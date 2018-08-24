Arne Sorenson, Mike Lawrie among U.S. execs to sign letter denouncing Trump immigration policies

Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson and DXC Technology CEO Mike Lawrie are among 60 business executives who signed a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen expressing “serious concern” over changes to U.S. immigration policy…

Marriott International CEO Arne Sorenson and DXC Technology CEO Mike Lawrie are among 60 business executives who signed a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen expressing “serious concern” over changes to U.S. immigration policy made by the Trump administration.

In the letter, the CEOs call changes issued over the last year by the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services “arbitrary and inconsistent” and harmful to U.S. business competitiveness. USCIS is a DHS subagency that looks at visa applications and administers immigration policies.

The letter focuses on issues related to the application process and renewals of H-1B visas for skilled foreign workers.

“Inconsistent government action and uncertainty undermines economic growth and American competitiveness and creates anxiety for employees who follow the law,” the letter reads. “In many cases, these employees studied here and received degrees from U.S. universities, often in critical STEM fields.”

The…