BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 30662 4.52 4.36 4.43—.14 AT&TInc 2 36293 32.00 31.77 31.91+.01 Alibaba 38029 182.56 180.36 181.86—3.41 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 45586 11.08 10.96 11.06+.15 Ambev .05e 30026 5.11 5.08 5.10—.06 Annaly 1.20 14155 10.65 10.53 10.63+.13 AnteroRes 1 8731 19.52 18.75 19.03—.98 Apache 1 11447 45.61 42.63 43.42—1.53 ArchDan 1.34 7750 48.92 48.17 48.59+.48 AstraZens 1.37e 9034 38.44 38.18 38.26—.49 Avon 30719 1.51 1.43 1.49—.14 BPPLC 2.38 21979 43.67 43.32 43.67—.86 BcBilVArg .27e 9336 7.02 6.99 7.02—.18 BcoBrads .06a x10572 8.08 8.00 8.04—.13 BcoSantSA .21e 9192 5.43 5.41 5.43—.10 BkofAm .60f 70353 31.19 30.87 31.17—.08 BiPVxSTrs 65016 32.50 32.05 32.13+1.03 BarrickG .12 23494 11.08 10.85 11.06+.11 BlueAprnn 46652 2.02 1.85 1.94—.48 CFIndss 1.20 13891 49.04 46.13 48.80+4.67 CVSHealth 2 9030 64.19 63.45 63.86—.23 Caterpillar 3.44f 9322 137.84 135.69 137.67—.87 ChesEng 27640 4.44 4.35 4.42—.04 Cigna .04 10432 188.61 184.25 185.26+2.33 CgpVelICrd 7499 7.41 7.25 7.26+.03 Citigroup 1.28 18584 71.59 71.02 71.57—.36 ClevCliffs 21332 10.54 10.26 10.48—.16 CocaCola 1.56 9774 46.63 46.32 46.37—.02 ConchoRes 9025 141.61 133.42 135.64—7.50 DenburyR 10079 4.51 4.38 4.51+.05 DeutschBk .83e 10059 12.50 12.43 12.46—.49 DevonE .32f 9679 43.75 43.05 43.73+.26 DxGBullrs 10028 20.48 20.25 20.35—.25 DrGMBllrs .09e 10417 12.18 12.05 12.09—.03 DxSPOGBrrs 10663 6.39 6.18 6.20+.09 DxSCBearrs 18440 9.05 8.93 8.95+.05 DowDuPnt 1.52 19094 66.50 65.13 65.76—2.20 EnCanag .06 10798 13.98 13.77 13.93—.10 EgyTrEqs 1.22 91421 18.57 18.03 18.47+.04 EngyTrfPt 2.26 113648 23.73 22.90 23.61+2.40 ENSCO .04 14144 7.40 7.10 7.37+.10 ExxonMbl 3.28 11960 80.05 79.64 79.98—.41 FstDatan 7342 23.60 23.06 23.59+.31 Fitbitn 34622 6.14 5.60 5.64—.29 Flor&Decn 19962 40.22 37.10 40.01—7.70 FordM .60a 51101 9.96 9.84 9.95+.05 ForestCA .72 24141 24.99 24.97 24.99—.01 FrptMcM .20 29143 15.49 15.23 15.48—.10 GenElec .48 48094 13.19 13.11 13.15—.09 GenMotors 1.52 8743 37.01 36.58 36.92—.22 Gerdau .02e 9280 4.29 4.24 4.26—.06 Gildan s .45 9224 31.45 27.99 30.51+4.53 GlaxoSKln 2.89e 7775 40.33 40.20 40.21—.89 HalconRsn 11505 3.79 3.57 3.75—.03 Hallibrtn .72 10747 41.85 41.39 41.75—.32 Hanesbdss .60 24124 18.09 17.50 17.51—.46 Herbalifs 10402 55.30 52.29 55.02+3.94 HollyFront 1.32 12482 68.62 66.00 67.90—5.91 HostHotls 1a 7664 21.66 21.33 21.61+.10 iShGold 9325 11.67 11.65 11.66—.00 iShBrazil .67e 31259 35.79 35.57 35.71—.28 iShChinaLC .87e 48947 41.82 41.57 41.78—.87 iShEMkts .59e 140434 43.68 43.46 43.62—.85 iSEafe 1.66e 34299 67.89 67.75 67.86—.67 iShR2K 1.77e 20289 165.66 164.94 165.55—.21 iShREst 2.76e 9481 81.77 81.30 81.62+.10 iShCorEafe 1.56e 9160 64.09 63.96 64.07—.66 Infosys .40e 18284 20.21 20.12 20.16—.20 iShCorEM .95e 17150 52.84 52.57 52.77—.99 ItauUnibH .32e 9277 12.00 11.89 11.97—.13 JPMorgCh 2.24f 12912 115.27 114.33 115.15—.51 JohnJn 3.60f 8878 133.00 132.11 132.59—.05 Kellogg 2.24f 8975 68.80 