BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 12150 4.47 4.41 4.44+.01 AT&TInc 2 35758 32.12 31.76 32.05+.20 Alibaba 26812 184.50 182.02 182.51—.09 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|12150
|4.47
|4.41
|4.44+.01
|AT&TInc 2
|35758
|32.12
|31.76
|32.05+.20
|Alibaba
|26812
|184.50
|182.02
|182.51—.09
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|13509
|11.23
|11.14
|11.19+.03
|Alticen
|22990
|17.90
|16.40
|17.09+.53
|Altria 2.80f
|10050
|59.42
|58.83
|59.10+.27
|Ambev .05e
|15049
|5.17
|5.12
|5.17+.08
|AmIntlGrp 1.28
|26249
|53.40
|52.36
|53.19—1.97
|Annaly 1.20
|10059
|10.65
|10.58
|10.59—.01
|AstraZens 1.37e
|
|13471
|38.59
|38.36
|38.59—.15
|BPPLC 2.38
|6904
|43.98
|43.70
|43.92+.15
|BcoBrads .06a
|28988
|8.49
|8.41
|8.48+.31
|BkofAm .60f
|55780
|31.38
|31.16
|31.33+.05
|BiPVxSTrs
|36299
|30.80
|30.50
|30.58—.21
|BarnesNob .60
|8285
|6.10
|5.95
|5.95—.10
|BarrickG .12
|10962
|11.12
|11.00
|11.08+.14
|BlackBerry
|6653
|10.05
|9.84
|9.95—.07
|BlueAprnn
|14260
|1.97
|1.85
|1.93+.10
|CBLAsc .80
|8296
|5.06
|4.98
|5.01—.01
|CBSB .72
|16202
|52.24
|51.21
|51.39—1.34
|CalifResrs
|8501
|34.61
|31.98
|33.53—1.54
|CallGolf .04
|18147
|23.60
|21.61
|21.85+2.23
|CampSp 1.40
|25392
|43.98
|42.41
|43.45+1.74
|CardnlHlth 1.91f
|8428
|50.55
|50.00
|50.40+.42
|Cemigpf .08e
|7075
|2.17
|2.13
|2.16+.04
|Chemoursn .68
|8810
|47.59
|43.75
|46.70+2.73
|ChesEng
|44586
|4.54
|4.40
|4.53+.12
|CgpVelICrd
|7658
|6.98
|6.88
|6.93+.08
|Citigroup 1.28
|x16775
|72.18
|71.57
|72.01+.62
|ClevCliffs
|8529
|10.67
|10.53
|10.59+.01
|CocaCola 1.56
|13380
|46.45
|46.14
|46.33+.15
|DenburyR
|8932
|4.58
|4.48
|4.53+.03
|DeutschBk .83e
|6357
|12.49
|12.38
|12.43—.12
|Diebold .40
|6235
|6.75
|6.45
|6.53—.18
|DxGBullrs
|16045
|20.52
|20.18
|20.46+.42
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|17221
|12.06
|11.86
|12.03+.28
|DxSPOGBrrs
|7203
|6.15
|6.01
|6.08+.05
|DxSCBearrs
|11968
|8.73
|8.62
|8.70—.01
|Disney 1.68
|6091
|113.66
|112.40
|113.08+.33
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|7313
|67.63
|66.67
|67.07+.63
|Enbridge 2.68
|6878
|36.22
|35.58
|35.90+.45
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|
|x17561
|18.87
|18.58
|18.65+.01
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|
|x21753
|23.92
|23.54
|23.68+.07
|ENSCO .04
|10569
|7.60
|7.32
|7.58+.19
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|9608
|80.02
|79.67
|79.99+.08
|Ferrarin
|9947
|131.06
|126.35
|126.62+.44
|FiatChrys
|11135
|16.96
|16.83
|16.87—.38
|Fitbitn
|8354
