Arena Football League moving HQ to Philadelphia amid plans for expansion

The Arena Football League is relocating its headquarters from Las Vegas to Philadelphia, bringing business operations to the East Coast where the four franchises that remain in the professional sports league are based.

Ahead of the 2018 season, which saw the Washington Valor score the league title despite just two regular season wins, the AFL saw its number of teams drop from the high teens in the early 2000s to just the D.C. franchise, as well as the Albany Empire, Baltimore Brigade and Philadelphia Soul.

The ongoing reduction and shuffling of teams has led many to question the AFL’s long-term future, though league leaders are positioning the relocation to Center City Philadelphia from Las Vegas as a sign the indoor football league is committed to adapting and further integrating new experiences — like sports betting — to ensure its success.

“Re-establishing the League office in Philadelphia signals our commitment to Arena Football. We’re excited about the prospects for the…