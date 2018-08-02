BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 30662 4.52 4.36 4.43—.14 AT&TInc 2 36293 32.00 31.77 31.91+.01 Alibaba 38029 182.56 180.36 181.86—3.41 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|30662
|4.52
|4.36
|4.43—.14
|AT&TInc 2
|36293
|32.00
|31.77
|31.91+.01
|Alibaba
|38029
|182.56
|180.36
|181.86—3.41
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|45586
|11.08
|10.96
|11.06+.15
|Ambev .05e
|30026
|5.11
|5.08
|5.10—.06
|Annaly 1.20
|14155
|10.65
|10.53
|10.63+.13
|AnteroRes 1
|8731
|19.52
|18.75
|19.03—.98
|Apache 1
|11447
|45.61
|42.63
|43.42—1.53
|ArchDan 1.34
|7750
|48.92
|48.17
|48.59+.48
|AstraZens 1.37e
|9034
|38.44
|38.18
|38.26—.49
|Avon
|30719
|1.51
|1.43
|1.49—.14
|BPPLC 2.38
|21979
|43.67
|43.32
|43.67—.86
|BcBilVArg .27e
|9336
|7.02
|6.99
|7.02—.18
|BcoBrads .06a
|x10572
|8.08
|8.00
|8.04—.13
|BcoSantSA .21e
|9192
|5.43
|5.41
|5.43—.10
|BkofAm .60f
|70353
|31.19
|30.87
|31.17—.08
|BiPVxSTrs
|65016
|32.50
|32.05
|32.13+1.03
|BarrickG .12
|23494
|11.08
|10.85
|11.06+.11
|BlueAprnn
|46652
|2.02
|1.85
|1.94—.48
|CFIndss 1.20
|13891
|49.04
|46.13
|48.80+4.67
|CVSHealth 2
|9030
|64.19
|63.45
|63.86—.23
|Caterpillar 3.44f
|
|9322
|137.84
|135.69
|137.67—.87
|ChesEng
|27640
|4.44
|4.35
|4.42—.04
|Cigna .04
|10432
|188.61
|184.25
|185.26+2.33
|CgpVelICrd
|7499
|7.41
|7.25
|7.26+.03
|Citigroup 1.28
|18584
|71.59
|71.02
|71.57—.36
|ClevCliffs
|21332
|10.54
|10.26
|10.48—.16
|CocaCola 1.56
|9774
|46.63
|46.32
|46.37—.02
|ConchoRes
|9025
|141.61
|133.42
|135.64—7.50
|DenburyR
|10079
|4.51
|4.38
|4.51+.05
|DeutschBk .83e
|10059
|12.50
|12.43
|12.46—.49
|DevonE .32f
|9679
|43.75
|43.05
|43.73+.26
|DxGBullrs
|10028
|20.48
|20.25
|20.35—.25
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|
|10417
|12.18
|12.05
|12.09—.03
|DxSPOGBrrs
|10663
|6.39
|6.18
|6.20+.09
|DxSCBearrs
|18440
|9.05
|8.93
|8.95+.05
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|19094
|66.50
|65.13
|65.76—2.20
|EnCanag .06
|10798
|13.98
|13.77
|13.93—.10
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|91421
|18.57
|18.03
|18.47+.04
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|
|113648
|23.73
|22.90
|23.61+2.40
|ENSCO .04
|14144
|7.40
|7.10
|7.37+.10
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|11960
|80.05
|79.64
|79.98—.41
|FstDatan
|7342
|23.60
|23.06
|23.59+.31
|Fitbitn
|34622
|6.14
|5.60
|5.64—.29
|Flor&Decn
|19962
|40.22
|37.10
|40.01—7.70
