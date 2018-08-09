BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ADTIncn 12726 9.08 8.41 8.91—.57 AKSteel 12141 4.48 4.39 4.41—.07 AMCEnt .68m 7016 18.35 17.50 17.65+.15 AT&TInc 2…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg ADTIncn 12726 9.08 8.41 8.91—.57 AKSteel 12141 4.48 4.39 4.41—.07 AMCEnt .68m 7016 18.35 17.50 17.65+.15 AT&TInc 2 21774 32.42 32.25 32.40+.04 Alibaba 75841 180.63 178.02 178.07+.55 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 21904 11.22 11.10 11.19—.17 Alteryxn 8848 55.65 51.30 55.02+7.22 Ambev .05e 40772 5.09 5.02 5.05—.06 Annaly 1.20 20872 10.55 10.47 10.53+.01 Apache 1 15033 45.79 42.63 42.73—3.41 AstraZens 1.37e x19338 39.76 39.51 39.53+.73 Avon 11948 1.86 1.78 1.82+.04 BPPLC 2.38 8315 44.09 43.69 43.73—.90 BcoBrads .06a 12227 8.11 7.88 7.91—.21 BcoSantSA .21e 7115 5.39 5.38 5.39—.05 BkofAm .60f 60278 31.78 31.60 31.78—.02 BiPVxSTrs 31835 28.24 28.03 28.17+.03 BarrickG .12 12192 11.02 10.92 10.94+.02 Belmond 7015 15.75 14.00 15.40+4.25 CVSHealth 2 13097 69.27 68.17 68.47+.30 CdaGoosen 9272 59.48 55.79 56.24+.33 CarvanaAn 11652 55.63 48.70 54.31+7.25 CntryLink 2.16 55975 20.10 19.43 20.08+1.54 ChesEng 30576 4.72 4.62 4.65—.01 CgpVelICrd 11956 7.41 7.28 7.39—.10 Citigroup 1.28 13719 72.65 72.30 72.59—.30 ClevCliffs 10909 10.25 10.04 10.12—.13 CocaCola 1.56 7438 46.32 46.08 46.18+.03 ConocoPhil 1.14f 10265 72.64 71.52 71.90+.51 Deere 2.76f 7904 143.96 139.06 140.76—4.05 DenburyR 11217 4.33 4.23 4.26—.01 DevonE .32f 7586 42.96 42.12 42.30—.37 DxGBullrs 11338 19.79 19.50 19.58+.23 DrGMBllrs .09e 25870 11.53 11.36 11.39+.13 DxBrzBulls 9557 24.04 22.52 22.78—1.45 DxSCBearrs 13878 8.64 8.51 8.55—.08 Disney 1.68 12119 114.12 112.81 113.30—.68 DowDuPnt 1.52 7518 68.83 68.14 68.81+1.15 DunBrad 2.09 16220 144.00 141.30 142.31+19.51 ELFIncn 27505 11.39 10.33 11.00—3.91 EnableMid 1.27 6685 18.19 17.28 18.00—.54 EgyTrEqs 1.22 11061 18.69 18.25 18.46+.01 EngyTrfPt 2.26 13950 23.72 23.20 23.42—.07 ENSCO .04 10116 7.44 7.24 7.24—.20 ExxonMbl 3.28 10373 80.91 80.41 80.42—.31 FstDatan 9997 24.82 24.48 24.53+.10 FlowrsFds .72f 6750 19.89 19.07 19.22—.85 Flowserve .76 6659 51.37 48.40 51.20+5.27 FordM .60a 21588 10.07 10.01 10.03—.03 FrptMcM .20 16708 15.76 15.51 15.59+.20 GenElec .48 38742 13.02 12.96 13.01—.05 GenMotors 1.52 6646 37.74 37.40 37.44—.22 Gerdau .02e 12015 4.53 4.36 4.39—.17 GrphTIntn 45324 20.17 19.75 19.96—1.39 HeclaM .01e 9245 3.05 2.94 3.02+.15 HertzGl 7809 18.90 18.19 18.74+.63 HighPtRs 9368 5.48 5.10 5.19—.51 HostHotls 1a 10490 20.65 20.46 20.53—.02 ICICIBk .16e 25386 9.89 9.70 9.75+.46 iShGold 8865 11.66 11.64 11.66+.03 iShBrazil .67e 45367 35.84 35.09 35.21—.69 iSFrance .58e 15802 31.48 31.41 31.45 iShSilver 6693 14.55 14.51 14.55+.05 iShChinaLC .87e 33815 43.50 43.35 43.44+.77 iShEMkts .59e 43945 44.38 44.29 44.29+.03 iSEafe 1.66e 10173 68.36 68.26 68.33+.03 iShR2K 1.77e 21688 168.38 167.55 168.17+.60 iShREst 2.76e 8161 81.66 81.32 81.42+.04 iShCorEafe 1.56e 7338 64.49 64.41 64.46+.05 iSMsciVal 1.66e 8560 52.28 52.22 52.28—.09 