BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 7473 13.78 13.23 13.60—.22 AKSteel 12506 4.59 4.53 4.55+.03 AT&TInc 2 35803 32.23 31.97 32.17+.06 AbbVie 3.84 7646 98.35 96.64 97.80+.74 Alibaba 47542 181.68 180.00 181.23+2.61 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 28977 11.41 11.29 11.31+.03 Altria 2.80f 6866 60.13 59.46 59.69—.53 Ambev .05e 25658 5.18 5.14 5.16+.03 Anadarko 1 18440 68.55 65.79 66.91—1.37 Annaly 1.20 8055 10.54 10.50 10.51—.01 Aramark .90f 8511 40.72 39.50 40.13+1.88 AstraZens 1.37e 12980 39.27 39.03 39.03+.75 BPPLC 2.38 12171 45.04 44.91 44.98+.85 BcoBrads .06a 21483 8.62 8.55 8.58+.10 BcoSantSA .21e 18402 5.49 5.46 5.48+.09 BkofAm .60f 72246 31.77 31.53 31.76+.24 BiPVxSTrs 46504 28.84 28.49 28.55—.71 BarrickG .12 13776 11.17 10.95 10.100—.02 BauschHl 24360 24.17 22.68 23.92+1.42 BerkHB 7078 208.43 207.15 208.42+2.36 BlueAprnn 16996 2.08 1.93 2.06 Brookdale 7465 8.97 8.28 8.70+.21 CBLAsc .80 24112 4.50 4.12 4.32—.37 CVSHealth 2 6801 65.48 64.96 65.28+.24 Caterpillar 3.44f 8179 142.95 140.30 142.42+2.94 CntryLink 2.16 6905 18.79 18.62 18.72+.02 ChesEng 48036 4.82 4.73 4.81+.11 Chevron 4.48 7370 125.59 124.75 125.35+1.05 CgpVelICrd 13880 6.80 6.70 6.72—.17 Citigroup 1.28 20297 72.85 72.50 72.84+.44 ClevCliffs 18716 11.14 10.88 10.89+.10 CocaCola 1.56 12072 46.61 46.22 46.24—.41 ConocoPhil 1.14f 9326 73.45 72.39 73.43+1.70 CredSuiss 1.22e 7971 15.94 15.81 15.94+.34 DeanFoods .36 16397 9.15 8.36 8.50—.97 DenburyR 29619 4.81 4.58 4.65+.18 DxGBullrs 9350 20.33 20.02 20.03+.08 DrGMBllrs .09e 13765 11.87 11.72 11.74+.15 DxSPOGBrrs 9381 6.00 5.86 5.93—.18 DxSCBearrs 11165 8.59 8.52 8.54—.14 Disney 1.68 25215 117.90 116.24 116.81+.87 DowDuPnt 1.52 7454 68.55 67.85 68.21+.45 EnCanag .06 8293 14.04 13.81 13.91+.04 EgyTrEqs 1.22 7544 19.08 18.75 18.84—.13 EngyTrfPt 2.26 11418 24.22 23.82 23.94—.13 ENSCO .04 13121 7.62 7.50 7.62+.22 ExxonMbl 3.28 12395 80.93 80.31 80.78+.60 Fitbitn 7240 5.52 5.40 5.50+.05 FordM .60a 37120 10.09 10.02 10.06+.03 ForestCA .72 8275 25.05 24.99 25.01—.02 FrptMcM .20 16934 15.81 15.65 15.74+.34 GenElec .48 51978 13.15 13.02 13.10 GenMotors 1.52 7373 37.87 37.66 37.67+.07 Genworth 7064 4.62 4.58 4.60+.02 Gerdau .02e 14327 4.57 4.51 4.53+.04 Goldcrpg .24 8361 12.34 12.18 12.20+.03 HPInc .56f 7933 24.08 23.80 23.99+.25 HertzGl 45720 18.74 16.79 18.74+3.07 HostHotls 1a 14369 21.58 21.30 21.31—.34 iShGold 15179 11.64 11.61 11.63+.05 iShBrazil .67e 15772 37.58 37.36 37.58+.55 iShSilver 14523 14.50 14.46 14.50+.10 iShChinaLC .87e 31541 42.91 42.76 42.86+.95 iShEMkts .59e 64485 44.49 44.35 44.49+.62 iSEafe 1.66e 26190 68.53 68.44 68.53+.70 iShR2K 1.77e 19596 168.33 167.80 168.15+.83 iShREst 2.76e 11005 82.18 81.56 81.61—.55 iShCorEafe 1.56e 7776 64.62 64.53 64.61+.62 iShJapanrs 7109 58.71 58.60 58.67+.54 iSMlasiars 13368 32.96 32.72 32.89+.35 iShCorEM .95e 11367 53.78 53.62 53.78+.68 ItauUnibH .32e 17831 12.60 12.47 12.54+.11 JPMorgCh 2.24f 14925 118.11 117.51 118.11+.99 Keycorp .48f 