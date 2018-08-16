BC-150-actives-e

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 17402 4.21 4.14 4.19+.11 AMCEnt .68m 9417 18.30 17.20 18.05+.35 AT&TInc 2 59768 33.00 32.53 32.98+.51 AbbVie…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|17402
|4.21
|4.14
|4.19+.11
|AMCEnt .68m
|9417
|18.30
|17.20
|18.05+.35
|AT&TInc 2
|59768
|33.00
|32.53
|32.98+.51
|AbbVie 3.84
|7219
|98.64
|97.50
|98.34+.89
|AegeanMP .08
|36363
|2.48
|2.03
|2.06+.37
|Aegon .25e
|6998
|6.25
|6.19
|6.22+.18
|Alibaba
|64635
|174.95
|172.27
|173.75+3.92
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|12074
|10.98
|10.89
|10.93+.03
|Ambev .05e
|10532
|5.01
|4.98
|4.99+.01
|Annaly 1.20
|7456
|10.58
|10.52
|10.55+.01
|AstraZens 1.37e
|6586
|38.40
|38.27
|38.35—.10
|Avon
|11284
|1.90
|1.84
|1.87+.02
|BPPLC 2.38
|10840
|42.13
|41.98
|42.00+.47
|BcoSantSA .21e
|10495
|5.03
|4.99
|5.01+.06
|BkofAm .60f
|78152
|30.76
|30.52
|30.73+.37
|BiPVxSTrs
|74050
|30.88
|30.54
|30.79—1.24
|BarrickG .12
|25320
|10.25
|10.07
|10.13+.15
|Boeing 6.84
|13004
|343.85
|338.30
|343.04+11.28
|BostonSci
|8063
|35.06
|34.27
|34.35—.54
|CVSHealth 2
|10160
|72.74
|72.00
|72.47+.83
|Cemex .29t
|12593
|6.91
|6.78
|6.80+.01
|Cemigpf .08e
|9400
|2.10
|2.05
|2.08+.10
|CenovusE .20
|7177
|9.00
|8.84
|8.95—.01
|CntryLink 2.16
|20499
|23.29
|22.66
|23.10+.63
|ChesEng
|56082
|4.43
|4.25
|4.35—.05
|Citigroup 1.80f
|17984
|69.79
|69.09
|69.72+1.07
|ClevCliffs
|8181
|9.98
|9.80
|9.82—.03
|CocaCola 1.56
|7416
|46.22
|46.06
|46.15+.07
|Coty .50
|16884
|11.45
|10.73
|11.33—.10
|DBXHvChiA
|6772
|24.20
|24.07
|24.19+.39
|DevonE .32f
|8049
|40.91
|40.22
|40.48
|Dillards .40
|13505
|81.18
|72.12
|72.65—10.34
|DxGBullrs
|30858
|14.36
|13.98
|14.00+.40
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|36496
|8.44
|8.18
|8.27+.32
|DirDGlBrrs
|6634
|39.14
|38.02
|39.06—1.31
|DxSCBearrs
|12275
|8.77
|8.69
|8.71—.17
|EnCanag .06
|7041
|12.87
|12.71
|12.74+.09
|ENSCO .04
|11180
|6.30
|6.14
|6.15—.01
|Exelon 1.38f
|7007
|43.91
|43.57
|43.89+.26
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|12022
|77.59
|77.26
|77.40+.46
|FiatChrys
|6491
|15.65
|15.49
|15.58—.03
|58.com
|17317
|66.95
|63.05
|64.84+6.25
|FstDatan
|13103
|24.24
|23.87
|23.87+.10
|FMajSilvg
|8920
|5.52
|5.22
|5.37+.23
|FordM .60a
|47896
|9.60
|9.49
|9.60+.15
|FrptMcM .20
|33503
|14.24
|13.87
|14.20+.54
|GGPInc .88
|8129
|21.52
|21.41
|21.45+.05
|GenElec .48
