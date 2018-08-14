BC-150-actives-e,

EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for NYSE listed most active stocks: SalesHighLowLastChg AKSteel 30794 4.32 4.25 4.28+.02 AT&TInc 2 25430 32.38 32.21 32.32+.11 AdvAuto .24 8946 157.00 152.33 156.67+11.83 Alibaba…
|EARLY MOST ACTIVE STOCKS
|NEW YORK (AP) — Early prices for
|NYSE listed most active stocks:
|SalesHighLowLastChg
|AKSteel
|30794
|4.32
|4.25
|4.28+.02
|AT&TInc 2
|25430
|32.38
|32.21
|32.32+.11
|AdvAuto .24
|8946
|157.00
|152.33
|156.67+11.83
|Alibaba
|97573
|176.20
|170.77
|172.65—5.03
|AlpAlerMLP 1.35e
|
|14189
|11.10
|11.04
|11.04—.06
|Alticen
|6853
|17.44
|17.19
|17.36+.07
|Ambev .05e
|34525
|4.96
|4.92
|4.96+.07
|Annaly 1.20
|12076
|10.54
|10.46
|10.51+.02
|BPPLC 2.38
|5995
|43.07
|42.87
|42.91+.23
|BcBilVArg .27e
|5954
|6.15
|6.11
|6.12—.03
|BcoBrads .06a
|9980
|7.64
|7.57
|7.60+.12
|BcoSantSA .21e
|6047
|5.05
|5.02
|5.03—.01
|BkofAm .60f
|72284
|30.69
|30.42
|30.67+.19
|BkNYMel 1.12f
|6255
|50.66
|50.31
|50.55+.41
|BiPVxSTrs
|64049
|31.30
|30.79
|31.13—.67
|BarrickG .12
|15273
|10.59
|10.38
|10.43—.07
|BostProp 3.20
|5902
|130.21
|128.90
|129.21—.28
|CVSHealth 2
|10595
|70.47
|69.50
|70.28+.78
|CenovusE .20
|8030
|10.00
|9.84
|9.86—.05
|CntryLink 2.16
|13722
|22.30
|21.92
|22.28+.40
|ChesEng
|32670
|4.60
|4.51
|4.57+.13
|CgpVelLCrd
|6745
|34.95
|34.25
|34.39+.91
|CgpVelICrd
|13741
|7.13
|6.98
|7.10—.20
|Citigroup 1.80f
|20277
|70.02
|69.25
|70.01+.85
|ClevCliffs
|7976
|10.27
|10.12
|10.19—.01
|CocaCola 1.56
|6668
|46.09
|45.89
|46.00+.17
|ConocoPhil 1.14f
|7166
|72.45
|71.71
|72.36+1.29
|Coty .50
|6691
|11.85
|11.68
|11.77+.04
|DenburyR
|18862
|4.72
|4.65
|4.67+.09
|DeutschBk .83e
|7145
|11.48
|11.41
|11.43—.02
|DevonE .32f
|6196
|42.70
|42.32
|42.57+.50
|Diebold .40
|6942
|4.85
|4.65
|4.85+.25
|DxGBullrs
|17141
|17.41
|16.90
|16.94—.27
|DrGMBllrs .09e
|15569
|10.05
|9.80
|9.81—.09
|DxSCBearrs
|11895
|8.75
|8.62
|8.67—.13
|DowDuPnt 1.52
|6214
|67.55
|66.83
|67.43+.84
|EliLilly 2.25
|x5935
|102.30
|101.27
|102.15+.27
|EgyTrEqs 1.22
|6734
|17.69
|17.49
|17.64+.23
|EngyTrfPt 2.26
|12074
|22.52
|22.32
|22.44+.28
|ENSCO .04
|14090
|6.89
|6.70
|6.80+.18
|ExxonMbl 3.28
|8843
|79.07
|78.72
|78.73+.17
|FiatChrys
|6803
|16.01
|15.92
|15.96—.13
|FstDatan
|108941
|23.99
|23.77
|23.97+.07
|FMajSilvg
