BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 7473 13.78 13.23 13.60—.22 AKSteel 12506 4.59 4.53 4.55+.03 AT&TInc 2 35803 32.23 31.97 32.17+.06 AbbVie…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AESCorp .52
|7473
|13.78
|13.23
|13.60—.22
|AKSteel
|12506
|4.59
|4.53
|4.55+.03
|AT&TInc 2
|35803
|32.23
|31.97
|32.17+.06
|AbbVie 3.84
|7646
|98.35
|96.64
|97.80+.74
|Alibaba
|47542
|181.68
|180.00
|181.23+2.61
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|28977
|11.41
|11.29
|11.31+.03
|Altria 2.80f
|6866
|60.13
|59.46
|59.69—.53
|Ambev .05e
|25658
|5.18
|5.14
|5.16+.03
|Anadarko 1
|18440
|68.55
|65.79
|66.91—1.37
|Annaly 1.20
|8055
|10.54
|10.50
|10.51—.01
|Aramark .90f
|8511
|40.72
|39.50
|40.13+1.88
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|12980
|39.27
|39.03
|39.03+.75
|BPPLC 2.38
|12171
|45.04
|44.91
|44.98+.85
|BcoBrads .06a
|21483
|8.62
|8.55
|8.58+.10
|BcoSantSA .21e
|18402
|5.49
|5.46
|5.48+.09
|BkofAm .60f
|72246
|31.77
|31.53
|31.76+.24
|BiPVxSTrs
|46504
|28.84
|28.49
|28.55—.71
|BarrickG .12
|13776
|11.17
|10.95
|10.100—.02
|BauschHl
|24360
|24.17
|22.68
|23.92+1.42
|BerkHB
|7078
|208.43
|207.15
|208.42+2.36
|BlueAprnn
|16996
|2.08
|1.93
|2.06
|Brookdale
|7465
|8.97
|8.28
|8.70+.21
|CBLAsc .80
|24112
|4.50
|4.12
|4.32—.37
|CVSHealth 2
|6801
|65.48
|64.96
|65.28+.24
|Caterpillar 3.44f
|
|8179
|142.95
|140.30
|142.42+2.94
|CntryLink 2.16
|6905
|18.79
|18.62
|18.72+.02
|ChesEng
|48036
|4.82
|4.73
|4.81+.11
|Chevron 4.48
|7370
|125.59
|124.75
|125.35+1.05
|CgpVelICrd
|13880
|6.80
|6.70
|6.72—.17
|Citigroup 1.28
|20297
|72.85
|72.50
|72.84+.44
|ClevCliffs
|18716
|11.14
|10.88
|10.89+.10
|CocaCola 1.56
|12072
|46.61
|46.22
|46.24—.41
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|9326
|73.45
|72.39
|73.43+1.70
|CredSuiss 1.22e
|7971
|15.94
|15.81
|15.94+.34
|DeanFoods .36
|16397
|9.15
|8.36
|8.50—.97
|DenburyR
|29619
|4.81
|4.58
|4.65+.18
|DxGBullrs
|9350
|20.33
|20.02
|20.03+.08
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|13765
|11.87
|11.72
|11.74+.15
|DxSPOGBrrs
|9381
|6.00
|5.86
|5.93—.18
|DxSCBearrs
|11165
|8.59
|8.52
|8.54—.14
|Disney 1.68
|25215
|117.90
|116.24
|116.81+.87
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|7454
|68.55
|67.85
|68.21+.45
|EnCanag .06
|8293
|14.04
|13.81
|13.91+.04
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|7544
|19.08
|18.75
|18.84—.13
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|11418
|24.22
|23.82
|23.94—.13
|ENSCO .04
|13121
|7.62
|7.50
|7.62+.22
