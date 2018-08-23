Baltimore-Washington casino market is now the fourth-largest in the U.S.

Local gamblers are putting a lot of chips on the table. The Baltimore-Washington region has become fourth-largest casino market, bringing in $1.77 billion in gaming revenue in 2017 and surpassing New York City at $1.57…

The Baltimore-Washington region has become fourth-largest casino market, bringing in $1.77 billion in gaming revenue in 2017 and surpassing New York City at $1.57 billion, according to an annual report from American Gaming Association.

The four casinos that comprise the region — MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Live Hotel and Casino in Hanover, Maryland, Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races in Ranson, West Virginia and Horseshoe Casino Baltimore — brought in $608.6 million, $545 million, $339.4 million and $272.2 million, respectively, last year.

Those three casinos were also ranked in the top 20 U.S. commercial casino properties outside of Nevada by gaming revenue. The Baltimore-Washington region only trails the Las Vegas Strip, Atlantic City and Chicagoland markets in commercial gaming revenue.

The region’s casino revenue growth can be attributed to the late 2016 opening of MGM National Harbor, which brought in $58.3…