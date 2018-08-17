BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11990 4.29 4.21 4.28+.04 AT&TInc 2 34998 33.17 32.96 33.04—.06 Aegon .25e 8422 6.00 5.97 6.00—.19 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|11990
|4.29
|4.21
|4.28+.04
|AT&TInc 2
|34998
|33.17
|32.96
|33.04—.06
|Aegon .25e
|8422
|6.00
|5.97
|6.00—.19
|Alibaba
|39943
|172.67
|168.38
|169.35—2.64
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|13753
|11.04
|10.99
|11.02+.03
|Ambev .05e
|36286
|4.80
|4.75
|4.78—.09
|AnglogldA
|8263
|7.47
|7.22
|7.42+.26
|Annaly 1.20
|15385
|10.67
|10.57
|10.65+.06
|Avon
|22125
|2.11
|2.01
|2.08+.03
|BPPLC 2.38
|6997
|41.91
|41.78
|41.90+.18
|BcBilVArg .27e
|17439
|6.18
|6.16
|6.17
|BcoBrads .06a
|11408
|7.39
|7.31
|7.32—.18
|BcoSantSA .21e
|13204
|4.97
|4.94
|4.97—.02
|BkofAm .60f
|46346
|30.78
|30.62
|30.72
|BiPVxSTrs
|50409
|30.66
|30.25
|30.52+.25
|BarrickG .12
|16758
|10.16
|9.93
|10.07+.21
|BrMySq 1.60
|9691
|61.59
|60.80
|61.05—.06
|CVSHealth 2
|7253
|73.55
|72.77
|73.36+.16
|CampSp 1.40
|8965
|41.59
|41.05
|41.32—.71
|CardnlHlth 1.91
|12409
|51.38
|50.35
|51.19+.74
|Caterpillar 3.44f
|
|7144
|137.37
|135.44
|137.24+.98
|CntryLink 2.16
|15704
|23.56
|23.12
|23.41+.08
|ChesEng
|41981
|4.35
|4.26
|4.35+.10
|Chevron 4.48
|6661
|118.58
|117.85
|118.04+.38
|CgpVelLCrd
|7493
|31.98
|31.67
|31.75+.97
|Citigroup 1.80f
|15117
|69.86
|69.32
|69.71+.15
|ClevCliffs
|8872
|9.79
|9.60
|9.77—.02
|CocaCola 1.56
|10756
|46.50
|46.24
|46.43+.21
|Coeur
|6499
|5.74
|5.51
|5.70+.22
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|6392
|70.11
|69.66
|69.89+.48
|DSWInc 1
|8615
|26.73
|25.81
|25.81—2.03
|DanaInc .24
|6682
|19.71
|19.36
|19.66+.05
|DeanFoods .36
|x13773
|8.12
|7.69
|8.05—.59
|Deere 2.76f
|11890
|136.80
|132.32
|136.01—1.34
|DenburyR
|12478
|4.58
|4.48
|4.56+.08
|DxSOXBrrs
|8293
|11.45
|11.03
|11.23+.50
|DxGBullrs
|48234
|13.68
|12.92
|13.47+.87
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|62403
|7.81
|7.39
|7.66+.42
|DirDGlBrrs
|8404
|42.03
|39.44
|40.18—2.99
|DxSCBearrs
|14612
|8.73
|8.63
|8.66+.02
|ENSCO .04
|14327
|6.22
|6.13
|6.21+.03
|Exelon 1.38f
|7768
|44.50
|44.24
|44.38+.05
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|11386
|78.38
|78.06
|78.16+.16
|FstDatan
|13693
|24.31
|24.15
|24.25+.09
|FordM .60a
|29309
|9.55
|9.46
|9.49—.02
|FrptMcM .20
|22082
|13.79
|13.54
|13.68—.09
|GenElec .48
|49402
|12.29
|12.21
