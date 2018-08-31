BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 7521 13.87 13.65 13.74—.16 AKSteel 8700 4.39 4.32 4.38+.03 AT&TInc 2 26137 31.96 31.78 31.93—.03 AberFitc…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AESCorp .52 7521 13.87 13.65 13.74—.16 AKSteel 8700 4.39 4.32 4.38+.03 AT&TInc 2 26137 31.96 31.78 31.93—.03 AberFitc .80 15557 22.49 21.23 21.37—1.18 Alibaba 31975 175.73 172.76 174.83+.23 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 5485 10.89 10.83 10.86—.05 Ambev .05e 24139 4.59 4.54 4.55—.04 AEagleOut .55f 6168 25.22 24.68 25.14+.58 Annaly 1.20 5517 10.67 10.64 10.67+.01 ArcelorMrs .10p 4749 30.09 29.80 30.09—.31 AstraZens 1.37e 5838 38.35 38.20 38.31—.62 Avon 6011 1.99 1.92 1.98—.04 BPPLC 2.38 12542 43.00 42.85 42.90—.69 BcBilVArg .27e 9073 6.26 6.23 6.25+.02 BcoBrads .06a 11701 6.81 6.71 6.79+.04 BcoSantSA .21e 12097 5.00 4.97 4.99—.02 BkofAm .60f 68638 30.90 30.62 30.66—.36 BiPVxSTrs 38938 29.80 29.16 29.27—.26 BarrickG .12 9978 10.58 10.42 10.55+.08 BaytexEg 5068 3.06 2.99 3.01—.08 BigLots 1.20 38865 44.70 41.09 43.42—4.45 BoxIncn 5727 23.89 23.65 23.68—.15 CntryLink 2.16 9829 21.80 21.61 21.65—.04 CheetahM 11075 11.02 9.93 10.07+.02 ChesEng 34066 4.49 4.40 4.43—.08 CienaCorp 10326 31.63 30.94 31.38+.67 CgpVelICrd 7517 6.26 6.21 6.25+.04 Citigroup 1.80f 13763 71.12 70.59 70.80—.66 ClevCliffs 6608 9.83 9.67 9.81+.05 CocaCola 1.56 13644 45.07 44.71 44.86—.09 CottCp .24 5823 15.62 15.12 15.57+.36 Coty .50 10545 12.66 12.01 12.18—.56 DRHorton .50 7522 44.85 44.47 44.67+.15 DenburyR 20903 5.61 5.44 5.45—.16 DeutschBk .83e 4813 11.31 11.26 11.28—.14 DicksSptg .90 10920 37.16 36.08 37.08+.89 DxSOXBrrs 5078 9.46 9.22 9.26—.11 DxGBullrs 12332 13.75 13.45 13.70+.12 DrGMBllrs .09e 19965 8.04 7.84 7.99+.08 DirSPBears 6257 21.83 21.71 21.74+.02 DxSPOGBrrs 11290 6.05 5.90 6.04+.21 DxBrzBulls 5315 16.30 16.02 16.22+.14 DxSCBearrs 11106 7.100 7.91 7.94 DowDuPnt 1.52 5621 70.42 69.83 70.42+.22 ENSCO .04 11141 6.88 6.67 6.73—.20 ExxonMbl 3.28 11385 80.34 79.90 80.33—.18 FiatChrys 8880 17.11 16.97 17.06—.20 FMajSilvg 4845 5.59 5.47 5.58+.11 FordM .60a 50163 9.66 9.56 9.64—.06 FrptMcM .20 14267 14.22 13.95 14.21+.06 GenElec .48 56391 12.94 12.70 12.88+.11 GenMotors 1.52 9237 36.30 36.05 36.18—.18 Gerdau .02e 5625 3.80 3.75 3.78—.03 GoldFLtd .02e 5876 2.50 2.45 2.50—.01 Goldcrpg .24 6253 11.03 10.89 11.01+.11 HPInc .56f 6646 24.73 24.42 24.57—.16 Hallibrtn .72 7513 40.15 39.58 39.71—.51 HeclaM .01e 5008 2.87 2.80 2.86+.06 HertzGl 4828 18.20 17.50 17.56—.24 HPEntn .45e 6949 16.77 16.50 16.53—.27 HostHotls 1a 9605 21.94 21.70 21.81+.06 Huyan 5813 27.88 26.40 27.76—.26 ICICIBk .16e 5875 9.67 9.61 9.65+.02 iShGold 14181 11.54 11.52 11.53+.02 iShBrazil .67e 33583 31.85 31.65 31.78+.15 iShHK .61e 7282 24.14 24.04 24.14+.03 iShSilver 9121 13.71 13.67 13.70 iShChinaLC .87e 41714 42.28 42.14 42.28—.03 iShEMkts .59e 119935 43.04 42.84 43.04+.09 iSh20yrT 3.05 7336 121.92 121.77 121.83+.55 iSEafe 1.66e 16689 67.57 67.45 67.53—.35 iShiBxHYB 5.09 11041 86.38 