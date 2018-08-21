Arlington National Cemetery proposes 70-acre expansion

Arlington National Cemetery is seeking to expand by 70 acres as it’s expected to run out of room for new grave sites in the next 25 years. The proposed project, pitched for the former Navy…

Arlington National Cemetery is seeking to expand by 70 acres as it’s expected to run out of room for new grave sites in the next 25 years.

The proposed project, pitched for the former Navy Annex site directly to the south of the cemetery, would increase the cemetery’s capacity by 40,000 to 60,000 internment spaces. The expansion, onto land already owned by the Department of Defense, would allow the cemetery to remain open and active into the mid-2050s.

The Air Force Memorial sits within the proposed expansion site and would be incorporated into the cemetery expansion. The project also proposes closing and realigning nearby roads, relocating an operations complex and creating a new visitor education center.

The realignment of nearby Columbia Pike would increase multimodal transportation capacity on the roadway, according to project proposal.

The U.S Army Corps of Engineers released a draft environmental assessment that will be reviewed during a public meeting scheduled for 5…