iShUK rs 6680 34.66 34.58 34.61+.03 iShCorEM .95e 9546 53.64 53.53 53.54+.06 ItauUnibH .32e 10428 11.98 11.71 11.75—.30 JPMorgCh 2.24f 12316 117.72 117.03 117.43—.36 KilroyR 1.82f 7697 71.95 71.37 71.80—1.72 Kimco 1.12 7309 16.47 16.31 16.37—.11 KindMorg .80 12448 18.04 17.92 17.94+.02 Kroger s .56f 8463 30.60 30.08 30.16—.46 LBrands 2.40 11194 32.88 32.04 32.58+.93 LendingClb 12160 3.68 3.46 3.47—.21 LloydBkg .47a 9862 3.23 3.22 3.23—.01 MBIA 10237 11.62 11.11 11.39+.91 MFAFncl .80 8230 7.61 7.51 7.57+.05 MGM Rsts .48 6879 29.48 29.05 29.35+.40 Macys 1.51 9026 40.67 40.00 40.65+.76 Mallinckdt 7376 30.04 29.27 30.01+.68 MarathnO .20 8688 20.29 20.05 20.08—.06 Merck 1.92 7224 66.87 66.17 66.30—.39 MKors 6768 72.27 70.31 72.02+2.01 MobileTele .53e 7342 7.91 7.80 7.81—.20 MurphO 1 7641 32.50 29.86 29.87—2.64 Nabors .24 8189 6.48 6.37 6.42—.07 NewellRub .92f 35191 21.41 21.06 21.23+.44 NokiaCp .19e 14345 5.39 5.37 5.38—.01 NorwCruis 6848 51.60 50.21 50.21+1.28 OasisPet 8956 12.77 12.52 12.54—.09 OcciPet 3.12f 24320 79.66 76.46 78.18—3.02 Oracle .76 17561 48.70 48.27 48.61+.22 OutfrontM 1.44 10720 19.47 18.33 18.50—2.23 ParsleyEn 7480 30.36 29.91 30.30+.03 Penney 12265 2.41 2.36 2.41+.03 Perrigo .76 18625 74.68 71.87 72.20—6.11 Petrobras 30756 12.11 11.78 11.82—.30 Pfizer 1.36 22484 41.37 41.02 41.18—.24 PlainsAAP 1.95 10079 26.93 26.55 26.73—.01 PlayAGSn 8143 29.95 29.49 29.55—.20 PUVixSTrs 22044 8.13 8.04 8.09 ProShtVxs 9746 14.54 14.49 14.51 ProctGam 2.87 6947 82.44 81.59 81.76—.59 RegionsFn .56f 7225 19.44 19.32 19.42+.05 RiteAid 531334 1.59 1.51 1.56—.19 S&P500ETF 4.13e 45466 285.67 285.32 285.47+.01 SpdrLehHY 2.30 11522 35.94 35.88 35.90—.03 SpdrOGEx .73e 14041 41.82 41.26 41.29—.41 SailptTchn 9358 30.05 27.69 29.86+4.03 SanchezEn 18835 3.09 2.92 2.96—.13 SnapIncAn 51433 12.49 12.07 12.33+.10 SouthnCo 2.40 16643 46.80 45.88 46.58—.30 SwstnEngy 13810 5.52 5.43 5.51+.08 SpiritRltC .72 7393 8.49 8.39 8.41+.01 Sprint 6632 6.13 6.07 6.13+.05 Squaren 10174 71.27 69.77 70.61—.21 SPHlthC 1.01e 11272 90.26 89.93 90.03—.09 SPCnSt 1.28e 15670 53.70 53.45 53.49—.11 SPEngy 2.04e 16558 75.73 75.07 75.10—.43 SPDRFncl .46e 38962 28.47 28.37 28.45—.02 SPInds 1.12e 13326 76.34 76.07 76.21+.05 SPTech .78e 11192 73.81 73.60 73.69+.10 SPUtil 1.55e 13873 53.15 52.79 53.09+.11 TevaPhrm .73e 11563 22.80 22.40 22.63+.06 3DSys 15414 17.80 17.23 17.51—.45 Transocn 12154 12.92 12.63 12.64—.29 TribMdaA 1 17654 34.65 33.83 34.40+.76 Twitter 34880 32.23 31.61 31.74—.10 USOilFd 28299 14.03 13.95 13.96+.06 USSteel .20 13491 30.76 30.27 30.42—.35 ValeSA .29e 12685 13.98 13.75 13.76—.20 VanEGold .06e 33783 20.91 20.80 20.85+.09 VnEkRus .01e 17285 20.39 20.30 20.33—.07 VnEkSemi .58e 7964 108.83 108.06 108.45—.78 VanEJrGld 7328 31.08 30.91 30.95+.15 VangEmg 1.10e 11701 43.45 43.35 43.38+.10 VerizonCm 2.36 8117 53.00 52.66 52.87+.17 WPXEngy 6954 18.28 18.07 18.12+.05 WeathfIntl 10253 3.16 3.07 3.07—.09 WellsFargo 1.72f x11386 58.86 58.60 58.81+.05 WmsCos 1.36 27299 32.07 31.57 31.92+.37 Worldpay 31458 90.46 89.00 89.51+6.16 Yelp 66890 46.93 43.51 46.79+8.63 ZTOExpn 11013 21.43 20.25 20.36+.71 ————————— 