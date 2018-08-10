BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ADTIncn 7674 8.85 8.55 8.73+.26 AKSteel 21672 4.35 4.29 4.30—.08 AT&TInc 2 29985 32.41 32.20 32.29—.20 Alibaba 36889…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|ADTIncn
|7674
|8.85
|8.55
|8.73+.26
|AKSteel
|21672
|4.35
|4.29
|4.30—.08
|AT&TInc 2
|29985
|32.41
|32.20
|32.29—.20
|Alibaba
|36889
|178.08
|174.75
|177.57+.38
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|35816
|11.29
|11.17
|11.27+.07
|Ambev .05e
|57869
|4.94
|4.89
|4.92—.14
|Annaly 1.20
|9179
|10.48
|10.42
|10.46
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|10168
|39.56
|39.39
|39.50—.11
|Avon
|11977
|1.85
|1.78
|1.83+.03
|BPPLC 2.38
|15766
|42.90
|42.69
|42.80—.74
|BRFSA
|10485
|5.45
|5.38
|5.41—.43
|BcBilVArg .27e
|15655
|6.42
|6.37
|6.39—.42
|BcoBrads .06a
|21054
|7.68
|7.54
|7.59—.37
|BcoSantSA .21e
|30713
|5.17
|5.13
|5.14—.23
|BkofAm .60f
|121989
|31.23
|30.90
|31.04—.56
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|12657
|51.67
|50.61
|50.64—1.65
|BiPVxSTrs
|97801
|30.06
|29.37
|30.06+1.51
|BarrickG .12
|13272
|10.98
|10.82
|10.86
|BauschHl
|8059
|23.04
|22.59
|22.59—.58
|CampSp 1.40
|7265
|41.70
|41.10
|41.35—.93
|Carnival 2
|8532
|60.32
|59.59
|60.00+.66
|CntryLink 2.16
|17178
|21.12
|20.81
|20.88—.10
|ChesEng
|37690
|4.65
|4.55
|4.61—.03
|Cigna .04
|8666
|186.21
|182.14
|184.32—1.10
|Citigroup 1.80f
|33755
|70.90
|70.02
|70.06—1.92
|ClevCliffs
|13890
|10.17
|9.97
|10.17—.07
|Coty .50
|10239
|12.42
|12.20
|12.31—.10
|DeltaAir 1.40f
|7454
|54.83
|53.85
|53.93—1.41
|DenburyR
|7730
|4.31
|4.24
|4.25—.02
|DeutschBk .83e
|27259
|11.66
|11.58
|11.64—.77
|Diebold .40
|12360
|4.75
|4.35
|4.35—.40
|DxSOXBrrs
|11496
|10.24
|10.00
|10.23+.69
|DxGBullrs
|9746
|19.41
|19.01
|19.13—.18
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|12870
|11.31
|11.10
|11.21—.01
|DxBrzBulls
|7756
|21.25
|20.52
|20.71—2.42
|DxSCBearrs
|18110
|8.74
|8.62
|8.70+.13
|Disney 1.68
|7990
|113.58
|112.80
|113.04—1.12
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|9315
|18.52
|18.19
|18.25—.03
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|9806
|23.56
|23.14
|23.21—.07
|ENSCO .04
|10706
|7.10
|6.98
|7.01—.08
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|11736
|79.52
|79.13
|79.32—1.00
|FiatChrys
|10195
|16.21
|16.07
|16.07—.59
|FordM .60a
|69867
|9.91
|9.76
|9.77—.14
|FrptMcM .20
|21561
|15.19
|15.03
|15.07—.24
|GenElec .48
|82434
|12.91
|12.71
|12.76—.19
|GenMotors 1.52
|10913
|37.36
|36.61
|36.74—.77