|7273
|5.65
|5.50
|5.52+.03
|FordM .60a
|58276
|9.61
|9.49
|9.61+.15
|FrptMcM .20
|32719
|15.06
|14.68
|14.69—.23
|GenElec .48
|63935
|12.60
|12.47
|12.57+.12
|GenMotors 1.52
|7126
|36.53
|36.24
|36.51+.35
|Gerdau .02e
|14803
|4.15
|4.08
|4.10+.08
|GoldFLtd .02e
|16165
|3.02
|2.95
|2.96—.40
|Goldcrpg .24
|7875
|11.62
|11.42
|11.43—.09
|HertzGl
|7821
|20.25
|19.33
|19.87+.60
|HomeDp 4.12
|
|32907
|195.30
|191.27
|193.01—1.13
|Huyan
|42550
|29.23
|27.58
|27.81—5.07
|ICICIBk .16e
|13389
|9.54
|9.40
|9.42+.07
|iShGold
|27663
|11.49
|11.46
|11.48+.03
|iShBrazil .67e
|27907
|34.57
|34.38
|34.44+.42
|iShEMU .86e
|7460
|40.54
|40.40
|40.41—.10
|iShHK .61e
|13815
|24.10
|24.04
|24.08—.05
|iShSilver
|8314
|14.17
|14.12
|14.17+.07
|iShChinaLC .87e
|77576
|41.94
|41.69
|41.88—.27
|iShUSAgBd 2.65e
|
|9917
|106.33
|106.23
|106.26—.04
|iShEMkts .59e
|103884
|42.74
|42.59
|42.66+.18
|iSEafe 1.66e
|16385
|66.65
|66.46
|66.48—.03
|iShiBxHYB 5.09
|11751
|85.94
|85.86
|85.90+.07
|iSR1KVal 2.41e
|
|6386
|124.96
|124.60
|124.84+.56
|iShR2K 1.77e
|16901
|167.68
|166.89
|167.41+.86
|iShChina .61e
|5963
|60.49
|60.13
|60.29—.97
|iShJapanrs
|7344
|57.42
|57.30
|57.31+.15
|iSTaiwnrs
|8465
|36.93
|36.83
|36.85+.32
|iShCorEM .95e
|17775
|51.69
|51.52
|51.57+.19
|ItauUnibH .32e
|10069
|11.43
|11.34
|11.39+.18
|JPMorgCh 2.24f
|
|14870
|114.40
|113.65
|114.22+.33
|JohnJn 3.60f
|6760
|130.47
|129.67
|129.86—.37
|Keycorp .48f
|26167
|21.45
|21.29
|21.45+.27
|KindMorg .80
|6165
|18.02
|17.92
|17.96+.12
|Kinrossg
|6139
|3.14
|3.08
|3.09—.02
|LennarA .16
|5863
|51.42
|50.61
|51.06+.28
|Lowes 1.92f
|9947
|97.68
|96.24
|97.35+.26
|MGM Rsts .48
|6107
|29.10
|28.68
|28.96—.07
|Macys 1.51
|12125
|41.05
|40.29
|40.53+.45
|MarathnO .20
|13694
|20.67
|20.27
|20.58+.50
|MobileTele .53e
|8157
|7.71
|7.62
|7.65+.14
|MorgStan 1.20f
|10295
|47.75
|47.40
|47.61+.26
|Nabors .24
|9393
|6.55
|6.43
|6.46+.11
|NewellRub .92f
|8262
|20.76
|20.55
|20.55+.10
|NewmtM .56
|6779
|34.81
|34.32
|34.37—.28
|Nielsenplc 1.40f
|
|21785
|25.95
|25.08
|25.95+1.33
|NokiaCp .19e
|10013
|5.22
|5.18
|5.18—.01
|OasisPet
|7270
|12.80
|12.59
|12.71+.30
|Oracle .76
|12742
|48.35
|48.02
|48.16+.15
|Penney
|12546
|2.53
|2.47
|2.50+.04
|Petrobras
|x20183
|11.75
|11.65
|11.66+.19
|Pfizer 1.36
|18388
|41.04
|40.84
|40.91+.10
|PinnaclFds 1.30
|6231
|66.25
|66.10
|66.21+.13
|PUVixSTrs
|56438
|9.45
|9.21
|9.38—.27
|ProShtVxs
|24438