|5.58
|5.44
|5.47+.02
|Flor&Decn
|6255
|39.51
|37.00
|37.67—1.86
|FordM .60a
|38861
|10.03
|9.93
|10.02+.10
|FrptMcM .20
|12637
|15.66
|15.52
|15.60+.17
|GenElec .48
|50359
|13.25
|13.10
|13.16—.01
|GenMills 1.96
|11101
|46.85
|45.77
|46.70+.96
|GenMotors 1.52
|9031
|37.12
|36.65
|37.06+.44
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|6344
|40.37
|40.08
|40.35—.24
|HalconRsn
|7431
|4.34
|4.21
|4.26+.06
|Hallibrtn .72
|6730
|42.48
|41.92
|42.39+.48
|Hanesbdss .60
|9723
|18.48
|18.02
|18.08—.20
|HeclaM .01e
|6836
|3.09
|3.02
|3.07+.08
|HostHotls 1a
|9769
|22.06
|21.86
|21.91—.03
|ICICIBk .16e
|6724
|8.96
|8.91
|8.93+.16
|ING .14e
|6318
|14.87
|14.82
|14.86—.01
|iShGold
|25417
|11.67
|11.65
|11.67+.08
|iSAstla 1.01e
|9779
|22.63
|22.59
|22.63—.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|25443
|37.02
|36.62
|37.02+.79
|iShSilver
|12027
|14.54
|14.48
|14.53+.10
|iShChinaLC .87e
|39680
|42.14
|41.93
|41.99—.12
|iShEMkts .59e
|70365
|44.10
|43.97
|44.01+.14
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|13030
|119.12
|118.81
|119.08+.45
|iSEafe 1.66e
|15906
|67.88
|67.78
|67.86—.23
|iShR2K 1.77e
|16585
|167.68
|166.95
|167.15+.18
|IBM 6.28f
|14566
|146.26
|143.00
|145.57+2.61
|iSTaiwnrs
|6375
|37.76
|37.67
|37.70+.30
|iShCorEM .95e
|8325
|53.33
|53.19
|53.23+.17
|ItauUnibH .32e
|17020
|12.49
|12.35
|12.49+.35
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|15490
|116.71
|115.94
|116.30+.15
|Keycorp .48f
|8922
|21.41
|21.28
|21.34+.01
|KindMorg .80
|9253
|17.74
|17.63
|17.66—.02
|Kinrossg
|6979
|3.48
|3.43
|3.48+.06
|Kroger s .56f
|21371
|30.18
|29.70
|29.95+.21
|MFAFncl .80
|166247
|7.73
|7.67
|7.71—.36
|MGM Rsts .48
|24106
|28.90
|28.44
|28.75—.22
|Macys 1.51
|6595
|39.29
|38.79
|39.27+.54
|MarathnO .20
|13033
|20.78
|20.41
|20.65—.18
|MetLife 1.68
|x6949
|45.93
|45.65
|45.77
|NRGEgy .12
|7857
|32.37
|31.64
|32.35+.78
|Nabors .24
|27091
|6.85
|6.61
|6.76+.14
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|7885
|22.81
|22.48
|22.49—.09
|NobleCorp .08
|7575
|6.13
|5.60
|6.09+.24
|NobleEngy .44
|
|x27424
|33.50
|32.13
|32.69—3.03
|NokiaCp .19e
|31475
|5.37
|5.34
|5.36—.02
|Oracle .76
|15707
|48.35
|47.90
|48.32+.42
|Pandora
|10037
|8.18
|7.92
|8.01—.15
|Penney
|8171
|2.40
|2.37
|2.40+.03
|PetrbrsA
|33073
|11.41
|11.26
|11.38+.51
|Petrobras
|77222
|12.71
|12.42
|12.70+.78
|Pfizer 1.36
|16457
|39.86
|39.49
|39.79+.14
|PUVixSTrs
|40167
|9.27
|9.13
|9.17—.11
|ProShtVxs
|14425
|13.95
|13.88
|13.93+.03
|ProctGam 2.87
|11419
|82.72
|81.92
|82.25+.25