66.79 67.35—2.08 Keycorp .48f 9937 21.08 20.89 21.08—.02 KindMorg .80 16359 17.66 17.35 17.61+.08 Kinrossg 8310 3.55 3.48 3.50—.08 Kroger s .56f 18827 29.06 28.62 28.92+.23 LaredoPet 12021 8.97 8.35 8.79—.51 LVSands 3 11185 68.52 67.28 67.87—1.15 LloydBkg .47a 8902 3.32 3.30 3.31—.05 MGIC Inv 9143 12.30 12.17 12.26—.08 MGM Rsts .48 87546 28.50 26.85 27.95—.56 Macys 1.51 9128 38.60 37.82 37.84—.10 MarathnO .20 26294 20.48 19.65 20.46+.15 MetLife 1.68 14209 46.90 45.83 46.51+.89 MorgStan 1.20f 11041 49.86 49.25 49.70—.48 Mosaic .10 12955 30.20 29.71 30.15+.62 Nabors .24 19471 6.57 6.23 6.49+.12 NokiaCp .19e 34699 5.38 5.34 5.36—.07 Nutrienn 1.60 8640 56.90 55.01 56.80+2.42 Oracle .76 14399 47.38 46.63 47.23—.12 Pandora 12607 7.88 7.57 7.87+.14 Penney 15899 2.45 2.34 2.36—.08 PerkElm .28 7754 83.58 80.51 83.31+3.41 PetrbrsA 28311 10.67 10.54 10.65+.07 Petrobras 37970 11.82 11.65 11.81+.09 Pfizer 1.36 x32858 39.87 39.54 39.68—.25 PUVixSTrs 71580 10.04 9.83 9.86+.45 ProShtVxs 18854 13.60 13.51 13.59—.23 ProctGam 2.87 9662 81.05 80.59 80.90+.25 RayAdvM .28 7546 17.89 17.41 17.67—.05 RegionsFn .56f 12821 18.86 18.67 18.85+.02 RioTinto 2.27e 10530 51.80 51.41 51.67—2.12 RiteAid 11822 1.93 1.89 1.90+.01 RoyDShllA 3.76 8500 66.21 65.83 66.19—1.33 S&P500ETF 4.13e 77957 280.05 279.16 279.99—.87 SpdrRetls .49e 8809 49.04 48.53 48.79—.27 SpdrOGEx .73e 15640 42.14 41.65 42.08—.26 SallyBty 28410 15.21 14.20 14.47—1.93 Schwab .52f 11931 50.49 49.75 50.08—.81 SnapIncAn 14803 12.48 12.18 12.40+.02 SwstnEngy 12131 4.98 4.88 4.97—.03 Sprint 31979 5.58 5.36 5.54+.16 Squaren 48228 70.34 64.22 69.63+2.77 SPMatls .98e 19149 58.66 58.06 58.34—.79 SPHlthC 1.01e 8839 88.91 88.53 88.66—.30 SPCnSt 1.28e 21021 53.31 53.00 53.08—.04 SPEngy 2.04e 15543 75.50 75.00 75.42—.63 SPDRFncl .46e 79051 27.84 27.68 27.84—.12 SPInds 1.12e 19552 75.64 75.11 75.61—.27 SPTech .78e 25288 71.45 70.90 71.43—.13 SpdrRESel 9434 33.32 33.09 33.24—.03 SPUtil 1.55e 26367 52.87 52.31 52.42—.04 Supvalurs 12119 32.15 32.06 32.07—.02 Synchrony .84f 10911 29.57 28.99 29.52+.32 TALEducs 7500 32.86 32.16 32.55—.39 TaiwSemi .73e 8229 41.32 41.00 41.25—.47 Tenaris .69e 11401 34.31 33.16 34.30—2.55 TevaPhrm .73e 92191 23.37 21.70 21.71—2.16 Transocn 16332 12.79 12.45 12.78+.10 Twitter 49276 32.29 31.34 32.26+.35 USOilFd 31571 14.09 13.98 14.08—.01 USSteel .20 49281 35.17 33.64 33.65—2.16 ValeSA .29e 43592 13.79 13.58 13.75—.31 Valvolinen .30 8600 21.35 20.65 20.99—1.44 VanEGold .06e 28133 21.11 21.01 21.06—.05 VnEkRus .01e 9589 21.43 21.31 21.32—.29 VEckOilSvc .47e 8613 25.58 25.24 25.56—.23 VangREIT 3.08e 8701 82.66 82.17 82.51—.01 VangEmg 1.10e 16468 42.86 42.64 42.79—.76 VerizonCm 2.36 22026 51.96 51.56 51.61—.12 Vipshop 15161 9.33 9.05 9.20—.34 W&TOff .40 10728 7.60 7.03 7.37+.59 WPXEngy 14994 19.47 18.48 19.09+.81 Wayfair 21001 118.94 110.81 117.81+10.58 WeathfIntl 7765 3.24 3.17 3.21—.04 WellsFargo 1.72f 11991 57.66 57.08 57.63—.02 WmsCos 1.36 16852 30.57 29.44 30.53+.46 Yamanag .02 