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|12395
|80.93
|80.31
|80.78+.60
|Fitbitn
|7240
|5.52
|5.40
|5.50+.05
|FordM .60a
|37120
|10.09
|10.02
|10.06+.03
|ForestCA .72
|8275
|25.05
|24.99
|25.01—.02
|FrptMcM .20
|16934
|15.81
|15.65
|15.74+.34
|GenElec .48
|51978
|13.15
|13.02
|13.10
|GenMotors 1.52
|7373
|37.87
|37.66
|37.67+.07
|Genworth
|7064
|4.62
|4.58
|4.60+.02
|Gerdau .02e
|14327
|4.57
|4.51
|4.53+.04
|Goldcrpg .24
|8361
|12.34
|12.18
|12.20+.03
|HPInc .56f
|7933
|24.08
|23.80
|23.99+.25
|HertzGl
|45720
|18.74
|16.79
|18.74+3.07
|HostHotls 1a
|14369
|21.58
|21.30
|21.31—.34
|iShGold
|15179
|11.64
|11.61
|11.63+.05
|iShBrazil .67e
|15772
|37.58
|37.36
|37.58+.55
|iShSilver
|14523
|14.50
|14.46
|14.50+.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|31541
|42.91
|42.76
|42.86+.95
|iShEMkts .59e
|64485
|44.49
|44.35
|44.49+.62
|iSEafe 1.66e
|26190
|68.53
|68.44
|68.53+.70
|iShR2K 1.77e
|19596
|168.33
|167.80
|168.15+.83
|iShREst 2.76e
|11005
|82.18
|81.56
|81.61—.55
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|7776
|64.62
|64.53
|64.61+.62
|iShJapanrs
|7109
|58.71
|58.60
|58.67+.54
|iSMlasiars
|13368
|32.96
|32.72
|32.89+.35
|iShCorEM .95e
|11367
|53.78
|53.62
|53.78+.68
|ItauUnibH .32e
|17831
|12.60
|12.47
|12.54+.11
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|14925
|118.11
|117.51
|118.11+.99
|Keycorp .48f
|16127
|21.53
|21.35
|21.51+.21
|KindMorg .80
|11391
|18.16
|17.100
|18.09+.14
|MGM Rsts .48
|6934
|29.67
|29.30
|29.42+.09
|Macys 1.51
|7839
|39.37
|38.79
|38.96+.18
|Mallinckdt
|32922
|30.15
|27.20
|29.47+5.12
|Manulifeg .44
|8047
|18.27
|18.12
|18.27+.38
|MarathnO .20
|16600
|21.22
|20.65
|21.14+.53
|Merck 1.92
|13722
|66.78
|66.03
|66.66+.44
|Mosaic .10
|16112
|32.02
|30.54
|31.69+1.59
|Nabors .24
|10205
|6.75
|6.53
|6.69+.17
|NeoPhoton
|18892
|8.49
|7.70
|8.30+1.44
|NewellRub .92f
|35528
|22.80
|21.91
|22.09—.67
|NewmtM .56
|10859
|36.61
|36.33
|36.53+.32
|NikeB s .80
|7035
|80.03
|79.27
|79.65+.14
|NobleCorp .08
|7560
|6.24
|6.03
|6.24+.28
|NobleEngy .44
|15560
|32.55
|31.32
|31.70—.69
|NokiaCp .19e
|27925
|5.43
|5.40
|5.42+.10
|OasisPet
|32212
|13.90
|13.05
|13.33+.73
|Oracle .76
|13855
|48.95
|48.72
|48.84+.17
|OwensMin 1.04
|12350
|16.10
|15.76
|15.90—2.78
|Penney
|16837
|2.38
|2.33
|2.36
|Petrobras
|26793
|12.73
|12.58
|12.71+.21
|Pfizer 1.36
|28831
|41.25
|40.79
|41.09+.05
|PUVixSTrs
|40927
|8.39
|8.23
|8.26—.30
|ProShtVxs
|9039
|14.43
|14.34
|14.41+.17
|ProctGam 2.87
|8891
|82.41
|81.74
|81.77—.75
|PrUShSPrs
|9121
|34.65
|34.54
|34.55—.23
|RegionsFn .56f
|16191
|19.37
