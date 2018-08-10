BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ADTIncn 7674 8.85 8.55 8.73+.26 AKSteel 21672 4.35 4.29 4.30—.08 AT&TInc 2 29985 32.41 32.20 32.29—.20 Alibaba 36889…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ADTIncn 7674 8.85 8.55 8.73+.26 AKSteel 21672 4.35 4.29 4.30—.08 AT&TInc 2 29985 32.41 32.20 32.29—.20 Alibaba 36889 178.08 174.75 177.57+.38 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 35816 11.29 11.17 11.27+.07 Ambev .05e 57869 4.94 4.89 4.92—.14 Annaly 1.20 9179 10.48 10.42 10.46 AstraZens 1.37e 10168 39.56 39.39 39.50—.11 Avon 11977 1.85 1.78 1.83+.03 BPPLC 2.38 15766 42.90 42.69 42.80—.74 BRFSA 10485 5.45 5.38 5.41—.43 BcBilVArg .27e 15655 6.42 6.37 6.39—.42 BcoBrads .06a 21054 7.68 7.54 7.59—.37 BcoSantSA .21e 30713 5.17 5.13 5.14—.23 BkofAm .60f 121989 31.23 30.90 31.04—.56 BkNYMel 1.12f 12657 51.67 50.61 50.64—1.65 BiPVxSTrs 97801 30.06 29.37 30.06+1.51 BarrickG .12 13272 10.98 10.82 10.86 BauschHl 8059 23.04 22.59 22.59—.58 CampSp 1.40 7265 41.70 41.10 41.35—.93 Carnival 2 8532 60.32 59.59 60.00+.66 CntryLink 2.16 17178 21.12 20.81 20.88—.10 ChesEng 37690 4.65 4.55 4.61—.03 Cigna .04 8666 186.21 182.14 184.32—1.10 Citigroup 1.80f 33755 70.90 70.02 70.06—1.92 ClevCliffs 13890 10.17 9.97 10.17—.07 Coty .50 10239 12.42 12.20 12.31—.10 DeltaAir 1.40f 7454 54.83 53.85 53.93—1.41 DenburyR 7730 4.31 4.24 4.25—.02 DeutschBk .83e 27259 11.66 11.58 11.64—.77 Diebold .40 12360 4.75 4.35 4.35—.40 DxSOXBrrs 11496 10.24 10.00 10.23+.69 DxGBullrs 9746 19.41 19.01 19.13—.18 DrGMBllrs .09e 12870 11.31 11.10 11.21—.01 DxBrzBulls 7756 21.25 20.52 20.71—2.42 DxSCBearrs 18110 8.74 8.62 8.70+.13 Disney 1.68 7990 113.58 112.80 113.04—1.12 EgyTrEqs 1.22 9315 18.52 18.19 18.25—.03 EngyTrfPt 2.26 9806 23.56 23.14 23.21—.07 ENSCO .04 10706 7.10 6.98 7.01—.08 ExxonMbl 3.28 11736 79.52 79.13 79.32—1.00 FiatChrys 10195 16.21 16.07 16.07—.59 FordM .60a 69867 9.91 9.76 9.77—.14 FrptMcM .20 21561 15.19 15.03 15.07—.24 GenElec .48 82434 12.91 12.71 12.76—.19 GenMotors 1.52 10913 37.36 36.61 36.74—.77 Gerdau .02e 24162 4.17 4.06 4.07—.27 GoldFLtd .02e 13339 3.49 3.44 3.47—.12 GoldmanS 3.20f 7546 231.46 228.29 228.30—5.48 HarmonyG .05 7797 1.68 1.65 1.66—.03 ICICIBk .16e 18699 9.61 9.51 9.59—.19 ING .14e x11440 13.82 13.69 13.70—.89 iShGold 24688 11.66 11.62 11.66+.04 iShBrazil .67e 55087 34.44 34.02 34.16—1.24 iShEMU .86e 17444 40.84 40.69 40.70—1.13 iShSKor .65e 9745 65.04 64.76 64.86—1.54 iShMexico .78e 14788 50.30 49.60 49.89—1.51 iShSilver 8800 14.49 14.42 14.47—.05 iShChinaLC .87e 47541 42.72 42.54 42.57—.72 iShEMkts .59e 205832 43.24 43.07 43.13—1.01 iShiBoxIG 3.87 9199 115.17 115.03 115.16—.01 iSEafe 1.66e 39368 66.99 66.79 66.80—1.30 iShiBxHYB 5.09 14463 85.97 85.82 85.87—.17 iShR2K 1.77e 28936 167.76 166.96 167.17—.83 iShChina .61e 9972 61.96 61.67 61.76—.92 Intrexon 8450 14.00 13.40 13.48—1.91 InvitHmn .44 9939 23.23 22.14 23.08—.73 iSTaiwnrs 12285 37.37 37.23 37.24—.49 iShCorEM .95e 31741 52.31 52.11 52.17—1.20 ItauUnibH .32e 33443 11.43 11.25 11.28—.52 JPMorgCh 2.24f 19850 115.79 114.68 115.14—1.74 Keycorp .48f 14972 21.43 21.22 21.32—.26 KindMorg .80 12736 18.06 17.86 18.01+.07 Kinrossg 18443 3.25 3.17 3.18—.06 Kroger s .56f 12151 30.18 29.61 30.00+.18 LBrands 2.40 7739 31.40 30.74 30.93—.58 LloydBkg .47a 13238 3.18 3.16 3.17—.07 MGM Rsts .48 7623 29.01 28.64 28.68—.43 Macys 1.51 7701 40.55 39.88 40.02—.54 Merck 1.92 8138 66.49 65.89 66.39+.39 MetLife 1.68 9813 45.83 44.29 44.39—1.73 MobileTele .53e 10907 7.74 7.53 7.54—.24 MorgStan 1.20f 10520 48.88 48.33 48.40—1.04 Nabors .24 9205 6.32 6.21 6.26—.01 NewellRub .92f 20052 21.05 20.66 20.84—.04 NokiaCp .19e 27955 5.26 5.22 5.23—.14 OcciPet 3.12f 7819 78.20 77.30 77.73—.06 Oracle .76 12229 48.56 48.31 48.39—.15 PBFEngy 1.20 14001 48.12 47.46 47.83—2.37 PG&ECp 2.12f 8419 43.74 43.25 43.30—.60 PartyCityn 7248 15.45 15.20 15.25—.65 Petrobras 32908 11.67 11.51 11.57—.39 Pfizer 1.36 16599 41.31 40.79 41.07+.07 PlanetFitn 7979 53.41 51.00 53.11+4.32 Pretiumg 14003 9.18 8.46 9.07+1.31 PUVixSTrs 109213 8.91 8.62 8.90+.64 ProShtVxs 23064 14.20 14.03 14.04—.38 ProShtQQQ 31833 30.19 30.09 30.19+.22 ProShSPrs 7962 28.17 28.10 28.16+.19 PrUShSPrs 9992 35.18 35.00 35.18+.46 PrUShD3rs 7368 16.52 16.39 16.52+.42 Realogy .27p 13542 21.87 20.02 21.08—1.00 RegionsFn .56f 11271 19.12 18.99 19.02—.26 RiteAid 37728 1.53 1.50 1.50—.04 SpdrGold 11152 115.10 114.75 115.06+.32 SpdrEuro50 1.18e 10041 38.13 37.98 37.99—1.13 S&P500ETF 4.13e 114627 283.91 283.17 283.19—1.89 SpdrS&PRB .74e 8316 62.17 61.79 61.85—.77 SpdrOGEx .73e 9859 41.46 41.11 41.30—.01 STMicro .40 12705 20.70 20.51 20.52—1.22 SnapIncAn 27579 12.50 12.09 12.47+.16 SouthnCo 2.40 10028 46.82 46.27 46.71—.10 SwstnEngy 18435 5.47 5.39 5.41—.01 Sprint 7738 6.06 5.99 6.01—.08 Squaren 20809 71.14 68.90 70.67+1.29 SPMatls .98e 7845 59.25 58.79 58.80—.74 SPHlthC 1.01e 7340 90.16 89.66 89.88—.14 SPCnSt 1.28e 24919 53.45 53.14 53.41—.03 SPEngy 2.04e 10186 74.83 74.51 74.66—.17 SPDRFncl .46e 127744 28.02 27.86 27.88—.42 SPInds 1.12e 14793 75.43 74.93 74.94—.80 SPTech .78e 12523 73.38 73.04 73.09—.53 SPUtil 1.55e 30682 53.66 53.22 53.63+.41 SumitMitsu 7861 7.88 7.80 7.81—.17 TaiwSemi .73e 13038 41.30 40.97 40.98—.86 TevaPhrm .73e 8158 22.59 22.16 22.40+.07 Transocn 10017 12.45 12.25 12.30—.11 Turkcell 19186 4.85 4.51 4.85—.81 Twitter 25164 31.89 31.47 31.68—.28 USOilFd 24483 14.07 14.00 14.03+.15 USSteel .20 30360 29.92 29.42 29.49—.77 ValeSA .29e 28584 13.30 13.17 13.23—.40 VanEGold .06e 41528 20.76 20.62 20.65—.06 VnEkRus .01e 44058 19.83 19.64 19.72—.56 VanEEMBd .98 10180 16.57 16.49 16.55—.45 VnEkSemi .58e 14797 106.48 105.64 105.64—2.53 VanEJrGld 10902 30.88 30.69 30.80—.01 VangIntBd 2.17a 21157 80.93 80.87 80.93+.15 VangEmg 1.10e 50549 42.42 42.21 42.30—.92 VangFTSE 1.10e 10498 42.75 42.62 42.63—.80 VerizonCm 2.36 9938 52.93 52.72 52.84—.17 Vipshop 8040 9.15 9.02 9.08—.05 Visa s .84 7353 140.57 139.65 140.11+.10 WalMart 2.08f 13996 90.25 88.65 90.07+1.06 WeathfIntl 11167 3.03 2.96 2.96—.06 WellsFargo 1.72f 18407 57.95 57.38 57.86—.58 WmsCos 1.36 23869 32.05 31.70 31.75—.04 WillmsPtrs 2.52f 8146 47.87 47.34 47.42—.13 Yamanag .02 15888 3.10 3.03 3.06+.02 Yelp 11777 49.14 47.54 48.68+.35 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.