BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 12150 4.47 4.41 4.44+.01 AT&TInc 2 35758 32.12 31.76 32.05+.20 Alibaba 26812 184.50 182.02 182.51—.09 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 13509 11.23 11.14 11.19+.03 Alticen 22990 17.90 16.40 17.09+.53 Altria 2.80f 10050 59.42 58.83 59.10+.27 Ambev .05e 15049 5.17 5.12 5.17+.08 AmIntlGrp 1.28 26249 53.40 52.36 53.19—1.97 Annaly 1.20 10059 10.65 10.58 10.59—.01 AstraZens 1.37e 13471 38.59 38.36 38.59—.15 BPPLC 2.38 6904 43.98 43.70 43.92+.15 BcoBrads .06a 28988 8.49 8.41 8.48+.31 BkofAm .60f 55780 31.38 31.16 31.33+.05 BiPVxSTrs 36299 30.80 30.50 30.58—.21 BarnesNob .60 8285 6.10 5.95 5.95—.10 BarrickG .12 10962 11.12 11.00 11.08+.14 BlackBerry 6653 10.05 9.84 9.95—.07 BlueAprnn 14260 1.97 1.85 1.93+.10 CBLAsc .80 8296 5.06 4.98 5.01—.01 CBSB .72 16202 52.24 51.21 51.39—1.34 CalifResrs 8501 34.61 31.98 33.53—1.54 CallGolf .04 18147 23.60 21.61 21.85+2.23 CampSp 1.40 25392 43.98 42.41 43.45+1.74 CardnlHlth 1.91f 8428 50.55 50.00 50.40+.42 Cemigpf .08e 7075 2.17 2.13 2.16+.04 Chemoursn .68 8810 47.59 43.75 46.70+2.73 ChesEng 44586 4.54 4.40 4.53+.12 CgpVelICrd 7658 6.98 6.88 6.93+.08 Citigroup 1.28 x16775 72.18 71.57 72.01+.62 ClevCliffs 8529 10.67 10.53 10.59+.01 CocaCola 1.56 13380 46.45 46.14 46.33+.15 DenburyR 8932 4.58 4.48 4.53+.03 DeutschBk .83e 6357 12.49 12.38 12.43—.12 Diebold .40 6235 6.75 6.45 6.53—.18 DxGBullrs 16045 20.52 20.18 20.46+.42 DrGMBllrs .09e 17221 12.06 11.86 12.03+.28 DxSPOGBrrs 7203 6.15 6.01 6.08+.05 DxSCBearrs 11968 8.73 8.62 8.70—.01 Disney 1.68 6091 113.66 112.40 113.08+.33 DowDuPnt 1.52 7313 67.63 66.67 67.07+.63 Enbridge 2.68 6878 36.22 35.58 35.90+.45 EgyTrEqs 1.22 x17561 18.87 18.58 18.65+.01 EngyTrfPt 2.26 x21753 23.92 23.54 23.68+.07 ENSCO .04 10569 7.60 7.32 7.58+.19 ExxonMbl 3.28 9608 80.02 79.67 79.99+.08 Ferrarin 9947 131.06 126.35 126.62+.44 FiatChrys 11135 16.96 16.83 16.87—.38 Fitbitn 8354 5.58 5.44 5.47+.02 Flor&Decn 6255 39.51 37.00 37.67—1.86 FordM .60a 38861 10.03 9.93 10.02+.10 FrptMcM .20 12637 15.66 15.52 15.60+.17 GenElec .48 50359 13.25 13.10 13.16—.01 GenMills 1.96 11101 46.85 45.77 46.70+.96 GenMotors 1.52 9031 37.12 36.65 37.06+.44 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 6344 40.37 40.08 40.35—.24 HalconRsn 7431 4.34 4.21 4.26+.06 Hallibrtn .72 6730 42.48 41.92 42.39+.48 Hanesbdss .60 9723 18.48 18.02 18.08—.20 HeclaM .01e 6836 3.09 3.02 3.07+.08 HostHotls 1a 9769 22.06 21.86 21.91—.03 ICICIBk .16e 6724 8.96 8.91 8.93+.16 ING .14e 6318 14.87 14.82 14.86—.01 iShGold 25417 11.67 11.65 11.67+.08 iSAstla 1.01e 9779 22.63 22.59 22.63—.04 iShBrazil .67e 25443 37.02 36.62 37.02+.79 iShSilver 12027 14.54 14.48 14.53+.10 iShChinaLC .87e 39680 42.14 41.93 41.99—.12 iShEMkts .59e 70365 44.10 43.97 44.01+.14 iSh20yrT 3.05 13030 119.12 118.81 119.08+.45 iSEafe 1.66e 15906 67.88 67.78 67.86—.23 iShR2K 1.77e 16585 167.68 166.95 167.15+.18 IBM 6.28f 14566 146.26 143.00 145.57+2.61 iSTaiwnrs 6375 37.76 37.67 37.70+.30 iShCorEM .95e 8325 53.33 53.19 53.23+.17 ItauUnibH .32e 17020 12.49 12.35 12.49+.35 JPMorgCh 2.24f 15490 116.71 115.94 116.30+.15 Keycorp .48f 8922 21.41 21.28 21.34+.01 KindMorg .80 9253 17.74 17.63 17.66—.02 Kinrossg 6979 3.48 3.43 3.48+.06 Kroger s .56f 21371 30.18 29.70 29.95+.21 MFAFncl .80 166247 7.73 7.67 7.71—.36 MGM Rsts .48 24106 28.90 28.44 28.75—.22 Macys 1.51 6595 39.29 38.79 39.27+.54 MarathnO .20 13033 20.78 20.41 20.65—.18 MetLife 1.68 x6949 45.93 45.65 45.77 NRGEgy .12 7857 32.37 31.64 32.35+.78 Nabors .24 27091 6.85 6.61 6.76+.14 Nielsenplc 1.40f 7885 22.81 22.48 22.49—.09 NobleCorp .08 7575 6.13 5.60 6.09+.24 NobleEngy .44 x27424 33.50 32.13 32.69—3.03 NokiaCp .19e 31475 5.37 5.34 5.36—.02 Oracle .76 15707 48.35 47.90 48.32+.42 Pandora 10037 8.18 7.92 8.01—.15 Penney 8171 2.40 2.37 2.40+.03 PetrbrsA 33073 11.41 11.26 11.38+.51 Petrobras 77222 12.71 12.42 12.70+.78 Pfizer 1.36 16457 39.86 39.49 39.79+.14 PUVixSTrs 40167 9.27 9.13 9.17—.11 ProShtVxs 14425 13.95 13.88 13.93+.03 ProctGam 2.87 11419 82.72 81.92 82.25+.25 Realogy .27p 7255 24.87 23.25 23.80+.97 RegionsFn .56f 8882 19.21 19.00 19.14+.07 SpdrGold 9805 115.28 115.02 115.23+.71 S&P500ETF 4.13e 58158 282.76 282.33 282.53+.14 SpdrOGEx .73e 12231 42.53 42.20 42.37—.10 Salesforce 6034 141.74 138.42 140.20—.94 ShakeShkn 8482 61.42 58.55 58.85—5.10 SiderurNac 11268 2.56 2.49 2.55+.07 SnapIncAn 15405 12.93 12.66 12.92+.22 SwstnEngy 43246 5.17 4.98 5.17+.27 Sprint 15805 5.72 5.62 5.67+.01 Squaren 27944 72.43 69.90 70.21—2.44 SPMatls .98e 11706 59.31 58.89 59.17+.44 SPHlthC 1.01e 7316 89.43 89.23 89.30+.02 SPCnSt 1.28e 35773 54.24 53.75 54.10+.44 SPConsum 1.12e 6888 112.01 111.57 111.70+.22 SPEngy 2.04e 10333 75.63 75.29 75.52—.11 SPDRFncl .46e 62728 28.04 27.92 28.00+.04 SPInds 1.12e 21731 75.89 75.50 75.62—.16 SPTech .78e 16154 72.58 72.15 72.36—.10 SPUtil 1.55e 21657 53.01 52.55 52.81+.10 Supvalurs 11829 32.17 32.07 32.09—.05 TaiwSemi .73e 7122 41.95 41.64 41.64+.09 TevaPhrm .73e 16541 21.97 21.36 21.75+.14 Transocn 13894 13.09 12.71 13.08+.27 Travelport .30 6429 19.85 18.03 18.25—1.75 Twitter 50284 32.99 32.32 32.57—.25 USFdsHln 6392 33.18 32.80 32.85—.29 UtdMicro .09e 6830 2.84 2.81 2.83+.07 USOilFd 23831 14.32 14.25 14.28—.08 USSteel .20 28579 32.60 31.73 32.07—.07 ValeSA .29e x35969 14.03 13.72 14.03+.38 VanEGold .06e 38700 21.12 20.99 21.10+.16 VEckOilSvc .47e 10945 25.93 25.50 25.85+.26 VanEJrGld 8310 31.53 31.34 31.49+.26 VangTotBd 2.06e 6509 78.93 78.86 78.91+.12 VangEmg 1.10e 11011 43.22 43.10 43.14+.09 Vereit .55 10250 7.73 7.45 7.67—.05 VerizonCm 2.36 6855 52.27 51.87 52.05+.07 Visa s .84 7317 139.58 137.94 138.88—.04 W&TOff .40 7023 7.33 7.08 7.33+.21 WPXEngy 9733 19.47 19.01 19.16—.36 WalMart 2.08f 7552 89.94 89.00 89.70+.94 WeathfIntl 7605 3.25 3.18 3.22+.03 WellsFargo 1.72f 11619 58.52 58.03 58.46+.17 WstnUnion .76 35291 19.84 19.11 19.50—1.10 WestmRss .46m 21580 5.58 3.85 3.90+1.95 WmsCos 1.36 8515 31.22 30.89 30.90—.09 Yamanag .02 22298 3.11 3.03 3.08+.02 Zoetis 