|FordM .60a
|51101
|9.96
|9.84
|9.95+.05
|ForestCA .72
|24141
|24.99
|24.97
|24.99—.01
|FrptMcM .20
|29143
|15.49
|15.23
|15.48—.10
|GenElec .48
|48094
|13.19
|13.11
|13.15—.09
|GenMotors 1.52
|8743
|37.01
|36.58
|36.92—.22
|Gerdau .02e
|9280
|4.29
|4.24
|4.26—.06
|Gildan s .45
|9224
|31.45
|27.99
|30.51+4.53
|GlaxoSKln 2.89e
|7775
|40.33
|40.20
|40.21—.89
|HalconRsn
|11505
|3.79
|3.57
|3.75—.03
|Hallibrtn .72
|10747
|41.85
|41.39
|41.75—.32
|Hanesbdss .60
|24124
|18.09
|17.50
|17.51—.46
|Herbalifs
|10402
|55.30
|52.29
|55.02+3.94
|HollyFront 1.32
|12482
|68.62
|66.00
|67.90—5.91
|HostHotls 1a
|7664
|21.66
|21.33
|21.61+.10
|iShGold
|9325
|11.67
|11.65
|11.66—.00
|iShBrazil .67e
|31259
|35.79
|35.57
|35.71—.28
|iShChinaLC .87e
|48947
|41.82
|41.57
|41.78—.87
|iShEMkts .59e
|140434
|43.68
|43.46
|43.62—.85
|iSEafe 1.66e
|34299
|67.89
|67.75
|67.86—.67
|iShR2K 1.77e
|20289
|165.66
|164.94
|165.55—.21
|iShREst 2.76e
|9481
|81.77
|81.30
|81.62+.10
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|9160
|64.09
|63.96
|64.07—.66
|Infosys .40e
|18284
|20.21
|20.12
|20.16—.20
|iShCorEM .95e
|17150
|52.84
|52.57
|52.77—.99
|ItauUnibH .32e
|9277
|12.00
|11.89
|11.97—.13
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|12912
|115.27
|114.33
|115.15—.51
|JohnJn 3.60f
|8878
|133.00
|132.11
|132.59—.05
|Kellogg 2.24f
|8975
|68.80
|66.79
|67.35—2.08
|Keycorp .48f
|9937
|21.08
|20.89
|21.08—.02
|KindMorg .80
|16359
|17.66
|17.35
|17.61+.08
|Kinrossg
|8310
|3.55
|3.48
|3.50—.08
|Kroger s .56f
|18827
|29.06
|28.62
|28.92+.23
|LaredoPet
|12021
|8.97
|8.35
|8.79—.51
|LVSands 3
|11185
|68.52
|67.28
|67.87—1.15
|LloydBkg .47a
|8902
|3.32
|3.30
|3.31—.05
|MGIC Inv
|9143
|12.30
|12.17
|12.26—.08
|MGM Rsts .48
|87546
|28.50
|26.85
|27.95—.56
|Macys 1.51
|9128
|38.60
|37.82
|37.84—.10
|MarathnO .20
|26294
|20.48
|19.65
|20.46+.15
|MetLife 1.68
|14209
|46.90
|45.83
|46.51+.89
|MorgStan 1.20f
|11041
|49.86
|49.25
|49.70—.48
|Mosaic .10
|12955
|30.20
|29.71
|30.15+.62
|Nabors .24
|19471
|6.57
|6.23
|6.49+.12
|NokiaCp .19e
|34699
|5.38
|5.34
|5.36—.07
|Nutrienn 1.60
|8640
|56.90
|55.01
|56.80+2.42
|Oracle .76
|14399
|47.38
|46.63
|47.23—.12
|Pandora
|12607
|7.88
|7.57
|7.87+.14
|Penney
|15899
|2.45
|2.34
|2.36—.08
|PerkElm .28
|7754
|83.58
|80.51
|83.31+3.41
|PetrbrsA
|28311
|10.67
|10.54
|10.65+.07
|Petrobras
|37970
|11.82
|11.65
|11.81+.09
|Pfizer 1.36
|x32858
|39.87
|39.54
|39.68—.25
|PUVixSTrs
|71580
|10.04
|9.83
|9.86+.45
|ProShtVxs
|18854
|13.60
|13.51
|13.59—.23
|ProctGam 2.87
|9662
|81.05
|80.59