|87008
|12.36
|12.24
|12.29+.07
|GenMotors 1.52
|18023
|36.68
|36.07
|36.61+.67
|GlobNetLn .94
|20725
|20.69
|20.52
|20.58—1.51
|Goldcrpg .24
|10467
|10.96
|10.79
|10.80+.04
|HarmonyG .05
|12458
|1.56
|1.53
|1.56+.08
|HeclaM .01e
|7072
|2.84
|2.72
|2.78+.09
|HPEntn .45e
|7706
|16.23
|16.04
|16.05+.02
|Huyan
|8158
|27.58
|26.73
|26.84+1.01
|ICICIBk .16e
|8227
|9.53
|9.47
|9.50+.09
|iShGold
|18101
|11.33
|11.28
|11.31+.04
|iShBrazil .67e
|19192
|34.28
|34.05
|34.08+.28
|iShSKor .65e
|12072
|64.07
|63.85
|64.02+.72
|iShSilver
|27258
|13.90
|13.78
|13.86+.29
|iShChinaLC .87e
|42500
|41.08
|40.98
|41.03+.44
|iShEMkts .59e
|75853
|41.99
|41.86
|41.93+.42
|iSh20yrT 3.05
|
|6443
|120.93
|120.68
|120.74—.10
|iSEafe 1.66e
|22528
|66.11
|65.93
|66.04+.51
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|11013
|85.94
|85.86
|85.89+.06
|iShR2K 1.77e
|18460
|167.15
|166.69
|167.07+.98
|iShChina .61e
|8672
|58.95
|58.63
|58.85+.67
|iShREst 2.76e
|6868
|82.03
|81.75
|82.00+.24
|iShCorEafe 1.56e
|7395
|62.33
|62.17
|62.27+.45
|iSTaiwnrs
|9806
|36.48
|36.40
|36.44+.28
|iShCorEM .95e
|29573
|50.85
|50.70
|50.77+.48
|ItauUnibH .58e
|9963
|11.44
|11.35
|11.36+.06
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|13583
|115.14
|114.30
|114.99+1.29
|JohnJn 3.60f
|6656
|131.49
|130.57
|131.30+.87
|Keycorp .48f
|12365
|21.45
|21.25
|21.43+.30
|KindMorg .80
|7444
|17.87
|17.79
|17.83+.10
|Kinrossg
|7134
|2.93
|2.88
|2.90+.04
|Kroger s .56f
|10769
|30.53
|29.91
|30.20+.14
|LloydBkg .47a
|15622
|3.08
|3.06
|3.07+.01
|Macys 1.51
|50332
|35.53
|34.70
|35.27+.12
|MarathnO .20
|11670
|19.35
|19.17
|19.25+.25
|Merck 1.92
|12920
|67.87
|67.37
|67.82+.45
|MorgStan 1.20f
|8394
|48.36
|47.80
|48.32+.87
|Nabors .24
|18481
|6.05
|5.87
|5.92—.02
|NewellRub .92f
|18875
|21.56
|20.92
|21.43+.54
|NewmtM .56
|11662
|32.36
|31.88
|31.98+.18
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|7871
|26.49
|26.08
|26.31+.16
|NokiaCp .19e
|26859
|5.18
|5.15
|5.17+.08
|OasisPet
|10660
|11.86
|11.69
|11.80+.14
|Oracle .76
|12022
|48.40
|48.10
|48.25+.41
|Pandora
|15049
|8.20
|8.05
|8.12+.11
|ParsleyEn
|6962
|28.52
|28.09
|28.31+.49
|Penney
|292620
|1.96
|1.75
|1.79—.63
|Petrobras
|21112
|11.16
|11.04
|11.06
|Pfizer 1.36
|13477
|41.25
|41.08
|41.19+.03
|PUVixSTrs
|62390
|9.24
|9.10
|9.21—.55
|ProShtVxs
|24502
|13.87
|13.79
|13.81+.28
|ProctGam 2.87
|14807
|83.12
|82.44
|82.85+.55
|ProsHldg
|11546
|34.33
|33.15
|34.09—1.47
|PrUShSPrs
|6539
|35.14
|35.04
|35.09—.44
|PrUShD3rs
|6671
|16.28
|16.10