|Gerdau .02e
|24162
|4.17
|4.06
|4.07—.27
|GoldFLtd .02e
|13339
|3.49
|3.44
|3.47—.12
|GoldmanS 3.20f
|
|7546
|231.46
|228.29
|228.30—5.48
|HarmonyG .05
|7797
|1.68
|1.65
|1.66—.03
|ICICIBk .16e
|18699
|9.61
|9.51
|9.59—.19
|ING .14e
|x11440
|13.82
|13.69
|13.70—.89
|iShGold
|24688
|11.66
|11.62
|11.66+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|55087
|34.44
|34.02
|34.16—1.24
|iShEMU .86e
|17444
|40.84
|40.69
|40.70—1.13
|iShSKor .65e
|9745
|65.04
|64.76
|64.86—1.54
|iShMexico .78e
|14788
|50.30
|49.60
|49.89—1.51
|iShSilver
|8800
|14.49
|14.42
|14.47—.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|47541
|42.72
|42.54
|42.57—.72
|iShEMkts .59e
|205832
|43.24
|43.07
|43.13—1.01
|iShiBoxIG 3.87
|
|9199
|115.17
|115.03
|115.16—.01
|iSEafe 1.66e
|39368
|66.99
|66.79
|66.80—1.30
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|14463
|85.97
|85.82
|85.87—.17
|iShR2K 1.77e
|28936
|167.76
|166.96
|167.17—.83
|iShChina .61e
|9972
|61.96
|61.67
|61.76—.92
|Intrexon
|8450
|14.00
|13.40
|13.48—1.91
|InvitHmn .44
|9939
|23.23
|22.14
|23.08—.73
|iSTaiwnrs
|12285
|37.37
|37.23
|37.24—.49
|iShCorEM .95e
|31741
|52.31
|52.11
|52.17—1.20
|ItauUnibH .32e
|33443
|11.43
|11.25
|11.28—.52
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|19850
|115.79
|114.68
|115.14—1.74
|Keycorp .48f
|14972
|21.43
|21.22
|21.32—.26
|KindMorg .80
|12736
|18.06
|17.86
|18.01+.07
|Kinrossg
|18443
|3.25
|3.17
|3.18—.06
|Kroger s .56f
|12151
|30.18
|29.61
|30.00+.18
|LBrands 2.40
|7739
|31.40
|30.74
|30.93—.58
|LloydBkg .47a
|13238
|3.18
|3.16
|3.17—.07
|MGM Rsts .48
|7623
|29.01
|28.64
|28.68—.43
|Macys 1.51
|7701
|40.55
|39.88
|40.02—.54
|Merck 1.92
|8138
|66.49
|65.89
|66.39+.39
|MetLife 1.68
|9813
|45.83
|44.29
|44.39—1.73
|MobileTele .53e
|10907
|7.74
|7.53
|7.54—.24
|MorgStan 1.20f
|10520
|48.88
|48.33
|48.40—1.04
|Nabors .24
|9205
|6.32
|6.21
|6.26—.01
|NewellRub .92f
|20052
|21.05
|20.66
|20.84—.04
|NokiaCp .19e
|27955
|5.26
|5.22
|5.23—.14
|OcciPet 3.12f
|7819
|78.20
|77.30
|77.73—.06
|Oracle .76
|12229
|48.56
|48.31
|48.39—.15
|PBFEngy 1.20
|14001
|48.12
|47.46
|47.83—2.37
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|8419
|43.74
|43.25
|43.30—.60
|PartyCityn
|7248
|15.45
|15.20
|15.25—.65
|Petrobras
|32908
|11.67
|11.51
|11.57—.39
|Pfizer 1.36
|16599
|41.31
|40.79
|41.07+.07
|PlanetFitn
|7979
|53.41
|51.00
|53.11+4.32
|Pretiumg
|14003
|9.18
|8.46
|9.07+1.31
|PUVixSTrs
|109213
|8.91
|8.62
|8.90+.64
|ProShtVxs
|23064
|14.20
|14.03
|14.04—.38
|ProShtQQQ
|31833
|30.19
|30.09
|30.19+.22
|ProShSPrs
|7962
|28.17
|28.10
|28.16+.19
|PrUShSPrs
|9992
