BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 17402 4.21 4.14 4.19+.11 AMCEnt .68m 9417 18.30 17.20 18.05+.35 AT&TInc 2 59768 33.00 32.53 32.98+.51 AbbVie…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 17402 4.21 4.14 4.19+.11 AMCEnt .68m 9417 18.30 17.20 18.05+.35 AT&TInc 2 59768 33.00 32.53 32.98+.51 AbbVie 3.84 7219 98.64 97.50 98.34+.89 AegeanMP .08 36363 2.48 2.03 2.06+.37 Aegon .25e 6998 6.25 6.19 6.22+.18 Alibaba 64635 174.95 172.27 173.75+3.92 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 12074 10.98 10.89 10.93+.03 Ambev .05e 10532 5.01 4.98 4.99+.01 Annaly 1.20 7456 10.58 10.52 10.55+.01 AstraZens 1.37e 6586 38.40 38.27 38.35—.10 Avon 11284 1.90 1.84 1.87+.02 BPPLC 2.38 10840 42.13 41.98 42.00+.47 BcoSantSA .21e 10495 5.03 4.99 5.01+.06 BkofAm .60f 78152 30.76 30.52 30.73+.37 BiPVxSTrs 74050 30.88 30.54 30.79—1.24 BarrickG .12 25320 10.25 10.07 10.13+.15 Boeing 6.84 13004 343.85 338.30 343.04+11.28 BostonSci 8063 35.06 34.27 34.35—.54 CVSHealth 2 10160 72.74 72.00 72.47+.83 Cemex .29t 12593 6.91 6.78 6.80+.01 Cemigpf .08e 9400 2.10 2.05 2.08+.10 CenovusE .20 7177 9.00 8.84 8.95—.01 CntryLink 2.16 20499 23.29 22.66 23.10+.63 ChesEng 56082 4.43 4.25 4.35—.05 Citigroup 1.80f 17984 69.79 69.09 69.72+1.07 ClevCliffs 8181 9.98 9.80 9.82—.03 CocaCola 1.56 7416 46.22 46.06 46.15+.07 Coty .50 16884 11.45 10.73 11.33—.10 DBXHvChiA 6772 24.20 24.07 24.19+.39 DevonE .32f 8049 40.91 40.22 40.48 Dillards .40 13505 81.18 72.12 72.65—10.34 DxGBullrs 30858 14.36 13.98 14.00+.40 DrGMBllrs .09e 36496 8.44 8.18 8.27+.32 DirDGlBrrs 6634 39.14 38.02 39.06—1.31 DxSCBearrs 12275 8.77 8.69 8.71—.17 EnCanag .06 7041 12.87 12.71 12.74+.09 ENSCO .04 11180 6.30 6.14 6.15—.01 Exelon 1.38f 7007 43.91 43.57 43.89+.26 ExxonMbl 3.28 12022 77.59 77.26 77.40+.46 FiatChrys 6491 15.65 15.49 15.58—.03 58.com 17317 66.95 63.05 64.84+6.25 FstDatan 13103 24.24 23.87 23.87+.10 FMajSilvg 8920 5.52 5.22 5.37+.23 FordM .60a 47896 9.60 9.49 9.60+.15 FrptMcM .20 33503 14.24 13.87 14.20+.54 GGPInc .88 8129 21.52 21.41 21.45+.05 GenElec .48 87008 12.36 12.24 12.29+.07 GenMotors 1.52 18023 36.68 36.07 36.61+.67 GlobNetLn .94 20725 20.69 20.52 20.58—1.51 Goldcrpg .24 10467 10.96 10.79 10.80+.04 HarmonyG .05 12458 1.56 1.53 1.56+.08 HeclaM .01e 7072 2.84 2.72 2.78+.09 HPEntn .45e 7706 16.23 16.04 16.05+.02 Huyan 8158 27.58 26.73 26.84+1.01 ICICIBk .16e 8227 9.53 9.47 9.50+.09 iShGold 18101 11.33 11.28 11.31+.04 iShBrazil .67e 19192 34.28 34.05 34.08+.28 iShSKor .65e 12072 64.07 63.85 64.02+.72 iShSilver 27258 13.90 13.78 13.86+.29 iShChinaLC .87e 42500 41.08 40.98 41.03+.44 iShEMkts .59e 75853 41.99 41.86 41.93+.42 iSh20yrT 3.05 6443 120.93 120.68 120.74—.10 iSEafe 1.66e 22528 66.11 65.93 66.04+.51 iShiBxHYB 5.09 11013 85.94 85.86 85.89+.06 iShR2K 1.77e 18460 167.15 166.69 167.07+.98 iShChina .61e 8672 58.95 58.63 58.85+.67 iShREst 2.76e 6868 82.03 81.75 82.00+.24 iShCorEafe 1.56e 7395 62.33 62.17 62.27+.45 iSTaiwnrs 9806 36.48 36.40 36.44+.28 iShCorEM .95e 29573 50.85 50.70 50.77+.48 ItauUnibH .58e 9963 11.44 11.35 11.36+.06 JPMorgCh 2.24f 13583 115.14 114.30 