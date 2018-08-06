BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 17008 4.51 4.40 4.41—.09 AT&TInc 2 32219 32.21 32.00 32.08—.20 Alibaba 60471 180.86 177.80 179.66—1.18 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 17008 4.51 4.40 4.41—.09 AT&TInc 2 32219 32.21 32.00 32.08—.20 Alibaba 60471 180.86 177.80 179.66—1.18 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 10068 11.25 11.19 11.23+.03 Alticen 9433 17.73 17.14 17.69+.44 Ambev .05e 46081 5.18 5.13 5.16—.04 AmIntlGrp 1.28 7579 53.53 52.95 53.09—.56 Annaly 1.20 19485 10.59 10.50 10.55—.01 AstraZens 1.37e 7017 38.18 37.94 38.18—.49 Avon 9320 1.81 1.74 1.80+.01 BPPLC 2.38 9890 43.93 43.76 43.89—.08 BcoBrads .06a 13907 8.58 8.50 8.57—.06 BcoSantSA .21e 19602 5.39 5.36 5.37—.07 BkofAm .60f 58610 31.48 31.33 31.48—.03 BiPVxSTrs 47453 30.25 29.81 29.81—.51 BarrickG .12 15198 10.99 10.86 10.90—.20 BauschHl 7622 23.22 22.56 22.56—.24 Bemis 1.24 10690 51.62 50.26 51.49—.04 BerkHB 19855 208.00 204.62 206.65+6.41 BlueAprnn 9657 2.19 2.01 2.01—.15 CBLAsc .80 23082 5.13 4.86 4.91—.32 CVSHealth 2 6393 65.22 64.77 64.92+.03 CampSp 1.40 5599 42.91 42.47 42.78+.02 CardnlHlth 1.91f 11342 50.91 49.09 50.70+.40 Cemex .29t 13364 7.56 7.45 7.53+.06 Cemigpf .08e 5802 2.22 2.20 2.22+.02 CntryLink 2.16 5657 18.89 18.73 18.78—.06 ChesEng 37543 4.52 4.44 4.51+.05 CgpVelICrd 14537 6.89 6.76 6.82—.14 Citigroup 1.28 10836 72.37 71.93 72.27—.12 ClevCliffs 9858 10.98 10.77 10.92+.04 CocaCola 1.56 10292 46.87 46.55 46.75+.13 DenburyR 8856 4.55 4.44 4.45+.04 DevonE .32f 10493 44.05 43.60 43.92+.87 DxGBullrs 11533 20.24 20.00 20.08—.50 DrGMBllrs .09e 13765 11.94 11.76 11.77—.22 DxSCBearrs 12452 8.89 8.75 8.76—.08 Disney 1.68 16253 114.99 114.16 114.90+.81 DowDuPnt 1.52 6175 67.24 66.29 67.23+.41 EnCanag .06 6672 13.82 13.72 13.74+.02 EgyTrEqs 1.22 11194 19.19 18.86 19.09+.17 EngyTrfPt 2.26 18722 24.37 23.100 24.26+.16 ENSCO .04 14284 7.56 7.35 7.50+.17 ExxonMbl 3.28 8414 80.28 79.74 79.82—.38 FiatChrys 7120 16.85 16.70 16.81—.10 FstDatan 7303 24.10 23.85 24.05+.11 Fitbitn 9895 5.50 5.33 5.44—.03 FordM .60a 37195 10.04 9.97 10.01—.04 FrptMcM .20 20732 15.53 15.22 15.27—.44 GenElec .48 42592 13.13 13.06 13.10—.04 GenMills 1.96 6588 47.52 46.95 47.23—.01 GenMotors 1.52 7469 37.64 37.35 37.52—.21 GraphPkg .30 9633 14.52 14.37 14.44+.03 Hanesbdss .60 9639 18.02 17.76 18.01+.04 Huyan 6479 31.57 30.69 30.98—.59 ICICIBk .16e 12186 9.18 9.09 9.10+.16 iShGold 13879 11.61 11.59 11.59—.05 iShBrazil .67e 36629 37.52 37.24 37.51—.04 iShSilver 9981 14.43 14.39 14.40—.11 iShChinaLC .87e 14137 41.79 41.69 41.76—.38 iShEMkts .59e 58567 43.90 43.77 43.86—.35 iSEafe 1.66e 20665 67.70 67.58 67.65—.48 iShR2K 1.77e 18920 166.80 165.90 166.74+.35 iShREst 2.76e 7512 82.47 81.98 82.30+.09 IBM 6.28f 5996 147.20 145.57 146.09—1.61 iSTaiwnrs 7571 37.67 37.54 37.58—.16 iShCorEM .95e 6938 53.12 52.95 53.05—.40 ItauUnibH .32e 7021 12.59 12.47 12.57—.05 JPMorgCh 2.24f 15624 116.95 116.18 116.64—.45 JacobsEng .60 5885 71.23 68.20 70.50+3.41 Keycorp .48f 8550 21.42 21.16 