86.29 86.38+.13 iShR2K 1.77e 10421 172.62 171.95 172.39+.03 iShChina .61e 7751 60.61 60.23 60.56—.05 iSTaiwnrs 10238 37.83 37.64 37.82+.21 iShCorEM .95e 15347 52.09 51.83 52.09+.18 ItauUnibH .58e 9316 10.19 10.07 10.17+.10 JPMorgCh 2.24f 12028 114.84 113.91 114.10—1.09 KindMorg .80 5743 17.76 17.64 17.70—.08 Kinrossg 6383 3.06 3.00 3.06+.07 MGM Rsts .48 5985 28.93 28.64 28.93+.05 MarathnO .20 6410 21.60 21.42 21.46—.17 MarathPts 1.84 5583 83.00 81.15 81.19—1.93 MobileTele .53e 4708 7.74 7.67 7.71+.11 MorgStan 1.20f 8496 49.09 48.69 48.84—.46 Nabors .24 6180 6.29 6.16 6.19—.11 NYCmtyB .68 6454 10.83 10.74 10.80—.05 NewellRub .92f 5846 21.83 21.59 21.65—.21 NewmtM .56 6283 31.31 30.73 31.29+.24 NokiaCp .19e 5400 5.60 5.58 5.59—.04 Oracle .76 12052 48.52 48.36 48.45+.07 PG&ECp 2.12f 5839 47.47 46.88 46.96—.06 Pagsegurn 27910 28.70 26.95 28.09+2.30 Pandora 18408 9.35 9.08 9.27+.09 ParsleyEn 11320 28.75 27.76 27.82—1.04 PetrbrsA 9136 9.25 9.14 9.17+.16 Petrobras 19311 10.70 10.54 10.58+.08 Pfizer 1.36 16338 41.43 41.09 41.38—.13 PhilipMor 4.56f 5056 78.69 78.22 78.63+.06 PitnyBw .75 6307 7.38 7.15 7.23—.14 PUVixSTrs 40640 8.74 8.46 8.51—.11 ProShtVxs 13020 14.16 14.00 14.14+.06 ProShSPrs 4977 27.56 27.52 27.53+.03 PrUShSPrs 6523 33.67 33.54 33.57+.02 RegionsFn .56f 7460 19.37 19.18 19.37+.02 RiteAid 19529 1.40 1.37 1.38—.02 SpdrGold 5621 113.89 113.65 113.85+.21 S&P500ETF 4.13e 38888 290.29 289.79 290.19—.11 SpdrLehHY 2.30 11608 36.04 35.98 36.02+.05 SpdrOGEx .73e 9984 42.45 42.07 42.10—.52 Salesforce 7267 153.87 151.90 152.90+.76 SanchezEn 6160 2.61 2.55 2.57—.10 Schlmbrg 2 6960 64.14 63.50 63.62—.73 SnapIncAn 17060 11.09 10.95 10.100—.09 SwstnEngy 9956 5.60 5.54 5.58—.02 SpiritRltC .72 7237 8.33 8.25 8.31—.05 Squaren 25963 89.70 87.73 87.99+.23 SPHlthC 1.01e 4734 92.68 92.53 92.65—.15 SPCnSt 1.28e 10490 53.89 53.74 53.87+.07 SPEngy 2.04e 11053 74.81 74.28 74.33—.69 SPDRFncl .46e 34496 28.28 28.17 28.24—.13 SPInds 1.12e 5737 77.11 76.80 77.05 SPTech .78e 7505 75.67 75.41 75.58+.04 SPUtil 1.55e 12606 53.96 53.75 53.94+.24 SupEnrgy .32 4859 9.15 8.88 8.99—.18 TALEducs 5697 30.17 29.56 30.03+.38 TaiwSemi .73e 8312 43.52 42.96 43.47+.01 TevaPhrm .73e 5202 23.20 22.98 23.08—.06 ThomsonR 1.38 6769 44.79 44.39 44.45—.23 Transocn 6535 12.09 11.85 11.90—.29 Turkcell 10755 4.17 4.14 4.16—.07 Twitter 21713 35.72 35.12 35.15—.49 USOilFd 10147 14.74 14.70 14.71—.04 USSteel .20 11569 29.62 28.84 29.59+.18 ValeSA .29e 8754 13.24 13.07 13.11—.06 VanEGold .06e 33005 18.78 18.64 18.75+.06 VnEkRus .01e 6514 19.93 19.81 19.92+.20 VEckOilSvc .47e 4762 24.83 24.57 24.62—.33 VanEJrGld 6446 27.91 27.66 27.84+.09 VangEmg 1.10e 12875 41.86 41.66 41.85+.09 VerizonCm 2.36 11076 54.66 54.20 54.55—.20 Vipshop 5234 7.04 6.82 6.93+.07 Visa s .84 6059 147.26 146.50 146.99+.25 WalMart 2.08f 5305 96.44 95.75 95.92—.18 WeathfIntl 20668 2.53 2.46 2.48—.05 WellsFargo 1.72f 16480 58.31 58.07 58.22—.24 Xeroxrs 1 5583 28.09 27.62 28.06+.38 Yamanag .02 28839 2.80 2.75 2.79+.02 Yextn 5449 25.82 23.76 25.31+.01 Zuoran 37954 29.15 27.53 27.90—6.11 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.