114.99+1.29 JohnJn 3.60f 6656 131.49 130.57 131.30+.87 Keycorp .48f 12365 21.45 21.25 21.43+.30 KindMorg .80 7444 17.87 17.79 17.83+.10 Kinrossg 7134 2.93 2.88 2.90+.04 Kroger s .56f 10769 30.53 29.91 30.20+.14 LloydBkg .47a 15622 3.08 3.06 3.07+.01 Macys 1.51 50332 35.53 34.70 35.27+.12 MarathnO .20 11670 19.35 19.17 19.25+.25 Merck 1.92 12920 67.87 67.37 67.82+.45 MorgStan 1.20f 8394 48.36 47.80 48.32+.87 Nabors .24 18481 6.05 5.87 5.92—.02 NewellRub .92f 18875 21.56 20.92 21.43+.54 NewmtM .56 11662 32.36 31.88 31.98+.18 Nielsenplc 1.40f 7871 26.49 26.08 26.31+.16 NokiaCp .19e 26859 5.18 5.15 5.17+.08 OasisPet 10660 11.86 11.69 11.80+.14 Oracle .76 12022 48.40 48.10 48.25+.41 Pandora 15049 8.20 8.05 8.12+.11 ParsleyEn 6962 28.52 28.09 28.31+.49 Penney 292620 1.96 1.75 1.79—.63 Petrobras 21112 11.16 11.04 11.06 Pfizer 1.36 13477 41.25 41.08 41.19+.03 PUVixSTrs 62390 9.24 9.10 9.21—.55 ProShtVxs 24502 13.87 13.79 13.81+.28 ProctGam 2.87 14807 83.12 82.44 82.85+.55 ProsHldg 11546 34.33 33.15 34.09—1.47 PrUShSPrs 6539 35.14 35.04 35.09—.44 PrUShD3rs 6671 16.28 16.10 16.12—.64 RegionsFn .56f 11653 19.31 19.16 19.28+.21 RiteAid 16946 1.38 1.35 1.38+.03 SpdrDJIA 3.98e 8491 255.27 254.28 255.15+3.39 SpdrGold 13816 111.82 111.45 111.72+.53 S&P500ETF 4.13e 72737 283.77 283.36 283.60+1.82 SpdrLehHY 2.30 23664 35.83 35.79 35.80+.03 SpdrOGEx .73e 14335 39.53 39.23 39.34+.24 SailptTchn 27524 28.23 27.77 28.17—.47 SanchezEn 7122 2.69 2.53 2.56—.10 Sanofi 1.58e 6886 41.12 40.96 41.03+.63 ServiceCp .68 6735 42.00 41.44 41.51—.12 SnapIncAn 17359 12.49 12.28 12.40+.22 SonyCp 6972 54.06 53.77 53.93+.22 SwstnEngy 21205 5.22 5.10 5.19+.10 Sprint 7193 6.07 6.02 6.05+.04 Squaren 15874 73.43 71.75 71.85—.39 SPMatls .98e 10164 58.16 57.87 58.06+.41 SPHlthC 1.01e 7317 90.40 90.08 90.28+.35 SPCnSt 1.28e 22843 54.53 54.35 54.39+.56 SPEngy 2.04e 18749 72.58 72.24 72.30+.39 SPDRFncl .46e 52336 28.07 27.87 28.05+.31 SPInds 1.12e 19005 75.73 75.25 75.55+.68 SPTech .78e 12719 73.38 73.11 73.15+.43 SPUtil 1.55e 13344 53.67 53.43 53.64—.02 Synchrony .84f 8689 30.34 29.84 30.28+.42 TALEducs 8623 32.79 31.93 32.20+.30 Target 2.56f 14581 82.41 81.11 81.42+.73 TevaPhrm .73e 18062 22.85 22.47 22.70+.23 Transocn 17562 10.100 10.69 10.71+.01 Turkcell 6646 4.52 4.44 4.51—.15 Twitter 35162 32.83 32.42 32.64+.26 USOilFd 30936 13.62 13.55 13.60+.09 USSteel .20 11800 29.80 29.26 29.53+.50 ValeSA .29e 34978 13.16 13.05 13.06+.12 VanEGold .06e 81657 18.95 18.78 18.78+.18 VnEkRus .01e 6938 19.80 19.69 19.75+.14 VnEkSemi .58e 7313 104.51 103.76 103.82+.07 VEckOilSvc .47e 7249 24.01 23.79 23.84+.14 VanEJrGld 22953 28.18 27.84 27.98+.35 VangEmg 1.10e 12202 41.17 41.04 41.11+.41 VerizonCm 2.36 12764 53.85 53.20 53.79+.55 Vipshop 23354 7.44 7.15 7.44+.35 WalMart 2.08f 171526 100.21 97.91 98.25+8.03 WashPrGp 1 7060 7.70 7.55 7.66—.01 WeathfIntl 15678 2.73 2.61 2.68—.02 WellsFargo 1.72f 11945 58.61 58.05 58.55+.56 WstnUnion .76 11567 19.14 18.96 19.10+.20 WmsCos 1.36 19446 30.41 29.98 30.09+.09 Yamanag .02 17308 2.78 2.72 2.73+.03 ————————— Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.