|16.12—.64
|RegionsFn .56f
|11653
|19.31
|19.16
|19.28+.21
|RiteAid
|16946
|1.38
|1.35
|1.38+.03
|SpdrDJIA 3.98e
|
|8491
|255.27
|254.28
|255.15+3.39
|SpdrGold
|13816
|111.82
|111.45
|111.72+.53
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|72737
|283.77
|283.36
|283.60+1.82
|SpdrLehHY 2.30
|23664
|35.83
|35.79
|35.80+.03
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|14335
|39.53
|39.23
|39.34+.24
|SailptTchn
|27524
|28.23
|27.77
|28.17—.47
|SanchezEn
|7122
|2.69
|2.53
|2.56—.10
|Sanofi 1.58e
|6886
|41.12
|40.96
|41.03+.63
|ServiceCp .68
|6735
|42.00
|41.44
|41.51—.12
|SnapIncAn
|17359
|12.49
|12.28
|12.40+.22
|SonyCp
|6972
|54.06
|53.77
|53.93+.22
|SwstnEngy
|21205
|5.22
|5.10
|5.19+.10
|Sprint
|7193
|6.07
|6.02
|6.05+.04
|Squaren
|15874
|73.43
|71.75
|71.85—.39
|SPMatls .98e
|10164
|58.16
|57.87
|58.06+.41
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|7317
|90.40
|90.08
|90.28+.35
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|22843
|54.53
|54.35
|54.39+.56
|SPEngy 2.04e
|18749
|72.58
|72.24
|72.30+.39
|SPDRFncl .46e
|52336
|28.07
|27.87
|28.05+.31
|SPInds 1.12e
|19005
|75.73
|75.25
|75.55+.68
|SPTech .78e
|12719
|73.38
|73.11
|73.15+.43
|SPUtil 1.55e
|13344
|53.67
|53.43
|53.64—.02
|Synchrony .84f
|8689
|30.34
|29.84
|30.28+.42
|TALEducs
|8623
|32.79
|31.93
|32.20+.30
|Target 2.56f
|14581
|82.41
|81.11
|81.42+.73
|TevaPhrm .73e
|18062
|22.85
|22.47
|22.70+.23
|Transocn
|17562
|10.100
|10.69
|10.71+.01
|Turkcell
|6646
|4.52
|4.44
|4.51—.15
|Twitter
|35162
|32.83
|32.42
|32.64+.26
|USOilFd
|30936
|13.62
|13.55
|13.60+.09
|USSteel .20
|11800
|29.80
|29.26
|29.53+.50
|ValeSA .29e
|34978
|13.16
|13.05
|13.06+.12
|VanEGold .06e
|81657
|18.95
|18.78
|18.78+.18
|VnEkRus .01e
|6938
|19.80
|19.69
|19.75+.14
|VnEkSemi .58e
|
|7313
|104.51
|103.76
|103.82+.07
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|7249
|24.01
|23.79
|23.84+.14
|VanEJrGld
|22953
|28.18
|27.84
|27.98+.35
|VangEmg 1.10e
|12202
|41.17
|41.04
|41.11+.41
|VerizonCm 2.36
|12764
|53.85
|53.20
|53.79+.55
|Vipshop
|23354
|7.44
|7.15
|7.44+.35
|WalMart 2.08f
|
|171526
|100.21
|97.91
|98.25+8.03
|WashPrGp 1
|7060
|7.70
|7.55
|7.66—.01
|WeathfIntl
|15678
|2.73
|2.61
|2.68—.02
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|11945
|58.61
|58.05
|58.55+.56
|WstnUnion .76
|11567
|19.14
|18.96
|19.10+.20
|WmsCos 1.36
|19446
|30.41
|29.98
|30.09+.09
|Yamanag .02
|17308
|2.78
|2.72
|2.73+.03
|—————————
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.