|13.83
|13.73
|13.76+.13
|ProctGam 2.87
|6057
|81.72
|81.27
|81.37—.15
|RegionsFn .56f
|12276
|19.20
|18.98
|19.20+.25
|RioTinto 2.27e
|7856
|49.12
|48.86
|48.99—.49
|RiteAid
|10070
|1.40
|1.39
|1.39—.01
|SpdrGold
|7733
|113.37
|113.21
|113.33+.37
|S&P500ETF 4.13e
|
|58359
|283.33
|282.75
|283.03+.93
|SpdrOGEx .73e
|16112
|41.32
|41.01
|41.10+.43
|Salesforce
|6261
|146.77
|144.57
|145.07+.62
|Sanofi 1.58e
|8927
|41.63
|41.54
|41.55+.04
|SnapIncAn
|14380
|12.73
|12.55
|12.69+.12
|Sogoun
|6915
|8.79
|8.39
|8.47—.33
|SwstnEngy
|19450
|5.49
|5.39
|5.46+.12
|Sprint
|9784
|6.14
|6.05
|6.11+.04
|Squaren
|27070
|74.90
|73.48
|74.03+1.66
|SPMatls .98e
|5971
|58.62
|58.29
|58.55+.46
|SPHlthC 1.01e
|6097
|90.07
|89.70
|89.95+.29
|SPCnSt 1.28e
|16448
|53.59
|53.28
|53.48+.24
|SPEngy 2.04e
|11615
|75.01
|74.69
|74.80+.47
|SPDRFncl .46e
|38524
|27.86
|27.72
|27.84+.14
|SPInds 1.12e
|9186
|75.26
|74.94
|75.21+.50
|SPTech .78e
|14051
|73.29
|72.89
|72.98+.05
|SPUtil 1.55e
|15062
|53.34
|53.02
|53.24+.18
|SumitMitsu
|87578
|7.71
|7.68
|7.70—.05
|Switchn .03e
|49924
|10.84
|10.00
|10.22—3.76
|Synchrony .84f
|14484
|29.87
|29.47
|29.71+.52
|TALEducs
|7648
|33.54
|33.01
|33.32—.45
|TaiwSemi .73e
|9279
|41.19
|40.93
|40.99+.28
|Tapestry 1.35
|32829
|52.66
|50.60
|52.20+4.74
|TevaPhrm .73e
|8854
|22.14
|21.84
|22.00+.05
|3DSys
|6234
|18.71
|17.87
|18.42+.50
|TotalSA 2.71e
|8962
|61.56
|61.33
|61.36—.15
|Transocn
|19447
|11.84
|11.65
|11.73+.22
|Turkcell
|6645
|4.62
|4.55
|4.61+.13
|Twitter
|67636
|33.43
|32.52
|32.71—.09
|UBSGrp .69e
|6235
|15.58
|15.51
|15.52+.07
|USOilFd
|22849
|14.23
|14.13
|14.14+.13
|USSteel .20
|26406
|31.06
|30.36
|31.01+.81
|ValeSA .29e
|18741
|13.50
|13.32
|13.36—.02
|VanEGold .06e
|36578
|20.06
|19.86
|19.89—.09
|VnEkRus .01e
|8352
|20.06
|19.94
|19.97+.28
|VEckOilSvc .47e
|6403
|25.18
|24.94
|25.05+.23
|VanEJrGld
|8345
|29.72
|29.47
|29.50—.06
|VangValu 2.05e
|
|8954
|108.76
|108.42
|108.64+.48
|VangEmg 1.10e
|25475
|41.88
|41.76
|41.82+.14
|VerizonCm 2.36
|10285
|52.68
|52.31
|52.64+.42
|Vipshop
|84498
|8.22
|7.90
|7.98—1.03
|W&TOff .40
|6618
|6.58
|6.36
|6.41+.13
|WeathfIntl
|12647
|2.91
|2.81
|2.88+.07
|WellsFargo 1.72f
|
|11666
|58.02
|57.67
|57.90+.29
|WestRck 1.72
|6093
|55.93
|54.68
|55.63+.92
|WmsCos 1.36
|19198
|30.88
|30.33
|30.34—.35
|Yamanag .02
|13792
|2.91
|2.84
|2.85—.02
|YumChina .40
|8424
|36.77
|35.96
|36.07+1.85
|—————————