21.25—.11 KindMorg .80 6595 17.69 17.60 17.65+.03 KosmosEn 6395 7.93 7.43 7.70+.06 Kroger s .56f 10989 30.20 29.87 30.02+.09 LloydBkg .47a 7235 3.26 3.24 3.25—.04 MFAFncl .80 7984 7.68 7.62 7.65—.02 MGM Rsts .48 11676 28.63 28.03 28.39—.14 MarathnO .20 17338 20.67 20.25 20.34—.21 Merck 1.92 8807 66.30 65.82 65.86—.07 MorgStan 1.20f 7461 49.89 49.57 49.67—.25 NRGEgy .12 10118 33.51 32.88 33.23+.62 Nabors .24 11099 6.84 6.68 6.71—.01 NYCmtyB .68 5973 10.60 10.46 10.52—.21 NewellRub .92f 25164 26.25 24.33 24.48—2.09 NobleEngy .44 14605 32.61 31.62 31.81—1.08 NokiaCp .19e 28630 5.36 5.33 5.35—.02 Oracle .76 12283 48.70 48.22 48.66+.19 PG&ECp 2.12f 8557 44.91 43.35 44.13+1.17 Pandora 6163 7.98 7.79 7.98+.13 Penney 15920 2.39 2.32 2.33—.06 PetrbrsA 6477 11.48 11.34 11.47+.11 Petrobras 18355 12.70 12.51 12.67+.14 Pfizer 1.36 23633 40.67 40.33 40.60+.06 Praxair 3.30 7347 156.08 153.52 155.02—9.19 PUVixSTrs 32708 9.02 8.82 8.83—.24 ProShtVxs 11243 14.11 14.01 14.10+.12 ProctGam 2.87 6544 82.63 82.15 82.47+.14 RegionsFn .56f 10375 19.12 18.94 19.06—.08 RioTinto 2.27e 7523 51.45 51.01 51.12—1.58 RiteAid 75921 1.71 1.61 1.62—.23 RoyDShllA 3.76 6184 66.20 65.84 66.04—.29 SpdrGold 6020 114.57 114.45 114.46—.46 S&P500ETF 4.13e 42202 283.84 283.20 283.78+.18 SpdrBiots .44e 5600 95.25 93.88 95.08+.37 SpdrLehHY 2.30 29902 35.87 35.83 35.87—.01 SpdrRetls .49e 8149 50.06 49.68 49.90—.09 SpdrOGEx .73e 24102 42.31 41.88 42.08+.08 SpdrMetM .24e 9487 35.45 35.12 35.18—.23 Schwab .52f 5599 50.36 49.95 49.98—.31 SeaWorld 82781 26.00 24.22 24.43+3.30 SibanyeG .14r 6507 2.65 2.59 2.63—.02 SnapIncAn 22390 12.93 12.71 12.85+.12 SouthnCo 2.40 6919 49.43 48.84 49.32+.39 SwstnEngy 12636 5.15 5.07 5.12+.03 Sprint 70376 5.92 5.66 5.91+.29 Squaren 27192 70.99 68.74 69.85+1.49 SPMatls .98e 6613 59.01 58.64 58.96—.34 SPHlthC 1.01e 7029 89.93 89.44 89.88+.07 SPCnSt 1.28e 24516 54.48 54.22 54.35+.06 SPEngy 2.04e 12258 75.50 75.01 75.19—.05 SPDRFncl .46e 67335 28.20 28.10 28.17+.05 SPInds 1.12e 8921 75.89 75.57 75.62—.23 SPTech .78e 9404 72.78 72.52 72.77+.05 SPUtil 1.55e 23252 53.65 53.29 53.50+.20 Supvalurs 9466 32.19 32.08 32.12—.11 Synchrony .84f 7158 30.18 29.78 29.85—.01 TaiwSemi .73e 7968 41.42 41.11 41.14—.55 TevaPhrm .73e 12787 22.48 22.11 22.44+.27 Transocn 10496 13.08 12.92 13.05+.12 Twitter 52977 32.13 31.45 32.09+.13 TwoHrbIrs 1.88 6326 15.21 15.06 15.12—.13 Tyson 1.20 10913 60.73 59.15 60.23+2.48 USOilFd 30419 14.41 14.32 14.35+.08 USSteel .20 22562 32.08 31.43 31.47—.83 ValeSA .29e 22281 14.22 14.04 14.20+.01 VanEGold .06e 24077 21.02 20.93 20.96—.20 VnEkRus .01e 10099 21.20 21.06 21.07—.14 VEckOilSvc .47e 6382 25.61 25.46 25.52+.02 VanEJrGld 5851 31.40 31.27 31.28—.19 VangEmg 1.10e 7900 43.03 42.88 42.98—.34 VerizonCm 2.36 8588 52.25 51.76 52.21—.06 Visa s .84 5836 140.26 139.32 140.11+.29 W&TOff .40 7187 7.35 6.95 6.95—.25 WPXEngy 10626 19.34 18.96 19.15+.47 WalMart 2.08f 6355 89.98 89.21 89.55—.05 WeathfIntl 6818 3.20 3.15 3.18—.01 WellsFargo 1.72f 20528 58.67 58.19 58.56—.28 WstnUnion .76 11789 19.46 19.18 19.36—.04 WmsCos 1.36 8211 31.34 31.07 31.27+.13 Yamanag .02 6064 3.11 3.05 