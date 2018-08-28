Arlington Capital Partners follows Polaris path with new acquisition. Up next: More M&A.

Chevy Chase private equity firm Arlington Capital Partners has acquired the government services division of Black Box Corp. (NASDAQ: BBOX) for $75 million in cash. The Herndon-based unit has been rebranded as Tyto Athene LLC.…

The Herndon-based unit has been rebranded as Tyto Athene LLC. It provides systems integration support and managed services for communications platforms for government agencies. The new company is now attempting to implement a successful growth strategy with Arlington Capital it says it couldn’t as a Black Box subsidiary.

“We were strapped by the financial issues affecting the parent,” said Gregory Nicholson, vice president secretary and general counsel at Tyto Athene. “Being acquired by Capital Partners freed us from that. I don’t believe we could reach our full potential there.”

In July, Black Box alerted the Securities and Exchange Commission it could be forced into bankruptcy or liquidation with $24 million in cash and $155.7 million of debt. The Pittsburgh company reported last week a net loss of $7.3 million on…