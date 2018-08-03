202
Home » Latest News » BC-150-actives-e,

BC-150-actives-e,

By The Associated Press August 3, 2018 10:10 am 08/03/2018 10:10am
Share
EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
NYSE listed most active stocks:
SalesHighLowLastChg
AKSteel 12150 4.47 4.41 4.44+.01
AT&TInc 2 35758 32.12 31.76 32.05+.20
Alibaba 26812 184.50 182.02 182.51—.09
AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
13509 11.23 11.14 11.19+.03
Alticen 22990 17.90 16.40 17.09+.53
Altria 2.80f 10050 59.42 58.83 59.10+.27
Ambev .05e 15049 5.17 5.12 5.17+.08
AmIntlGrp 1.28 26249 53.40 52.36 53.19—1.97
Annaly 1.20 10059 10.65 10.58 10.59—.01
AstraZens 1.37e
13471 38.59 38.36 38.59—.15
BPPLC 2.38 6904 43.98 43.70 43.92+.15
BcoBrads .06a 28988 8.49 8.41 8.48+.31
BkofAm .60f 55780 31.38 31.16 31.33+.05
BiPVxSTrs 36299 30.80 30.50 30.58—.21
BarnesNob .60 8285 6.10 5.95 5.95—.10
BarrickG .12 10962 11.12 11.00 11.08+.14
BlackBerry 6653 10.05 9.84 9.95—.07
BlueAprnn 14260 1.97 1.85 1.93+.10
CBLAsc .80 8296 5.06 4.98 5.01—.01
CBSB .72 16202 52.24 51.21 51.39—1.34
CalifResrs 8501 34.61 31.98 33.53—1.54
CallGolf .04 18147 23.60 21.61 21.85+2.23
CampSp 1.40 25392 43.98 42.41 43.45+1.74
CardnlHlth 1.91f 8428 50.55 50.00 50.40+.42
Cemigpf .08e 7075 2.17 2.13 2.16+.04
Chemoursn .68 8810 47.59 43.75 46.70+2.73
ChesEng 44586 4.54 4.40 4.53+.12
CgpVelICrd 7658 6.98 6.88 6.93+.08
Citigroup 1.28 x16775 72.18 71.57 72.01+.62
ClevCliffs 8529 10.67 10.53 10.59+.01
CocaCola 1.56 13380 46.45 46.14 46.33+.15
DenburyR 8932 4.58 4.48 4.53+.03
DeutschBk .83e 6357 12.49 12.38 12.43—.12
Diebold .40 6235 6.75 6.45 6.53—.18
DxGBullrs 16045 20.52 20.18 20.46+.42
DrGMBllrs .09e
17221 12.06 11.86 12.03+.28
DxSPOGBrrs 7203 6.15 6.01 6.08+.05
DxSCBearrs 11968 8.73 8.62 8.70—.01
Disney 1.68 6091 113.66 112.40 113.08+.33
DowDuPnt 1.52 7313 67.63 66.67 67.07+.63
Enbridge 2.68 6878 36.22 35.58 35.90+.45
EgyTrEqs 1.22
x17561 18.87 18.58 18.65+.01
EngyTrfPt 2.26
x21753 23.92 23.54 23.68+.07
ENSCO .04 10569 7.60 7.32 7.58+.19
ExxonMbl 3.28 9608 80.02 79.67 79.99+.08
Ferrarin 9947 131.06 126.35 126.62+.44
FiatChrys 11135 16.96 16.83 16.87—.38
Fitbitn 8354 5.58 5.44 5.47+.02
Flor&Decn 6255 39.51 37.00 37.67—1.86
FordM .60a 38861 10.03 9.93 10.02+.10
FrptMcM .20 12637 15.66 15.52 15.60+.17
GenElec .48 50359 13.25 13.10 13.16—.01
GenMills 1.96 11101 46.85 45.77 46.70+.96
GenMotors 1.52 9031 37.12 36.65 37.06+.44
GlaxoSKln 2.89e 6344 40.37 40.08 40.35—.24
HalconRsn 7431 4.34 4.21 4.26+.06
Hallibrtn .72 6730 42.48 41.92 42.39+.48
Hanesbdss .60 9723 18.48 18.02 18.08—.20
HeclaM .01e 6836 3.09 3.02 3.07+.08
HostHotls 1a 9769 22.06 21.86 21.91—.03
ICICIBk .16e 6724 8.96 8.91 8.93+.16
ING .14e 6318 14.87 14.82 14.86—.01
iShGold 25417 11.67 11.65 11.67+.08
iSAstla 1.01e 9779 22.63 22.59 22.63—.04
iShBrazil .67e 25443 37.02 36.62 37.02+.79
iShSilver 12027 14.54 14.48 14.53+.10
iShChinaLC .87e 39680 42.14 41.93 41.99—.12
iShEMkts .59e 70365 44.10 43.97 44.01+.14
iSh20yrT 3.05
13030 119.12 118.81 119.08+.45
iSEafe 1.66e 15906 67.88 67.78 67.86—.23
iShR2K 1.77e 16585 167.68 166.95 167.15+.18
IBM 6.28f 14566 146.26 143.00 145.57+2.61
