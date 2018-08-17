BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11990 4.29 4.21 4.28+.04 AT&TInc 2 34998 33.17 32.96 33.04—.06 Aegon .25e 8422 6.00 5.97 6.00—.19 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 11990 4.29 4.21 4.28+.04 AT&TInc 2 34998 33.17 32.96 33.04—.06 Aegon .25e 8422 6.00 5.97 6.00—.19 Alibaba 39943 172.67 168.38 169.35—2.64 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 13753 11.04 10.99 11.02+.03 Ambev .05e 36286 4.80 4.75 4.78—.09 AnglogldA 8263 7.47 7.22 7.42+.26 Annaly 1.20 15385 10.67 10.57 10.65+.06 Avon 22125 2.11 2.01 2.08+.03 BPPLC 2.38 6997 41.91 41.78 41.90+.18 BcBilVArg .27e 17439 6.18 6.16 6.17 BcoBrads .06a 11408 7.39 7.31 7.32—.18 BcoSantSA .21e 13204 4.97 4.94 4.97—.02 BkofAm .60f 46346 30.78 30.62 30.72 BiPVxSTrs 50409 30.66 30.25 30.52+.25 BarrickG .12 16758 10.16 9.93 10.07+.21 BrMySq 1.60 9691 61.59 60.80 61.05—.06 CVSHealth 2 7253 73.55 72.77 73.36+.16 CampSp 1.40 8965 41.59 41.05 41.32—.71 CardnlHlth 1.91 12409 51.38 50.35 51.19+.74 Caterpillar 3.44f 7144 137.37 135.44 137.24+.98 CntryLink 2.16 15704 23.56 23.12 23.41+.08 ChesEng 41981 4.35 4.26 4.35+.10 Chevron 4.48 6661 118.58 117.85 118.04+.38 CgpVelLCrd 7493 31.98 31.67 31.75+.97 Citigroup 1.80f 15117 69.86 69.32 69.71+.15 ClevCliffs 8872 9.79 9.60 9.77—.02 CocaCola 1.56 10756 46.50 46.24 46.43+.21 Coeur 6499 5.74 5.51 5.70+.22 ConocoPhil 1.14f 6392 70.11 69.66 69.89+.48 DSWInc 1 8615 26.73 25.81 25.81—2.03 DanaInc .24 6682 19.71 19.36 19.66+.05 DeanFoods .36 x13773 8.12 7.69 8.05—.59 Deere 2.76f 11890 136.80 132.32 136.01—1.34 DenburyR 12478 4.58 4.48 4.56+.08 DxSOXBrrs 8293 11.45 11.03 11.23+.50 DxGBullrs 48234 13.68 12.92 13.47+.87 DrGMBllrs .09e 62403 7.81 7.39 7.66+.42 DirDGlBrrs 8404 42.03 39.44 40.18—2.99 DxSCBearrs 14612 8.73 8.63 8.66+.02 ENSCO .04 14327 6.22 6.13 6.21+.03 Exelon 1.38f 7768 44.50 44.24 44.38+.05 ExxonMbl 3.28 11386 78.38 78.06 78.16+.16 FstDatan 13693 24.31 24.15 24.25+.09 FordM .60a 29309 9.55 9.46 9.49—.02 FrptMcM .20 22082 13.79 13.54 13.68—.09 GenElec .48 49402 12.29 12.21 12.24—.06 GenMotors 1.52 10109 36.17 35.91 36.14—.15 Gerdau .02e 7621 3.95 3.86 3.93+.01 GoldFLtd .02e 18449 2.50 2.36 2.46—.03 Goldcrpg .24 15604 10.73 10.45 10.67+.28 Hallibrtn .72 6319 39.84 39.53 39.73—.04 HarmonyG .05 16522 1.49 1.44 1.49+.05 HeclaM .01e 9836 2.77 2.66 2.74+.11 HPEntn .45e 8384 16.34 16.21 16.33+.06 HostHotls 1a 6516 20.86 20.70 20.71—.19 IAMGldg 1.52f 9203 4.21 4.05 4.14+.12 ICICIBk .16e 7537 9.68 9.64 9.68+.14 iShGold 19131 11.32 11.30 11.30+.04 iShBrazil .67e 36829 33.27 33.03 33.11—.52 iShMexico .78e 6899 49.22 48.95 49.07—.18 iShSilver 7128 13.84 13.80 13.82+.05 iShChinaLC .87e 29549 40.71 40.53 40.64—.35 iShEMkts .59e 44688 41.70 41.55 41.64—.14 iSEafe 1.66e 11614 66.07 65.93 66.06+.07 iShiBxHYB 5.09 11342 85.99 85.90 85.97+.03 iSR2KGr 1.36e 7443 210.50 209.60 210.01—.34 iShR2K 1.77e 16188 167.61 166.93 167.39—.24 iShREst 2.76e 7626 82.57 82.32 82.49+.07 iShCrSPSs 6390 87.68 87.30 87.60—.04 iSTaiwnrs 9552 36.36 36.24 36.31—.22 