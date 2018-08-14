BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 30794 4.32 4.25 4.28+.02 AT&TInc 2 25430 32.38 32.21 32.32+.11 AdvAuto .24 8946 157.00 152.33 156.67+11.83 Alibaba…

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 30794 4.32 4.25 4.28+.02 AT&TInc 2 25430 32.38 32.21 32.32+.11 AdvAuto .24 8946 157.00 152.33 156.67+11.83 Alibaba 97573 176.20 170.77 172.65—5.03 AlpAlerMLP 1.35e 14189 11.10 11.04 11.04—.06 Alticen 6853 17.44 17.19 17.36+.07 Ambev .05e 34525 4.96 4.92 4.96+.07 Annaly 1.20 12076 10.54 10.46 10.51+.02 BPPLC 2.38 5995 43.07 42.87 42.91+.23 BcBilVArg .27e 5954 6.15 6.11 6.12—.03 BcoBrads .06a 9980 7.64 7.57 7.60+.12 BcoSantSA .21e 6047 5.05 5.02 5.03—.01 BkofAm .60f 72284 30.69 30.42 30.67+.19 BkNYMel 1.12f 6255 50.66 50.31 50.55+.41 BiPVxSTrs 64049 31.30 30.79 31.13—.67 BarrickG .12 15273 10.59 10.38 10.43—.07 BostProp 3.20 5902 130.21 128.90 129.21—.28 CVSHealth 2 10595 70.47 69.50 70.28+.78 CenovusE .20 8030 10.00 9.84 9.86—.05 CntryLink 2.16 13722 22.30 21.92 22.28+.40 ChesEng 32670 4.60 4.51 4.57+.13 CgpVelLCrd 6745 34.95 34.25 34.39+.91 CgpVelICrd 13741 7.13 6.98 7.10—.20 Citigroup 1.80f 20277 70.02 69.25 70.01+.85 ClevCliffs 7976 10.27 10.12 10.19—.01 CocaCola 1.56 6668 46.09 45.89 46.00+.17 ConocoPhil 1.14f 7166 72.45 71.71 72.36+1.29 Coty .50 6691 11.85 11.68 11.77+.04 DenburyR 18862 4.72 4.65 4.67+.09 DeutschBk .83e 7145 11.48 11.41 11.43—.02 DevonE .32f 6196 42.70 42.32 42.57+.50 Diebold .40 6942 4.85 4.65 4.85+.25 DxGBullrs 17141 17.41 16.90 16.94—.27 DrGMBllrs .09e 15569 10.05 9.80 9.81—.09 DxSCBearrs 11895 8.75 8.62 8.67—.13 DowDuPnt 1.52 6214 67.55 66.83 67.43+.84 EliLilly 2.25 x5935 102.30 101.27 102.15+.27 EgyTrEqs 1.22 6734 17.69 17.49 17.64+.23 EngyTrfPt 2.26 12074 22.52 22.32 22.44+.28 ENSCO .04 14090 6.89 6.70 6.80+.18 ExxonMbl 3.28 8843 79.07 78.72 78.73+.17 FiatChrys 6803 16.01 15.92 15.96—.13 FstDatan 108941 23.99 23.77 23.97+.07 FMajSilvg 7273 5.65 5.50 5.52+.03 FordM .60a 58276 9.61 9.49 9.61+.15 FrptMcM .20 32719 15.06 14.68 14.69—.23 GenElec .48 63935 12.60 12.47 12.57+.12 GenMotors 1.52 7126 36.53 36.24 36.51+.35 Gerdau .02e 14803 4.15 4.08 4.10+.08 GoldFLtd .02e 16165 3.02 2.95 2.96—.40 Goldcrpg .24 7875 11.62 11.42 11.43—.09 HertzGl 7821 20.25 19.33 19.87+.60 HomeDp 4.12 32907 195.30 191.27 193.01—1.13 Huyan 42550 29.23 27.58 27.81—5.07 ICICIBk .16e 13389 9.54 9.40 9.42+.07 iShGold 27663 11.49 11.46 11.48+.03 iShBrazil .67e 27907 34.57 34.38 34.44+.42 iShEMU .86e 7460 40.54 40.40 40.41—.10 iShHK .61e 13815 24.10 24.04 24.08—.05 iShSilver 8314 14.17 14.12 14.17+.07 iShChinaLC .87e 77576 41.94 41.69 41.88—.27 iShUSAgBd 2.65e 9917 106.33 106.23 106.26—.04 iShEMkts .59e 103884 42.74 42.59 42.66+.18 iSEafe 1.66e 16385 66.65 66.46 66.48—.03 iShiBxHYB 5.09 11751 85.94 85.86 85.90+.07 iSR1KVal 2.41e 6386 124.96 124.60 124.84+.56 iShR2K 1.77e 16901 167.68 166.89 167.41+.86 iShChina .61e 5963 60.49 60.13 60.29—.97 iShJapanrs 7344 57.42 57.30 57.31+.15 iSTaiwnrs 8465 36.93 36.83 36.85+.32 iShCorEM .95e 