16127 21.53 21.35 21.51+.21 KindMorg .80 11391 18.16 17.100 18.09+.14 MGM Rsts .48 6934 29.67 29.30 29.42+.09 Macys 1.51 7839 39.37 38.79 38.96+.18 Mallinckdt 32922 30.15 27.20 29.47+5.12 Manulifeg .44 8047 18.27 18.12 18.27+.38 MarathnO .20 16600 21.22 20.65 21.14+.53 Merck 1.92 13722 66.78 66.03 66.66+.44 Mosaic .10 16112 32.02 30.54 31.69+1.59 Nabors .24 10205 6.75 6.53 6.69+.17 NeoPhoton 18892 8.49 7.70 8.30+1.44 NewellRub .92f 35528 22.80 21.91 22.09—.67 NewmtM .56 10859 36.61 36.33 36.53+.32 NikeB s .80 7035 80.03 79.27 79.65+.14 NobleCorp .08 7560 6.24 6.03 6.24+.28 NobleEngy .44 15560 32.55 31.32 31.70—.69 NokiaCp .19e 27925 5.43 5.40 5.42+.10 OasisPet 32212 13.90 13.05 13.33+.73 Oracle .76 13855 48.95 48.72 48.84+.17 OwensMin 1.04 12350 16.10 15.76 15.90—2.78 Penney 16837 2.38 2.33 2.36 Petrobras 26793 12.73 12.58 12.71+.21 Pfizer 1.36 28831 41.25 40.79 41.09+.05 PUVixSTrs 40927 8.39 8.23 8.26—.30 ProShtVxs 9039 14.43 14.34 14.41+.17 ProctGam 2.87 8891 82.41 81.74 81.77—.75 PrUShSPrs 9121 34.65 34.54 34.55—.23 RegionsFn .56f 16191 19.37 19.15 19.36+.24 RiteAid 14136 1.69 1.67 1.69+.03 RoyDShllA 3.76 9362 67.53 67.17 67.38+1.19 SpdrGold 8344 114.87 114.69 114.85+.52 S&P500ETF 4.13e 58810 285.69 285.24 285.68+1.04 SpdrRetls .49e 6892 50.66 50.38 50.40+.11 SpdrOGEx .73e 15725 42.88 42.56 42.74+.46 SanchezEn 22031 4.10 3.71 3.95—.62 Schlmbrg 2 7000 66.48 65.72 66.36+.62 Schwab .52f 8461 51.56 50.55 51.56+1.16 SeaWorld 10110 25.79 24.67 25.64+.95 SnapIncAn 32807 13.12 12.78 13.00—.05 SwstnEngy 12014 5.29 5.20 5.26+.09 Sprint 19137 6.21 6.09 6.16—.03 Squaren 17897 71.59 69.93 70.74—.18 SPHlthC 1.01e 10201 90.22 89.86 90.14+.17 SPCnSt 1.28e 22756 54.36 53.87 53.91—.44 SPEngy 2.04e 15353 76.29 75.84 76.23+.71 SPDRFncl .46e 40513 28.49 28.33 28.49+.22 SPInds 1.12e 18284 76.34 76.01 76.32+.36 SPTech .78e 31595 73.65 73.30 73.50+.39 SPUtil 1.55e 20042 53.25 52.90 52.95—.39 TaiwSemi .73e 7420 41.07 40.84 40.94—.13 TenetHlth 8340 37.00 34.22 35.35—3.20 TevaPhrm .73e 25588 23.15 22.45 22.96+.85 Transocn 17978 13.33 13.14 13.33+.37 TriplePtV 1.44 14135 13.37 13.23 13.30—.64 Twilion 41440 77.31 72.24 72.74+9.47 Twitter 65727 33.61 32.63 32.84—.14 TwoHrbIrs 1.88 8045 14.99 14.86 14.86—.04 Tyson 1.20 7173 59.21 58.50 59.17—.48 USNGasrs 9896 23.73 23.61 23.70+.27 USOilFd 21585 14.45 14.38 14.44+.13 USSteel .20 18367 32.09 31.57 31.80+.31 VaalcoE 8469 2.95 2.45 2.60—.45 ValeSA .29e 15946 14.44 14.35 14.39+.32 VanEGold .06e 15662 21.09 20.96 20.97+.07 VnEkRus .01e 12892 21.39 21.30 21.37+.27 VEckOilSvc .47e 12317 26.01 25.70 25.98+.49 VangREIT 3.08e 7097 82.94 82.42 82.48—.49 VangEmg 1.10e 13453 43.56 43.42 43.54+.55 VangFTSE 1.10e 7458 43.72 43.62 43.68+.43 Vereit .55 13436 7.69 7.62 7.66—.04 VerizonCm 2.36 11211 52.73 52.22 52.48+.00 Vipshop 7363 9.35 9.22 9.27+.08 W&TOff .40 6711 7.01 6.85 6.97+.06 WtWatch 22365 88.84 79.47 79.90—12.31 WellsFargo 1.72f 15515 58.99 58.70 58.95+.06 WmsCos 1.36 36842 32.17 31.63 31.95+.61 Yamanag .02 8481 