iSTaiwnrs 6375 37.76 37.67 37.70+.30
iShCorEM .95e 8325 53.33 53.19 53.23+.17
ItauUnibH .32e 17020 12.49 12.35 12.49+.35
JPMorgCh 2.24f
15490 116.71 115.94 116.30+.15
Keycorp .48f 8922 21.41 21.28 21.34+.01
KindMorg .80 9253 17.74 17.63 17.66—.02
Kinrossg 6979 3.48 3.43 3.48+.06
Kroger s .56f 21371 30.18 29.70 29.95+.21
MFAFncl .80 166247 7.73 7.67 7.71—.36
MGM Rsts .48 24106 28.90 28.44 28.75—.22
Macys 1.51 6595 39.29 38.79 39.27+.54
MarathnO .20 13033 20.78 20.41 20.65—.18
MetLife 1.68 x6949 45.93 45.65 45.77
NRGEgy .12 7857 32.37 31.64 32.35+.78
Nabors .24 27091 6.85 6.61 6.76+.14
Nielsenplc 1.40f 7885 22.81 22.48 22.49—.09
NobleCorp .08 7575 6.13 5.60 6.09+.24
NobleEngy .44
x27424 33.50 32.13 32.69—3.03
NokiaCp .19e 31475 5.37 5.34 5.36—.02
Oracle .76 15707 48.35 47.90 48.32+.42
Pandora 10037 8.18 7.92 8.01—.15
Penney 8171 2.40 2.37 2.40+.03
PetrbrsA 33073 11.41 11.26 11.38+.51
Petrobras 77222 12.71 12.42 12.70+.78
Pfizer 1.36 16457 39.86 39.49 39.79+.14
PUVixSTrs 40167 9.27 9.13 9.17—.11
ProShtVxs 14425 13.95 13.88 13.93+.03
ProctGam 2.87 11419 82.72 81.92 82.25+.25
Realogy .27p 7255 24.87 23.25 23.80+.97
RegionsFn .56f 8882 19.21 19.00 19.14+.07
SpdrGold 9805 115.28 115.02 115.23+.71
S&P500ETF 4.13e
58158 282.76 282.33 282.53+.14
SpdrOGEx .73e 12231 42.53 42.20 42.37—.10
Salesforce 6034 141.74 138.42 140.20—.94
ShakeShkn 8482 61.42 58.55 58.85—5.10
SiderurNac 11268 2.56 2.49 2.55+.07
SnapIncAn 15405 12.93 12.66 12.92+.22
SwstnEngy 43246 5.17 4.98 5.17+.27
Sprint 15805 5.72 5.62 5.67+.01
Squaren 27944 72.43 69.90 70.21—2.44
SPMatls .98e 11706 59.31 58.89 59.17+.44
SPHlthC 1.01e 7316 89.43 89.23 89.30+.02
SPCnSt 1.28e 35773 54.24 53.75 54.10+.44
SPConsum 1.12e
6888 112.01 111.57 111.70+.22
SPEngy 2.04e 10333 75.63 75.29 75.52—.11
SPDRFncl .46e 62728 28.04 27.92 28.00+.04
SPInds 1.12e 21731 75.89 75.50 75.62—.16
SPTech .78e 16154 72.58 72.15 72.36—.10
SPUtil 1.55e 21657 53.01 52.55 52.81+.10
Supvalurs 11829 32.17 32.07 32.09—.05
TaiwSemi .73e 7122 41.95 41.64 41.64+.09
TevaPhrm .73e 16541 21.97 21.36 21.75+.14
Transocn 13894 13.09 12.71 13.08+.27
Travelport .30 6429 19.85 18.03 18.25—1.75
Twitter 50284 32.99 32.32 32.57—.25
USFdsHln 6392 33.18 32.80 32.85—.29
UtdMicro .09e 6830 2.84 2.81 2.83+.07
USOilFd 23831 14.32 14.25 14.28—.08
USSteel .20 28579 32.60 31.73 32.07—.07
ValeSA .29e x35969 14.03 13.72 14.03+.38
VanEGold .06e 38700 21.12 20.99 21.10+.16
VEckOilSvc .47e
10945 25.93 25.50 25.85+.26
VanEJrGld 8310 31.53 31.34 31.49+.26
VangTotBd 2.06e 6509 78.93 78.86 78.91+.12
VangEmg 1.10e 11011 43.22 43.10 43.14+.09
Vereit .55 10250 7.73 7.45 7.67—.05
VerizonCm 2.36 6855 52.27 51.87 52.05+.07
Visa s .84 7317 139.58 137.94 138.88—.04
W&TOff .40 7023 7.33 7.08 7.33+.21
WPXEngy 9733 19.47 19.01 19.16—.36
WalMart 2.08f 7552 89.94 89.00 89.70+.94
WeathfIntl 7605 3.25 3.18 3.22+.03
WellsFargo 1.72f
11619 58.52 58.03 58.46+.17
WstnUnion .76 35291 19.84 19.11 19.50—1.10
WestmRss .46m 21580 5.58 3.85 3.90+1.95
WmsCos 1.36 8515 31.22 30.89 30.90—.09
Yamanag .02 22298 3.11 3.03 3.08+.02
Zoetis .50 7883 91.45 89.26 89.45—1.98
—————————

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Latest News
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500