|Realogy .27p
|7255
|24.87
|23.25
|23.80+.97
|RegionsFn .56f
|8882
|19.21
|19.00
|19.14+.07
|SpdrGold
|9805
|115.28
|115.02
|115.23+.71
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|58158
|282.76
|282.33
|282.53+.14
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|12231
|42.53
|42.20
|42.37—.10
|Salesforce
|6034
|141.74
|138.42
|140.20—.94
|ShakeShkn
|8482
|61.42
|58.55
|58.85—5.10
|SiderurNac
|11268
|2.56
|2.49
|2.55+.07
|SnapIncAn
|15405
|12.93
|12.66
|12.92+.22
|SwstnEngy
|43246
|5.17
|4.98
|5.17+.27
|Sprint
|15805
|5.72
|5.62
|5.67+.01
|Squaren
|27944
|72.43
|69.90
|70.21—2.44
|SPMatls .98e
|11706
|59.31
|58.89
|59.17+.44
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7316
|89.43
|89.23
|89.30+.02
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|35773
|54.24
|53.75
|54.10+.44
|SPConsum 1.12e
|
|6888
|112.01
|111.57
|111.70+.22
|SPEngy 2.04e
|10333
|75.63
|75.29
|75.52—.11
|SPDRFncl .46e
|62728
|28.04
|27.92
|28.00+.04
|SPInds 1.12e
|21731
|75.89
|75.50
|75.62—.16
|SPTech .78e
|16154
|72.58
|72.15
|72.36—.10
|SPUtil 1.55e
|21657
|53.01
|52.55
|52.81+.10
|Supvalurs
|11829
|32.17
|32.07
|32.09—.05
|TaiwSemi .73e
|7122
|41.95
|41.64
|41.64+.09
|TevaPhrm .73e
|16541
|21.97
|21.36
|21.75+.14
|Transocn
|13894
|13.09
|12.71
|13.08+.27
|Travelport .30
|6429
|19.85
|18.03
|18.25—1.75
|Twitter
|50284
|32.99
|32.32
|32.57—.25
|USFdsHln
|6392
|33.18
|32.80
|32.85—.29
|UtdMicro .09e
|6830
|2.84
|2.81
|2.83+.07
|USOilFd
|23831
|14.32
|14.25
|14.28—.08
|USSteel .20
|28579
|32.60
|31.73
|32.07—.07
|ValeSA .29e
|x35969
|14.03
|13.72
|14.03+.38
|VanEGold .06e
|38700
|21.12
|20.99
|21.10+.16
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|
|10945
|25.93
|25.50
|25.85+.26
|VanEJrGld
|8310
|31.53
|31.34
|31.49+.26
|VangTotBd 2.06e
|6509
|78.93
|78.86
|78.91+.12
|VangEmg 1.10e
|11011
|43.22
|43.10
|43.14+.09
|Vereit .55
|10250
|7.73
|7.45
|7.67—.05
|VerizonCm 2.36
|6855
|52.27
|51.87
|52.05+.07
|Visa s .84
|7317
|139.58
|137.94
|138.88—.04
|W&TOff .40
|7023
|7.33
|7.08
|7.33+.21
|WPXEngy
|9733
|19.47
|19.01
|19.16—.36
|WalMart 2.08f
|7552
|89.94
|89.00
|89.70+.94
|WeathfIntl
|7605
|3.25
|3.18
|3.22+.03
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|11619
|58.52
|58.03
|58.46+.17
|WstnUnion .76
|35291
|19.84
|19.11
|19.50—1.10
|WestmRss .46m
|21580
|5.58
|3.85
|3.90+1.95
|WmsCos 1.36
|8515
|31.22
|30.89
|30.90—.09
|Yamanag .02
|22298
|3.11
|3.03
|3.08+.02
|Zoetis .50
|7883
|91.45
|89.26
|89.45—1.98
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.