iShCorEM .95e 14434 50.53 50.36 50.45—.17 ItauUnibH .58e 18342 11.16 10.100 11.01—.27 JPMorgCh 2.24f 13139 115.03 114.41 114.60—.17 JohnJn 3.60f 7271 133.69 132.19 132.78+.30 Keycorp .48f 7700 21.63 21.53 21.61 KindMorg .80 9314 17.85 17.75 17.78—.04 Kinrossg 11588 2.94 2.83 2.91+.10 Kroger s .56f 12224 30.76 30.21 30.71+.18 LloydBkg .47a 12018 3.05 3.04 3.04 MGM Rsts .48 6472 28.45 28.03 28.45+.17 Macys 1.51 21053 36.26 35.68 35.81 MarathnO .20 11348 19.71 19.46 19.68+.36 Merck 1.92 10878 69.19 68.70 68.79—.06 MorgStan 1.20f 7702 48.61 48.17 48.50+.20 Nabors .24 12783 5.92 5.83 5.89+.08 NewellRub .92f 8764 21.40 20.95 21.36+.05 NewmtM .56 9326 32.20 31.72 32.04+.44 NokiaCp .19e 30530 5.22 5.18 5.21+.06 Nordstrm 1.48a 49672 57.75 55.27 57.12+4.84 OasisPet 12754 12.20 11.89 12.15+.32 Oracle .76 11314 48.32 48.02 48.18+.08 PG&ECp 2.12f 16248 45.87 44.29 45.38+.59 Pandora 12612 8.20 8.00 8.10—.11 Penney 122784 1.71 1.60 1.64—.13 Petrobras 28737 10.78 10.66 10.72—.21 Pfizer 1.36 21586 41.65 41.47 41.56+.14 PUVixSTrs 49754 9.16 8.97 9.09+.11 ProShtVxs 24231 13.93 13.84 13.87—.04 ProctGam 2.87 12466 84.20 83.60 83.85+.16 RegionsFn .56f 8895 19.46 19.31 19.44+.04 RiteAid 21667 1.41 1.38 1.40—.01 SpdrGold 7243 111.71 111.56 111.61+.51 S&P500ETF 4.13e 55877 284.27 283.60 283.92—.14 SpdrOGEx .73e 12201 39.97 39.68 39.91+.44 STMicro .40 7877 19.26 19.12 19.18—.44 SanchezEn 12826 2.57 2.40 2.57+.15 Schlmbrg 2 6894 62.50 62.08 62.24—.25 ScorpioTk .04 7511 2.03 1.95 1.96+.04 SnapIncAn 43728 12.17 11.77 11.87—.30 SouthnCo 2.40 x8596 46.99 46.65 46.72—.18 SwstnEngy 14141 5.24 5.12 5.24+.12 Sprint 7174 6.14 6.10 6.14+.02 Squaren 10966 73.39 71.80 72.79+.03 SPMatls .98e 9142 58.13 57.87 58.12+.12 SPCnSt 1.28e 16966 54.82 54.44 54.77+.17 SPEngy 2.04e 16617 72.79 72.55 72.64+.21 SPDRFncl .46e 48815 28.14 28.03 28.11 SPInds 1.12e 13830 75.93 75.61 75.87+.05 SPTech .78e 13209 73.04 72.66 72.81—.23 SPUtil 1.55e 22729 54.36 54.11 54.21—.03 TALEducs 10260 32.41 31.22 31.31—1.27 TaiwSemi .73e 10855 40.22 39.94 40.05—.36 Target 2.56f 7490 83.19 82.35 83.05+.98 TevaPhrm .73e 35848 24.37 23.45 23.87—.25 Transocn 14297 10.81 10.62 10.75+.10 Turkcell 12137 4.51 4.28 4.49—.04 Twitter 31312 33.09 32.35 32.58—.25 USOilFd 32105 13.82 13.77 13.78+.15 USSteel .20 7350 29.62 29.14 29.60+.09 ValeSA .29e 25216 12.77 12.57 12.77+.02 VanEGold .06e 118739 18.69 18.32 18.59+.43 VnEkSemi .58e 14758 102.55 101.38 102.04—1.55 VEckOilSvc .47e 10655 23.86 23.72 23.81 VanEJrGld 26282 27.49 26.96 27.33+.52 VangREIT 3.08e 12525 83.45 83.11 83.33+.04 VangEmg 1.10e 9771 40.82 40.66 40.76—.23 VangFTSE 1.10e 6350 42.16 42.07 42.15+.05 Vereit .55 8988 7.93 7.87 7.91—.03 VerizonCm 2.36 15183 54.34 54.10 54.19—.08 Vipshop 8297 7.16 7.00 7.07—.08 Visa s .84 7281 141.62 140.74 141.20+.55 WalMart 2.08f 28814 98.63 97.61 98.13—.51 WeathfIntl 31474 2.63 2.46 2.57—.05 WellsFargo 1.72f 15052 59.04 58.51 58.99+.33 WstnUnion .76 10711 19.20 18.78 19.06+.20 WheatPrg .28e 6937 18.39 17.76 18.36+.72 WmsCos 1.36 7270 30.16 30.01 30.16+.15 Yamanag .02 23903 2.68 2.61 2.66+.07 ZoesKitchn 66526 12.88 12.72 12.80+3.24 ————————— 