|12.24—.06
|GenMotors 1.52
|10109
|36.17
|35.91
|36.14—.15
|Gerdau .02e
|7621
|3.95
|3.86
|3.93+.01
|GoldFLtd .02e
|18449
|2.50
|2.36
|2.46—.03
|Goldcrpg .24
|15604
|10.73
|10.45
|10.67+.28
|Hallibrtn .72
|6319
|39.84
|39.53
|39.73—.04
|HarmonyG .05
|16522
|1.49
|1.44
|1.49+.05
|HeclaM .01e
|9836
|2.77
|2.66
|2.74+.11
|HPEntn .45e
|8384
|16.34
|16.21
|16.33+.06
|HostHotls 1a
|6516
|20.86
|20.70
|20.71—.19
|IAMGldg 1.52f
|9203
|4.21
|4.05
|4.14+.12
|ICICIBk .16e
|7537
|9.68
|9.64
|9.68+.14
|iShGold
|19131
|11.32
|11.30
|11.30+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|36829
|33.27
|33.03
|33.11—.52
|iShMexico .78e
|6899
|49.22
|48.95
|49.07—.18
|iShSilver
|7128
|13.84
|13.80
|13.82+.05
|iShChinaLC .87e
|29549
|40.71
|40.53
|40.64—.35
|iShEMkts .59e
|44688
|41.70
|41.55
|41.64—.14
|iSEafe 1.66e
|11614
|66.07
|65.93
|66.06+.07
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|11342
|85.99
|85.90
|85.97+.03
|iSR2KGr 1.36e
|
|7443
|210.50
|209.60
|210.01—.34
|iShR2K 1.77e
|16188
|167.61
|166.93
|167.39—.24
|iShREst 2.76e
|7626
|82.57
|82.32
|82.49+.07
|iShCrSPSs
|6390
|87.68
|87.30
|87.60—.04
|iSTaiwnrs
|9552
|36.36
|36.24
|36.31—.22
|iShCorEM .95e
|14434
|50.53
|50.36
|50.45—.17
|ItauUnibH .58e
|18342
|11.16
|10.100
|11.01—.27
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|13139
|115.03
|114.41
|114.60—.17
|JohnJn 3.60f
|7271
|133.69
|132.19
|132.78+.30
|Keycorp .48f
|7700
|21.63
|21.53
|21.61
|KindMorg .80
|9314
|17.85
|17.75
|17.78—.04
|Kinrossg
|11588
|2.94
|2.83
|2.91+.10
|Kroger s .56f
|12224
|30.76
|30.21
|30.71+.18
|LloydBkg .47a
|12018
|3.05
|3.04
|3.04
|MGM Rsts .48
|6472
|28.45
|28.03
|28.45+.17
|Macys 1.51
|21053
|36.26
|35.68
|35.81
|MarathnO .20
|11348
|19.71
|19.46
|19.68+.36
|Merck 1.92
|10878
|69.19
|68.70
|68.79—.06
|MorgStan 1.20f
|7702
|48.61
|48.17
|48.50+.20
|Nabors .24
|12783
|5.92
|5.83
|5.89+.08
|NewellRub .92f
|8764
|21.40
|20.95
|21.36+.05
|NewmtM .56
|9326
|32.20
|31.72
|32.04+.44
|NokiaCp .19e
|30530
|5.22
|5.18
|5.21+.06
|Nordstrm 1.48a
|49672
|57.75
|55.27
|57.12+4.84
|OasisPet
|12754
|12.20
|11.89
|12.15+.32
|Oracle .76
|11314
|48.32
|48.02
|48.18+.08
|PG&ECp 2.12f
|16248
|45.87
|44.29
|45.38+.59
|Pandora
|12612
|8.20
|8.00
|8.10—.11
|Penney
|122784
|1.71
|1.60
|1.64—.13
|Petrobras
|28737
|10.78
|10.66
|10.72—.21
|Pfizer 1.36
|21586
|41.65
|41.47
|41.56+.14
|PUVixSTrs
|49754
|9.16
|8.97
|9.09+.11
|ProShtVxs
|24231
|13.93
|13.84
|13.87—.04
|ProctGam 2.87
|12466
|84.20
|83.60
|83.85+.16
|RegionsFn .56f
