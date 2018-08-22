Atlas Restaurant Group to open two restaurants in D.C.’s Moxy Hotel

Atlas Restaurant Group will venture south to Washington, D.C., next spring with two new restaurants planned for an upcoming Moxy Hotel in downtown. The to-be-determined concepts will be the first in the District for the…

The to-be-determined concepts will be the first in the District for the Baltimore-based company, which has kept busy over the past few years launching a portfolio of eight Charm City bars and restaurants, including The Bygone, Tagliata and the Elk Room. A ninth, a seafood restaurant called The Choptank, is slated to take over the south shed of the Broadway Market next summer.

At the Moxy, Atlas plans to open one restaurant on the first two floors and courtyard of a Victorian building next to the hotel that was once home to Union General Harrison Allen. The second eatery will be on the hotel’s rooftop.

The project is the start of a partnership between Atlas Restaurant Group and D.C.-based Douglas Development Corp., according to the announcement. The 200-room hotel, expected to open in October at 11th & K streets, will have an industrial-chic…