18—.24
|BcBilVArg .27e
|15007
|6.24
|6.19
|6.23—.17
|BcoBrads .06a
|16839
|7.40
|7.27
|7.40—.05
|BcoSantSA .21e
|14365
|5.10
|5.06
|5.10—.10
|BkofAm .60f
|66920
|31.11
|30.90
|31.05—.14
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|7421
|51.10
|50.66
|50.88—.14
|BiPVxSTrs
|56430
|30.42
|29.57
|29.60—.34
|BarrickG .12
|12750
|10.82
|10.64
|10.64—.19
|BostonSci
|6288
|33.81
|33.51
|33.77+.22
|CVSHealth 2
|9167
|70.15
|69.15
|69.67+.62
|CampSp 1.40
|6203
|41.48
|40.73
|40.77—.59
|Cemex .29t
|7161
|7.00
|6.90
|6.93—.06
|CntryLink 2.16
|14135
|21.71
|21.38
|21.57+.19
|ChesEng
|21196
|4.71
|4.61
|4.65—.01
|CgpVelICrd
|5747
|7.40
|7.30
|7.40+.20
|Citigroup 1.80f
|17828
|70.23
|69.56
|70.14—.12
|ClevCliffs
|7394
|10.35
|10.24
|10.30—.02
|CocaCola 1.56
|8575
|46.13
|45.77
|45.93—.15
|Coty .50
|8720
|12.12
|11.55
|11.55—.50
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|9630
|15.15
|15.04
|15.13—.14
|DenburyR
|6402
|4.48
|4.39
|4.45—.04
|DeutschBk .83e
|17032
|11.52
|11.44
|11.50—.32
|Diebold .40
|16581
|4.80
|4.25
|4.25+.30
|DxSOXBrrs
|8132
|10.21
|9.98
|10.03—.21
|DxGBullrs
|16938
|18.43
|18.03
|18.04—.83
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|29138
|10.73
|10.36
|10.36—.65
|DxSPOGBrrs
|6472
|6.49
|6.34
|6.45+.08
|DxBrzBulls
|5982
|19.86
|19.20
|19.84—.27
|DxSCBearrs
|13968
|8.68
|8.61
|8.66+.01
|Dycom
|22343
|72.50
|67.75
|70.43—19.28
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|14552
|23.00
|22.61
|22.68—.32
|ENSCO .04
|9555
|7.11
|6.95
|6.97—.17
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|7618
|79.75
|79.23
|79.27—.15
|FstDatan
|19774
|24.38
|23.80
|24.38—.29
|FMajSilvg
|14734
|6.31
|5.78
|5.82—.66
|FordM .60a
|64665
|9.75
|9.58
|9.60—.14
|FrptMcM .20
|14894
|15.26
|15.11
|15.12+.01
|GGPInc .88
|6408
|21.49
|21.41
|21.44+.02
|GenElec .48
|76393
|12.73
|12.62
|12.63—.15
|GenMotors 1.52
|8428
|36.67
|36.24
|36.35—.24
|Gerdau .02e
|10163
|4.14
|4.09
|4.11—.02
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|9652
|39.91
|39.75
|39.83—.33
|GoldFLtd .02e
|10192
|3.47
|3.43
|3.44—.08
|Goldcrpg .24
|6092
|11.87
|11.74
|11.74—.17
|HalconRsn
|6536
|4.00
|3.85
|3.94—.12
|HarmonyG .05
|10055
|1.66
|1.63
|1.64+.01
|HomeDp 4.12
|5598
|197.59
|196.25
|196.97+.67
|HostHotls 1a
|7619
|20.39
|20.26
|20.29+.02
|Huyan
|7883
|33.50
|32.31
|32.63+.44
|ICICIBk .16e
|6440
|9.45
|9.38
|9.44—.08
|ING .14e
|26539
|13.48
|13.34
|13.48—.28
|iShGold
|11530
|11.53
|11.50
|11.50—.11
|iShBrazil .67e
|46014
|33.72
|33.33
|33.70—.15
|iShEMU .86e
|7384
|40.72
|40.60
|40.70+.07
|iShMexico .78e
|5893
|49.71
|49.13
|49.67+.05
|iShSilver
|13291
|14.35
|14.32
|14.33—.09
|iShChinaLC .87e
|16958
|42.55
|42.36
|42.52—.25
|iShEMkts .59e
|76526
|42.87
|42.69
|42.85—.34
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|11475
|120.55
|120.21
|120.42—.24
|iSEafe 1.66e
|16243
|66.75
|66.62
|66.73—.01
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|6306
|85.96
|85.87
|85.95+.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|22863
|167.80
|167.31
|167.43—.10
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|5886
|62.99
|62.86
|62.96—.03
|InvitHmn .44
|9375
|23.45
|23.21
|23.34+.01
|iShCorEM .95e
|11763
|51.82
|51.60
|51.80—.45
|ItauUnibH .32e
|34415
|11.07
|10.90
|11.06—.21
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|10767
|115.88
|114.97
|115.71—.02
|JinkoSolar
|7472
|14.49
|12.60
|12.89—2.95
|Keycorp .48f
|5767
|21.45
|21.29
|21.42+.04