|19.15
|19.36+.24
|RiteAid
|14136
|1.69
|1.67
|1.69+.03
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|9362
|67.53
|67.17
|67.38+1.19
|SpdrGold
|8344
|114.87
|114.69
|114.85+.52
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|58810
|285.69
|285.24
|285.68+1.04
|SpdrRetls .49e
|6892
|50.66
|50.38
|50.40+.11
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|15725
|42.88
|42.56
|42.74+.46
|SanchezEn
|22031
|4.10
|3.71
|3.95—.62
|Schlmbrg 2
|7000
|66.48
|65.72
|66.36+.62
|Schwab .52f
|8461
|51.56
|50.55
|51.56+1.16
|SeaWorld
|10110
|25.79
|24.67
|25.64+.95
|SnapIncAn
|32807
|13.12
|12.78
|13.00—.05
|SwstnEngy
|12014
|5.29
|5.20
|5.26+.09
|Sprint
|19137
|6.21
|6.09
|6.16—.03
|Squaren
|17897
|71.59
|69.93
|70.74—.18
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|10201
|90.22
|89.86
|90.14+.17
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|22756
|54.36
|53.87
|53.91—.44
|SPEngy 2.04e
|15353
|76.29
|75.84
|76.23+.71
|SPDRFncl .46e
|40513
|28.49
|28.33
|28.49+.22
|SPInds 1.12e
|18284
|76.34
|76.01
|76.32+.36
|SPTech .78e
|31595
|73.65
|73.30
|73.50+.39
|SPUtil 1.55e
|20042
|53.25
|52.90
|52.95—.39
|TaiwSemi .73e
|7420
|41.07
|40.84
|40.94—.13
|TenetHlth
|8340
|37.00
|34.22
|35.35—3.20
|TevaPhrm .73e
|25588
|23.15
|22.45
|22.96+.85
|Transocn
|17978
|13.33
|13.14
|13.33+.37
|TriplePtV 1.44
|14135
|13.37
|13.23
|13.30—.64
|Twilion
|41440
|77.31
|72.24
|72.74+9.47
|Twitter
|65727
|33.61
|32.63
|32.84—.14
|TwoHrbIrs 1.88
|8045
|14.99
|14.86
|14.86—.04
|Tyson 1.20
|7173
|59.21
|58.50
|59.17—.48
|USNGasrs
|9896
|23.73
|23.61
|23.70+.27
|USOilFd
|21585
|14.45
|14.38
|14.44+.13
|USSteel .20
|18367
|32.09
|31.57
|31.80+.31
|VaalcoE
|8469
|2.95
|2.45
|2.60—.45
|ValeSA .29e
|15946
|14.44
|14.35
|14.39+.32
|VanEGold .06e
|15662
|21.09
|20.96
|20.97+.07
|VnEkRus .01e
|12892
|21.39
|21.30
|21.37+.27
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|12317
|26.01
|25.70
|25.98+.49
|VangREIT 3.08e
|7097
|82.94
|82.42
|82.48—.49
|VangEmg 1.10e
|13453
|43.56
|43.42
|43.54+.55
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|7458
|43.72
|43.62
|43.68+.43
|Vereit .55
|13436
|7.69
|7.62
|7.66—.04
|VerizonCm 2.36
|11211
|52.73
|52.22
|52.48+.00
|Vipshop
|7363
|9.35
|9.22
|9.27+.08
|W&TOff .40
|6711
|7.01
|6.85
|6.97+.06
|WtWatch
|22365
|88.84
|79.47
|79.90—12.31
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|15515
|58.99
|58.70
|58.95+.06
|WmsCos 1.36
|36842
|32.17
|31.63
|31.95+.61
|Yamanag .02
|8481
|3.09
|3.05
|3.06+.03
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.