|8895
|19.46
|19.31
|19.44+.04
|RiteAid
|21667
|1.41
|1.38
|1.40—.01
|SpdrGold
|7243
|111.71
|111.56
|111.61+.51
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|55877
|284.27
|283.60
|283.92—.14
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|12201
|39.97
|39.68
|39.91+.44
|STMicro .40
|7877
|19.26
|19.12
|19.18—.44
|SanchezEn
|12826
|2.57
|2.40
|2.57+.15
|Schlmbrg 2
|6894
|62.50
|62.08
|62.24—.25
|ScorpioTk .04
|7511
|2.03
|1.95
|1.96+.04
|SnapIncAn
|43728
|12.17
|11.77
|11.87—.30
|SouthnCo 2.40
|x8596
|46.99
|46.65
|46.72—.18
|SwstnEngy
|14141
|5.24
|5.12
|5.24+.12
|Sprint
|7174
|6.14
|6.10
|6.14+.02
|Squaren
|10966
|73.39
|71.80
|72.79+.03
|SPMatls .98e
|9142
|58.13
|57.87
|58.12+.12
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|16966
|54.82
|54.44
|54.77+.17
|SPEngy 2.04e
|16617
|72.79
|72.55
|72.64+.21
|SPDRFncl .46e
|48815
|28.14
|28.03
|28.11
|SPInds 1.12e
|13830
|75.93
|75.61
|75.87+.05
|SPTech .78e
|13209
|73.04
|72.66
|72.81—.23
|SPUtil 1.55e
|22729
|54.36
|54.11
|54.21—.03
|TALEducs
|10260
|32.41
|31.22
|31.31—1.27
|TaiwSemi .73e
|10855
|40.22
|39.94
|40.05—.36
|Target 2.56f
|7490
|83.19
|82.35
|83.05+.98
|TevaPhrm .73e
|35848
|24.37
|23.45
|23.87—.25
|Transocn
|14297
|10.81
|10.62
|10.75+.10
|Turkcell
|12137
|4.51
|4.28
|4.49—.04
|Twitter
|31312
|33.09
|32.35
|32.58—.25
|USOilFd
|32105
|13.82
|13.77
|13.78+.15
|USSteel .20
|7350
|29.62
|29.14
|29.60+.09
|ValeSA .29e
|25216
|12.77
|12.57
|12.77+.02
|VanEGold .06e
|118739
|18.69
|18.32
|18.59+.43
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|14758
|102.55
|101.38
|102.04—1.55
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|10655
|23.86
|23.72
|23.81
|VanEJrGld
|26282
|27.49
|26.96
|27.33+.52
|VangREIT 3.08e
|
|12525
|83.45
|83.11
|83.33+.04
|VangEmg 1.10e
|9771
|40.82
|40.66
|40.76—.23
|VangFTSE 1.10e
|6350
|42.16
|42.07
|42.15+.05
|Vereit .55
|8988
|7.93
|7.87
|7.91—.03
|VerizonCm 2.36
|15183
|54.34
|54.10
|54.19—.08
|Vipshop
|8297
|7.16
|7.00
|7.07—.08
|Visa s .84
|7281
|141.62
|140.74
|141.20+.55
|WalMart 2.08f
|28814
|98.63
|97.61
|98.13—.51
|WeathfIntl
|31474
|2.63
|2.46
|2.57—.05
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|15052
|59.04
|58.51
|58.99+.33
|WstnUnion .76
|10711
|19.20
|18.78
|19.06+.20
|WheatPrg .28e
|6937
|18.39
|17.76
|18.36+.72
|WmsCos 1.36
|7270
|30.16
|30.01
|30.16+.15
|Yamanag .02
|23903
|2.68
|2.61
|2.66+.07
|ZoesKitchn
|66526
|12.88
|12.72
|12.80+3.24
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.