|KindMorg .80
|11174
|18.17
|18.05
|18.08—.09
|Kinrossg
|6346
|3.13
|3.09
|3.10—.06
|LloydBkg .47a
|10021
|3.17
|3.15
|3.16+.02
|Macys 1.51
|8953
|40.35
|39.51
|39.79—.18
|MarathnO .20
|6590
|20.59
|20.26
|20.48+.10
|Mastec
|7897
|46.25
|44.15
|44.50—2.45
|Merck 1.92
|7054
|66.66
|66.07
|66.61+.54
|MetLife 1.68
|5697
|44.63
|44.16
|44.56—.09
|MobileTele .53e
|7192
|7.65
|7.58
|7.59—.02
|MorgStan 1.20f
|10358
|48.48
|48.01
|48.36—.03
|Nabors .24
|12138
|6.53
|6.34
|6.41—.06
|NewellRub .92f
|11181
|20.91
|20.57
|20.57—.25
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|
|68321
|25.67
|24.60
|24.65+2.68
|NokiaCp .19e
|6653
|5.22
|5.20
|5.22—.01
|OasisPet
|6261
|12.99
|12.77
|12.78—.26
|OcciPet 3.12f
|5746
|79.42
|78.74
|78.75—.03
|Oracle .76
|12570
|48.54
|48.22
|48.45+.13
|Penney
|11069
|2.47
|2.42
|2.44+.02
|PetrbrsA
|7398
|10.05
|9.87
|10.04—.03
|Petrobras
|26030
|11.50
|11.25
|11.46—.08
|Pfizer 1.36
|17451
|41.21
|40.95
|41.14+.21
|Pretiumg
|5920
|9.18
|8.66
|8.72—.52
|PUVixSTrs
|50176
|9.07
|8.69
|8.71—.15
|ProShtVxs
|20174
|14.14
|13.94
|14.14+.09
|ProctGam 2.87
|9220
|82.08
|81.40
|81.50+.07
|RegionsFn .56f
|14274
|19.24
|19.04
|19.23+.10
|RiteAid
|98425
|1.48
|1.36
|1.37—.12
|SpdrGold
|12582
|113.81
|113.58
|113.58—1.11
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|7722
|37.96
|37.85
|37.95+.03
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|56508
|283.95
|283.35
|283.88+.72
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|17567
|35.84
|35.79
|35.82+.01
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|9202
|41.75
|41.44
|41.53—.18
|Sanofi 1.58e
|7771
|42.23
|42.04
|42.07+.50
|SnapIncAn
|30733
|12.67
|12.24
|12.62+.31
|SwstnEngy
|22647
|5.57
|5.46
|5.49—.07
|Squaren
|27440
|73.39
|70.60
|73.16+2.56
|SPMatls .98e
|5605
|58.97
|58.70
|58.70+.02
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|15880
|53.44
|53.12
|53.19—.05
|SPEngy 2.04e
|6808
|75.41
|75.04
|75.15—.14
|SPDRFncl .46e
|52567
|28.02
|27.85
|27.99+.02
|SPInds 1.12e
|11447
|75.41
|75.02
|75.23+.16
|SPTech .78e
|15876
|73.51
|73.12
|73.48+.45
|SPUtil 1.55e
|10249
|53.16
|52.90
|53.01+.02
|Sysco 1.44
|18394
|74.05
|71.09
|73.10+4.62
|TALEducs
|24960
|34.49
|32.70
|33.89—.71
|TaiwSemi .73e
|11118
|40.82
|40.47
|40.82—.21
|Tapestry 1.35
|13940
|48.43
|47.82
|48.23+.30
|Target 2.56f
|6165
|83.19
|81.65
|82.27—.44
|TevaPhrm .73e
|8103
|22.69
|22.43
|22.59+.11
|3DSys
|13916
|19.80
|19.07
|19.16—.72
|Transocn
|17654
|12.51
|12.20
|12.27—.29
|Turkcell
|22965
|4.48
|4.36
|4.46—.46
|Twitter
|38668
|32.86
|32.02
|32.72+.71
|USFdsHln
|5986
|33.52
|32.96
|33.06+.32
|USOilFd
|25743
|14.02
|13.94
|13.95—.13
|USSteel .20
|12242
|30.15
|29.60
|30.01+.04
|VFCorp 1.84
|9257
|96.02
|92.37
|92.46—3.83
|ValeSA .29e
|18663
|13.48
|13.29
|13.46+.07
|VanEGold .06e
|46836
|20.41
|20.26
|20.27—.30
|VnEkRus .01e
|11646
|19.85
|19.69
|19.83+.25
|VanEJrGld
|12710
|30.34
|30.00
|30.01—.60
|VangSP500 3.81e
|
|6500
|260.86
|260.33
|260.80+.68
|VangEmg 1.10e
|20795
|42.02
|41.84
|42.00—.36
|VerizonCm 2.36
|8261
|52.78
|52.44
|52.47
|Vipshop
|8763
|9.13
|8.84
|8.92—.23
|Visa s .84
|5818
|140.87
|140.25
|140.79+1.06
|WalMart 2.08f
|8519
|90.54
|89.37
|89.82—.36
|WeathfIntl
|10178
|2.93
|2.85
|2.86—.10
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|11828
|58.10
|57.57
|57.98—.07
|WmsCos 1.36
|14051
|31.96
|31.49
|31.57—.22
|Yamanag .02
|25063
|3.02
|2.92
|2.92—.11
|Yelp
|5756
|49.57
|48.28
|48.47—.88