17775 51.69 51.52 51.57+.19 ItauUnibH .32e 10069 11.43 11.34 11.39+.18 JPMorgCh 2.24f 14870 114.40 113.65 114.22+.33 JohnJn 3.60f 6760 130.47 129.67 129.86—.37 Keycorp .48f 26167 21.45 21.29 21.45+.27 KindMorg .80 6165 18.02 17.92 17.96+.12 Kinrossg 6139 3.14 3.08 3.09—.02 LennarA .16 5863 51.42 50.61 51.06+.28 Lowes 1.92f 9947 97.68 96.24 97.35+.26 MGM Rsts .48 6107 29.10 28.68 28.96—.07 Macys 1.51 12125 41.05 40.29 40.53+.45 MarathnO .20 13694 20.67 20.27 20.58+.50 MobileTele .53e 8157 7.71 7.62 7.65+.14 MorgStan 1.20f 10295 47.75 47.40 47.61+.26 Nabors .24 9393 6.55 6.43 6.46+.11 NewellRub .92f 8262 20.76 20.55 20.55+.10 NewmtM .56 6779 34.81 34.32 34.37—.28 Nielsenplc 1.40f 21785 25.95 25.08 25.95+1.33 NokiaCp .19e 10013 5.22 5.18 5.18—.01 OasisPet 7270 12.80 12.59 12.71+.30 Oracle .76 12742 48.35 48.02 48.16+.15 Penney 12546 2.53 2.47 2.50+.04 Petrobras x20183 11.75 11.65 11.66+.19 Pfizer 1.36 18388 41.04 40.84 40.91+.10 PinnaclFds 1.30 6231 66.25 66.10 66.21+.13 PUVixSTrs 56438 9.45 9.21 9.38—.27 ProShtVxs 24438 13.83 13.73 13.76+.13 ProctGam 2.87 6057 81.72 81.27 81.37—.15 RegionsFn .56f 12276 19.20 18.98 19.20+.25 RioTinto 2.27e 7856 49.12 48.86 48.99—.49 RiteAid 10070 1.40 1.39 1.39—.01 SpdrGold 7733 113.37 113.21 113.33+.37 S&P500ETF 4.13e 58359 283.33 282.75 283.03+.93 SpdrOGEx .73e 16112 41.32 41.01 41.10+.43 Salesforce 6261 146.77 144.57 145.07+.62 Sanofi 1.58e 8927 41.63 41.54 41.55+.04 SnapIncAn 14380 12.73 12.55 12.69+.12 Sogoun 6915 8.79 8.39 8.47—.33 SwstnEngy 19450 5.49 5.39 5.46+.12 Sprint 9784 6.14 6.05 6.11+.04 Squaren 27070 74.90 73.48 74.03+1.66 SPMatls .98e 5971 58.62 58.29 58.55+.46 SPHlthC 1.01e 6097 90.07 89.70 89.95+.29 SPCnSt 1.28e 16448 53.59 53.28 53.48+.24 SPEngy 2.04e 11615 75.01 74.69 74.80+.47 SPDRFncl .46e 38524 27.86 27.72 27.84+.14 SPInds 1.12e 9186 75.26 74.94 75.21+.50 SPTech .78e 14051 73.29 72.89 72.98+.05 SPUtil 1.55e 15062 53.34 53.02 53.24+.18 SumitMitsu 87578 7.71 7.68 7.70—.05 Switchn .03e 49924 10.84 10.00 10.22—3.76 Synchrony .84f 14484 29.87 29.47 29.71+.52 TALEducs 7648 33.54 33.01 33.32—.45 TaiwSemi .73e 9279 41.19 40.93 40.99+.28 Tapestry 1.35 32829 52.66 50.60 52.20+4.74 TevaPhrm .73e 8854 22.14 21.84 22.00+.05 3DSys 6234 18.71 17.87 18.42+.50 TotalSA 2.71e 8962 61.56 61.33 61.36—.15 Transocn 19447 11.84 11.65 11.73+.22 Turkcell 6645 4.62 4.55 4.61+.13 Twitter 67636 33.43 32.52 32.71—.09 UBSGrp .69e 6235 15.58 15.51 15.52+.07 USOilFd 22849 14.23 14.13 14.14+.13 USSteel .20 26406 31.06 30.36 31.01+.81 ValeSA .29e 18741 13.50 13.32 13.36—.02 VanEGold .06e 36578 20.06 19.86 19.89—.09 VnEkRus .01e 8352 20.06 19.94 19.97+.28 VEckOilSvc .47e 6403 25.18 24.94 25.05+.23 VanEJrGld 8345 29.72 29.47 29.50—.06 VangValu 2.05e 8954 108.76 108.42 108.64+.48 VangEmg 1.10e 25475 41.88 41.76 41.82+.14 VerizonCm 2.36 10285 52.68 52.31 52.64+.42 Vipshop 84498 8.22 7.90 7.98—1.03 W&TOff .40 6618 6.58 6.36 6.41+.13 WeathfIntl 12647 2.91 2.81 2.88+.07 WellsFargo 1.72f 11666 58.02 57.67 57.90+.29 WestRck 1.72 6093 55.93 54.68 55.63+.92 WmsCos 1.36 19198 30.88 30.33 30.34—.35 Yamanag .02 13792 2.91 2.84 2.85—.02 