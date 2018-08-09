Axios inks deal with HBO for limited-run news program

Arlington-based Axios Media, the digital news startup that raised $20 million last year, has signed on with HBO to produce a limited series of documentary news specials. The specials, debuting in the fall and called…

The specials, debuting in the fall and called “Axios,” will focus on the midterm elections, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

HBO filmmakers Matthew O’Neill, an Emmy winner for “Baghdad ER,” and Perri Peltz will direct and produce the new programs working with Axios journalists “to highlight the week ahead in politics, business and technology — and the big topics shaping the future.” Axios added in its press release the limited series would include a mix of breaking news content, interviews and short profiles.

“The world needs new, smarter ways to better understand the dominant personalities and definitive trends changing politics, business, technology and our lives,” Axios CEO Jim VandeHei said in a statement. “We see this combination of HBO, Axios…