|80.90+.25
|RayAdvM .28
|7546
|17.89
|17.41
|17.67—.05
|RegionsFn .56f
|12821
|18.86
|18.67
|18.85+.02
|RioTinto 2.27e
|10530
|51.80
|51.41
|51.67—2.12
|RiteAid
|11822
|1.93
|1.89
|1.90+.01
|RoyDShllA 3.76
|8500
|66.21
|65.83
|66.19—1.33
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|77957
|280.05
|279.16
|279.99—.87
|SpdrRetls .49e
|8809
|49.04
|48.53
|48.79—.27
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|15640
|42.14
|41.65
|42.08—.26
|SallyBty
|28410
|15.21
|14.20
|14.47—1.93
|Schwab .52f
|11931
|50.49
|49.75
|50.08—.81
|SnapIncAn
|14803
|12.48
|12.18
|12.40+.02
|SwstnEngy
|12131
|4.98
|4.88
|4.97—.03
|Sprint
|31979
|5.58
|5.36
|5.54+.16
|Squaren
|48228
|70.34
|64.22
|69.63+2.77
|SPMatls .98e
|19149
|58.66
|58.06
|58.34—.79
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|8839
|88.91
|88.53
|88.66—.30
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|21021
|53.31
|53.00
|53.08—.04
|SPEngy 2.04e
|15543
|75.50
|75.00
|75.42—.63
|SPDRFncl .46e
|79051
|27.84
|27.68
|27.84—.12
|SPInds 1.12e
|19552
|75.64
|75.11
|75.61—.27
|SPTech .78e
|25288
|71.45
|70.90
|71.43—.13
|SpdrRESel
|9434
|33.32
|33.09
|33.24—.03
|SPUtil 1.55e
|26367
|52.87
|52.31
|52.42—.04
|Supvalurs
|12119
|32.15
|32.06
|32.07—.02
|Synchrony .84f
|10911
|29.57
|28.99
|29.52+.32
|TALEducs
|7500
|32.86
|32.16
|32.55—.39
|TaiwSemi .73e
|8229
|41.32
|41.00
|41.25—.47
|Tenaris .69e
|11401
|34.31
|33.16
|34.30—2.55
|TevaPhrm .73e
|92191
|23.37
|21.70
|21.71—2.16
|Transocn
|16332
|12.79
|12.45
|12.78+.10
|Twitter
|49276
|32.29
|31.34
|32.26+.35
|USOilFd
|31571
|14.09
|13.98
|14.08—.01
|USSteel .20
|49281
|35.17
|33.64
|33.65—2.16
|ValeSA .29e
|43592
|13.79
|13.58
|13.75—.31
|Valvolinen .30
|8600
|21.35
|20.65
|20.99—1.44
|VanEGold .06e
|28133
|21.11
|21.01
|21.06—.05
|VnEkRus .01e
|9589
|21.43
|21.31
|21.32—.29
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|8613
|25.58
|25.24
|25.56—.23
|VangREIT 3.08e
|8701
|82.66
|82.17
|82.51—.01
|VangEmg 1.10e
|16468
|42.86
|42.64
|42.79—.76
|VerizonCm 2.36
|22026
|51.96
|51.56
|51.61—.12
|Vipshop
|15161
|9.33
|9.05
|9.20—.34
|W&TOff .40
|10728
|7.60
|7.03
|7.37+.59
|WPXEngy
|14994
|19.47
|18.48
|19.09+.81
|Wayfair
|21001
|118.94
|110.81
|117.81+10.58
|WeathfIntl
|7765
|3.24
|3.17
|3.21—.04
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|11991
|57.66
|57.08
|57.63—.02
|WmsCos 1.36
|16852
|30.57
|29.44
|30.53+.46
|Yamanag .02
|24366
|3.18
|3.13
|3.17—.01
|YumChina .40
|9511
|36.60
|33.80
|36.04+.40
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.