|35.18
|35.00
|35.18+.46
|PrUShD3rs
|7368
|16.52
|16.39
|16.52+.42
|Realogy .27p
|13542
|21.87
|20.02
|21.08—1.00
|RegionsFn .56f
|11271
|19.12
|18.99
|19.02—.26
|RiteAid
|37728
|1.53
|1.50
|1.50—.04
|SpdrGold
|11152
|115.10
|114.75
|115.06+.32
|SpdrEuro50 1.18e
|
|10041
|38.13
|37.98
|37.99—1.13
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|114627
|283.91
|283.17
|283.19—1.89
|SpdrS&PRB .74e
|
|8316
|62.17
|61.79
|61.85—.77
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|9859
|41.46
|41.11
|41.30—.01
|STMicro .40
|12705
|20.70
|20.51
|20.52—1.22
|SnapIncAn
|27579
|12.50
|12.09
|12.47+.16
|SouthnCo 2.40
|10028
|46.82
|46.27
|46.71—.10
|SwstnEngy
|18435
|5.47
|5.39
|5.41—.01
|Sprint
|7738
|6.06
|5.99
|6.01—.08
|Squaren
|20809
|71.14
|68.90
|70.67+1.29
|SPMatls .98e
|7845
|59.25
|58.79
|58.80—.74
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7340
|90.16
|89.66
|89.88—.14
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|24919
|53.45
|53.14
|53.41—.03
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10186
|74.83
|74.51
|74.66—.17
|SPDRFncl .46e
|
|127744
|28.02
|27.86
|27.88—.42
|SPInds 1.12e
|14793
|75.43
|74.93
|74.94—.80
|SPTech .78e
|12523
|73.38
|73.04
|73.09—.53
|SPUtil 1.55e
|30682
|53.66
|53.22
|53.63+.41
|SumitMitsu
|7861
|7.88
|7.80
|7.81—.17
|TaiwSemi .73e
|13038
|41.30
|40.97
|40.98—.86
|TevaPhrm .73e
|8158
|22.59
|22.16
|22.40+.07
|Transocn
|10017
|12.45
|12.25
|12.30—.11
|Turkcell
|19186
|4.85
|4.51
|4.85—.81
|Twitter
|25164
|31.89
|31.47
|31.68—.28
|USOilFd
|24483
|14.07
|14.00
|14.03+.15
|USSteel .20
|30360
|29.92
|29.42
|29.49—.77
|ValeSA .29e
|28584
|13.30
|13.17
|13.23—.40
|VanEGold .06e
|41528
|20.76
|20.62
|20.65—.06
|VnEkRus .01e
|44058
|19.83
|19.64
|19.72—.56
|VanEEMBd .98
|10180
|16.57
|16.49
|16.55—.45
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|14797
|106.48
|105.64
|105.64—2.53
|VanEJrGld
|10902
|30.88
|30.69
|30.80—.01
|VangIntBd 2.17a
|
|21157
|80.93
|80.87
|80.93+.15
|VangEmg 1.10e
|50549
|42.42
|42.21
|42.30—.92
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|
|10498
|42.75
|42.62
|42.63—.80
|VerizonCm 2.36
|9938
|52.93
|52.72
|52.84—.17
|Vipshop
|8040
|9.15
|9.02
|9.08—.05
|Visa s .84
|7353
|140.57
|139.65
|140.11+.10
|WalMart 2.08f
|13996
|90.25
|88.65
|90.07+1.06
|WeathfIntl
|11167
|3.03
|2.96
|2.96—.06
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|18407
|57.95
|57.38
|57.86—.58
|WmsCos 1.36
|23869
|32.05
|31.70
|31.75—.04
|WillmsPtrs 2.52f
|8146
|47.87
|47.34
|47.42—.13
|Yamanag .02
|15888
|3.10
|3.03
|3.06+.02
|Yelp
|11777
|49.14
|47.54
|48.68+.35
|—————————
